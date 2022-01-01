Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dockside Diner 2404 Long Beach Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

2404 Long Beach Blvd.

Long Beach Township, NJ 08008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Eggs & Omelettes

Dockside Combo

$5.99

two eggs any style, hashbrown, toast

BYO Omelet

$11.99

three egg omelet done your way, pick any THREE favorites

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

sunny side up eggs, cheddar cheese served on top of homemade corn tortilla chips with pico de gallo and sour cream

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

canadian bacon layered between poached eggs and a toasted english muffin, with fresh hollandaise sauce

Top Of the Morning

$12.99

old style corned beef hash with three eggs any style

Benedict Florentine

$12.99

spinach & tomatoes, topped with poached eggs on a toasted english muffin finished with hollandaise sauce

Big Fat Greek Omelet

$11.99

black olives, tomatoes, spinach & feta cheese

Crab Benedict

$19.99

two poached eggs over a homemade crab cake, served on an English muffin and topped with old bay hollandaise

Islander Omelet

$13.99

bacon, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado

Moonstruck Omelet

$13.99

egg white omelet with spinach, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Sailors Omelet

$16.99

jumbo lump crab meat, tomatoes, spinach, topped with hollandaise sauce

Western Omelet

$11.99

diced ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Mighty Meat Omelete

$13.99

diced ham, sausage, bacon & pork roll

Veggie Mite Omelete

$12.99

tomato, green pepper, mushroom, spinach & onion

Bacon Cheeseburger Omelete

$11.99

chopped angus beef burger, bacon & american cheese

Chicken Florentine Omelet

$13.99

grilled chicken, tomato, spinach & mozzarella cheese

Corned Beef Hash Omelet

$12.99

corned beef hash & swiss cheese

Farmers Omelet

$12.99

bacon, tomato, broccoli & swiss cheese

Local Yocal Omelete

$13.99

sausage, tomatoes, grilled onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, avocado & tortilla strips

Philly Omelet

$12.99

cheesesteak, grilled onions & cheddar cheese

Salsa Verde Omelete

$12.99

Egg white omelet with turkey and jalapeno peppers. Topped with our famous tomatillo sauce and tortilla chips

Sante Fe Omelet

$14.99

grilled chicken, grilled onions, green peppers, avocado & pepper jack cheese

SBYC Omelet

$11.99

sausage, bacon & cheddar cheese

Spanish Ole Omelet

$12.99

sausage, american & cheddar cheese, topped with salsa

Flip Flop

$12.99

ham & melted american cheese folded into one of our buttermilk pancakes

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$3.00

4 Eggs

$6.00

5 Eggs

$7.00

Griddle

Berry Delicious

$13.99

our buttermilk pancakes with strawberries, blueberries & whipped cream

Cinnamon Bun French Toast

$12.99

baked cinnamon bun french toast smothered in cream cheese icing

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$12.99

two of our buttermilk pancakes with cinnamon roll swirl topped with cream cheese icing

French Toast

$9.99

two slices of texas style french toast

French Toast Napoleon

$13.99

Our texas style french toast layered with strawberries, blueberries, granola, & whipped cream drizzled with warm butter syrup

Funky Monkey French Toast

$14.99

sliced french toast, drenched in our homemade banana foster, one scoop of ice cream, bananas and strawberries

Jack Johnson

$12.99

Our buttermilk pancakes with bananas & peanut butter chips

Man Overboard

$11.99

two eggs any style, one pancake & your choice of ham, bacon, sausage or pork roll

Pancakes

$9.99

Two large buttermilk pancakes

Sunrise French Toast

$13.99

seven grain french toast topped with fresh blueberries, banana, granola & our cream cheese icing

Susie Q

$13.99

our buttermilk pancakes with strawberries, chocolate chips & whipped cream

The Nutty Nana

$13.99

our buttermilk pancakes with bananas & walnuts warmed in a butter flavored syrup

Toaster Cake

$10.99

french toast baked in a pancake

Whatchamacallit

$12.99

Pork roll baked in a pancake

Special Cinnamon bun

$4.99

Bfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$6.99

two eggs any style with your choice of cheese and choice of bacon, turkey, or pork roll

Morning Cristo

$13.99

grilled ham, over roasted turkey and melted swiss cheese on two slices of Texas- styled French toast

Breakfast Rueben

$13.99

corned beef hash, scrambled eggs & melted swiss cheese on toasted rye bread

Breakfast Club

$13.99

fried egg, pork roll, bacon, tomato & cheddar cheese on three slices of seven grain toasted

Bagel Club

$13.99

toasted everything bagel, lettuce, tomato, thinly sliced turkey breast, swiss cheese, bacon and guacamole

Taylor Melt

$11.99

Fried egg, pork roll, & cheddar cheese open faced on top of a toasted english muffin

Wrap It Up

$12.99

scrambled eggs, sausage, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese in a spinach wrap

Creamed Chipped Beef

$12.99

chipped dried beef in a cream sauce served over your choice of toast and either a slice of french toast or pancake

Bagel with Lox

$14.99

freshly toasted everything bagel, smeared with cream cheese and topped with smoked salmon, crispy fried red onion and capers

CONTRACTOR BEC

$6.99

BFast More

Breakfast Nachos

$13.99

scramble eggs, sausage, tomatoes, green peppers, onions & cheddar cheese; served on top of homemade corn tortilla chips with pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla De La Manana

$13.99

scrambled eggs, american cheese, bacon & diced ham folded in a warm spinach wrap; served with sour cream, pico de gallo

Avocado Toast

$12.99

freshly smashed avocado, crumbled bacon, red pepper flakes, scallions, sliced tomato over 7-grain bread 12.99 add an over easy egg

Oatmeal Cup

$3.99

Oatmeal Bowl

$5.99

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Fruit w Yogurt & Granola

$9.99

Sides

Bacon

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit - Cup

$4.99

Fruit - Bowl

$6.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Ham

$4.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Toast

$1.50

Pork Roll

$4.99

Scrapple

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

One Pancake

$4.99

One French Toast

$6.00

ONLY One Egg

$1.99

ONLY Two Eggs

$2.99

Side Hollandaise

$1.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.99

Am Chz SD

$1.50

Chdr Chz SD

$1.50

Sw Chz SD

$1.50

PJ Chz SD

$1.50

Mozz Chz SD

$1.50

Feta Chz SD

$1.50

Pork Roll SD

$4.99

Bacon SD

$4.99

Sausage Links SD

$4.99

Ham SD

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash SD

$5.99

Scrapple SD

$5.99

White Tst SD

$1.50

Rye Tst SD

$1.50

7 Gr Tst SD

$1.50

GF Tst SD

$1.99

Eg Mffn SD

$1.99

Bagel SD

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Avocado SD

$3.99

Coleslaw SD

$1.99

French Fries SD

$4.99

Onion Rings SD

$4.99

Sw Potatoes SD

$5.99

Hash Browns SD

$3.99

Sandwich/Wraps

Beach Haven Wrap

$13.99

burger wrapped with diced pork roll, jalapeno peppers and crispy onion rings, topped, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce and a drizzle of thousand island dressing

BLT

$12.99

crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on your choice of white, rye, seven grain or gluten-free toast

Boat Slip Wrap

$15.99

oven roasted turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese & honey mustard

Club Sandwich

$13.99

triple decker sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo, hoice of turkey, corned beef, ham, cheeseburger, grilled or crispy chicken on your choice of white, rye, seven grain or gluten-free toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

homemade chicken salad made with dried cranberries, chopped pecan & green apples, on seven grain bread with lettuce and cranberry sauce

Corned Beef Special

$15.99

sliced corned beef, swiss cheese& coleslaw on rye bread served with thousand island dressing

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.99

homemade crab cake, on a round roll; served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

just like mom made with your choice of cheese and toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

grilled chicken topped with cheddar cheese on a round roll served with lettuce, tomato, onion; served with cajun french fries

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$15.99

grilled mahi mahi, fresh spinach, tomato & cajun mayo on seven grain bread; served with a side of coleslaw

