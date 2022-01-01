A map showing the location of Dockside Grill & Bar 4945 Gulf BlvdView gallery

Dockside Grill & Bar 4945 Gulf Blvd

4945 Gulf Blvd

St Pete Beach, FL 33706

Popular Items

Side Fries
Shrimp Bites
Ceviche

Starters

Chicken Strips

$8.99

FRESHLY CUT CHICKEN BREAST HAND BREADED AND FRIED TO PERFECTION. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Corn Fritters

$5.99

CRAFTED WITH SWEET CORN AND JUST THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF HEAT THEN DUSTED WITH POWDERED SUGAR. SERVED WITH HONEY AND MAPLE SYRUP

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Crispy Calmamari

$12.99

Dockside Dip

$9.99

Roasted Brussel Spouts

$6.99

TENDER SPROUTS TOSSED WITH BOURBON, BACON, AND ONION JAM THEN DRIZZLED WITH A BALSAMIC REDUCTION

Shrimp Bites

$11.99

FRIED TO GOLDEN PERFECTION. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF OUR HOMEMADE COCKTAIL OR DOCK SAUCE

Grouper Bites

$15.99

Hummus of the Day

$8.99

Raw Bar

Ceviche

$11.99

GULF SHRIMP MARINATED IN FRESH CITRUS. SERVED WITH AAVACADO BUTTER, GRILLED AVOCADO AND A PLANTAIN CHIP.

Peel And Eat

$8.99+

Mussels Diablo

$12.99Out of stock

Scampi Clams

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

Huachinango Ceviche

$16.00

Soup & Salad

Lobster Bisque

$5.50+

SMOOTH, SILKY, AND RICH, JUST LIKE BISQUE SHOULD BE! CHOOSE FROM A CUP OR BOWL *BOWLS SERVED IN A CLASSIC BREAD BOWL

Roasted Corn & Crab Chowder

$5.50+

HOMEMADE AND PACKED CORN AND CRAB. *BOWLS ARE SERVED AS CLASSIC BREAD BOWLS

Soup Of The Day

$5.50+

SMOOTH, SILKY, AND RICH, JUST LIKE BISQUE SHOULD BE! CHOOSE FROM A CUP OR BOWL *BOWLS SERVED IN A CLASSIC BREAD BOWL

Burrata Caprese

$12.99

CREAMY BURRATA, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, AND FRESH BASIL CHIFFONADE DRIZZLED WITH BASIL OIL AND A BALSAMIC REDUCTION

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.99

A GRILLED ROMAINE WEDGE WITH GORGONZOLA CHEESE, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO AND TOASTED ALMONDS DRIZZLED WITH BALSAMIC REDUCTION

Market Salad

$10.99

BABY FIELD-GREENS AND ROMAINE TOSSED WITH HOUSE-MADE CROUTONS, CRUMBLED BACON, GRATED CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, EGG, AND HOUSE-MADE BUTTERMILK RANCH

Pear Salad

$12.99

CRISP GREENS TOSSED WITH GORGONZOLA CHEEZE, POACHED PEARS, DRIED CRANBERRIES AND CANDIED PECANS SERVED WITH HOMEMADE CREAMY BALSAMIC DRESING

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

CRISP ROMAINE, HOMEMADE CROUTONS, GRATED PARMESAN CHEESE, AND HOUSEMADE CAESAR DRESSING

Side House Salad

$5.99

SPRING MIX, JACK CHEESE, CROUTONS, AND TOMATOES

Iceburg Wedge Salad

$12.00

On A Bun

Grouper Sandwich

$21.99

FRESH GRILLED, BLACKENED, OR FRIED GROUPER TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND HOMEMADE TARTAR SAUCE

Cod Sandwich

$13.99

OUR BEER BATTERED COD TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, HOMEMADE TARTAR SAUCE, AND SALT & VINEGAR “CHIPS”

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

GRILLED, BLACKENED, OR FRIED FRESH CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND MAYO.

Dockside Burger

$12.99

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, SWISS CHEESE, & GARLIC AIOLI

Bacon Jam Burger

$12.99

Smash Burger

$9.99

From The Sea

Ahi Tuna

$18.99

FRESH SNAPPER FILLET WITH BABY SPINACH IN A GARLIC, SHERRY, CREAM SAUCE

Bella Donna

$24.99

FRESH GROUPER TOPPED WITH SHRIMP AND A CREAMY PARMIGIANO-VODKA SAUCE

Dockside Grouper

$32.99

TOPPED WITH GULF SHRIMP AND ALMOND-PESTO

Fish-N-Chips Dinner

$16.99

LIGHTLY BATTERED COD SERVED WITH FRIES AND SLAW.

Scottish Salmon

$22.99

SCOTTISH SALMON ROASTED WITH ALMOND-PESTO

Seafood Bake

$36.99+Out of stock

GULF SHRIMP, CLAMS, MUSSELS, SNOW CRAB, LOBSTER TAIL, POTATOES, AND CORN ROASTED IN A SPICY TOMATO BROTH WITH CROSTINIS

Shrimp Skewers

$18.99

FRESH SNAPPER CRUSTED WITH PECANS AND DRIZZLED WITH A SESAME GINGER SAUCE

Snow Crab Dinner

$25.99+

SNOW CRAB GETS ITS NAME FROM THE SNOW-WHITE COLOR IT TURNS WHEN COOKED. WITH A FIRM TEXTURE AND SWEET BUT SUBTLE BRININESS, WE ARE SURE YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THIS TREAT FROM THE SEA.

Twin Tails

$34.99

FRESH SNAPPER FILLET WITH BABY SPINACH IN A GARLIC, SHERRY, CREAM SAUCE

From The Grill

Bella Donna

$24.99

FRESH GROUPER TOPPED WITH SHRIMP AND A CREAMY PARMIGIANO-VODKA SAUCE

Filet Mignon

$36.99Out of stock

10OZ CENTER CUT FILLET AGED 21 DAYS AND GRILLED TO PERFECTION

Twin Chops

$26.99

Chicken & Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN, SHRIMP, OR BOTH TOSSED WITH FETTUCCINE AND RAPINI IN OUR CREAMY ALFREDO SAUCE

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$18.99

CHICKEN, SHRIMP, OR BOTH TOSSED WITH SUNDRIED TOMATOES, RAPINI, FRESH BASIL, AND GARLIC IN EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

Lobster Ravioli

$26.99

MAINE LOBSTER RAVIOLI TOPPED WITH LOBSTER BRODO, BASIL, AND CREAM

Shrimp Scampi

$12.99

GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP MARINATED IN OLIVE OIL AND GARLIC TOSSED WITH TENDER LINGUINI, KALAMATA OLIVES AND SUN-DRIED TOMATOES IN ALMOND PESTO

Ala Carte Sides

Asparagus

$4.99

Boss Lady's Street Corn

$6.99

Coleslaw Side

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Side Brussel Sprout

$6.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Bread Basket

$4.00

Mac Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.99

$ Add Ons

Lobster Tail

$14.99

Crab Cake

$9.99

Sauteed Onions

$1.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add BLK Chicken

$5.00

Add Fried Chicken

$5.00

Add BLK Shrimp

$7.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Add Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Almond Pesto

$1.50

Add Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Add BLK Salmon

$7.00

Add Grilled Grouper

$9.00

Add BLK Grouper

$9.00

Add Fried Gouper

$9.00

Add Bacon Jam

$1.50

Alfredo

$1.50

Refill Chips

$2.00

Dessert

Key Lime Cone

$5.99Out of stock

OUR HOMEMADE KEYLIME PIE SERVED DOCK STYLE, IN AN ICE CREAM CONE

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

RICH AND CREAMY JUST LIKE IT SHOULD BE! TOPPED WITH FRESH RASPBERRIES AND BLACKBERRIES

Mocha Mud Pie Brownie

$5.99

Ice Cream Cookie

$5.99

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

Strawberry Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$8.00

Bluberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Peanutbutter Pie

$10.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00

Kids Menu

KIDS MEALS ARE FOR THOSE 12 AND YOUNGER AND INCLUDE 1 SIDE AND KIDS BEVERAGE

K-Burger

$7.99

K-Fingers

$7.99

K-Fish

$7.99

K-Mac & Cheese

$7.99

K- Cheese Burger

$7.99

K Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Dock Bites

Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Tuna Tacos

$10.99

Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Bruschetta

$5.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$7.99

Quesadillas Chicken

$9.99

Veggie Quesadillas

$8.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Tuna Sashimi

$9.99

Beer

BTL Amberbach

$4.00

BTL Rolling Rock

$4.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.25

BTL Corona Lt

$4.25

BTL Corona

$4.25

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.25

BTL Cutwater Mojito

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$4.25

BTL Miller 64

$4.00

BTL BL Seltzer

$4.25

BTL BL Seltzer Lemonade

$4.25

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Budwieser

$4.00

BTL Ultra Gold

$4.25

BTL Guiness

$5.25

BTL Coors Lt

$4.00

BTL Miller Lt

$4.00

BTL Blue Moon

$4.25

BTL O'Douls

$4.00

BTL Yuengling

$4.00

BTL Sam Adams

$4.25

BTL Mich Ultra Gold

$4.25

BTL Stella

$5.50

BTL Stlla CIDRE

$5.50

Bucket N/H

$15.00

Red Bridge GF

$4.50

Nutrl

$4.25

Specialty Drinks

Bacardi Rum Punch DS

$9.00

Bikini Martini DS

$9.00

Bloody Mary DS

$9.00

Classic Marg DS

$8.00

Coffee Cocktail

$7.00

Dock Cosmo DS

$10.00

Espresso Martini DS

$10.00

Grand Pine Marg DS

$10.00

LemonRazzini DS

$9.00

Mai Tai DS

$9.00

Mojito Exceptional DS

$10.00

Mojito Martini DS

$10.00

Peach Bummini DS

$10.00

Rum Runner DS

$9.00

SunRISE DS

$9.00

SunSET DS

$9.00

Tropical Punch DS

$9.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Stellar Margarita

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pibb Extra

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Club Soda

$1.50

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Juice Orange

$3.00

Juice Cranberry

$3.00

Juice Grapefruit

$3.00

Juice Pineapple

$3.00

Juice Tomato

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Shirley Temp

$2.75

Straw Lem

$3.00

Virgin Frozen

N/A Mango Daiquiri

$7.00

N/A Rasp Daiquiri

$7.00

N/A Straw Daiquiri

$7.00

N/A PinaColada

$7.00

N/A Choco Chip Shake

$7.00

N/A Choco Shake

$7.00

N/A Straw Shake

$7.00

N/A Vanilla Shake

$7.00

N/A Orange Cream Shake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4945 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach, FL 33706

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

