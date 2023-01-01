- Home
- /
- Swampscott
- /
- Dockside Pub - 286 Humphrey Street
Dockside Pub 286 Humphrey Street
No reviews yet
286 Humphrey Street
Swampscott, MA 01907
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Calamari
Rhode Island style, cherry peppers, pomodoro, and spicy aioli
Chicken Fingers
Buffalo and ranch or Thai sweet chili Parmesan
Chicken Wings
Cilantro BBQ or buffalo Parmesan
Chilled Shrimp
Tiger prawns with cocktail sauce and lemon
Dockside Fried Shrimp
Sweet chili basil, mango, and scallions
Dockside Nachos
Seasoned potato chips, Southwest queso, pico de gallo, cilantro, and sour cream
Hummus
Jalapeño infused EVOO, sumac, chickpeas, and za'atar naan
Mussels
Choice of Pomodoro, Fra Diavolo, or Provencal
Pub Pretzels
Bavarian style, whole grain mustard
Sesame Tuna
Wasabi, sesame avocado, English cucumber salad, and soy ginger aioli
Bowls and Greens
Beets and Berries
Mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, hot honey, toasted sesame, red onions, and raspberry vinaigrette
Chowder BOWL
Oyster crackers
Caesar
Crispy romaine, herb butter croutons, shaved Parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers, shaved onions, and balsamic vinaigrette
Chowder CUP
Oyster crackers
Rocca Gorgonzola
Arugula and romaine mix, Granny Smith apples, toasted walnuts, and apple cider vinaigrette
Sandwiches and Rolls
1/4 Lb Classic Smash Burger
Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion
1/4 Lb Dockside Smash Burger
Caramelized onions, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and dockside burger sauce
BLTA
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on grilled ciabatta
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Parm-baked with pomodoro, mozzarella, and Parmesan on grilled ciabatta
Clam Roll
Crispy Golden Clams on a Toasted Roll
Eggplant Delight
Marinated eggplant, arugula, whipped feta, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil on grilled ciabatta
Grilled Chipotle Chicken
Marinated breast, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, applewood smoked bacon, and Cheddar cheese on grilled ciabatta
Haddock Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar
Lobster Roll
Cold with lemon aioli or hot with warm butter and parsley on a toasted brioche roll
Seafood Plates
Fisherman's Platter
Clams, scallops, shrimp, haddock, and crispy fries
Fried Clam Plate
Fried Scallops Plate
Fried Shrimp Plate
Clam Bake Platter
1% lb lobster, clams, mussels, new potatoes, corn on the cob, chorizo sausage, and butter
Single Lobster
Single or twin 1 % lb lobsters, corn on the cob, coleslaw, lemon, butter
Stuffed Lobster
Shrimp and scallop Ritz stuffing, corn on the cob, new potatoes, and butter
Twin Lobster
Two-Way Combo
Pick any of our fried seafood
Pasta
Chicken Marsala
Sweet wine, mushrooms, garlic, shallots, and demi glaze
Chicken Parmesan
Baked with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, and basil
Frutti De Mare
Clams, shrimp, calamari, scallops, and mussels sautéed with garlic and olive oil served with provencal, pomodoro, or fra diavolo
Shrimp Carbonara
Minced prawns, peas, pancetta, shallots, and garlic with light cream sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Dry wine, lemon, garlic, butter, tomatoes, and basil
Vongole Veraci
Littleneck clams, garlic, lemon, shallots, dry wine, olive oil, and parsley
Pub Entrees
Baja Tacos
Shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro crème fraiche
Baked Haddock
New England style, Ritz panko crumbs, seasonal vegetables, and whipped potatoes
Capt.'s Steak Tips
House-marinated, seasonal vegetables, and whipped potatoes
Catch of the Day
Chef's selection, mixed greens, new potatoes, seasonal vegetables with choice of lemon butter or sherry cream
Citrus Salmon
New potatoes, arugula, asparagus, miso sauce, and citrus glaze
Fish and Chips
New England style, haddock, pickles, lemon, and tartar
Lobster Mac 'N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed with creamy sherry and Cheddar baked golden brown with Parmesan panko crumbs
Seared Scallops
Florentine risotto with mushrooms, tomato, spinach, and brown butter garlic
Sides
Kids
Dessert
Cocktails
Martinis
Pink Pear
Bikini Martini
Coconut rum, vodka, pineapple juice, and grenadine, garnished with cherries
Man O' War
Bourbon, Cointreau, sweet vermouth, lemon juice, garnished with a cherry and a lemon peel
Jessie's Lemon Drop
Citron vodka, Cointreau, lemon juice, simple syrup, half sugar rim, and lemon twist garnish
Espresso Martini
Espresso, espresso vodka, Bailey's, Kahlua (creamy or dark)
Shooters
Kamakazi
Pickle Back
A shot of our worst whiskey, followed by a shot of our finest pickle juice as a chase
Ship Faced
Raspberry vodka, triple sec, lime juice, cranberry juice, and simple syrup
Sea Glass
Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, sour mix
Brown Bag Special
A literal shot in the dark, whatever is in the bag is coming your way, no returns!
Dockside Cocktails
Lime in the Coconut
1800 Coconut Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, coconut cream, rim by request abd lime garnish
Salty Be~ach
Hendricks gin, orange liqueur, grapefruit juice, peach puree, pinch of salt
Fall Gin and Tonic
Hendricks gin, apple juice, apple pucker, angostura bitters
Sea Witch
Tanqueray gin, sloe gin, luxardo liqueur, raspberry puree, tonic water
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, prosecco, and soda water garnished with an orange slice
Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita
Casamigos blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, simple syrup, jalapeño rings, diced cucumber, and garnished with salt or sugar rim (by request) and a lime wedge
Captains Orders
Vodka, St. Germain, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, a splash of soda water, and garnished with a lemon wedge
Sailors Warning
Aperol, orange juice, and garnish with an orange wedge
Stormy Seas
Malibu, Captain Morgan, lime, and orange juice, simple syrup, grenadine, garnished with orange half-wheel and a cherry
Sea Breeze
Vodka, cranberry, grapefruit
Bay Breeze
Vodka, cranberry, and pineapple juice
Golden Hour
Lillet rose, yellow chartreuse, Elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice, orgeat syrup topped with Prosecco.
Dark & Stormy
Ginger beer, vodka, and lime
Dock Juice
Bacardi, Plantation pineapple rum, banana liqueur, blackberry liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, grenadine
Tiki Vibes
Painkiller
(Limit 2) Plantation dark rum, cream of coconut, orange juice, pineapple juice
Zombie
(Limit 2) Apricot brandy, Bacardi rum, Captain Morgan, Myers Dark Rum, pineapple juice, Grenadine, Falernum
Mai Tai
Captain Morgan, Malibu, orgeat almond syrup, OJ, pineapple juice, float of Myers dark rum
Sangria
Beer
Draught Beers
12oz Cisco Grey Lady
20oz Cisco Grey Lady
12oz Downeast Cider
5.10%
20oz Downeast Cider
5.10%
12oz Sam Adams Seasonal
7.8% double IPA - Woburn, MA
20oz Sam Adams Seasonal
7.8% double IPA - Woburn, MA
Guinness
4.2% Irish dry stout. Dublin, IRE
12oz Miller
20oz Miller
12oz Shipyard
20oz Shipyard
12oz Maine Lunch
20oz Maine Lunch
20oz Nightshift Santilli
12oz Nightshift Santilli
Standard Cans & Bottles
Top Shelf Bottles 'N Cans
Athletic Brewing Co. Free Wave
Stanford, CT 04% Hazy IPA
Budweiser Zero
0.00%
Canteen Spirits
Lime, watermelon, black cherry 5%
High-Noon
Pineapple 4.5%
Kona Big Wave
Kailua Kona, HI 4.4% Blonde ale
Lone Pine Oh-J
Portland, ME 8.1% double IPA
Orono Tubular
Orono, ME 7.2% New England IPA
The Shed Mountain Ale
Middlebury, VT 7.4% Rugged Brown Ale
Troegs Sunshine Pils
4.5% pilsner
Viva Tequila Seltzer
Grapefruit or huckleberry
Nbpt Maritime Lager
New Belgium Fat Tire
Zero Gravity Green State Lager
Zero Gravity Oktoberfest
Stormalong Legendary Dry
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Soda
Juice/Coffee
Water
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:00 am
Swampscott's Hometown Pub!
286 Humphrey Street, Swampscott, MA 01907