Dockside Kitchen

362 Reviews

$$

228 Bay Ave

Ocean City, NJ 08226

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Chicken Parm
Iced Latte

Appetizers

Don't be Crabby Dip

$17.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Crab Cake Flight

$19.00

Lobster Crabby Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Clams Casino

$16.00

Pan Seared Jumbo Scallop APP

$18.00

Bruschetta Trio

$20.00

Traditional Bruschetta

Starter Salads

Starter House Salad

$10.00

Starter Cesar Salad

$12.00

Dinners - Sea

Crabby Salmon

$36.00

Bayside Cod

$28.00

Pan Seared Halibut

$39.00

Mediterranean Scampi

$32.00

Crabcake Platter

$31.00

Jumbo Scallops Meal

$28.00

Pan Seared Red Snapper

$31.00

Deconstructed Soft Shell BLT

$32.00

Twin Lobster Tails

$60.00

Dinners - Land

Don't Be Crabby Stuffed Chicken

$29.00

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$37.00

Marinated Skirt Steak

$34.00

Combos

Broiled Seafood Combo

$40.00

Fried Seafood Combo

$39.00

Dockside Combo over Linguini

$40.00

Surf & Turf w/ Crab Cake

$49.00

Surf & Turf w/ Lobster Tail

$57.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Summer Caprese Salad

$16.00

Bistro Style

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp Roll

$20.00

Lobster Burger

$28.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fish Taco

$22.00

Kids Menu

Kid's SMALL Lobster Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kid's Burger

$13.00

Kid's Linguini

$12.00

Dessert

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$11.00

Limoncello Cake

$11.00

Dessert Shooter Flight

$12.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

GF Dinner Menu

GF Bayside Cod

$28.00

GF Marinated Skirt Steak

$34.00

GF Don't Be Crabby Chicken

$29.00

GF Broiled Seafood Combo

$40.00

GF Dockside Combo w/ Veg

$40.00

GF Surf & Turf w/ Lobster Tail

$57.00

GF House Salad

$12.00

GF Grilled Chicken Greek Salad

$18.00

GF Salmon Salad

$19.00

GF Caesar Salad

$15.00

GF Fish Tacos w/ Corn Tortilla

$22.00

Cheeseburger w/ GF Bun

$22.00

Pre Made

Water

Coffee

$3.69

Soda Water

$1.00

Glass Fresh OJ

$6.00

Pitcher Fresh OJ

$18.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.89

Arnold Palmer

$3.89

Decaf Coffee

$3.69

Tea

$3.69

Pepsi

$3.89

Sierra Mist

$3.89

Diet Pepsi

$3.89

Lemonade

$3.89

Gatorade

$3.89

Apple Juice

$3.89

Cranberry Juice

$3.89

Milk

$3.89

Chocolate Milk

$3.89

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$3.89

Coffee w/ Flavor

$3.89

Coffee Bar

Daily Special Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Hot Latte

$5.00

Hot Americano

$4.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Flavored Cold Brew

$6.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Red Eye

$6.00

Cortado

$4.50

Hot Chai Tea

$4.50

Dirty Chai Latte Hot

$5.50

EXTRA Espresso Shot

$2.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Water

Kids Lemonade

$3.89

Kids Apple Juice

$3.89

Kids Choc Milk

$3.89

Kids Milk

$3.89

Kids Sierra Mist

$3.89

Kids Pepsi

$3.89

Kids Diet Pepsi

$3.89

Kids Gaterade

$3.89

Kids OJ

$6.00

Gluten Free Options

GF Classic Benedict

$16.00

GF Short Rib Benedict

$19.00

GF Crab Cake Benedict

$23.00

GF Lobster Benedict

$25.00

GF Smoked Salmon Benedict

$18.00

GF Fish Taco

$18.00

GF Short Rib Taco

$18.00

GF Chicken Taco

$16.00

GF Lobster Roll

$29.00

GF Burger

$20.00

GF House Salad

$12.00

GF Grilled Chicken Greek Salad

$16.00

GF Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

GF Summer Capresse Salad

$15.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

228 Bay Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Directions

