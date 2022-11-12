Docs Porchside - Grovetown 5147 Bluegrass Trail
5147 Bluegrass Trail
Grovetown, GA 30813
Opening Acts
App Sampler
Buffalo Shrimp
A dozen tail off shrimp tossed in hot marinade and topped with crumbled bleu cheese, served with ranch dressing. Your choice of crispy, fried, or grilled.
Burnt Ends
Never trust anyone who doesn’t like smoked cubes of all natural Compart Duroc pork belly sauced and served with jalapeño ranch. We don’t.
Cheese Curds
Who doesn’t love fried cheese? Served with marinara.
Corn Fritters
These sassy little nuggets are filled with corn, cotija and cheddar cheese, and packed with flavor! Served with jalapeño ranch.
Crawfish Dip
Hot and creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with warm corn tortilla chips.
Dixie Fries
A big helping of fries or chips, topped with pulled pork, white queso, and pickled red onion.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Crispy slices of Heaven served with house made pimento cheese, bacon jam, and our homemade jalapeño ranch or Carolina aioli.
Fried Pickles
A big handful of dill pickle chips tossed in our house breading served with buttermilk ranch.
Hush Puppies
Little bites of county fair paired with your choice of Carolina Aioli or Hazelnut Spread, for if you want a little heat or prefer a little sweet!
Jalapeno Poppers
Six bacon wrapped, cream cheese filled jalapeño halves smoked for hours and then crisped up in the oven. Served with jalapeño ranch, we put that s*@t on everything!
Loaded Spuds
Your choice of spuds loaded with buttermilk ranch, cheese, bacon, and scallions.
Pimento Cheese
A Southern classic with a little kick. Served with bacon jam and Ritz crackers.
Pretzel Bites
Perfect for everyone, served with beer cheese.
Queso Blanco
Warm white queso served with corn tortilla chips.
Redneck Egg Rolls
Our house smoked pulled pork, pimento cheese, and collard greens wrapped up and deep-fried golden brown. Served with either jalapeño ranch or Bonzai BBQ sauce.
Flatbreads, Tacos, Dillas
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Crispy hand-breaded chicken strips, tossed in hot sauce, drizzled with jalapeño ranch, and covered with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Topped with diced scallions.
Quesadilla
Seasoned grilled chicken, grilled onions and peppers, and a black bean and corn blend inside of a crispy flour tortilla.
Porch Rocker Nachos
Big enough to share with the whole neighborhood, piled high with white queso, black beans and corn, pico de gallo, and sliced jalapeños. Choose from either taco beef or pulled pork.
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Down Home Flatbread
Tacos
Two grilled flour tortillas, tender grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, and black bean corn salsa drizzled with jalapeño ranch. Served with tortilla chips, queso blanco and salsa.
Swingin' Sliders
Fried Green Tomato Sliders
House pimento, bacon jam, Doc’s sauce, red onion. Good golly, Miss Molly!
Pulled Pork Sliders
Mini stacks of pork, tart rainbow slaw, and pickles. Your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Cheeseburger Sliders
A third of the size, three times the fun. Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, pickles, and Doc’s sauce.
Slider Sampler
Two of each of our awesome sliders for the table to share, or for the guy that just wants it all! No substitutions please!
Salads & Soups
House Salad
A little greens to get you started, Mama would be so proud. Cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, and bacon on mixed greens.
Yard Bird
Delicious locally sourced chicken breast, grilled or fried, topped with roasted corn and black beans, mixed cheese, grape tomatoes, bacon, and a hardboiled egg.
Southern Caesar
A Porchside original. A lightly grilled romaine wedge, chargrilled chicken breast, fire grilled peaches, goat cheese, roasted pecans, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted jalapeño cornbread croutons.
Market Cobb Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with house smoked turkey, grilled chicken tenders, juicy grilled shrimp, hard boiled egg, corn and black bean blend, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Soup of Day
Side Dressing
Backyard Burgers
Porch Burger
Our standard for how a burger should be. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, and Doc’s sauce.
Mason-Dixon Burger
Melted house made pimento cheese, fried green tomato, bacon jam, lettuce, pickles, and Doc’s sauce. Stick a fork in me!
Breakfast Burger
Bacon and eggs aren’t just for breakfast anymore. Three strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, a sunny side up egg and Doc's sauce complete this beauty. Grreeat day in the mornin’!
Smokehouse Burger
Bacon, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, Doc’s Sauce, and our tangy Sweet Tea BBQ sauce. What’s a night on the porch without sweet tea and BBQ sauce? This burger is the perfect mix of both.
Jalapeno Burger
We slap just the right amount of heat on this meat. Jalapenos, pepper jack, lettuce and fried onion straws, drizzled with our jalapeño ranch.
Doc of the Bay
1/2 lb Shrimp
1 lb Shrimp
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp & Grits
Mama T’s throwin’ a little Sunday morning at ya with this classic Southern dish. Grilled meaty shrimp, smoked andouille sausage and grilled onions and peppers on a bed of creamy stone ground cheese grits.
Fried Shrimp Plate
Fish & Chips
American raised catfish, grilled or golden fried, served with house chips (actual chips because in Georgia fries aren’t called chips).
Fried Market Fish
Raw Oysters
NOLA Oysters
House Oysters
Oyster Shooter
Platters & Plates
6 pc Chicken Tenders
Locally sourced, all natural chicken breast strips served with fries and our famous honey mustard dressing.
Brisket Skillet
Burnt End Mac Skillet
Crawfish Skillet
Pork Platter
A hefty portion of our house smoked pulled pork with your choice of 2 sides and pickled red onions
Sandwiches & Heavy Handers
Brisket Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
The king of all wraps. Crispy hand breaded chicken strips tossed in hot sauce, drizzled with ranch, and topped with melted cheese all wrapped up in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla with lettuce and tomato.
Carolina Hot Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, spicy Carolina pepper sauce, mayo, a drizzle of honey, rainbow slaw and sliced pickled okra. This thing’ll make you forget all about Nashville!
Cheese Steak Hoagie
Sliced ribeye steak, grilled onions and peppers and melted American cheese on a toasted hoagie with Doc’s sauce. Served with house chips.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
6 ounces of juicy chicken breast served on top of a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Doc’s sauce. Choose fried or grilled
Doc's PBLT
Strips of bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, and fried green tomatoes on grilled texas toast. Simple. Elegant. Sexy. Delicious. You'll love it.
Fried Pork Sandwich
Po' Boy
“Poor Boy,” if you ask Doc. Choose from crispy fried catfish or lightly battered shrimp.
Pork Sandwich
Our house smoked pulled pork piled high on a toasted bun and topped with tangy rainbow slaw and pickles.
Pulled Pork Patty Melt
Think outside the bun with our spin on a classic. House smoked pork, grilled onions and melted American cheese on grilled Texas Toast.
Turkey Melt
House smoked turkey, fried jalapeños, pimento cheese, bacon, and chipotle mayo on buttered and grilled texas toast. Yes ma'am!
Turkey Wrap
Smoked Wings
Fixin's
Dessert Menu
Kid's Menu
Add Ons
Tort Chips
Extra Chix Tender
Extra Chix Breast
Extra Burger Patty
Extra 5 Shrimp
Extra Beyond Patty
Side Salsa
Side Bacon Jam
Side Sr Cream
Side Bacon
Side Japs
Side Pico
Side Chz
Side Mayo
Side Queso
Side Pim Chz
Side Doc's Sauce
Extra Taco Beef
Extra Pulled Pork
Extra Turkey
Slice Toast
Side Pickles
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Get ready to sip, sing, and front porch swing while eating food so good it’ll make ya slap ya mama. Try our red neck egg rolls, fried green tomatoes, pork belly burnt ends.
