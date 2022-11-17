Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Doc's Backyard

104 Reviews

$$

5207 Brodie Ln #100

Sunset Valley, TX 78745

Order Again

Popular Items

White Wings
16oz. Frozen Margarita
Full Order Fish & Chips

TO-GO ALCOHOL (ORDER MUST INLUDE FOOD)

1/2 Gallon Frozen Margarita Party Bag

1/2 Gallon Frozen Margarita Party Bag

$39.99

Our #1 seller. Doc's Hybrid made with Gold Tequila and alternative fuel. Must be 21 or older. ID upon pick up.

8oz. Frozen Margarita

8oz. Frozen Margarita

$7.00

Our #1 seller. Doc's Hybrid made with Gold Tequila and alternative fuel. Must be 21 or older. ID upon pick up.

16oz. Frozen Margarita

16oz. Frozen Margarita

$13.00

Our #1 seller. Doc's Hybrid made with Gold Tequila and alternative fuel. Makes 2 Drinks. Must be 21 or older. ID upon pick up.

8oz. El Bandido Silver Margarita

8oz. El Bandido Silver Margarita

$19.99

Makes 2 Drinks. Freshly squeezed lime juice, triple sec, and premium El Bandido Silver Tequila. Needs to be poured over ice. Must be 21 or older. ID upon pick up.

16oz. El Bandido Silver Margarita

16oz. El Bandido Silver Margarita

$39.99

Makes 4 Drinks. Freshly squeezed lime juice, triple sec, and premium El Bandido Silver Tequila. Needs to be poured over ice. Must be 21 or older to order. ID upon pick up

8oz. El Bandido Reposado Mexican Martini

$15.00

Makes 2 Drinks Fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec, olive juice, and Premioum El Bandido Reposado Tequila. Needs to be poured over ice.

16oz. El Bandido Reposado Mexican Martini

$30.00

Makes 4 Drinks Fresh squeezed lime juice, triple sec, olive juice, and Premium El Bandido Reposado Tequila. Needs to be poured over ice.

8oz. Deep Eddy Frozen Seasonal

8oz. Deep Eddy Frozen Seasonal

$9.00

8oz. Deep Eddy Frozen Concoction. Flavors change weekly but are always seasonal and tasty.

16oz. Frozen Deep Eddy Seasonal

16oz. Frozen Deep Eddy Seasonal

$14.00

16oz. Deep Eddy Frozen Concoction. Flavors change weekly but are always seasonal and tasty. Makes 2 Drinks

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.99
Queso

Queso

$9.99

Queso Blanco topped with pico de gallo served with a basket of chips and a side of salsa

4 Layer Dip

4 Layer Dip

$10.99

Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Guacamole & Sour Cream topped with Pico de Gallo served with a Basket of Chips and a side of Salsa

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.99

Guacamole topped with Pico de Gallo served with a basket of chips and a side of salsa

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Lightly breaded spicy pickle slices served with a side of ranch

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Hand battered fried mushrooms served with a side of green chili ranch.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$13.99

Queso, mixed cheese, smoked applewood bacon, green onions & sour cream served on top of crinkle cut french fries

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$14.99

Queso, mixed cheese, smoked applewood bacon, green onions & sour cream served on top on tater tots

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Hand battered chicken strips served with a side of skillet gravy

White Wings

White Wings

$10.99

Chicken and fresh jalapeno wrapped in smoked applewood bacon & tossed in buffalo wing sauce.

Chicken Eggrolls

Chicken Eggrolls

$7.99

2 Eggrolls stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese served with your choice of Ranch or Green Chili Ranch for dipping.

Nachos

1/2 Order Fajita Steak Nachos

$10.99

3 Fajita Steak Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa

Full Order Fajita Steak Nachos

Full Order Fajita Steak Nachos

$14.99

5 Fajita Steak Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa

1/2 Order Fajita Chicken Nachos

1/2 Order Fajita Chicken Nachos

$10.99

3 Fajita Chicken Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa

Full Order Fajita Chicken Nachos

$14.99

5 Fajita Chicken Tostado Nachos served with a side of sour cream, pickled jalapenos & salsa

1/2 Order Pork Nachos

1/2 Order Pork Nachos

$10.99

3 Pulled Pork Tostado Nachos topped with black beans, goat cheese, red onions & cilantro served with a fried jalapeno on the side.

Full Order Pork Nachos

$14.99

5 Pulled Pork Tostado Nachos topped with black beans, goat cheese, red onions & cilantro served with a fried jalapeno on the side.

1/2 Order Blackened Shrimp Nachos

1/2 Order Blackened Shrimp Nachos

$10.99

3 Blackened Shrimp Tostados topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, black beans, red onions, cilantro & avocado.

Full Order Blackened Shrimp Nachos

$14.99

5 Blackened Shrimp Tostados topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, black beans, red onions, cilantro & avocado.

Quesadillas

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Quesadilla filled with Blackened Shrimp, Monterey Jack Cheese, bell peppers & onions served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos and a side of salsa.

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Quesadilla filled with fajita steak, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos & a side of salsa.

Fajita Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Quesadilla filled with fajita chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers served with sour cream, pickled jalapenos & a side of salsa.

Fajita Combo Quesadilla

$13.99

Sliders

Burger Sliders

Burger Sliders

$11.99

3 Beef sliders topped with American cheese and grilled onions served with a pickle spear

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.99

3 Buffalo chicken sliders topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.99

3 Pulled pork sliders topped with BBQ sauce and Doc's Sriracha coleslaw

Fish Sliders

Fish Sliders

$12.99

3 Fish sliders topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw

BAT Sliders

BAT Sliders

$12.99

3 Smoked applewood bacon , avocado, chipotle mayo & tomato sliders topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw

Doc's Famous Fish & Chips

1/2 Order Fish and Chips

1/2 Order Fish and Chips

$9.99

2 Hand Battered Fish Filets served with Doc's Sriracha Coleslaw, Crinkle Cut French Fries & Jalapeno Tarter Sauce

Full Order Fish & Chips

Full Order Fish & Chips

$14.99

3 Hand Battered Fish Filets, Doc's Sriracha Coleslaw & Crinkle Cut French Fries served with Jalapeno Tarter Sauce

Wings

Traditional Wings (5)

Traditional Wings (5)

$9.99

Traditional Bone In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery with your choice of dressing.

Traditional Wings (10)

Traditional Wings (10)

$18.99

Traditional Bone In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery with your choice of dressing.

Traditional Wings (15)

Traditional Wings (15)

$25.99

Traditional Bone In Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery with your choice of dressing.

Boneless Wings (5)

Boneless Wings (5)

$9.99

Breaded Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery and your choice of dressing

Boneless Wings (10)

Boneless Wings (10)

$18.99

Breaded Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery and your choice of dressing

Boneless Wings (15)

Boneless Wings (15)

$22.99

Breaded Boneless Wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with a side of celery and your choice of dressing

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hamburger

$11.99

1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.99

1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries

BBQ Applewood Bacon Cheddar Burger

BBQ Applewood Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with smoked applewood bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries

Blackenend Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

Blackenend Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with grilled jalapenos, onions & peppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut french fries

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb. Patty served on a Kaiser Bun with smoked applewood bacon, fried egg, hash brown, tomatoes, queso & crinkle cut fries.

Tort Burger

Tort Burger

$15.99

Guacamole, cheddar cheese & pico de gallo, served in flour tortillas- quesadilla style. Served with a side of queso & tortilla chips.

Veggie Burger

$13.99

Black bean Chipotle Patty served on a Kaiser bun with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries

Lonestar Chicken Sandwich

Lonestar Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served on a Kaiser Bun with smoked applewood bacon, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Buffalo sauce served on a Kaiser Bun with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut fries

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Pulled Pork served on a Kaiser Bun with BBQ sauce, onions, pickle spear & crinkle cut french fries

Blackened Fish Sandwich

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Fish Filet served on a Kaiser Bun with lettuce, tomatoes & crinkle cut french fries

Salads

Sunset Valley Salad

Sunset Valley Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with sliced oranges, Granny Smith apples, avocado, red onions, cilantro & tortilla strips on house greens

Capital Salad

Capital Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, smoked applewood bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted pecans on a bed on house greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on house greens with tomatoes & bleu cheese crumbles

Goat Cheese & Roasted Pecan Salad

Goat Cheese & Roasted Pecan Salad

$12.99

Goat cheese, roasted pecans, red onions & cranberries served on house greens

Doc's Taco Salad

Doc's Taco Salad

$15.99

Fajita Chicken or Marinated Steak on a bed of house greens topped with cheese, tostado shells & pico de gallo

Blackened Fish Salad

Blackened Fish Salad

$14.99

Blackened or Grilled Fish served on a bed of house greens with tomatoes & cucumbers.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Chicken, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumber on house greens. With your choice of dressing

Side Salad

$4.99

House Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese mix & croutons

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Your choice of 3 grilled, blackened or fried fish tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.99

3 Pulled Pork Tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw served on corn tortillas with a side of cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.

Fajita Steak Tacos

Fajita Steak Tacos

$14.99

3 Fajita Steak tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, fresh cilantro & chopped red onion served on corn tortillas with a side of cilantro lime rice, salsa and your choice of refried or black beans.

Fajita Chicken Tacos

Fajita Chicken Tacos

$14.99

3 Fajita Chicken tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, fresh cilantro & chopped red onion served on corn tortillas with a side of cilantro lime rice, salsa and your choice of refried or black beans.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.99

Your choice of 3 grilled, blackened or fried shrimp tacos served on corn tortillas topped with Doc's Sriracha coleslaw served with cilantro lime rice and your choice of refried or black beans.

Platters

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$14.99

Your choice of grilled chicken, pulled pork or fish served on top of black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro lime rice & sliced avocado.

Grilled Chicken Platter

$16.99

2 grilled chicken breasts served with cilantro lime rice, black beans & a side salad with your choice of dressing

Chicken Fried Avocado

Chicken Fried Avocado

$15.99

Fried Avocado stuffed with shredded chicken & cheese topped with tomatillo cream sauce, served with a side of cilantro lime rice & black beans

Breakfast

MotorWorks Migas

MotorWorks Migas

$11.99

Eggs, marinated steak, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo & tortilla strips served with refried beans, flour tortillas & a side of salsa

Backyard Minis

Backyard Minis

$9.99

3 sliders buns topped with eggs, smoked applewood bacon & cheddar cheese

Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Eggs, smoked applewood bacon, American cheese, lettuce & tomato served on a kaiser bun with a side of crinkle cut fries.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

2 Hand Battered Chicken Tenders served with your choice of side

Kids Burger

$7.99

2 sliders served with your choice of side

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

2 sliders topped with American cheese served with your choice of side

Crustless PB&J

$5.99

Crustless PB&J served with your choice of side.

Bean & Cheese Soft Tacos

$5.99

2 bean & cheese soft tacos on flour tortillas served with your choice of side.

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$5.99

2 bean and cheese nachos served with your choice of side.

Dessert

Doc's Brownie

$9.99

Brownie served with whipped cream, chocolate syrup & vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$6.99

Brownie served with whipped cream, chocolate syrup & vanilla ice cream

Dressings and Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Green Chili Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$1.00

Toasted Sesame Dressing

$1.00

Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Tai Lu Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Skillet Gravy

$1.00

Sides

Fries - Small

$3.49

Fries - Large

$6.49

Sweet Fries - Small

$3.49

Sweet Fries - Large

$6.49

Tater Tots - Small

$3.49

Tater Tots - Large

$6.49

Onion Rings - Small

$2.99

Onion Rings - Large

$5.99

2oz Queso

$1.59

4oz Queso

$3.18

2oz Guac

$1.59

4oz Guac

$3.18

Bacon

$1.59

Burger Patty

$4.68

Veggie Patty

$3.18

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Celery (6)

$1.06

Coleslaw

$1.79

Egg

$1.06

Pickle Spear

$0.53

N/A Beverages

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.50

Maine Root Rootbeer

$3.50

Maine Root Ginger Beer Bottle

$3.50

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free Can

$4.00

Pineapple Juice Can

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice Can

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Texas style menu with indoor seating and beer garden.

Website

Location

5207 Brodie Ln #100, Sunset Valley, TX 78745

Directions

