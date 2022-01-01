Restaurant header imageView gallery

DOCKERS ON THE BAY

14 Reviews

269 Green Turtle Bay Dr

Grand Rivers, KY 42045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

APPETIZER SAMPLER

$11.00Out of stock

APP BACON CHEDDAR FRIES

$9.00
APP MOZZARELLA STICKS

APP MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00Out of stock

APP SPICY CURDS

$7.00

APP PICKLE CHIPS

$7.00Out of stock

CHIPS & RANCH

$5.00

BASKETS

FISH TACOS BASKET

$10.00

2 Fish tacos served with lettuce, shredded cheese and purple onion and choice of 1 side - served with our special house sauce

CHICKEN BITES BASKET

$11.00

POPCORN SHRIMP BASKET

$12.00Out of stock

CATFISH BASKET

$13.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

BLT

$10.00

4 strips of crispy bacon, fresh tomato and crisp lettuce atop your choice of bread - choice of 1 side

DOCKERS CLUB

DOCKERS CLUB

$11.00

2 strips crispy bacon, thin sliced ham and turkey, American and Swiss cheese layered with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion between 3 slices of toasted bread of your choice - choice of 1 side

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

FISH SANDWICH

$11.00

COUNTRY HAM SANDWICH

$10.00

DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.00

PASTRY

$5.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.00

PACKAGED ITEM

$3.00

KIDS

JR CHICKEN BITES

$6.00

One diced battered chicken strip, fried and served with dipping sauce and your choice of one side

JR FISH NUGGETS

$7.00Out of stock

Fried cod nuggets, served with a choice of side

JR PB&J

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Uncrustable served with choice of side.

JR GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

OFF THE GRILL

GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.00
PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$11.00

All beef patty with melted Swiss cheese & grilled onions on grilled Rye bread. - Choice of one side

ON THE BAY BURGER

ON THE BAY BURGER

$11.00

All beef patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, dill pickles on a toasted bun - choice of one side

MUSHROOM BACON SWISS BURGER

$12.00
REUBEN

REUBEN

$12.00

Corned beef sliced thin, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, topped with our house sauce & served on marble Rye bread - Choice of one side

CAJUN CREOLE CATFISH

$13.00

SPECIAL

$7.50

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, red onion & shredded cheese - choice of salad dressing

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$11.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, tomatoes, boiled egg, cucumbers, onion, shredded cheese, topped with deli ham, turkey, crispy bacon crumbles and croutons - served with choice of salad dressing

STUFFED TOMATO

STUFFED TOMATO

$10.00Out of stock

Garden fresh tomato stuffed with chicken salad and your choice of dressing

A LA CARTE

SIDES

$4.00

FRUIT & YOGURT CUP

$4.00

LARGE CHIPS & TWO 8 OZ DIPS

$11.00

COCKTAIL SAUCE, 12 OZ

$7.00

TARTAR SAUCE, 12 OZ

$7.00

POTATO SALAD, QUART

$9.00Out of stock

MIXED DRINKS

MIMOSA

$12.00

Orange juice topped with champagne - ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE

BLOODY MARY

$9.00

Zing Zang (premixed) topped with vodka -ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE

SCREWDRIVER

$7.00

Orange juice topped with vodka -ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE - MUST BE 21 TO PURCHASE

SPECIAL BEVERAGE

$8.00

SHOT FOR CREAMER

$3.00

CHOICE

SODA

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

MILK

$3.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

JUICE

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.50

HOT COCOA

$3.50

NON-ALCOHOLIC SPECIALTY DRINK

$5.00

FREE WATER

ICE CREAM

ICE CREAM CUP

$2.00

COOKIES 'N CREAM SWIRL

$3.00

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE SWIRL

$3.00

CHOCOLATE VANILLA SWIRL LARGE

$5.00

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CUP

$6.00

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$6.00

FLOAT

$5.00

BRUNCH BUFFET

ADULT BUFFET

$18.99

CHILDREN'S BUFFET

$10.99

MARINA DAY

CANNED SODA

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

RED BULL

$4.00

BOX LUNCH

$11.00

POTATO SALAD, SIDE

$4.00

GRAB AND GO SNACK

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy breakfast or lunch on the bay!

Location

269 Green Turtle Bay Dr, Grand Rivers, KY 42045

Directions

Gallery
Dockers on the Bay image
Dockers on the Bay image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thirsty Turtle
orange starNo Reviews
265 Nautical Dr Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
Between The Lakes Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1940 J H O'Bryan Ave Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
J-MACK BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2323 US HWY 62 Gilbertsville, KY 42044
View restaurantnext
Commonwealth Yacht Club
orange starNo Reviews
263 Green Turtle Bay Dr Grand Rivers, KY 42045
View restaurantnext
Ralph's Harborview Bar & Grill at Moors Resort & Marina
orange star4.4 • 323
570 Moors Rd Gilbertsville, KY 42044
View restaurantnext
Rocket Fired Pizza - Draffenville
orange starNo Reviews
292 US Hwy 68 East Benton, KY 42025
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Grand Rivers
Paducah
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Martin
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston