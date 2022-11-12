Restaurant header imageView gallery

Docs Porchside - Grovetown 5147 Bluegrass Trail

No reviews yet

5147 Bluegrass Trail

Grovetown, GA 30813

Order Again

Popular Items

Redneck Egg Rolls
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Jalapeno Poppers

Opening Acts

App Sampler

$19.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

A dozen tail off shrimp tossed in hot marinade and topped with crumbled bleu cheese, served with ranch dressing. Your choice of crispy, fried, or grilled.

Burnt Ends

$10.99

Never trust anyone who doesn’t like smoked cubes of all natural Compart Duroc pork belly sauced and served with jalapeño ranch. We don’t.

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Who doesn’t love fried cheese? Served with marinara.

Corn Fritters

$8.49

These sassy little nuggets are filled with corn, cotija and cheddar cheese, and packed with flavor! Served with jalapeño ranch.

Crawfish Dip

$11.99

Hot and creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with warm corn tortilla chips.

Dixie Fries

$9.99

A big helping of fries or chips, topped with pulled pork, white queso, and pickled red onion.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.49

Crispy slices of Heaven served with house made pimento cheese, bacon jam, and our homemade jalapeño ranch or Carolina aioli.

Fried Pickles

$6.99

A big handful of dill pickle chips tossed in our house breading served with buttermilk ranch.

Hush Puppies

$7.99

Little bites of county fair paired with your choice of Carolina Aioli or Hazelnut Spread, for if you want a little heat or prefer a little sweet!

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Six bacon wrapped, cream cheese filled jalapeño halves smoked for hours and then crisped up in the oven. Served with jalapeño ranch, we put that s*@t on everything!

Loaded Spuds

$7.99

Your choice of spuds loaded with buttermilk ranch, cheese, bacon, and scallions.

Pimento Cheese

$7.99

A Southern classic with a little kick. Served with bacon jam and Ritz crackers.

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Perfect for everyone, served with beer cheese.

Queso Blanco

$7.99

Warm white queso served with corn tortilla chips.

Redneck Egg Rolls

$10.99

Our house smoked pulled pork, pimento cheese, and collard greens wrapped up and deep-fried golden brown. Served with either jalapeño ranch or Bonzai BBQ sauce.

Flatbreads, Tacos, Dillas

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Crispy hand-breaded chicken strips, tossed in hot sauce, drizzled with jalapeño ranch, and covered with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Topped with diced scallions.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, grilled onions and peppers, and a black bean and corn blend inside of a crispy flour tortilla.

Porch Rocker Nachos

$12.99

Big enough to share with the whole neighborhood, piled high with white queso, black beans and corn, pico de gallo, and sliced jalapeños. Choose from either taco beef or pulled pork.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Down Home Flatbread

$11.99

Tacos

$10.99

Two grilled flour tortillas, tender grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, and black bean corn salsa drizzled with jalapeño ranch. Served with tortilla chips, queso blanco and salsa.

Swingin' Sliders

Fried Green Tomato Sliders

$6.99

House pimento, bacon jam, Doc’s sauce, red onion. Good golly, Miss Molly!

Pulled Pork Sliders

$6.99

Mini stacks of pork, tart rainbow slaw, and pickles. Your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$6.99

A third of the size, three times the fun. Cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, pickles, and Doc’s sauce.

Slider Sampler

$19.99

Two of each of our awesome sliders for the table to share, or for the guy that just wants it all! No substitutions please!

Salads & Soups

House Salad

$4.99

A little greens to get you started, Mama would be so proud. Cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, and bacon on mixed greens.

Yard Bird

$12.99

Delicious locally sourced chicken breast, grilled or fried, topped with roasted corn and black beans, mixed cheese, grape tomatoes, bacon, and a hardboiled egg.

Southern Caesar

$12.99

A Porchside original. A lightly grilled romaine wedge, chargrilled chicken breast, fire grilled peaches, goat cheese, roasted pecans, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted jalapeño cornbread croutons.

Market Cobb Salad

$13.49

Fresh mixed greens topped with house smoked turkey, grilled chicken tenders, juicy grilled shrimp, hard boiled egg, corn and black bean blend, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumbers and tomatoes.

