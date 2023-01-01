Food

Appetizers

Calamari

$14.95

Rhode Island style, cherry peppers, pomodoro, and spicy aioli

Chicken Fingers

$13.95

Buffalo and ranch or Thai sweet chili Parmesan

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Cilantro BBQ or buffalo Parmesan

Chilled Shrimp

$15.95

Tiger prawns with cocktail sauce and lemon

Dockside Fried Shrimp

$14.95

Sweet chili basil, mango, and scallions

Dockside Nachos

$12.95

Seasoned potato chips, Southwest queso, pico de gallo, cilantro, and sour cream

Hummus

$12.95

Jalapeño infused EVOO, sumac, chickpeas, and za'atar naan

Mussels

$15.95

Choice of Pomodoro, Fra Diavolo, or Provencal

Pub Pretzels

$9.95

Bavarian style, whole grain mustard

Sesame Tuna

$16.95Out of stock

Wasabi, sesame avocado, English cucumber salad, and soy ginger aioli

Bowls and Greens

Beets and Berries

$14.95

Mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese, hot honey, toasted sesame, red onions, and raspberry vinaigrette

Chowder BOWL

$11.95

Oyster crackers

Caesar

$10.95

Crispy romaine, herb butter croutons, shaved Parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers, shaved onions, and balsamic vinaigrette

Chowder CUP

$7.95

Oyster crackers

Rocca Gorgonzola

$13.95

Arugula and romaine mix, Granny Smith apples, toasted walnuts, and apple cider vinaigrette

Sandwiches and Rolls

1/4 Lb Classic Smash Burger

$9.95

Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion

1/4 Lb Dockside Smash Burger

$10.95

Caramelized onions, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and dockside burger sauce

BLTA

$10.95

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado on grilled ciabatta

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.95

Parm-baked with pomodoro, mozzarella, and Parmesan on grilled ciabatta

Clam Roll

$31.00

Crispy Golden Clams on a Toasted Roll

Eggplant Delight

$11.95

Marinated eggplant, arugula, whipped feta, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil on grilled ciabatta

Grilled Chipotle Chicken

$13.95

Marinated breast, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo, applewood smoked bacon, and Cheddar cheese on grilled ciabatta

Haddock Sandwich

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar

Lobster Roll

$38.00Out of stock

Cold with lemon aioli or hot with warm butter and parsley on a toasted brioche roll

Seafood Plates

Fisherman's Platter

$42.95

Clams, scallops, shrimp, haddock, and crispy fries

Fried Clam Plate

$35.00

Fried Scallops Plate

$27.95

Fried Shrimp Plate

$23.95

Clam Bake Platter

$65.00

1% lb lobster, clams, mussels, new potatoes, corn on the cob, chorizo sausage, and butter

Single Lobster

$38.00

Single or twin 1 % lb lobsters, corn on the cob, coleslaw, lemon, butter

Stuffed Lobster

$45.00

Shrimp and scallop Ritz stuffing, corn on the cob, new potatoes, and butter

Twin Lobster

$58.00

Two-Way Combo

$33.95

Pick any of our fried seafood

Pasta

Chicken Marsala

$23.95

Sweet wine, mushrooms, garlic, shallots, and demi glaze

Chicken Parmesan

$23.95

Baked with pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, and basil

Frutti De Mare

$33.95

Clams, shrimp, calamari, scallops, and mussels sautéed with garlic and olive oil served with provencal, pomodoro, or fra diavolo

Shrimp Carbonara

$25.95

Minced prawns, peas, pancetta, shallots, and garlic with light cream sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$26.95

Dry wine, lemon, garlic, butter, tomatoes, and basil

Vongole Veraci

$24.95

Littleneck clams, garlic, lemon, shallots, dry wine, olive oil, and parsley

Pub Entrees

Baja Tacos

$18.95

Shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro crème fraiche

Baked Haddock

$22.95

New England style, Ritz panko crumbs, seasonal vegetables, and whipped potatoes

Capt.'s Steak Tips

$25.95

House-marinated, seasonal vegetables, and whipped potatoes

Catch of the Day

Chef's selection, mixed greens, new potatoes, seasonal vegetables with choice of lemon butter or sherry cream

Citrus Salmon

$27.95

New potatoes, arugula, asparagus, miso sauce, and citrus glaze

Fish and Chips

$21.95

New England style, haddock, pickles, lemon, and tartar

Lobster Mac 'N Cheese

$27.95Out of stock

Cavatappi pasta tossed with creamy sherry and Cheddar baked golden brown with Parmesan panko crumbs

Seared Scallops

$28.95

Florentine risotto with mushrooms, tomato, spinach, and brown butter garlic

Sides

Baguette

$1.95

Cheese Sauce

$1.95

Coleslaw

$3.95

Corn on the Cobb

$2.95

Crudites

$2.95

French Fries

$4.95

Grilled Asparagus

$8.95

Mac 'N Cheese

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95Out of stock

New Potatoes

$6.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.95

Seasoned Potato Chips

$3.95

Kids

Adelie's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Ben's Burger

$9.00

Kid Steak Tips

$13.00

Kid's Fish 'N Chips

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Liz's Linguini

$9.00

Butter & cheese or marinara

Kid's Mac 'N Cheese

$9.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.95

Cocktails

Martinis

Pink Pear

$14.50

Bikini Martini

$14.00

Coconut rum, vodka, pineapple juice, and grenadine, garnished with cherries

Man O' War

$14.00

Bourbon, Cointreau, sweet vermouth, lemon juice, garnished with a cherry and a lemon peel

Jessie's Lemon Drop

$14.00

Citron vodka, Cointreau, lemon juice, simple syrup, half sugar rim, and lemon twist garnish

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Espresso, espresso vodka, Bailey's, Kahlua (creamy or dark)

Shooters

Kamakazi

$6.75

Pickle Back

$7.75

A shot of our worst whiskey, followed by a shot of our finest pickle juice as a chase

Ship Faced

$6.75

Raspberry vodka, triple sec, lime juice, cranberry juice, and simple syrup

Sea Glass

$7.75

Irish whiskey, peach schnapps, sour mix

Brown Bag Special

$4.50

A literal shot in the dark, whatever is in the bag is coming your way, no returns!

