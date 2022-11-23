Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doc's Drive-In

review star

No reviews yet

341 S. Texas

De Leon, TX 76444

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Strip Basket
Hamburger

Drinks

Iced Tea

$1.25+

Fountain Drinks

$1.25+

Limeade

$1.75+

Lemonade

$1.75+

Ice Water

$0.00+

Lime Ice/Lemon Ice

$1.00+

Cup of Ice (any size)

$0.25

bottle water

$1.00

Sides

Fries

$2.25

Tots

$2.25

Onion Rings

$3.25

Veggie Nuggets

$3.50+

Cheese Sticks

$4.65+

Cheese Fries

$3.00

Cheese Tots

$3.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$4.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Desserts

Shakes

$4.75

Floats

$4.75

Ice Cream

$1.95+

Peach cobbler a la carte

$3.95Out of stock

chocolate sundae

$2.95

brownie

$1.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$6.45

Double Meat Hamburger

$7.95

Double Meat Cheeseburger

$8.45

Veggie Burger (no meat patty)

$3.95

Chili Burger (no meat patty)

$4.95

Patty Melt

$6.45

Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.00

Corn Dog

$4.00

Salads

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Nacho Salad

$6.99

Burrito Salad

$7.99

Hamburger Salad

$5.95

Cheeseburger Salad

$6.45

Entrees

Chicken Strip Basket

$5.95+

Steak Finger Basket

$5.95+

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

B L T

$4.95

Bowl of Chili

$3.00

Nachos w/ Meat & Cheese

$5.99

Nachos w/ Cheese

$4.99

Nacho Salad w/lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, and meat

$6.99

Frito pie

$4.00

Snacks

Pickle

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Candy Cup

$6.00

Gift Certificates

Gift Certificate

A La Carte Items

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Hamburger Patty

$2.50

Chicken Strip

$3.00

Nacho Chips

$1.50+

Extra Gravy

$0.75

Extra Nacho Cheese

$0.75

LUNCH SPECIALS

Lunch Special - Wednesday only

$6.95

Stew and cornbreadl & med tea/fountain ( does not include limeade)

Wednesday (only) Lunch Special w/cobbler

$11.95Out of stock

Weekly special & medium drink (does not include limeade), peach cobbler

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

341 S. Texas, De Leon, TX 76444

