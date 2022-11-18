Doc's Marina Grill

- Home
931 Reviews
$$
403 Madison Ave S
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beet Carpaccio
thinly sliced beets, crushed hazelnuts, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbles, arugula and balsamic reduction
Ahi Tacos
Three fried won ton tacos filled with sushi grade ahi tuna tartare, Asian coleslaw, cilantro and sriracha crème fraiche
Crispy Fried Calamari
served with pesto aioli
Hummus
with cucumber slices and grilled pita bread
Peel N Eat 1\2 Lb
tender poached shrimp served with a green tea cocktail sauce
Peel N Eat 1lb
tender poached shrimp served with a green tea cocktail sauce
Steamed Clams
with grilled garlic focaccia bread
Soups & Salads
Cup Chowder
Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”
Bowl Chowder
Famous because it’s “oh-so-good!”
Cup Soup Of The Day
Potato Leak Soup Potatoes, leaks, bacon, vegetable stock, paprika, chives, white pepper, bay leaves, pancetta chip Dairy free Not GF
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Potato Leak Soup Potatoes, leaks, bacon, vegetable stock, paprika, chives, white pepper, bay leaves, pancetta chip Dairy free Not GF
Side Green
mixed greens with your choice of one of our house-made dressings: ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, thousand island or vinaigrette
Side Doc's Caesar
Side Kale Salad
vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette
Entree House Salad
mixed greens with your choice of one of our house-made dressings: ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, thousand island or vinaigrette
Entree Doc's Caesar
Entree Kale Salad
vitamin-rich kale tossed with pancetta, apple, candied walnuts, and parmesan with an apple honey vinaigrette
Doc's Crab Louie
mixed greens topped with tender crab, fresh seasonal vegetables and Doc’s house-made Louie dressing
Waterfront Baskets
Sandwiches
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk marinated chicken breast fried to perfection, served on a custom Macrina brioche sesame bun with coleslaw, crispy fried onions, chopped pickles and spicy smoked chipotle sauce
Big Doc Burger
½ lb all natural beef, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and served on a pretzel bun
El Portal Burger
1/2 lb all natural burger, unless otherwise specified is cooked to medium, dressed with smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce, double smoked hickory bacon, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, plus all the usual trimmings on a pretzel bun
Chicken Cheddar Club
sliced grilled chicken breast, double smoked hickory bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served on a Macrina baguette
BBQ Pork Sandwich
house smoked pulled pork topped with coleslaw, tangy bbq, smoked habanēro bleu cheese sauce on a sesame bun
Prime Rib & Cheddar
the Boss’s favorite: thinly sliced prime rib on grilled triple thick sourdough bread and Tillamook cheddar cheese. Served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce DISCLAIMER: this favorite does not travel well, however if you're like the Boss, you are craving this sandwich. Be prepared to eat in the parking lot enjoying the water view, or have the bread a tad soggy from all the juicy goodness.
Blackened Wild Salmon Sandwich
topped with tomato chutney, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled focaccia
Black Bean Burger
spicy version of a veggie burger, dressed up like the Big Doc Burger, served on a pretzel bun
Impossible Burger
the amazing plant based burger. This completely vegan burger patty tastes like the real thing, right down to having a red center. Reduce our carbon footprint and live healthier. Served on a potato bun with pesto aioli, arugula, crispy onions, chopped pickles, caramelized onions and smoked gouda
Mains
Ribeye
smashed Yukon potatoes, braised and roasted multicolor baby carrots, with a peppercorn demi-glace
Seared Scallops
seared scallops served with ginger butternut squash puree and fennel salad
Mushroom Risotto
a medley of locally foraged mushrooms with shallots, garlic, risotto and tossed in a cream sauce
Butternut Squash Ravioli
handmade ravioli with roasted butternut squash, served served with a locally foraged mushroom cream sauce, candied walnuts and basil oil
Grilled NY Strip Steak
12 oz New York grilled to perfection, served with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, grilled asparagus and a peppercorn demi-glace
Grilled Salmon
fresh Northwest salmon with lemon viognier gastrique, served with smashed Yukon gold potatoes and grilled asparagus
Dungeness Crab Risotto
Clam Linguine
Manila clams tossed with linguine and a bacon shallot relish cream sauce
Linguine Al Fresco
linguine tossed with spinach, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, onions, tomatoes, fresh herbs, parmesan, feta cheese in a white wine butter garlic sauce
Seafood Mac and Cheese - Smoked Salmon
house-smoked salmon tossed with orecchiette pasta in a three cheese sauce
Seafood Mac and Cheese - Dungeness Crab
Dungeness crab tossed with orecchiette pasta in a three cheese sauce
Salmon Aglio e Olio
a traditional Italian dish, grilled Northwest salmon on a bed of angel hair pasta, sautéed with garlic, chili flakes and fresh herbs, topped with a baby arugula lemon salad
Prime Rib - 10oz
SERVED AFTER 5PM on Fridays and Saturday Only (pre-orders accepted): slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes
Prime Rib - 14oz
SERVED AFTER 5PM Fridays and Saturdays ONLY (pre-orders accepted): slow roasted and hand carved, served with our creamy horseradish sauce and au jus, grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes
👼 Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Sauces
Side Ranch Dressing
Side 1000 Isle Dressing
Side Aus Jus
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Butter
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Habanero Blu Cheese
Side Honey Mustard
Side Horseradish Sauce
Side Mayo
Side Sriracha Creme Fraiche
Side House Made Tartar Sauce
Side Vinaigrette
Side Pico de Gallo
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
SEASONAL DOCTAILS
Pear Spritzer
Effen cucumber vodka, lime juice, ginger beer and fresh cucumber
Negroni Sbagliato
empress gin, grapefruit juice, simply syrup, splash of soda
Cherry Sidecar
Malibu Rum, Pineapple Juice and Cranberry Juice
Gin Cider
vodka, lavender syrup, ginger liqueur, lemon juice
HBR
rum, lime juice, simply syrup, fresh mint, splash of soda
Doc Toddy
Cranberry Margarita
Tequila, Apple Cider, Lime Juice, a float of Amaretto, and a Cinnamon Sugar Rim
DOCTAILS
BTM - BARTENDER'S MARGARITA
tequila, fresh muddled lime, a splash of sweet and sour, and a float of grand marnier
LONDON MULE
gin with ginger beer and fresh lime
KENTUCKY MULE
bourbon with ginger beer and lime
MEXICAN MULE
tequila with ginger beer and fresh lime
DARK & STORMY MULE
Myer's dark rum with ginger beer and lime
Bottled Beer
Bainbridge Citra IPA
Full Sail Amber
Black Butte Porter
Blue Moon
Corona
Pilsner Urquell
Ghostfish Kickstep IPA (GF)
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 (n/a)
Athletic Run Wild IPA (n/a)
Seattle Cider Berry Rose
Seattle Cider Can
Schillings Grapefruit Cider
Schillings Semi-Sweet Cider
Glass Pour Wine
Bertani Velante Pinot Grigio
Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc
Rombauer Sauv Blanc
CSM Riesling
The Vincent Chardonnay
Rombauer Chardonnay
Fletcher Bay Winery Pinot Gris
Rolling Bay Winery Unoaked Chardonnay
Foris Pinot Noir
Chateau Teulon Rouge
Milbrandt Merlot
Saviah Cellars The Jack
Catena Malbec
Disruption Cabernet Sauvignon
Rolling Bay Winery Tempranillo
Rolling Bay Winery Merlot
Castle Rock Syrah
Renegade Rose
Fletcher Bay Winery Rose of Sharron
Prosecco Lamarca Split (187)
Bottle White/Rose
Bottle Bertani Pinot Grigio
Bottle Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc
Btl The Vincent Chardonnay
Bottle Rombauer Chardonnay
Bottle CSM Riesling
Bottle Renegade Rose
Bottle Fletcher Bay Rose of Sharron
Bottle Quinta Essentia
Fletcher Bay Winery Pinot Gris
Bottle Rolling Bay Pinot Gris
Bottle Stag's Leap “Aveta” Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Oak Grove Viognier
Bottle Simpatico Viognier
Bottle Longshadows Poets Leap Riesling
Bottle C.S.M Chardonnay
Bottle Stags Leap Karia Chardonnay
Bottle Rasa Dream Deferred Chardonnay
Bottle Rolling Bay Winery Unoaked Chardonnay
Bottle Ruffino Prosecco
Bottle Domain Ste Michelle Brut
Half Bottle Gruet Brut Rose
Bottle Veuve du Vernay
Bottle Gruet Brut Rose
Bottle Veuve Clicquot
Bottle Billecart Rose Champagne
Bottle Red Wine
Bottle Foris Pinot Noir
Bottle Chateau Teulon Rouge
Bottle Saviah Cellars The Jack
Bottle Catena Malbec
Bottle Disruption Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle Castle Rock Syrah
Bottle Klinker Brick Old Vines Zin
Bottle Bella Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir
Bottle Col Solare
Bottle Duckhorn Cabernet
Bottle Duckhorn Merlot
Bottle Fletcher Bay Barking Dog
Bottle Il Grigio Chianti Classico Gran Selezione
Bottle Lemelson Thea's Selection Pinot Noir
Bottle Diseno Old Vine Malbec
Bottle Leonetti Cabernet
Bottle Milbrandt Merlot
Bottle Rolling Bay Winery Merlot
Bottle Rolling Bay Tempranillo
Bottle Simpatico Syrah
Bottle Sequel Longshadows
Bottle Simpatico The Boss
Bottle Simpatico Coalesce
Bottle Eagle Harbor Redtail
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Food, Drinks, and FUN Done Right!
403 Madison Ave S, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110