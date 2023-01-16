- Home
- Virginia Beach
- Dockside
Dockside
3311 Shore Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Appetizers
Blackened Tuna Bites
Served with ranch or blue cheese
Buffalo Shrimp (6)
Buffalo Wings
Served with ranch of blue cheese
Bufffalo Shrimp (12)
Clams Casino
Homemade, classic recipe
Fried Calamari
Served with homemade marinara sauce
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (12)
Try them buffalo style
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)
Try them buffalo style
Hushpuppy Basket
Fried, served with butter
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Chilled, served with homemade cocktail sauce
Lumpia Rolls
Homemade, served with duck sauce
Oysters Rockefeller
Baked with spinach, bacon, parmesan and feta cheeses
Spinach Dip
Nachos
Desserts
Entrees
Crabcake Platter
Two large crabcakes, fried, broiled, or blackened with your choice of 2 sides
Dockside Fresh Catch
Filleted daily. Available broiled, fried, grilled, or blackened with your choice of 2 sides
Dockside Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast grilled or blackened with your choice of 2 sides
Dockside Scallops
Served broiled topped with breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese, or deep fried
Dockside Seafood Platter
Fried, broiled, or blackened fish, shrimp, scallops, and crabcake with you choice of 2 sides
Fried Shrimp Platter
Lightly breaded and fried, your choice of 2 sides
Monday/Tuesday Shrimp with Reds
Oyster Platter
Select oysters, lightly fried, your choice of 2 sides
Red Snapper
Scallop St Jaques
Snow Crab Legs
Crab clusters served with your choice of two sides
Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with crabmeat, broiled and topped with lemon butter sauce
Twin Lobster Tails
(2) 5-6 oz cold water lobster tails served with your choice of 2 sides
Whole Sea Bass
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken and homemade alfredo sauce over penne
Chicken Marinara
Chicken breast topped with homemade marinara sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp and homemade alfredo sauce over penne
Shrimp Parmesan
Jumbo shrimp topped with marinara and parmesan over pasta
Vegetable Alfredo
Vegetables and homemade alfredo sauce over penne
Vegetable Marinara
Raw Bar
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Half-pound burger topped with melted american cheese
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breasted topped with melted provolone cheese
Crabcake Sandwich
Fried, broiled, or blackened
Flounder Sandwich
Fried to a golden brown
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Succulent oysters fried crisp
Surf Burger
Half- pound burger topped with melted american cheese and a full sized broiled crabcake
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad with melted provolone cheese
Tuna Sandwich
Yellowfin tuna served blackened or grilled
Sides
Soups/Salads
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan tossed in caesar dressing
Chili Cup
Chili Bowl
Chowder Bowl
Chowder Cup
Clams, carrots, celery, potatoes, and spices in clear broth
French Onion
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, lettuce and oregano with olive oil and basalmic vinegar
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, and croutons topped with homemade basalmic vinaigrette
She Crab Bowl
She Crab Cup
A blend of backfin crabmeat, cream, sherry, and herbs and spices
Side House
Side Caeser
Chowder Bowl
Beer
Candy
Chips/Nuts
Fish and Such
Atlantic Salmon
Broken Snow Crab Legs
Cobia
Flounder
Grouper
Halibut
Lobster Tail Frozen
Mahi
Norweigan Salmon
Puppy Drum
Red Snapper
Rockfish
Scallops 1lb
Scallops 1/2lb
Snow Crab Legs
Speckled Trout
Tilefish
Tuna
Swordfish
Sheepshead
Fish Cleaning
Whole Bluefish
Whole Croaker
Whole Flounder
Whole Perch
Whole Porgies
Whole Puppy Drum
Whole Red Snapper
Whole Rockfish
Whole Roundhead
Whole Sea Bass
Whole Sheepshead
Whole Spadefish
Whole Speck. Trout
Whole Spot
Glassware
Ice Cream
Market Drinks
MISC/SEAFOOD
Peanuts
Prepared Market Food
Spices/Sauces
Apricot Maple
Ashman Bayou Blackened
Bo's Mustard
Bourbon Teriyaki
Cholula Green Pepper
Cholula Original
Citrus Herb
Citrus Sesame
Citrus Wasabi
Clam Juice
Crab Boil Liquid
Gumbo Base
Habanero Mustard
Hank's Camoflage Hot Sauce
Hank's Cilanktro Hot Sauce
Honey Ginger
Horseradish
Hot Spicy Mustard
House Autry
J.O.
J.O. #1
J.O. #2
Jamaican Jerk
Jambalya Mix
Kelchner's Hot Mustard
Kelchner's Sriracha Sauce
Key Lime Mustard Sauce
Lemon Dill
MAD Seasoning Salt
Magic Blackened Redfish
Magic Lemon Pepper
Magic Seafood Magic
Malt Vinegar
Mango Keylime
McCormick Cocktail
McCormick Golden Dipt
Mean Green
Mean Myrna's BBQ Sauce
Merlie's Magic
Old Bay 1lb
Old Bay 30% Less Sodium
Old Bay 6 oz
Old Bay Blackened
Old Bay CC Mix
Old Bay Cocktail
Old Bay Garlic Herb
Old Bay Hot Sauce
Old Bay Lemon Herb
Old Bay Shaker
Olive Oil
Oyster Crackers
Panko
Raw Bar Splash
Red Beans and Rice
Red Wine Dijon
Remoulade
Rockfish and Flounder
Sweet & Spicy
Tartar
Texas Pete
Thai
Wasabi Teriyaki
Zatarain's Crab Boil
Tackle
2 oz
2 oz Stingsilver
3 oz
4 oz
5 oz
Bait Squid
Cable cord
Crab Crackers
Crab line
Crab Net
Dexter Oyster Shucker
Double Snell- 1
Fish Scaler
Fishbites
Fishing Pole
Fishing Rig
Gloves
Knives
Mallets
Monofilament Line
Oyster knife
Pairing Knife
Saltwater Hook
Scissors
Snelled hooks- 1
Snelled Hooks- 3
Sunscreen
Wine by Bottle
A to Z Essence Pinot Noir
Alamos Malbec
Albertoni Cab
Ancient Peaks Zin
Angeline Pinot Noir
Ankida Ridge Pinot Noir
Apothic Red Blend
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
Blue Eyed Boy Shiraz
Bogle Petit Shiraz
Bogle Zin
Bonterra Merlot
Bonterra Zin
CakeBread Merlot
Cheateau St Jean Pinot Noir
Daou Cab
Decoy Merlot
Educated Guess Cab
Estancia Merlot
Fat Bastard Merlot
Fat Bastard Syrah
Faust Cab
Folie a Deux Zin
Freakshow Cab
Frogs Leap Merlot
Frogs Leap Zin
Groth Cab
Hahn Pinot Noir
Hendry Cab
Hendry Pinot Noir
Hendry Zin
Hess Select Pinot Noir
If You See Kay Blend
J. Lohr Merlot
Josh Cellars Cab
Kendall Jackson Cab
La Crema Sonoma Pinot Noir
Lapostolle Cab
Layer Cake Malbec
Layer Cake Primitivo Zin
Layer Cake Shiraz
Louis M Martini Cab
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Pessimist Blend
Pike Road Pinot Noir
Quilt Cab
Rombauer Zin
Root One Pinot Noir
Sean Minor Pinot Noir
Seven Hills Cab
Shooting Star Syrah
Silver Oak Cab
Smoking Loon Merlot
St Francis Cab
St Kilda Shiraz
Stags Leap Faye Cab
Wayfarer Pinot Noir
Woodbridge Merlot
Woop Woop Shiraz
Yalumba Shiraz
Zinphomaniac Zin
19 Crimes Rose
Cheateau St Michelle Rose
Daou Rose
Front Porch White Zin
House Rose
Josh Cellars Rose
Rodney Strong Rose
Centorri Moscato
Chandon Brut Rose
House Champagne
Josh Cellars Prosecco
Josh Cellars Prosecco Rose
Korbel
Lamarca MINI Prosecco (187mL)
Lamarca MINI Rose
Lamarca Prosecco
Moet Chandon
Moscato d' Asti
Schramsberg
Veuve Clicquot
Zardetto Prosecco
19 Crimes Chardonnay
A to Z Chardonnay
A to Z Riesling
Angeline Sauv Blanc
Apothic White
Bonterra Chardonnay
Bonterra Sauv Blanc
Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay
Chalk Hill White Label Chardonnay
Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay
Chateau St. Michelle Chardonnay
Chloe Pinot Grigio
Clean Slate Riesling
Cloudy Bay Sauv Blanc
Complicated Chardonnay
Conundrum Blend
Daou Chardonnay
Decoy Chardonnay
Dr. Loosen Riesling
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Educated Guess Chardonnay
Emmolo Sauv Blanc
Estancia Chardonnay
Estancia Pinot Grigio
Fat Bastard Chardonnay
Freakshow Chardonnay
Harken Chardonnay
Hess Select Chardonnay
Hess Select Sauv Blanc
Honig Sauv Blanc
House Chardonnay
House Pinot Grigio
House Reisling
House Sauvignon Blanc
J. Lohr Chardonnay
Joel Gott Sauv Blanc
Joel Gott Unoaked Chardonnay
Josh Cellars Chardonnay
Josh Cellars Pinot Grigio
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
La Crema Russian River Chardonnay
La Crema Sonoma Chardonnay
Lapostolle Chardonnay
Layer Cake Chardonnay
Mer Soleil Chardonnay
Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay
Oxford Landing Chardonnay
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Pike Place Riesling
Quilt Chardonnay
Rodney Strong Chardonnay
Rombauer Sauv Blanc
Ruffino Pinot Grigio
Ruffino Aqua Di Venus Pinot Grigio
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Sean Minor Chardonnay
Silverado Chardonnay
Simi Chardonnay
Smoke Tree Chardonnay
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Stags Leap Chardonnay
Storypoint Chardonnay
Taken Chardonnay
The FMC Chenin Blanc
Toad Hollow Chardonnay
Yalumba Pinot Grigio
Zenato Pinot Grigio
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Relaxed eatery & market on the inlet for casual, local seafood, pasta & steak, with dock seating.
3311 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451