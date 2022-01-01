- Home
Dockside Diner 2404 Long Beach Blvd.
2404 Long Beach Blvd.
Long Beach Township, NJ 08008
Eggs & Omelettes
Dockside Combo
two eggs any style, hashbrown, toast
BYO Omelet
three egg omelet done your way, pick any THREE favorites
Huevos Rancheros
sunny side up eggs, cheddar cheese served on top of homemade corn tortilla chips with pico de gallo and sour cream
Eggs Benedict
canadian bacon layered between poached eggs and a toasted english muffin, with fresh hollandaise sauce
Top Of the Morning
old style corned beef hash with three eggs any style
Benedict Florentine
spinach & tomatoes, topped with poached eggs on a toasted english muffin finished with hollandaise sauce
Big Fat Greek Omelet
black olives, tomatoes, spinach & feta cheese
Crab Benedict
two poached eggs over a homemade crab cake, served on an English muffin and topped with old bay hollandaise
Islander Omelet
bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado
Moonstruck Omelet
egg white omelet with spinach, tomato and mozzarella cheese
Sailors Omelet
jumbo lump crab meat, tomatoes, spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce
Western Omelet
diced ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
Mighty Meat Omelete
diced ham, sausage, bacon & pork roll
Veggie Mite Omelete
tomato, green pepper, mushroom, spinach & onion
Bacon Cheeseburger Omelete
chopped angus beef burger, bacon & american cheese
Chicken Florentine Omelet
grilled chicken, tomato, spinach & mozzarella cheese
Corned Beef Hash Omelet
corned beef hash & swiss cheese
Farmers Omelet
bacon, tomato, broccoli & swiss cheese
Local Yocal Omelete
sausage, tomatoes, grilled onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, avocado & tortilla strips
Philly Omelet
cheesesteak, grilled onions & cheddar cheese
Salsa Verde Omelete
Egg white omelet with turkey and jalapeno peppers. Topped with our famous tomatillo sauce and tortilla chips
Sante Fe Omelet
grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, avocado & pepper jack cheese
SBYC Omelet
sausage, bacon & cheddar cheese
Spanish Ole Omelet
sausage, american & cheddar cheese, topped with salsa
Flip Flop
ham & melted american cheese folded into one of our buttermilk pancakes
1 Egg
2 Eggs
4 Eggs
5 Eggs
Griddle
Berry Delicious
our buttermilk pancakes with strawberries, blueberries & whipped cream
Cinnamon Bun French Toast
baked cinnamon bun french toast smothered in cream cheese icing
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
two of our buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon roll swirl topped with cream cheese icing
French Toast
two slices of texas style french toast
French Toast Napoleon
Our texas style french toast layered with strawberries, blueberries, granola, & whipped cream drizzled with warm butter syrup
Funky Monkey French Toast
sliced french toast, drenched in our homemade banana foster, one scoop of ice cream, bananas and strawberries
Jack Johnson
Our buttermilk pancakes with bananas & peanut butter chips
Man Overboard
two eggs any style, one pancake & your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or pork roll
Pancakes
Two large buttermilk pancakes
Sunrise French Toast
seven grain french toast topped with fresh blueberries, banana, granola & our cream cheese icing
Susie Q
our buttermilk pancakes with strawberries, chocolate chips & whipped cream
The Nutty Nana
our buttermilk pancakes with bananas & walnuts warmed in a butter flavored syrup
Toaster Cake
french toast baked in a pancake
Whatchamacallit
Pork roll baked in a pancake
Special Cinnamon bun
Bfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
two eggs any style with your choice of cheese and choice of bacon, turkey, or pork roll
Morning Cristo
grilled ham, over roasted turkey and melted swiss cheese on two slices of Texas- styled French toast
Breakfast Rueben
corned beef hash, scrambled eggs & melted swiss cheese on toasted rye bread
Breakfast Club
fried egg, pork roll, bacon, tomato & cheddar cheese on three slices of seven grain toasted
Bagel Club
toasted everything bagel, lettuce, tomato, thinly sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole
Taylor Melt
Fried egg, pork roll, & cheddar cheese open faced on top of a toasted english muffin
Wrap It Up
scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese in a spinach wrap
Creamed Chipped Beef
chipped dried beef in a cream sauce served over your choice of toast and either a slice of french toast or pancake
Bagel with Lox
freshly toasted everything bagel, smeared with cream cheese and topped with smoked salmon, crispy fried red onion and capers
CONTRACTOR BEC
BFast More
Breakfast Nachos
scramble eggs, sausage, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese; served on top of homemade corn tortilla chips with pico de gallo and sour cream
Quesadilla De La Manana
scrambled eggs, american cheese, bacon & diced ham folded in a warm spinach wrap; served with sour cream, pico de gallo
Avocado Toast
freshly smashed avocado, crumbled bacon, red pepper flakes, scallions, sliced tomato over 7-grain bread 12.99 add an over easy egg
Oatmeal Cup
Oatmeal Bowl
Fruit Cup
Fruit Bowl
Fruit w Yogurt & Granola
Sides
Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
French Fries
Fruit - Cup
Fruit - Bowl
Hash Browns
Ham
Canadian Bacon
Onion Rings
Side of Toast
Pork Roll
Scrapple
Sweet Potato Fries
Avocado
One Pancake
One French Toast
ONLY One Egg
ONLY Two Eggs
Side Hollandaise
Side Turkey Bacon
Am Chz SD
Chdr Chz SD
Sw Chz SD
PJ Chz SD
Mozz Chz SD
Feta Chz SD
Pork Roll SD
Bacon SD
Sausage Links SD
Ham SD
Corned Beef Hash SD
Scrapple SD
White Tst SD
Rye Tst SD
7 Gr Tst SD
GF Tst SD
Eg Mffn SD
Bagel SD
Fruit Cup
Fruit Bowl
Avocado SD
