Doc's Backyard
104 Reviews
$$
5207 Brodie Ln #100
Sunset Valley, TX 78745
TO-GO ALCOHOL (ORDER MUST INLUDE FOOD)
1/2 Gallon Frozen Margarita Party Bag
Our #1 seller. Doc's Hybrid made with Gold Tequila and alternative fuel. Must be 21 or older. ID upon pick up.
8oz. Frozen Margarita
Our #1 seller. Doc's Hybrid made with Gold Tequila and alternative fuel. Must be 21 or older. ID upon pick up.
16oz. Frozen Margarita
Our #1 seller. Doc's Hybrid made with Gold Tequila and alternative fuel. Makes 2 Drinks. Must be 21 or older. ID upon pick up.
8oz. El Bandido Silver Margarita
Makes 2 Drinks. Freshly squeezed lime juice, triple sec, and premium El Bandido Silver Tequila. Needs to be poured over ice. Must be 21 or older. ID upon pick up.
16oz. El Bandido Silver Margarita
Makes 4 Drinks. Freshly squeezed lime juice, triple sec, and premium El Bandido Silver Tequila. Needs to be poured over ice. Must be 21 or older to order. ID upon pick up
8oz. El Bandido Reposado Mexican Martini
Makes 2 Drinks Fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec, olive juice, and Premioum El Bandido Reposado Tequila. Needs to be poured over ice.
16oz. El Bandido Reposado Mexican Martini
Makes 4 Drinks Fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec, olive juice, and Premium El Bandido Reposado Tequila. Needs to be poured over ice.
8oz. Deep Eddy Frozen Seasonal
8oz. Deep Eddy Frozen Concoction. Flavors change weekly but are always seasonal and tasty.
16oz. Frozen Deep Eddy Seasonal
16oz. Deep Eddy Frozen Concoction. Flavors change weekly but are always seasonal and tasty. Makes 2 Drinks
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Queso
Queso Blanco topped with pico de gallo served with a basket of chips and a side of salsa
4 Layer Dip
Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Guacamole & Sour Cream topped with Pico de Gallo served with a Basket of Chips and a side of Salsa
Guacamole
Guacamole topped with Pico de Gallo served with a basket of chips and a side of salsa
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded spicy pickle slices served with a side of ranch
Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered fried mushrooms served with a side of green chili ranch.
Cheese Fries
Queso, mixed cheese, smoked applewood bacon, green onions & sour cream served on top of crinkle cut french fries
Cheese Tots
Queso, mixed cheese, smoked applewood bacon, green onions & sour cream served on top on tater tots
Chicken Tenders
Hand battered chicken strips served with a side of skillet gravy
White Wings
Chicken and fresh jalapeno wrapped in smoked applewood bacon & tossed in buffalo wing sauce.
Chicken Eggrolls
2 Eggrolls stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese served with your choice of Ranch or Green Chili Ranch for dipping.
Nachos
1/2 Order Fajita Steak Nachos
3 Fajita Steak Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa
Full Order Fajita Steak Nachos
5 Fajita Steak Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa
1/2 Order Fajita Chicken Nachos
3 Fajita Chicken Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa
Full Order Fajita Chicken Nachos
5 Fajita Chicken Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa
1/2 Order Pork Nachos
3 Pulled Pork Tostado Nachos topped with black beans, goat cheese, red onions & cilantro served with a fried jalapeno on the side.
Full Order Pork Nachos
5 Pulled Pork Tostado Nachos topped with black beans, goat cheese, red onions & cilantro served with a fried jalapeno on the side.
1/2 Order Blackened Shrimp Nachos
3 Blackened Shrimp Tostados topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, black beans, red onions, cilantro & avocado.
Full Order Blackened Shrimp Nachos
5 Blackened Shrimp Tostados topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, black beans, red onions, cilantro & avocado.
Quesadillas
Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, Monterey Jack Cheese, bell peppers & onions served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos and a side of salsa.
Fajita Steak Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with fajita steak, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos & a side of salsa.
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with fajita chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos & a side of salsa.
Fajita Combo Quesadilla
Sliders
Burger Sliders
3 Beef sliders topped with American cheese and grilled onions served with a pickle spear
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
3 Buffalo chicken sliders topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Pulled Pork Sliders
3 Pulled pork sliders topped with BBQ sauce and Doc's Sriracha coleslaw
Fish Sliders
3 Fish sliders topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw
BAT Sliders
3 Smoked applewood bacon , avocado, chipotle mayo & tomato sliders topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw
Doc's Famous Fish & Chips
Wings
Traditional Wings (5)
Traditional Bone In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery with your choice of dressing.
