  Dockside Restaurant - 22 Harris Island Road
Dockside Restaurant 22 Harris Island Road

No reviews yet

22 Harris Island Road

York, ME 03909

Food

Snacks and Appetizers

Seafood Chowder

$9.00+

Smoked bacon, scallops, haddock, clams

Lobster Bisque

$12.00+

Bread Basket

$6.00

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Daily assortment

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Toscano cheese and parsley

Lobster Spring Rolls

$21.00

Pickled carrots, chili oil, Terragon crème fraîche

Fried Cheese

$15.00

Crispy panko crust

P.E.I. Mussels

$17.00

Chardonnay, garlic, butter and herbs

Salads

Simple Greens (Petite)

$8.00

Cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots

Simple Greens (Full)

$13.00

Cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots

Classic Caesar (Petite)

$13.00

House-made dressing and croutons

Classic Caesar (Full)

$13.00

House-made dressing and croutons

Kale & Quinoa (Petite)

$9.00

Fresh and dried fruits, feta, hemp seed

Kale & Quinoa (Full)

$14.00

Fresh and dried fruits, feta, hemp seed

Small Plates

Smoked Pork Belly

$14.00

Maple sugar cure, fennel, blueberries

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Allagash beer-battered haddock, tartar sauce

Spring Pea Pappa (Petite)

$13.00

House-made pasta, english pea, garlic, shallots, white wine

Spring Pea Pappa(Full)

$23.00

House-made pasta, english pea, garlic, shallots, white wine

Dockside Burger

$21.00

House-ground beef, brioche bun, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, onion

Entreés

Harris Island Haddock

$31.00

Scallops and shrimp stuffing, lobster sauce, house veggies and potato

Deepwater Cod

$29.00

Potato hash and house veggies

Grilled Ribeye

$47.00

Steak fries, charred broccolini, house veggies

Shrimp & Linguini

Shrimp & Linguini

$31.00

Wilted greens, Toscano cheese, tomatoes and herbs

Nameko Fried Chicken

$30.00

Braised greens, mac and cheese, cole slaw

Roast Half Duck

$29.00

Herbed stuffing, orange reduction with wilted greens

Desserts

Lemon Curd Pana Cotta

$8.50

Banana Bomb Foster

$8.50

Blueberry Pie ala Mode

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Blueberry Vodka

$8.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Absolute Citron

$12.00

DBL Blueberry Vodka

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Absolute Citron

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$12.00

House Gin

$8.00

Henricks

$13.00

Saffire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

House Rum

$8.00

House Rum - Dark

$8.00

Meyers

$9.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Pyrat

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Gosling's

$12.00

Tequila

Olmeca Altos

$10.00

House Tequila

$8.00

Cabo Wabo Anjo

$16.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$19.00

Whiskey & Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$9.00

House Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

House Bourbon

$8.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Jameson

$11.50

Wiggly Bridge

Bullet

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

House Scotch

$8.00

Laphoig

$21.00

Glenmoragangie

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Fangelico

$12.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Disoronno

$13.00

Chambord

$13.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Hennessy VS

$17.00

Irish Cream

$9.00

Campari

$13.00

DBL Amaretto

$18.00

DBL Aperol

$14.00

DBL Fangelico

$20.00

DBL Kahlua

$18.00

DBL Irish Cream

$14.00

DBL Campari

$9.00

Beer

Draft Beer

SoME Brewing

$10.00+

Tributary 10oz

$10.00

Allagash 16oz

$10.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Budweiser

$6.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Heineken

$7.00

BTL Non-Alcoholic

$7.00

Wine

Red Wine GLS

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Fox Glove Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir

$13.00

Tito Negro Malbec

$9.00

Red Wine BTL

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$31.00

Merlot BTL

$31.00

Fox Glove Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$41.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir BTL

$54.00

Tito Negro Malbec BTL

$34.00

Roth Estate Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$59.00

White Wine GLS

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

Libriandi Bianco

$9.50

Z. Brown Chardonnay

$12.00

Carmel Road Chardonnay

$10.50

White Wine BTL

Chardonnay BTL

$31.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$31.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Ferrari Carano Chardonnay BTL

$52.00

Libriandi Bianco BTL

$37.00

Z. Brown Chardonnay BTL

$41.00

Carmel Road Chardonnay BTL

$43.00

Rose & Sparkling GLS

Elicio Rose

$8.00

Sparkling

$8.00

Rose & Sparkling BTL

Elicio Rose BTL

$31.00

Sparkling BTL

$29.00

Lamerti BTL

$12.00

Riva Della Chiesa BTL

$35.00

Baron De Selliac BTL

$34.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut BTL

$75.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Seltzer & Cranberry

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Darth Vader

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Cocktails

Appletini

$9.00

B-Dock Margarita

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Dockside Lemondrop

$12.00

Gimlet (Gin)

$8.00

Gin & Tonic

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Harbor Blue Mai Tai

$12.00

Harbor Sunset

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$8.00

Maine Coast Mule

$8.00

Martini (Gin)

$10.00

Martini (Vodka)

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rum & Coke

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vodka & Tonic

$8.00

Voodoo Rum Punch

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nestled on the shores of Harris Island in York Harbor, the Dockside Restaurant has stunning views of a classic, boat-filled harbor, secluded rocky coastline, and island-speckled ocean. The Dockside Restaurant is a classic New England seafood eatery, located on the grounds of a Victorian-era inn.

22 Harris Island Road, York, ME 03909