Dockside Cocktails

Lime in the Coconut

$12.00

1800 Coconut Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, coconut cream, rim by request abd lime garnish

Salty Be~ach

$13.00

Hendricks gin, orange liqueur, grapefruit juice, peach puree, pinch of salt

Fall Gin and Tonic

$13.00

Hendricks gin, apple juice, apple pucker, angostura bitters

Sea Witch

$13.00

Tanqueray gin, sloe gin, luxardo liqueur, raspberry puree, tonic water

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol, prosecco, and soda water garnished with an orange slice

Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita

$13.00

Casamigos blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, simple syrup, jalapeño rings, diced cucumber, and garnished with salt or sugar rim (by request) and a lime wedge

Captains Orders

$13.00

Vodka, St. Germain, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, a splash of soda water, and garnished with a lemon wedge

Sailors Warning

$12.00

Aperol, orange juice, and garnish with an orange wedge

Stormy Seas

$13.00

Malibu, Captain Morgan, lime, and orange juice, simple syrup, grenadine, garnished with orange half-wheel and a cherry

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Vodka, cranberry, grapefruit

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Vodka, cranberry, and pineapple juice

Golden Hour

$13.00

Lillet rose, yellow chartreuse, Elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice, orgeat syrup topped with Prosecco.

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Ginger beer, vodka, and lime

Dock Juice

$12.00

Bacardi, Plantation pineapple rum, banana liqueur, blackberry liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, grenadine

Tiki Vibes

Painkiller

$14.00

(Limit 2) Plantation dark rum, cream of coconut, orange juice, pineapple juice

Zombie

$14.00

(Limit 2) Apricot brandy, Bacardi rum, Captain Morgan, Myers Dark Rum, pineapple juice, Grenadine, Falernum

Mai Tai

$13.00

Captain Morgan, Malibu, orgeat almond syrup, OJ, pineapple juice, float of Myers dark rum

Sangria

Fall Sangria GLASS

$15.00

Pinot Noir, cranberry juice, apple juice, Fireball

Beach Sangria GLASS

$15.00

Rose, pineapple juice, St. Elder liquour

Beach Sangria Carafe

$45.00

Fall Sangria Carafe

$45.00

Beer

Draught Beers

12oz Cisco Grey Lady

$5.25

20oz Cisco Grey Lady

$7.75

12oz Downeast Cider

$5.50

5.10%

20oz Downeast Cider

$8.50

5.10%

12oz Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.75

7.8% double IPA - Woburn, MA

20oz Sam Adams Seasonal

$8.50

7.8% double IPA - Woburn, MA

Guinness

$8.75

4.2% Irish dry stout. Dublin, IRE

12oz Miller

$4.75

20oz Miller

$6.50

12oz Shipyard

$5.50

20oz Shipyard

$8.25

12oz Maine Lunch

$8.75

20oz Maine Lunch

$14.75

20oz Nightshift Santilli

$8.75

12oz Nightshift Santilli

$5.75

Standard Cans & Bottles

Bud Light

$5.25

4.20%

Budweiser

$5.25

5.00%

Coors Light

$5.25

4.20%

Corona Extra

$6.25

4.60%

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

5.00%

Schlitz

$4.50

4.70%

Top Shelf Bottles 'N Cans

Athletic Brewing Co. Free Wave

$6.00

Stanford, CT 04% Hazy IPA

Budweiser Zero

$5.00

0.00%

Canteen Spirits

$8.50

Lime, watermelon, black cherry 5%

High-Noon

$8.00

Pineapple 4.5%

Kona Big Wave

$5.75Out of stock

Kailua Kona, HI 4.4% Blonde ale

Lone Pine Oh-J

$13.50

Portland, ME 8.1% double IPA

Orono Tubular

$11.50

Orono, ME 7.2% New England IPA

The Shed Mountain Ale

$6.00

Middlebury, VT 7.4% Rugged Brown Ale

Troegs Sunshine Pils

$8.50

4.5% pilsner

Viva Tequila Seltzer

$8.75

Grapefruit or huckleberry

Nbpt Maritime Lager

$9.50

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

Zero Gravity Green State Lager

$9.25

Zero Gravity Oktoberfest

$9.25

Stormalong Legendary Dry

$10.50

Wine

Reds

BTL Cab

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Chianti

$36.00

White Wines

BTL Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Vetliner

$40.00

BTL Chardonay

$40.00

BTL Rose

$40.00

BTL Prosecco

$40.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Gingerale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Rob Roy

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.25

SF Red Bull

$4.25

Juice/Coffee

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Milk

MIlk

$3.00

Almond Milk

$3.50

Water

Water

Merch

Shirts

$20.00

Hats

$25.00

Glasses

$15.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Employee Apron

$10.00