Traditional Wings (10)
Traditional Bone In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery with your choice of dressing.
Traditional Wings (15)
Traditional Bone In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery with your choice of dressing.
Boneless Wings (5)
Breaded Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery and your choice of dressing
Boneless Wings (10)
Breaded Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery and your choice of dressing
Boneless Wings (15)
Breaded Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery and your choice of dressing
Burgers and Sandwiches
Hamburger
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
BBQ Applewood Bacon Cheddar Burger
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with smoked applewood bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
Blackenend Jalapeno Cheddar Burger
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with grilled jalapenos, onions & peppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut french fries
Brunch Burger
1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with smoked applewood bacon, fried egg, hash brown, tomatoes, queso & crinkle cut fries.
Tort Burger
Guacamole, cheddar cheese & pico de gallo, served in flour tortillas- quesadilla style. Served with a side of queso & tortilla chips.
Veggie Burger
Black bean Chipotle Patty served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
Lonestar Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Kaiser Bun with smoked applewood bacon, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut fries
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo sauce served on a Kaiser Bun with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut fries
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork served on a Kaiser Bun with BBQ sauce, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries
Blackened Fish Sandwich
Fish Filet served on a Kaiser Bun with lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut french fries
Salads
Sunset Valley Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast with sliced oranges, Granny Smith apples, avocado, red onions, cilantro & tortilla strips on house greens
Capital Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, smoked applewood bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted pecans on a bed on house greens
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on house greens with tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles
Goat Cheese & Roasted Pecan Salad
Goat cheese, roasted pecans, red onions & cranberries served on house greens
Doc's Taco Salad
Fajita Chicken or Marinated Steak on a bed of house greens topped with cheese, tostado shells & pico de gallo
Blackened Fish Salad
Blackened or Grilled Fish served on a bed of house greens with tomatoes & cucumbers.
Cobb Salad
Chicken, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumber on house greens. With your choice of dressing
Side Salad
House Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese mix & croutons
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Your choice of 3 grilled, blackened or fried fish tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
Pulled Pork Tacos
3 Pulled Pork Tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw served on corn tortillas with a side of cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
Fajita Steak Tacos
3 Fajita Steak tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, fresh cilantro & chopped red onion served on corn tortillas with a side of cilantro lime rice, salsa and your choice of refried or black beans.
Fajita Chicken Tacos
3 Fajita Chicken tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, fresh cilantro & chopped red onion served on corn tortillas with a side of cilantro lime rice, salsa and your choice of refried or black beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Your choice of 3 grilled, blackened or fried shrimp tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.
Platters
Power Bowl
Your choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork or fish served on top of black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro lime rice & sliced avocado.
Grilled Chicken Platter
2 grilled chicken breasts served with cilantro lime rice, black beans & a side salad with your choice of dressing
Chicken Fried Avocado
Fried Avocado stuffed with shredded chicken & cheese topped with tomatillo cream sauce, served with a side of cilantro lime rice & black beans
Breakfast
MotorWorks Migas
Eggs, marinated steak, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo & tortilla strips served with refried beans, flour tortillas & a side of salsa
Backyard Minis
3 sliders buns topped with eggs, smoked applewood bacon & cheddar cheese
Fried Egg Sandwich
Eggs, smoked applewood bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served on a kaiser bun with a side of crinkle cut fries.
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tenders
2 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders served with your choice of side
Kids Burger
2 sliders served with your choice of side
Kids Cheese Burger
2 sliders topped with American cheese served with your choice of side
Crustless PB&J
Crustless PB&J served with your choice of side.
Bean & Cheese Soft Tacos
2 bean & cheese soft tacos on flour tortillas served with your choice of side.
Bean & Cheese Nachos
2 bean and cheese nachos served with your choice of side.
Dessert
Dressings and Sauces
Sides
Fries - Small
Fries - Large
Sweet Fries - Small
Sweet Fries - Large
Tater Tots - Small
Tater Tots - Large
Onion Rings - Small
Onion Rings - Large
2oz Queso
4oz Queso
2oz Guac
4oz Guac
Bacon
Burger Patty
Veggie Patty
Chicken Breast
Celery (6)
Coleslaw
Egg
Pickle Spear
N/A Beverages
Rambler Sparkling Water
Maine Root Rootbeer
Maine Root Ginger Beer Bottle
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda
Red Bull Can
Red Bull Sugar Free Can
Pineapple Juice Can
Grapefruit Juice Can
Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Lemonade
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
A Texas style menu with indoor seating and beer garden.
