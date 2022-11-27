Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dock 97 3438 John G Richards Rd

3438 John G Richards Rd

Camden, SC 29020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Chip Nachos

$8.99
Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

Fried wings topped in your choice of sauce

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.99

Breaded and deep fried served with ranch or marinara

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Breaded and fried pickles served with ranch

MD Style Crab Dip

$12.99

A blend of crab, cheese, and seasonings served hot with a toasted French baguette

Spicy Cajun Shrimp

$12.99

Half pound peel and eat shrimp, steamed, then tossed with spicy Cajun rub, jalapenos and garlic butte

Steamed Mussels

$11.99

Served in garlic parmesan & White wine butter sauce and toasted baguette

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Shrimp Poppers

$12.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Crisp romaine, mixed greens, carrots, onion, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, croutons and cheddar

Southwest Salad

$8.99

Crisp romaine, mixed greens, black bean & corn Pico de Gallo, jalapeno, cheddar and chipotle ranch served in crispy tortilla bowl

Harvest Salad

$9.99

Sandwiches

French Dip

$12.99

Slow roasted beef and provolone on a French baguette served with au jus. Served with fries or substitute your side for 1.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast served with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with house cut fries or substitute your side for 1.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Dock 97 Tacos

Cabbage, black bean & corn Pico de Gallo, cheddar, and chipotle ranch stuffed in two grilled flour tortillas. Served with house cut fries or substitute your side for 1.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$8.99

Char-grilled served with lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with house cut fries or substitute your side for 1.99

Wild West Burger

$12.99

Char-grilled burger topped with BBQ, bacon, cheddar, onion rings, and jalapenos on a brioche bun. Served with house cut fries or substitute your side for 1.99

Pimento Cheese Burger

$11.99

Brunch Burger

$13.99

Burger Melt

$14.99

Poutine Burger

$12.99

Entrees

Country Fish & Chips

$14.99

Cornmeal crusted pollock. Served with fries and slaw.

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Fried Clams

$12.99

Served with fries and slaw.

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Chicken Potpie

$10.99

Grilled Ribeye

$24.99

12 oz USDA choice ribeye served with roasted potatoes and sauteed vegetables. Substitute sides for 1.99 each.

NY Strip

$25.99

Beef Tenderloin

$23.99

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Alfredo

$9.99

Cajun Scampi

$8.99

Sides

House Cut Fries

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Slaw

$2.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Hushpuppies

$5.99

Loaf of Bread

$2.50

Bacon & Pimento Cheese Fries

$6.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Garlic Butter & Noodles

$5.99

Cheese French Bread

$5.99

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Brownie Sunday

$6.99

Sweet Nachos

$5.99

Citrus Blueberry Cake

$6.99

Cinnamon Sugar Biscuits

$5.99

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.99

Bananas Foster

$7.99

Ice Cream

$2.00

Specials

Omelette

$10.99

Chili

$7.99

Pork Schnitzel

$14.99

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$23.99

Happy Hour

HH Nachos

$4.99

Hh Wings 6 ct

$4.50

Hh Wings 12 ct

$7.50

.50 Wing

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3438 John G Richards Rd, Camden, SC 29020

Directions

