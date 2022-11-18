Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Doc's Marina Grill

931 Reviews

$$

403 Madison Ave S

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Doc Burger
Chicken Cheddar Club
Side Fries

Appetizers

Beet Carpaccio

$16.00

thinly sliced beets, crushed hazelnuts, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, arugula and balsamic reduction

Ahi Tacos

$14.00

Three fried won ton tacos filled with sushi grade ahi tuna tartare, Asian coleslaw, cilantro and sriracha crème fraiche

Crispy Fried Calamari

$13.00

served with pesto aioli

Hummus

$8.00

with cucumber slices and grilled pita bread

Peel N Eat 1\2 Lb

$14.00

tender poached shrimp served with a green tea cocktail sauce

Peel N Eat 1lb

$24.00

tender poached shrimp served with a green tea cocktail sauce

Steamed Clams

$18.00

with grilled garlic focaccia bread

Soups & Salads

Cup Chowder

$8.00

Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”

Bowl Chowder

$12.00

Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”

Cup Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Potato Leak Soup Potatoes, leaks, bacon, vegetable stock, paprika, chives, white pepper, bay leaves, pancetta chip Dairy free Not GF

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$15.00

Potato Leak Soup Potatoes, leaks, bacon, vegetable stock, paprika, chives, white pepper, bay leaves, pancetta chip Dairy free Not GF

Side Green

$10.00

mixed greens with your choice of one of our house-made dressings: ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, thousand island or vinaigrette

Side Doc's Caesar

$12.00

Side Kale Salad

$12.00

vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette

Entree House Salad

$14.00

mixed greens with your choice of one of our house-made dressings: ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, thousand island or vinaigrette

Entree Doc's Caesar

$16.50

Entree Kale Salad

$16.50

vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette

Doc's Crab Louie

$38.00

mixed greens topped with tender crab, fresh seasonal vegetables and Doc’s house-made Louie dressing

Waterfront Baskets

2 Piece Fish n Chips

$17.00

hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown

3 Piece Fish n Chips

$21.00

hand-cut Northwest true cod, panko breaded then fried until golden brown

Tempura Prawns n Chips

$20.00

tempura battered prawns, lightly fried

Oysters and Chips

$20.00

Sandwiches

Our 1/2lb all natural burgers unless otherwise specified are cooked to medium. Burgers and sandwiches are served with your choice of french fries, cole slaw or potato salad.

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

buttermilk marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, served on a custom Macrina brioche sesame bun with coleslaw, crispy fried onions, chopped pickles and spicy smoked chipotle sauce

Big Doc Burger

$18.00

½ lb all natural beef, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a pretzel bun

El Portal Burger

$20.00

1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun

Chicken Cheddar Club

$18.00

sliced grilled chicken breast, double smoked hickory bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served on a Macrina baguette

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$17.00

house smoked pulled pork topped with coleslaw, tangy bbq, smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce on a sesame bun

Prime Rib & Cheddar

$24.00

the Boss’s favorite: thinly sliced prime rib on grilled triple thick sourdough bread and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce DISCLAIMER: this favorite does not travel well, however if you're like the Boss, you are craving this sandwich. Be prepared to eat in the parking lot enjoying the water view, or have the bread a tad soggy from all the juicy goodness.

Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich

$21.00

topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled focaccia

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

spicy version of a veggie burger, dressed up like the Big Doc Burger, served on a pretzel bun

Impossible Burger

$21.00

the amazing plant based burger. This completely vegan burger patty tastes like the real thing, right down to having a red center. Reduce our carbon footprint and live healthier. Served on a potato bun with pesto aioli, arugula, crispy onions, chopped pickles, caramelized onions and smoked gouda

Mains

Ribeye

$44.00

smashed Yukon potatoes, braised and roasted multicolor baby carrots, with a peppercorn demi-glace

Seared Scallops

$38.00

seared scallops served with ginger butternut squash puree and fennel salad

Mushroom Risotto

$32.00

a medley of locally foraged mushrooms with shallots, garlic, risotto and tossed in a cream sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$34.00

handmade ravioli with roasted butternut squash, served served with a locally foraged mushroom cream sauce, candied walnuts and basil oil

Grilled NY Strip Steak

$38.00

12 oz New York grilled to perfection, served with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus and a peppercorn demi-glace

Grilled Salmon

$34.00

fresh Northwest salmon with lemon viognier gastrique, served with smashed Yukon gold potatoes and grilled asparagus

Dungeness Crab Risotto

$34.00Out of stock

Clam Linguine

$29.00

Manila clams tossed with linguine and a bacon shallot relish cream sauce

Linguine Al Fresco

$24.00Out of stock

linguine tossed with spinach, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, onions, tomatoes, fresh herbs, parmesan, feta cheese in a white wine butter garlic sauce

Seafood Mac and Cheese - Smoked Salmon

$26.00

house-smoked salmon tossed with orecchiette pasta in a three cheese sauce

Seafood Mac and Cheese - Dungeness Crab

$38.00

Dungeness crab tossed with orecchiette pasta in a three cheese sauce

Salmon Aglio e Olio

$34.00

a traditional Italian dish, grilled Northwest salmon on a bed of angel hair pasta, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and fresh herbs, topped with a baby arugula lemon salad

Prime Rib - 10oz

$40.00

SERVED AFTER 5PM on Fridays and Saturday Only (pre-orders accepted): slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes

Prime Rib - 14oz

$45.00

SERVED AFTER 5PM Fridays and Saturdays ONLY (pre-orders accepted): slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes

👼 Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Parmesan Pasta

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Kids Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Dessert

Colossal Carrot Cake

$9.00

Six layers of sweet carrot cake separated by robust, rich cream cheese frosting and finished with shaved coconut. This one will keep you coming back.

Big Fat Chocolate Cake

$9.50

It’s moist, it’s big, and it’s rich. Enough said.

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Baguette

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Cucumber

$2.00

Side Grilled Focaccia

$3.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Pita

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00Out of stock

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Sauces

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Side 1000 Isle Dressing

$0.50

Side Aus Jus

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Butter

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Side Habanero Blu Cheese

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Side Mayo

Side Sriracha Creme Fraiche

$1.00

Side House Made Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mr.Pibb

$3.50

San Pellegrino (500ml)

$7.00

Seattle Soda co RootBeer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

SEASONAL DOCTAILS

Pear Spritzer

$14.00

Effen cucumber vodka, lime juice, ginger beer and fresh cucumber

Negroni Sbagliato

$14.00

empress gin, grapefruit juice, simply syrup, splash of soda

Cherry Sidecar

$13.00

Malibu Rum, Pineapple Juice and Cranberry Juice

Gin Cider

$13.00

vodka, lavender syrup, ginger liqueur, lemon juice

HBR

$13.00

rum, lime juice, simply syrup, fresh mint, splash of soda

Doc Toddy

$12.00

Cranberry Margarita

$14.00

Tequila, Apple Cider, Lime Juice, a float of Amaretto, and a Cinnamon Sugar Rim

DOCTAILS

BTM - BARTENDER'S MARGARITA

$12.00

tequila, fresh muddled lime, a splash of sweet and sour, and a float of grand marnier

LONDON MULE

$10.00

gin with ginger beer and fresh lime

KENTUCKY MULE

$10.00

bourbon with ginger beer and lime

MEXICAN MULE

$10.00

tequila with ginger beer and fresh lime

DARK & STORMY MULE

$10.00

Myer's dark rum with ginger beer and lime

Pear Spritzer

$14.00

Effen cucumber vodka, lime juice, ginger beer and fresh cucumber

Bottled Beer

Bainbridge Citra IPA

$10.50

Full Sail Amber

$5.50

Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

Ghostfish Kickstep IPA (GF)

$8.50Out of stock

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 (n/a)

$5.50

Athletic Run Wild IPA (n/a)

$6.00

Seattle Cider Berry Rose

$6.50Out of stock

Seattle Cider Can

$6.50

Schillings Grapefruit Cider

$6.50

Schillings Semi-Sweet Cider

$6.50

Glass Pour Wine

Bertani Velante Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Rombauer Sauv Blanc

$14.50

CSM Riesling

$8.50

The Vincent Chardonnay

$11.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$16.00

Fletcher Bay Winery Pinot Gris

$18.00Out of stock

Rolling Bay Winery Unoaked Chardonnay

$18.00Out of stock

Foris Pinot Noir

$11.00

Chateau Teulon Rouge

$9.00

Milbrandt Merlot

$9.00

Saviah Cellars The Jack

$11.50

Catena Malbec

$10.00

Disruption Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Rolling Bay Winery Tempranillo

