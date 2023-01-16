Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dockside

review star

No reviews yet

3311 Shore Dr

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Appetizers

Blackened Tuna Bites

$13.00

Served with ranch or blue cheese

Buffalo Shrimp (6)

$12.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Served with ranch of blue cheese

Bufffalo Shrimp (12)

$22.00

Clams Casino

$13.00

Homemade, classic recipe

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (12)

$22.00

Try them buffalo style

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$12.00

Try them buffalo style

Hushpuppy Basket

$7.00

Fried, served with butter

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Chilled, served with homemade cocktail sauce

Lumpia Rolls

$12.00

Homemade, served with duck sauce

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.00

Baked with spinach, bacon, parmesan and feta cheeses

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Nachos

$14.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime

$6.00

Triple Choc Cheescake

$6.00

W. Choc Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Entrees

Crabcake Platter

$29.00

Two large crabcakes, fried, broiled, or blackened with your choice of 2 sides

Dockside Fresh Catch

$29.00

Filleted daily. Available broiled, fried, grilled, or blackened with your choice of 2 sides

Dockside Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Chicken breast grilled or blackened with your choice of 2 sides

Dockside Scallops

$29.00

Served broiled topped with breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese, or deep fried

Dockside Seafood Platter

$30.00

Fried, broiled, or blackened fish, shrimp, scallops, and crabcake with you choice of 2 sides

Fried Shrimp Platter

$23.00

Lightly breaded and fried, your choice of 2 sides

Monday/Tuesday Shrimp with Reds

$20.00

Oyster Platter

$26.00

Select oysters, lightly fried, your choice of 2 sides

Red Snapper

$32.00

Scallop St Jaques

$32.00

Snow Crab Legs

$36.00

Crab clusters served with your choice of two sides

Stuffed Shrimp

$29.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crabmeat, broiled and topped with lemon butter sauce

Twin Lobster Tails

$36.00

(2) 5-6 oz cold water lobster tails served with your choice of 2 sides

Whole Sea Bass

$32.00

Kid's Menu

Kid chicken tenders and fries

$8.00

Kid pasta with red sauce

$8.00

Kid shrimp and fries

$8.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Chicken and homemade alfredo sauce over penne

Chicken Marinara

$18.00

Chicken breast topped with homemade marinara sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

Shrimp and homemade alfredo sauce over penne

Shrimp Parmesan

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp topped with marinara and parmesan over pasta

Vegetable Alfredo

$22.00

Vegetables and homemade alfredo sauce over penne

Vegetable Marinara

$18.00

Raw Bar

1 DZ Crabs

$65.00

1/2 DZ Crabs

$35.00

Eastern Shore Oysters 1 DZ

$22.00

Eastern Shore Oysters 1/2 DZ

$14.00

Steamed Clams 1 DZ

$15.00

Steamed Clams 1/2 DZ

$9.00

1/2lb Steamed Shrimp

$12.00

1lb Steamed Shrimp

$22.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Half-pound burger topped with melted american cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breasted topped with melted provolone cheese

Crabcake Sandwich

$17.00

Fried, broiled, or blackened

Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

Fried to a golden brown

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$16.00

Succulent oysters fried crisp

Surf Burger

$20.00

Half- pound burger topped with melted american cheese and a full sized broiled crabcake

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Homemade tuna salad with melted provolone cheese

Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Yellowfin tuna served blackened or grilled

Sides

Add Salad

$5.00

Add Side Caesar

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Red Potatoes

$5.00

Red Skin Potato Salad

$5.00

Vegetable Medley

$5.00

French Fries

Cole Slaw

Potato salad

Soups/Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan tossed in caesar dressing

Chili Cup

$6.00

Chili Bowl

$11.00

Chowder Bowl

$12.00

Chowder Cup

$6.00

Clams, carrots, celery, potatoes, and spices in clear broth

French Onion

$6.00
Greek Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, lettuce and oregano with olive oil and basalmic vinegar

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and croutons topped with homemade basalmic vinaigrette

She Crab Bowl

$15.00

She Crab Cup

$8.00

A blend of backfin crabmeat, cream, sherry, and herbs and spices

Side House

$5.00

Side Caeser

$5.00

Beer

Domestic 12 Pack

$14.99

Domestic 6 Pack

$10.99

Domestic Single

$3.00

Import 6 Pack

$12.99

Import Single

$4.00

Seltzer 12 Pack

$22.99

Seltzer 8 pack

$19.99

Seltzer Single

$5.00

Candy

3 Musketeers

$2.00

Gum

$2.00

Hershey's

$2.00

Hershey's Almond

$2.00

Kit Kat

$2.00

M'n'm's

$2.00

M'n'm's peanut

$2.00

Payday

$2.00

Reese's

$2.00

Skittles

$2.00

Snickers

$2.00

Starburst

$2.00

Twix

$2.00

York Patties

$0.35

Employee Snack

$0.99

Chips/Nuts

Chips

$2.00

Crackers

$2.00

Clothing

Beanie

$17.00

Crewneck

$30.00

Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Longsleeve

$24.00

T- Shirt

$22.00

Zip Up

$40.00

Fish and Such

Atlantic Salmon

$13.99

Broken Snow Crab Legs

$15.99

Cobia

$19.99

Flounder

$22.99

Grouper

$24.99

Halibut

$24.99

Lobster Tail Frozen

$39.99

Mahi

$22.99

Norweigan Salmon

$18.99

Puppy Drum

$20.99

Red Snapper

$24.99

Rockfish

$24.99

Scallops 1lb

$26.99

Scallops 1/2lb

$13.99

Snow Crab Legs

$22.99

Speckled Trout

$20.99

Tilefish

$24.99

Tuna

$22.99

Swordfish

$19.99

Sheepshead

Fish Cleaning

$0.40

Whole Bluefish

$4.00

Whole Croaker

$4.00

Whole Flounder

$7.50

Whole Perch

$4.99

Whole Porgies

$5.00

Whole Puppy Drum

$6.00

Whole Red Snapper

$8.99

Whole Rockfish

$9.99

Whole Roundhead

$5.00

Whole Sea Bass

$6.99

Whole Sheepshead

$5.99

Whole Spadefish

$5.00

Whole Speck. Trout

$6.99

Whole Spot

$4.00

Fuel

Diesel

$4.30

Diesel Cash

$4.10

Gas

$3.75

Gas Cash

$3.55

Glassware

Coffee Cup

$4.99

Koozie

$4.00

Pint Glass

$4.99

Shot Glass

$3.00

Tumbler Cup

$20.99

Wine Key

$5.99

Cook Book

$20.99

Ice Cream

Chipwich

$2.50

Crunch Bar

$2.50

Ice Cream Cone

$2.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.50

Sherbert

$2.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.50

Market Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Brown's Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Stringray

$13.99

Water

$2.00

Zing Zang

$9.99

MISC/SEAFOOD

Bait Squid

$5.00

Chopped Clams

$18.99

Clam Juice

$7.99

ICE

$3.00

Mussels

$4.99

Shrimp

Whiting Slab

$40.00

Clams

Oysters

Crab Meat

Crabs

Peanuts

Barnacles

$9.99

Crab House Crunch

$9.99

Crab House Nuts

$9.99

Sea Salt Nuts

$9.99

Skipjacks

$9.99

Surf Doggies

$9.99

Prepared Market Food

Clam Chowder

Clams Casino (4)

$4.99

Cocktail/Tartar Pint

$3.99

Cole Slaw

Crab Cakes (1)

$11.00

Crab Dip

$10.99

Lumpia (5)

$6.99

Oyster Rock (4)

$6.99

Potato Salad

She Crab

Shrimp Cocktail Platter (1 lb)

$24.99

Tuna Salad Pint

$14.00

Spices/Sauces

Apricot Maple

$6.99

Ashman Bayou Blackened

$5.99

Bo's Mustard

$7.99

Bourbon Teriyaki

$6.99

Cholula Green Pepper

$5.99

Cholula Original

$5.99

Citrus Herb

$6.99

Citrus Sesame

$6.99

Citrus Wasabi

$6.99

Clam Juice

$2.99

Crab Boil Liquid

$3.29

Gumbo Base

$3.99

Habanero Mustard

$7.99

Hank's Camoflage Hot Sauce

$6.49

Hank's Cilanktro Hot Sauce

$6.49

Honey Ginger

$6.99

Horseradish

$3.99

Hot Spicy Mustard

$7.99

House Autry

$5.99

J.O.

$3.00

J.O. #1

$6.99

J.O. #2

$6.99

Jamaican Jerk

$6.99

Jambalya Mix

$3.99

Kelchner's Hot Mustard

$3.99

Kelchner's Sriracha Sauce

$3.99

Key Lime Mustard Sauce

$8.99

Lemon Dill

$6.99

MAD Seasoning Salt

$12.99

Magic Blackened Redfish

$4.99

Magic Lemon Pepper

$4.99

Magic Seafood Magic

$4.99

Malt Vinegar

$4.79

Mango Keylime

$6.99

McCormick Cocktail

$3.99

McCormick Golden Dipt

$3.99

Mean Green

$7.99

Mean Myrna's BBQ Sauce

$7.99

Merlie's Magic

$7.99

Old Bay 1lb

$13.99

Old Bay 30% Less Sodium

$3.99

Old Bay 6 oz

$6.99

Old Bay Blackened

$3.99

Old Bay CC Mix

$3.99

Old Bay Cocktail

$3.99

Old Bay Garlic Herb

$3.99

Old Bay Hot Sauce

$6.99

Old Bay Lemon Herb

$3.99

Old Bay Shaker

$3.99

Olive Oil

$5.99

Oyster Crackers

$3.99

Panko

$3.99

Raw Bar Splash

$6.99

Red Beans and Rice

$3.99

Red Wine Dijon

$6.99

Remoulade

$6.99

Rockfish and Flounder

$6.99

Sweet & Spicy

$6.99

Tartar

$3.99

Texas Pete

$2.00

Thai

$6.99

Wasabi Teriyaki

$6.99

Zatarain's Crab Boil

$3.99

Tackle

2 oz

$0.65

2 oz Stingsilver

$5.50

3 oz

$0.95

4 oz

$1.30

5 oz

$1.60

Bait Squid

$5.00

Cable cord

$2.50

Crab Crackers

$5.99

Crab line

$2.50

Crab Net

$9.99

Dexter Oyster Shucker

$14.99

Double Snell- 1

$2.99

Fish Scaler

$1.99

Fishbites

$8.99

Fishing Pole

$16.99

Fishing Rig

$1.99

Gloves

$6.99

Knives

$2.50

Mallets

$3.00

Monofilament Line

$3.99

Oyster knife

$8.99

Pairing Knife

$2.99

Saltwater Hook

$5.50

Scissors

$3.00

Snelled hooks- 1

$3.99

Snelled Hooks- 3

$2.99

Sunscreen

$5.99

Wine by Bottle

A to Z Essence Pinot Noir

$29.99

Alamos Malbec

$11.99

Albertoni Cab

$13.99

Ancient Peaks Zin

$22.99

Angeline Pinot Noir

$13.99

Ankida Ridge Pinot Noir

$50.99

Apothic Red Blend

$20.99

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$47.99

Blue Eyed Boy Shiraz

Bogle Petit Shiraz

$13.99

Bogle Zin

$13.99

Bonterra Merlot

$16.99

Bonterra Zin

$16.99

CakeBread Merlot

$68.99

Cheateau St Jean Pinot Noir

$21.99

Daou Cab

$20.99

Decoy Merlot

Educated Guess Cab

$21.99

Estancia Merlot

$14.99

Fat Bastard Merlot

$15.99

Fat Bastard Syrah

$16.99

Faust Cab

$67.99

Folie a Deux Zin

$19.99

Freakshow Cab

$16.99

Frogs Leap Merlot

$46.99

Frogs Leap Zin

$39.99

Groth Cab

$73.99

Hahn Pinot Noir

$17.99

Hendry Cab

$42.99

Hendry Pinot Noir

$42.99

Hendry Zin

$42.99

Hess Select Pinot Noir

$19.99

If You See Kay Blend

$20.99

J. Lohr Merlot

$21.99

Josh Cellars Cab

$16.99

Kendall Jackson Cab

$19.99

La Crema Sonoma Pinot Noir

$25.99

Lapostolle Cab

$19.99

Layer Cake Malbec

$15.99

Layer Cake Primitivo Zin

$14.99

Layer Cake Shiraz

$14.99

Louis M Martini Cab

$17.99

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$17.99

Pessimist Blend

$17.99

Pike Road Pinot Noir

$20.99

Quilt Cab

$30.99

Rombauer Zin

$42.99

Root One Pinot Noir

$13.99

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

Seven Hills Cab

$37.99

Shooting Star Syrah

$14.99

Silver Oak Cab

$103.99

Smoking Loon Merlot

$13.99

St Francis Cab

$25.99

St Kilda Shiraz

$13.99

Stags Leap Faye Cab

$169.99

Wayfarer Pinot Noir

$104.99

Woodbridge Merlot

$10.99

Woop Woop Shiraz

$14.99

Yalumba Shiraz

$22.99

Zinphomaniac Zin

$16.99

19 Crimes Rose

$14.99

Cheateau St Michelle Rose

$16.99

Daou Rose

$12.99

Front Porch White Zin

$14.99

House Rose

$13.99

Josh Cellars Rose

$14.99

Rodney Strong Rose

$22.99

Centorri Moscato

$15.99

Chandon Brut Rose

$25.99

House Champagne

$13.99

Josh Cellars Prosecco

$16.99

Josh Cellars Prosecco Rose

$16.99

Korbel

$21.99

Lamarca MINI Prosecco (187mL)

$6.99

Lamarca MINI Rose

$6.99

Lamarca Prosecco

$15.99

Moet Chandon

$68.99

Moscato d' Asti

$16.99

Schramsberg

$41.99

Veuve Clicquot

$75.99

Zardetto Prosecco

$19.99

19 Crimes Chardonnay

$11.99

A to Z Chardonnay

$19.99

A to Z Riesling

$19.99

Angeline Sauv Blanc

$14.99

Apothic White

$14.99

Bonterra Chardonnay

$21.99

Bonterra Sauv Blanc

$13.99

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay

$50.99

Chalk Hill White Label Chardonnay

$19.99

Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay

$12.99

Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay

$20.99

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$13.99

Clean Slate Riesling

$16.99

Cloudy Bay Sauv Blanc

$46.99

Complicated Chardonnay

$12.99

Conundrum Blend

$12.99

Daou Chardonnay

$12.99

Decoy Chardonnay

$26.99

Dr. Loosen Riesling

$14.99

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$10.99

Educated Guess Chardonnay

$25.99

Emmolo Sauv Blanc

$15.99

Estancia Chardonnay

$14.99

Estancia Pinot Grigio

$14.99

Fat Bastard Chardonnay

$16.99

Freakshow Chardonnay

$16.99

Harken Chardonnay

$14.99

Hess Select Chardonnay

$20.99

Hess Select Sauv Blanc

$14.99

Honig Sauv Blanc

$29.99

House Chardonnay

$13.99

House Pinot Grigio

$13.99

House Reisling

$13.99

House Sauvignon Blanc

$13.99

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$20.99

Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$15.99

Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay

$15.99

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$14.99

Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio

$12.99

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$17.99

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$17.99

La Crema Russian River Chardonnay

$26.99

La Crema Sonoma Chardonnay

$19.99

Lapostolle Chardonnay

$18.99

Layer Cake Chardonnay

$13.99

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$18.99

Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay

$15.99

Oxford Landing Chardonnay

$14.99

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$13.99

Pike Place Riesling

$21.99

Quilt Chardonnay

$27.99

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$15.99

Rombauer Sauv Blanc

$32.99

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$11.99

Ruffino Aqua Di Venus Pinot Grigio

$17.99

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$26.99

Sean Minor Chardonnay

$15.99

Silverado Chardonnay

$38.99

Simi Chardonnay

$16.99

Smoke Tree Chardonnay

$16.99

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$23.99

Stags Leap Chardonnay

$31.99

Storypoint Chardonnay

$20.99

Taken Chardonnay

$12.99

The FMC Chenin Blanc

$71.99

Toad Hollow Chardonnay

$16.99

Yalumba Pinot Grigio

$16.99

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$16.99
Relaxed eatery & market on the inlet for casual, local seafood, pasta & steak, with dock seating.