Coleslaw SD
French Fries SD
Onion Rings SD
Sw Potatoes SD
Hash Browns SD
Sandwich/Wraps
Beach Haven Wrap
burger wrapped with diced pork roll, jalapeno peppers and crispy onion rings, topped, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce and a drizzle of thousand island dressing
BLT
crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on your choice of white, rye, seven grain or gluten-free toast
Boat Slip Wrap
oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese & honey mustard
Club Sandwich
triple decker sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo, hoice of turkey, corned beef, ham, cheeseburger, grilled or crispy chicken on your choice of white, rye, seven grain or gluten-free toast
Chicken Salad Sandwich
homemade chicken salad made with dried cranberries, chopped pecan & green apples, on seven grain bread with lettuce and cranberry sauce
Corned Beef Special
sliced corned beef, swiss cheese& coleslaw on rye bread served with thousand island dressing
Crab Cake Sandwich
homemade crab cake, on a round roll; served with coleslaw and tartar sauce
Grilled Cheese
just like mom made with your choice of cheese and toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese on a round roll served with lettuce, tomato, onion; served with cajun french fries
Grilled Mahi Sandwich
grilled mahi mahi, fresh spinach, tomato & cajun mayo on seven grain bread; served with a side of coleslaw
Grilled Veggie Wrap
spinach, onion, tomato, broccoli, green pepper & gorgonzola cheese; served with sweet potato fries
Kahuna Tuna Melt
homemade tuna salad piled high on top of an english Muffins with melted american cheese; served with old bay french fries
Long Beach Wrap
oven roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
chopped steak with american cheese, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato in a spinach wrap
Rancher chicken Wrap
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing
Skipper Wrap
beer battered haddock, homemade coleslaw, tomato & tartar sauce; served with old bay french fries
Turkey Club Wrap
oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo
Veggie Quesadilla
Burgers
Salads
Soups
Appetizers
Butternut Squash Soup - Cup
Butternut Squash Soup - Bowl
Cheesy Garlic bread
Garlic bread
NONI'S Meatbals
Pasta Fagioli - Cup
Pasta Fagioli - Bowl
Rice Ball
Rice Ball - Sicilian
Side Salad
Stuffed Pepper
Stuffed Mushrooms
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a bacon blanket served with chipotle BBQ sauce and homemade potato salad
App Seafood Salad
Buffalo Wings
traditional style mildly spicy wings, accompanied with celery, carrots and blue cheese (8pcs)
CEVICHE
Chowder Bowl
Chowder Cup
Crab Cakes
homemade crab cakes served with mix greens with balsamic dressing crispy julienne potatoes, homemade tartar sauce
Crispy Calamari
lightly battered, seasoned, fried calamari served with homemade marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
battered and fried mozzarella, accompanied with homemade marinara sauce (6pcs)
MUSSELS
Salmon Waldorf Salad
Entrees
Buffalo Mac n Chz
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Chicken Marsala
Italian Braciole
Meatloaf
Parmesan Platter
Pasta Primavera
Pollo Giusado
Pan Seared Salmon
pan seared salmon topped with orange- citrus glaze served with seasoned vegetables and fluffy white rice
New York strip steak
Marinara Pasta Entrée
Penne Alla Vodka
homemade vodka sauce infused with fresh basil and tomato cream (add chicken $3, shrimp$ 5)
Lemon Gr Chix
split chicken breast in a lemon butter sauce served with seasoned vegetables and fluffy white rice
Ravioli
in our homemade marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Tri Color Tortellini
mushroom and diced bacon in a smooth and rich cream sauce (add chicken $3, shrimp$ 5)
Surfin Waldorf Salad
mixed baby greens, crispy apples, toasted honey walnuts strawberries, fresh mozzarella and topped with pan seared salmon $16.99 (substitute chicken or shrimp)
Linguini Clam
Parpardella
Entree Seafood Salad
SIDE
Coffee/Tea
Soda
Juice/Milk
Nonna Pino Line
Clothing & Apparel
Baseball Cap - White
T-Shirt - Grey (SM)
T-Shirt - Grey (MD)
T-Shirt - Grey (LG)
T-Shirt - Grey (XL)
T-Shirt - Grey (2X)
T-Shirt - Grey (3X)
Baseball Cap - Grey
Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (SM)
Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (MD)
Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (LG)
Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (XL)
Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (2X)
Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (3X)
Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (SM)
Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (MD)
Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (LG)
Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (XL)
Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (2X)
Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (3X)
Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (4X)
Gloucester City Childrens Xmas Fund
5.00 Donation
10.00 Donation
15.00 Donation
20.00 Donation
25.00 Donation
30.00 Donation
35.00 Donation
40.00 Donation
45.00 Donation
50.00 Donation
55.00 Donation
60.00 Donation
65.00 Donation
70.00 Donation
75.00 Donation
80.00 Donation
85.00 Donation
90.00 Donation
100.00 Donation
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Serving delicious, traditional American fare in a casual setting since 1955. From homemade buttermilk pancakes, eggs benedict and avocado toast to seafood linguini , grilled salmon and crab cakes, this menu has something for everyone. We are vegetarian and vegan friendly and encourage you to bring your pets to join you for breakfast, lunch and dinner on the patio.
2404 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ 08008