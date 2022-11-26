Doc's Downtown Grille

Restaurant header imageView gallery

SPEED

Domestic Can

$3.50

Domestic Bottle

$4.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Domestic Draft

$4.50

Craft Draft

$6.25

Seltzer

$6.00

Craft/Import Bottle

$5.50

Rail Liquor

$8.00

Call Liquor

$9.00

Crush

$8.50

Margarita

$8.50

Call Shooter

$8.00

NA Bev

$3.25

Prem Liq

$10.00

Oyster Shooter

$10.00

House Wine

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00

NFL Drinks

DOMESTIC CAN - NFL

$3.00

DOMESTIC DRAFT - NFL

$3.50

DOMESTIC BOTTLE - NFL

$3.75

PREMIUM BOTTLE- NFL

$4.25

CRAFT - NFL

$5.50

SELTZER - NFL

$5.25

RAIL LIQUOR - NFL

$7.25

CRUSH - NFL

$7.25

MARGARITA - NFL

$7.25

BLOODY MARY- NFL

$7.25

WINE/BUBBLES - NFL

$6.25

HH Premium

$8.00

Seltzer Bucket

$25.00

Dom Bucket

$17.00

Premium bucket

$20.00

NFL FOOD

NFL WINGS

$10.00

EGG ROLLS

$10.00

Sliders

$8.00Out of stock

NACHO GRANDE

$10.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$12.00

PRIME RIB NACHOS

$14.00

The New Yorker

$7.00

The Motor City

$7.00

The D.C.

$7.00

The Marylander

$8.00

Flatbread

$7.00

Soups & Salad

Cream of Crab Soup

$9.00

Maryland Crab Soup

$9.00

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Blondie Soup

$9.00

1/2 Garden

$5.00

1/2 Caesar

$5.00

1\2 Spinach

$5.50

1\2 Asian Salad

$5.50

Asian Salad

$11.00

Caesar

$9.00

Garden

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Breaded fried chicken served over mixed greens with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, crumbled bacon, and hard boiled egg. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Spinach topped with hard boiled egg, bacon, red onion, mushrooms, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a hot bacon vinaigrette dressing.

Harvest Salad

$16.00

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

(4) Pretzels serve with Bavarian mustard and cheese sauce.

Brushetta

$11.00

Diced tomatoes, garlic olive oil, pesto, parmesan cheese all on top of Italian bread with a balsamic reduction.

Calamari

$14.00

Flash fried and served with sweet chili and jalepeno-lime aioli dipping sauces.

Crab Dip

$13.00

Served with soft pretzel sticks. Gluten Free: Substitute celery for bread.

Fried Oysters App

$16.00

A Doc's Classic! Flash fried and served with cocktail sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Pork Shanks

$14.00

Tossed in Memphis seasoning and served with a side of ranch.

Rockfish Tenders

$12.00

Seafood Nachos

$18.00

Shrimp, bay scallops, crab mixed in a seafood cheese cream sauce lightly dusted with Old Bay and served over tortilla chip Gluten Free: No cream of crab

Seafood Quesadilla

$18.00

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

Wings

$14.00

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

$16.00

Steamed Shrimp 1 Lb

$30.00

Mussels App

$12.00

Raw Oysters Dozen

$18.00

Fried Shrimp Appetizer

$11.00

Sandwiches

Burger

$11.00

Build Your Own Burger

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Option of broiled or fried.

Truffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Thinly sliced house baked prime rib. Served on a pretzel roll with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and horseradish sauce. Served with a side of au jus.

Reuben

$15.00

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing. Served on marble rye bread.

Prime Rib Cheese Steak

$16.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.00

Rockfish Wrap

$14.00

Fried portions of rockfish with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$12.00

Hot Sicilian

$13.00

BLTs & Melts

Blackened Tuna BLT

$16.00

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Traditional BLT

$9.00

Shrimp BLT Wrap

$16.00

Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.00

Salmon Melt

$17.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Platters

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Hand battered Cod served with French Fries and coleslaw.

Cajun Shrimp and Cheddar Grits

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp, heirloom tomatoes, bacon, and onions all tossed in a tabasco butter sauce. Served with cheddar grits and scallions.

Fried Oyster Platter

$18.00

Cajun Mussels & Frites

$14.00

Entrees

Crab Cake Entree

$28.00

Meatloaf

$14.00

Rib Eye Entree

$30.00

Seafood Mac n Cheese

$23.00

Seared Salmon Entree

$22.00

Tuna Steak Fried Rice

$18.00

Salmon Fried Rice

$19.00

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

New York Strip

$26.00Out of stock

Sirloin

$24.00

Kids

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Ala Cart/Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccolini

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Sliced Bread

$2.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Guac

$2.00

Pretzel Sticks Side

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Small Chips

$3.00

Large Chips

$4.00

Small Fry

$4.00

Large Fry

$6.00

Side Of Onion Rings

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

White Rice

$5.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Churro Donuts

$8.00

Dessert Special

$6.00

Merch

Waterfowl Shirt 2022

$25.00

Waterfowl Sweatshirt 2022

$60.00

Waterfowl Hat

$45.00

Waterfowl Beanie

$35.00

Shirt

$25.00

Employee Shirt

$14.00

Employee Mens XXL

$16.00

Employee Waterfowl Shirt 2022

$15.00

Employee Waterfowl Hoodie

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14 N Washington St, Easton, MD 21601

Directions