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$12.99

spinach, onion, tomato, broccoli, green pepper & gorgonzola cheese; served with sweet potato fries

Kahuna Tuna Melt

$12.99

homemade tuna salad piled high on top of an english Muffins with melted american cheese; served with old bay french fries

Long Beach Wrap

$13.99

oven roasted turkey, avocado, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$12.99

chopped steak with american cheese, grilled onions, lettuce & tomato in a spinach wrap

Rancher chicken Wrap

$13.99

crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing

Skipper Wrap

$14.99

beer battered haddock, homemade coleslaw, tomato & tartar sauce; served with old bay french fries

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.99

oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Lunch Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.99

Mahi Tacos

$15.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Swiss Burger

$13.99

Big Bad Wolf Burger

$14.99

Southwest Burger

$15.99

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Strawberry & Walnut Salad

$13.99

Mexicana Salad

$13.99

Kale Ceasar Salad

$14.99

Mango Crab Salad

$20.99

Soups

Cup Lobster Bisque

$5.99

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$9.99

Cup Chicken Soup

$4.99

Bowl Chicken Soup

$7.99

Chowder Cup

$6.99

Chowder Bowl

$8.99

Appetizers

Butternut Squash Soup - Cup

$5.99

Butternut Squash Soup - Bowl

$7.99

Cheesy Garlic bread

$8.99

Garlic bread

$6.99

NONI'S Meatbals

$10.99

Pasta Fagioli - Cup

$6.99

Pasta Fagioli - Bowl

$8.99

Rice Ball

$9.99

Rice Ball - Sicilian

$10.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Stuffed Pepper

$11.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.99

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.99

Grilled shrimp wrapped in a bacon blanket served with chipotle BBQ sauce and homemade potato salad

App Seafood Salad

$16.99

Buffalo Wings

$10.99

traditional style mildly spicy wings, accompanied with celery, carrots and blue cheese (8pcs)

CEVICHE

$10.99

Chowder Bowl

$8.99

Chowder Cup

$6.99

Crab Cakes

$19.99

homemade crab cakes served with mix greens with balsamic dressing crispy julienne potatoes, homemade tartar sauce

Crispy Calamari

$13.99

lightly battered, seasoned, fried calamari served with homemade marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

battered and fried mozzarella, accompanied with homemade marinara sauce (6pcs)

MUSSELS

$16.99

Salmon Waldorf Salad

$16.99

Entrees

Buffalo Mac n Chz

$16.99

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.99

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Italian Braciole

$18.99

Meatloaf

$16.99

Parmesan Platter

$18.99

Pasta Primavera

$16.99

Pollo Giusado

$18.99

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.99

pan seared salmon topped with orange- citrus glaze served with seasoned vegetables and fluffy white rice

New York strip steak

$21.99

Marinara Pasta Entrée

$11.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.99

homemade vodka sauce infused with fresh basil and tomato cream (add chicken $3, shrimp$ 5)

Lemon Gr Chix

$15.99Out of stock

split chicken breast in a lemon butter sauce served with seasoned vegetables and fluffy white rice

Ravioli

$12.99Out of stock

in our homemade marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Tri Color Tortellini

$14.99Out of stock

mushroom and diced bacon in a smooth and rich cream sauce (add chicken $3, shrimp$ 5)

Surfin Waldorf Salad

$16.99Out of stock

mixed baby greens, crispy apples, toasted honey walnuts strawberries, fresh mozzarella and topped with pan seared salmon $16.99 (substitute chicken or shrimp)

Linguini Clam

$21.99

Parpardella

$18.99

Entree Seafood Salad

$21.99

SIDE

Side house salad

$5.99

Seasoned mixed vegetables

$6.99

Side Bread

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Side Green Beans

$5.99

Side Rice and Beans

$5.99

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Cold brew

$5.99

Nitro

$5.99

Lg Coffee to go

$3.75

Sm Coffee to go

$3.00

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$7.99

Cold brew

$5.99

Nitro

$5.99

Cookie Butter Milkshake

$8.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Bottle water

$1.75

Juice/Milk

Apple LG

$4.99

Apple SM

$2.50

Chocolate Milk LG

$4.99

Chocolate Milk SM

$2.99

Cranberry LG

$4.99

Cranberry SM

$2.50

Grapefruit LG

$4.99

Grapefruit SM

$2.50

Milk LG

$4.99

Milk SM

$2.50

Orange LG

$4.99

Orange SM

$2.50

Tomato LG

$4.99

Tomato SM

$2.50

Kids

KDZ Chix Brst

$9.99Out of stock

KDZ Chix Fngrs

$9.99

KDZ French Tst Stix

$7.99

KDZ Gr Chz

$8.99

KDZ Hot Dog

$8.99

KDZ Humpty Dumpty

$7.99

KDZ Mac N Cheese

$9.99

KDZ Pan-Duh-Cakes

$7.99

KDZ Penne

$9.99

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$8.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Pistachio Ricotta

$8.99

Breakfast

CS - Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.99

CS - Pancake & Sausage

Nonna Pino Line

16oz - Marinara

$10.99

32oz - Marinara

$16.99

16oz - Vodka

$12.99

32oz - Vodka

$18.99

16oz - Bolognese

$12.99

32oz - Bolognese

$18.99

16oz - Pesto (Basil)

$12.99

32oz - Pesto (Basil)

$18.99

Nonna Pino - Coffee Mug

$12.00

Clothing & Apparel

Baseball Cap - White

$25.00

T-Shirt - Grey (SM)

$28.00

T-Shirt - Grey (MD)

$28.00

T-Shirt - Grey (LG)

$28.00

T-Shirt - Grey (XL)

$28.00

T-Shirt - Grey (2X)

$28.00

T-Shirt - Grey (3X)

$28.00

Baseball Cap - Grey

$25.00

Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (SM)

$48.99

Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (MD)

$48.99

Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (LG)

$48.99

Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (XL)

$48.99

Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (2X)

$48.99

Long Sleeve Collared - Yellow (3X)

$48.99

Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (SM)

$45.00

Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (MD)

$45.00

Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (LG)

$45.00

Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (XL)

$45.00

Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (2X)

$45.00

Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (3X)

$45.00

Pullover LOGO Hoodie - Yellow (4X)

$45.00

Accessories

Tote Bag - Plain

$28.00

Coffe Mug - Logo White

$12.00

Gloucester City Childrens Xmas Fund

5.00 Donation

$5.00

10.00 Donation

$10.00

15.00 Donation

$15.00

20.00 Donation

$20.00

25.00 Donation

$25.00

30.00 Donation

$30.00

35.00 Donation

$35.00

40.00 Donation

$40.00

45.00 Donation

$45.00

50.00 Donation

$50.00

55.00 Donation

$55.00

60.00 Donation

$60.00

65.00 Donation

$65.00

70.00 Donation

$70.00

75.00 Donation

$75.00

80.00 Donation

$80.00

85.00 Donation

$85.00

90.00 Donation

$90.00

100.00 Donation

$100.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving delicious, traditional American fare in a casual setting since 1955. From homemade buttermilk pancakes, eggs benedict and avocado toast to seafood linguini , grilled salmon and crab cakes, this menu has something for everyone. We are vegetarian and vegan friendly and encourage you to bring your pets to join you for breakfast, lunch and dinner on the patio.

Location

2404 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ 08008

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stefano's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,154
1814 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach Township, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT - 1415 Long Beach Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1415 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Arlington
orange star4.3 • 2,266
1302 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Biggy's Beach Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Long Beach Blvd North beach haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Beach House Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 130
13015 Long Beach Blvd Beach Haven Terrace, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
orange star4.6 • 410
325 9th St Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach Township

Black Eyed Susans
orange star4.9 • 4,003
7908 Long Beach Blvd Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Arlington
orange star4.3 • 2,266
1302 Long Beach Blvd Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Stefano's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 2,154
1814 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach Township, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Gables - Beach Haven, NJ
orange star4.7 • 1,680
212 Centre Street Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Engleside Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 687
30 Engleside Ave Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The WooHoo
orange star4.4 • 506
211 South Bay Avenue Beach Haven, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach Township
Manahawkin
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Barnegat
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston