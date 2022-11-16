Steakhouses
Italian
Seafood
Dockside Inn
35 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2404 Sunnyside Drive, Cadillac, MI 49601
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Popular restaurants in Cadillac
Hermann's Restaurant - Hermann's Restaurant
4.5 • 372
214 N Mitchell St Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurant
Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
4.4 • 266
6080 M-115 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurant