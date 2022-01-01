Dockside Pizza and Pub imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Dockside Pizza and Pub

290 Boat Dock Rd

Williamstown, KY 41097

Appetizers

Nachos w/ Cheese

$5.49

Loaded Nachos

$8.99

Pretzel with cheese

$5.49

Pretzel with cinnamon and icing

$5.00

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Dock Knots

$5.99

Frog Nuts w/ Icing

$6.99

Sm. Cheesy Bread

$8.99

Lg. Cheesy Bread

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Subs

Steak & Cheese

$10.99

Italian

$10.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$10.99

Bbq

$10.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Dockside Salad

$8.99

Summer Salad

$8.99

Wings

6 Wings Bone-In

$10.99

Steak

Rare

$15.99

Med Rare

$15.99

Medium

$15.99

Medium Well

$15.99

Well

$15.99

BBQ Dinner Special

BBQ Dinner

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

8" Cheese

$8.99

12" Cheese

$12.99

16" Cheese

$16.99

Slice Cheese

$3.50

Slice Pepperoni

$4.00

Hawaiian Pizza

8" Hawaiian

$12.99

12" Hawaiian

$17.99

16" Hawaiian

$21.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

8" BBQ Chicken

$12.99

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Pizza

8" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$12.99

12" Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

$17.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

8" Meat Lovers

$12.99

12" Meat Lovers

$17.99

16" Meat Lovers

$21.99

Supreme Pizza

8" Supreme

$12.99

12" Supreme

$17.99

16" Supreme

$21.99

NA BEVS

Water

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Fanta Orange

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Soda Water

$2.49

Diet Soda Water

$2.49

Tonic Water

$2.49

Diet Tonic Water

$1.49

Ginger Ale

$1.49

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.99

Jungle Juice NA

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Virgin Colada

$2.99

Virgin Daquiri

$2.99

Virgin Margarita

$2.99

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Smirnoff Salted Caramel

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Smirnoff RWB

$6.00

UV Blue Raspberry

$5.00

UV Cherry

$5.00

UV Cake

$5.00

UV Lemonade

$5.00

Wheatly

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Burnett's

$4.00

Burnett's Cherry

$4.00

Burnett's Vanilla

$4.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

UV Blue Raspberry

$6.00

UV Cherry Vodka

$6.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Seagram's Extra Dry

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Beefeater's

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Admiral Nelson

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Kracken Rum

$7.00

Cruzan

$6.00

Cruzan Coconut

$6.00

Cruzan Mango

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$6.00

Cruzan Banana

$6.00

Cruzan Vanilla

$6.00

Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Cruzan Tropical Fruit

$6.00

Cruzan Passion Fruit

$6.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$6.00

Cruzan 151

$6.00

Cruzan 9 Spiced

$6.00

Cruzan Dark

$6.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Evan William's

$6.00

Benchmark

$5.00

Bulliet

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

American Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Chivas Regal

Dewars

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Chambord

$5.50

Di Amore

$4.00

Drambuie

Frangelico

$5.50

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Lemoncello

$5.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Blue Curacoa

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Cherry Pucker

$4.00

Grape Pucker

$4.00

Peachtree

$4.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Cherry Brandy

$4.00

Peach Brandy

$4.00

E & J Brandy

$6.00

E & J Apple Brandy

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Little Beer

$6.00

BEER

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Orange

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.75

Bourbon Barrel Ale

$4.00

Corona Extra

$3.50

Labatt Blue Light

$3.50

Stella

$4.00

Sam Adams

$3.50

Summer Shandy

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Yuengling Black & Tan

$3.50

Yuengling Gold

$3.50

Yuengling Light

$3.50

Red, White & Berry

$3.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.00

Jack Daniels Berry

$3.00

Domestic Bucket

$13.00

Premium Bucket

$15.00

Mixed Bucket

$14.00

White Claw Raspberry

$3.25

White Claw Grapefruit

$3.85

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.85

White Claw Lime

$3.85

Mike's Hard Black Cherry

$3.00

Truly Pomegranate

$3.00

Truly Pineapple

$3.00

Truly Mango

$3.00

Truly Passion Fruit

$3.00

LUAU Bucket

$9.00

Rum Bucket

$10.00

High Noon

$3.85

Reba

$3.85

WINE

Bota Box Redvolutionn

$6.00

Barefoot Cabernet

$6.00

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$6.00

Barefoot Chardonnay

$6.00

Barefoot Moscato

$6.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Barefoot Rose

$6.00

Franzia

$6.00

Shots

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Fat Hooker

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Jag

$6.00

Jag Bomb

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lifesaver

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Pink Star Burst

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Little Beer

$6.00

Green tea deal

$3.00

Little beer deal

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

290 Boat Dock Rd, Williamstown, KY 41097