$18.00Out of stock

Rolling Bay Winery Merlot

$18.00Out of stock

Castle Rock Syrah

$8.50

Renegade Rose

$10.00

Fletcher Bay Winery Rose of Sharron

$18.00Out of stock

Prosecco Lamarca Split (187)

$11.00

Bottle White/Rose

Bottle Bertani Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Bottle Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Bottle Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$49.00

Btl The Vincent Chardonnay

$42.00

Bottle Rombauer Chardonnay

$60.00

Bottle CSM Riesling

$31.00

Bottle Renegade Rose

$38.00

Bottle Fletcher Bay Rose of Sharron

$48.00

Bottle Quinta Essentia

$63.00

Fletcher Bay Winery Pinot Gris

$68.00Out of stock

Bottle Rolling Bay Pinot Gris

$39.00

Bottle Stag's Leap “Aveta” Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00Out of stock

Bottle Oak Grove Viognier

$28.00

Bottle Simpatico Viognier

$42.00

Bottle Longshadows Poets Leap Riesling

$39.00

Bottle C.S.M Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle Stags Leap Karia Chardonnay

$51.00

Bottle Rasa Dream Deferred Chardonnay

$71.00

Bottle Rolling Bay Winery Unoaked Chardonnay

$68.00

Prosecco Lamarca Split (187)

$11.00

Bottle Ruffino Prosecco

$37.00

Bottle Domain Ste Michelle Brut

$29.00

Half Bottle Gruet Brut Rose

$19.00

Bottle Veuve du Vernay

$27.00

Bottle Gruet Brut Rose

$35.00

Bottle Veuve Clicquot

$89.00

Bottle Billecart Rose Champagne

$135.00

Bottle Red Wine

Bottle Foris Pinot Noir

$43.00

Bottle Chateau Teulon Rouge

$34.00

Bottle Saviah Cellars The Jack

$44.00

Bottle Catena Malbec

$42.00

Bottle Disruption Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Bottle Castle Rock Syrah

$31.00

Bottle Klinker Brick Old Vines Zin

$42.00

Bottle Bella Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir

$75.00

Bottle Col Solare

$80.00

Bottle Duckhorn Cabernet

$84.00

Bottle Duckhorn Merlot

$73.00

Bottle Fletcher Bay Barking Dog

$47.00

Bottle Il Grigio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione

$58.00

Bottle Lemelson Thea's Selection Pinot Noir

$49.00

Bottle Diseno Old Vine Malbec

$35.00

Bottle Leonetti Cabernet

$135.00Out of stock

Bottle Milbrandt Merlot

$38.00

Bottle Rolling Bay Winery Merlot

$68.00

Bottle Rolling Bay Tempranillo

$68.00

Bottle Simpatico Syrah

$44.00

Bottle Sequel Longshadows

$72.00

Bottle Simpatico The Boss

$41.00

Bottle Simpatico Coalesce

$47.00

Bottle Eagle Harbor Redtail

$43.00

Non Food

T-Shirt - SMALL

$18.00

T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$18.00

T-Shirt - LARGE

$18.00

T-Shirt - EXTRA LARGE

$18.00

Hoodie

$45.00
Doc's Hat

Doc's Hat

$21.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!

Website

Location

403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

Gallery
Doc's Marina Grill image
Doc's Marina Grill image
Doc's Marina Grill image
Doc's Marina Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Hitchcock Bainbridge Island
orange starNo Reviews
129 Winslow Way East Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Hitchcock Burgerhaus
orange starNo Reviews
133 Winslow Way East Suite #100 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Bruciato
orange starNo Reviews
236 Winslow Way East Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
The Plate & Pint
orange star3.9 • 271
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Hammy's Burgers
orange star4.0 • 416
4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Pink Salt
orange starNo Reviews
3321 W. McGraw St Seattle, WA 98199
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bainbridge Island

Proper Fish
orange star4.7 • 935
112 Madison Ave N Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 887
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Hammy's Burgers
orange star4.0 • 416
4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Ba Sa Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 415
101 Winslow Ave E Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
The Marketplace
orange star4.3 • 123
4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Commuter Comforts
orange star4.1 • 113
270 Olympic Dr SE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bainbridge Island
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston