Main picView gallery

Dockers 3505 Marina View Point Dr

review star

No reviews yet

3505 Marina View Point Dr

Muskegon, MI 49441

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

SMALL PLATES

Summer Sampler

Summer Sampler

$14.00

Pico, guacamole, corn salsa, and mango salsa

Hot Honey Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Hot Honey Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Peanuts and bacon

Peel N' Eat Shrimp

Peel N' Eat Shrimp

$17.00

12 shrimp, cocktail, picked onion, and house slaw

Lobster Fondue

Lobster Fondue

$18.00

Tomato, Parmesan, tortilla chips, and bread bowl

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

White wine, garlic, herb butter, tomato, Parmesan, and baguette

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Corn salsa and Cajun remoulade

Tuna Poke Nachos

Tuna Poke Nachos

$18.00

Wontons, pickled onion, sriracha slaw, baja crema, and mango salsa

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in our signature creamy and spicy sauce

Whitefish Dip

Whitefish Dip

$14.00

Kettle chips

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Plantain chips and tortilla chips

NACHOS / TACOS

Veggie Nacho

Veggie Nacho

$12.00
Lobster Nacho

Lobster Nacho

$19.00
Pork Nacho

Pork Nacho

$17.00
Buffalo Chicken Nacho

Buffalo Chicken Nacho

$17.00
Bang Bang Shrimp Nacho

Bang Bang Shrimp Nacho

$18.00
Mahi Taco

Mahi Taco

$18.00

Two white corn tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, beach slaw, and jalapeño sauce

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$18.00
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$18.00

CAPTAINS PLATTER

Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$16.00

Ranch or bleu cheese and BBQ or Buffalo

Fried Scallops

Fried Scallops

$18.00

Cajun remoulade and lemon

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$16.00

1/2 lb of shrimp, cocktail, and lemon

Half House Fish and Chips

Half House Fish and Chips

$17.00

Haddock, tartar, and lemon

Full House Fish and Chips

Full House Fish and Chips

$23.00

Haddock, tartar, and lemon

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Sweet thai chili and lemon

SOUPS, SALADS, BOWLS

Cup New England Clam Chowder

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$5.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.00
Bread Bowl New England Clam Chowder

Bread Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$11.00
Summer Plate

Summer Plate

$13.00

Dried cranberries and sunflower seed, chicken salad, sweet bread, and fruit

Poke Beach Salad

Poke Beach Salad

$22.00

Tuna poke, mixed greens, boiled egg, pickled onion, baby bakers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and vinaigrette

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$15.00

Beet hummus, mixed greens, kalamata olives, tomato, cucumber, chickpeas, feta cheese, and Mediterranean feta dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, Parmesan, croutons, and house Caesar

Roasted Summer Vegetable Salad

Roasted Summer Vegetable Salad

$13.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, corn, summer squash, tomatoes, chickpeas, feta cheese, beet hummus, vinaigrette, and balsamic reduction

Tuna Poke Baja Bowl

Tuna Poke Baja Bowl

$22.00

Cilantro citrus rice, sweet drop peppers, mango salsa, guacamole, pickled onion, wakame, and baja crema

Chicken Burrito Bowl

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$20.00

Chile lime rice, Cajun chicken breast, pico, corn salsa, black beans, guacamole, jalapeños, and baja crema

Hawaiian Pork Bowl

Hawaiian Pork Bowl

$20.00

Chili lime rice, pulled pork, pineapple mango salsa, cucumber, pickled onion, and BBQ drizzle

Ancient Grain Bowl

Ancient Grain Bowl

$18.00

Roasted vegetables, baby bakers, guacamole, pickled onion, chickpeas, avocado crema, and feta

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

SANDWICHES

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, dockers sauce, and brioche

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Dried cranberry and sunflower seed chicken salad and multigrain

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Crispy chicken, ranch, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese

BLTG

BLTG

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, mayo, and multigrain

The Big Pig

The Big Pig

$14.00

House pulled pork, BBQ, sriracha slaw, cheesy jalapeño bun, and pickles

Spicy Fish

Spicy Fish

$14.00

Haddock, Cajun remoulade, sriracha slaw, cheesy jalapeño bun, and pickles

Crabby Patty

Crabby Patty

$21.00

Crab cake, Cajun remoulade, sriracha slaw, and cheesy jalapeño bun

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Popcorn shrimp, Cajun remoulade, lettuce, and tomato

Roasted Summer Veggie Wrap

Roasted Summer Veggie Wrap

$13.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, corn, summer squash, tomatoes, feta, beet hummus, and vinaigrette

Dockers Lobster Roll

Dockers Lobster Roll

$26.00

New England-style bun, clarified butter, coleslaw, and fries

MAINS

Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

Ancient grains, market vegetable, and pan jus

Steak and Frites

Steak and Frites

$27.00

10 oz ribeye, market vegetable, and au poivre sauce

Whitefish

Whitefish

$30.00

Mustard pretzel crusted whitefish, market vegetable, ancient grains, and three mustard cream

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Shrimp, spinach, tomato, linguini, and Parmesan

Salmon

Salmon

$30.00

Bourbon glazed, chili lime rice, market vegetable, and mango salsa

Crab and Lobster Mac and Cheese

Crab and Lobster Mac and Cheese

$26.00

Parmesan and tomato

Smothered Shrimp

Smothered Shrimp

$22.00

Creole shrimp, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and chili lime rice

Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$55.00

1.5 lb crab, corn, baby bakers, and clarified butter

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

DESSERT

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pop Shrimp

$8.00

Kids BLT

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Kids Chix Strips

$8.00

EXTRAS

Side Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sweets

$3.00

Basket Kettle Chips

$8.00

Basket Fries

$8.00

Basket Sweet

$8.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Basket Tortilla and Queso

$10.00

Side Orange Bread

$2.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Cup Lobster Fondue

$5.00

Mussel Bread

$2.00

EXTRA Dressing CHG

$0.50

Merchandise

Hats

Bucket Hat / blue tiedye

Bucket Hat / blue tiedye

$25.00
Black Patch Hat

Black Patch Hat

$30.00
Tan Hat

Tan Hat

$30.00
Blue Hat White Face

Blue Hat White Face

$30.00
Teal Hat

Teal Hat

$30.00
Bucket Hat - Denim Blue

Bucket Hat - Denim Blue

$30.00

9 Square T-Shirt

XS 9SQ T-shirt

XS 9SQ T-shirt

$10.00Out of stock
S 9SQ T-shirt

S 9SQ T-shirt

$10.00
M 9SQ T-shirt

M 9SQ T-shirt

$10.00
L 9SQ Tshirt

L 9SQ Tshirt

$10.00Out of stock
XL 9SQ Tshirt

XL 9SQ Tshirt

$10.00

2XL 9SQ Tshirt

$10.00

Rx T-Shirt

XS Rx T

XS Rx T

$10.00Out of stock
S Rx T

S Rx T

$10.00
M Rx T

M Rx T

$10.00
L Rx T

L Rx T

$10.00Out of stock
XL Rx T

XL Rx T

$10.00

2XL Rx T

$10.00

Blue Hoodie

S Blue

S Blue

$45.00
M BLue

M BLue

$45.00
L Blue

L Blue

$45.00
XL Blue

XL Blue

$45.00

UV Wave

XS Wave

XS Wave

$22.00Out of stock
S Wave

S Wave

$22.00
M Wave

M Wave

$22.00
L Wave

L Wave

$22.00
XL Wave

XL Wave

$22.00
XXL Wave

XXL Wave

$22.00

UV Bruno

XS Bruno

XS Bruno

$22.00Out of stock
S Bruno

S Bruno

$22.00
M Bruno

M Bruno

$22.00
L Bruno

L Bruno

$22.00
XL Bruno

XL Bruno

$22.00

Kids Bruno

XL Kids Bruno

$10.00

L Kids Bruno

$10.00

M Kids Bruno

$10.00

S Kids Bruno

$10.00Out of stock

XS Kids Bruno

$10.00

Misc.

Postcard

$2.00
Bruno Keychain

Bruno Keychain

$1.50
Koozie

Koozie

$5.00
Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$12.00
Wine Tumbler

Wine Tumbler

$15.00
Boaters Keychain

Boaters Keychain

$5.00
DOCKERS Tote

DOCKERS Tote

$12.00
Collapsible Dog Dish

Collapsible Dog Dish

$10.00
Sunscreen

Sunscreen

$3.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Magnet

$3.00

Large Dog Bowl

$5.00

Sticker

$0.50

Wicker Bag

$18.00

Bandana

$10.00

Room Fee

$250 Room Fee

$250.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3505 Marina View Point Dr, Muskegon, MI 49441

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Glenside Pub
orange star4.0 • 66
1508 W. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
Fricano's Muskegon Lake - 1050 West Western Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1050 West Western Avenue Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
The Diner on Hackley - 1125 West Hackley Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1125 West Hackley Avenue Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
G&L Chili Dogs on Sherman Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
771 W. Sherman Blvd. Norton Shores, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
Carlisle's - 470 West Western Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
470 West Western Avenue Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
orange star4.5 • 592
477 W Western Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Muskegon

The Northside Pub
orange star4.5 • 1,101
2353 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
Toast 'N Jams
orange star4.5 • 645
211 Seaway Drive Norton Shores, MI 49444
View restaurantnext
Dr. Rolf's Barbeque
orange star4.5 • 592
477 W Western Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
Steak ‘N Egger
orange star4.8 • 314
1535 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
The Glenside Pub
orange star4.0 • 66
1508 W. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, MI 49441
View restaurantnext
Nipote's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.0 • 55
98 W. Clay Ave Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Muskegon
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston