Docks - Chicago Marshfield Plaza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11710 S Marshfield, Chicago, IL 60643
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
S2 Southside Bar & Grill - 11043 S ASHLAND
No Reviews
11043 S ASHLAND Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurant
Iversen's Bakery - 12948 Western Ave
No Reviews
12948 Western Ave Blue Island, IL 60406
View restaurant