Soup of Day

$4.99+

Side Dressing

Backyard Burgers

Porch Burger

$10.49

Our standard for how a burger should be. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, and Doc’s sauce.

Mason-Dixon Burger

$13.49

Melted house made pimento cheese, fried green tomato, bacon jam, lettuce, pickles, and Doc’s sauce. Stick a fork in me!

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Bacon and eggs aren’t just for breakfast anymore. Three strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, a sunny side up egg and Doc's sauce complete this beauty. Grreeat day in the mornin’!

Smokehouse Burger

$12.99

Bacon, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, Doc’s Sauce, and our tangy Sweet Tea BBQ sauce. What’s a night on the porch without sweet tea and BBQ sauce? This burger is the perfect mix of both.

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

We slap just the right amount of heat on this meat. Jalapenos, pepper jack, lettuce and fried onion straws, drizzled with our jalapeño ranch.

Doc of the Bay

1/2 lb Shrimp

$12.99

1 lb Shrimp

$25.99

Shrimp Roll

$12.99

Shrimp & Grits

$14.49

Mama T’s throwin’ a little Sunday morning at ya with this classic Southern dish. Grilled meaty shrimp, smoked andouille sausage and grilled onions and peppers on a bed of creamy stone ground cheese grits.

Fried Shrimp Plate

$14.99

Fish & Chips

$14.49

American raised catfish, grilled or golden fried, served with house chips (actual chips because in Georgia fries aren’t called chips).

Fried Market Fish

$15.49

Raw Oysters

$13.00+

NOLA Oysters

$16.00+

House Oysters

$16.00+

Oyster Shooter

$6.00+

Platters & Plates

6 pc Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Locally sourced, all natural chicken breast strips served with fries and our famous honey mustard dressing.

Brisket Skillet

$13.99

Burnt End Mac Skillet

$12.99

Crawfish Skillet

$13.99

Pork Platter

$12.99

A hefty portion of our house smoked pulled pork with your choice of 2 sides and pickled red onions

Sandwiches & Heavy Handers

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

The king of all wraps. Crispy hand breaded chicken strips tossed in hot sauce, drizzled with ranch, and topped with melted cheese all wrapped up in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla with lettuce and tomato.

Carolina Hot Sandwich

$12.49

Fried chicken breast, spicy Carolina pepper sauce, mayo, a drizzle of honey, rainbow slaw and sliced pickled okra. This thing’ll make you forget all about Nashville!

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$11.49

Sliced ribeye steak, grilled onions and peppers and melted American cheese on a toasted hoagie with Doc’s sauce. Served with house chips.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

6 ounces of juicy chicken breast served on top of a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Doc’s sauce. Choose fried or grilled

Doc's PBLT

$12.99

Strips of bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, and fried green tomatoes on grilled texas toast. Simple. Elegant. Sexy. Delicious. You'll love it.

Fried Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Po' Boy

$12.49

“Poor Boy,” if you ask Doc. Choose from crispy fried catfish or lightly battered shrimp.

Pork Sandwich

$11.49

Our house smoked pulled pork piled high on a toasted bun and topped with tangy rainbow slaw and pickles.

Pulled Pork Patty Melt

$11.99

Think outside the bun with our spin on a classic. House smoked pork, grilled onions and melted American cheese on grilled Texas Toast.

Turkey Melt

$12.99

House smoked turkey, fried jalapeños, pimento cheese, bacon, and chipotle mayo on buttered and grilled texas toast. Yes ma'am!

Turkey Wrap

$11.49

Smoked Wings

Wings 6

$9.99

Who said smokin’ was a bad habit? Dry rubbed, smoked for hours and then deep fried. Eat ‘em as is or toss them in any of our sauces. You can substi- tute ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

Wings 10

$16.99

Wings 25

$39.99

Side Marinade

$0.50

Side Celery

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Fixin's

Bskt Chips

$4.99

Bskt Fries

$4.99

Bskt Sweet Fries

$4.99

Bskt Tater Tots

$4.99

Cheese Grits

$3.79

Collard Greens

$3.79

Green Beans

$3.79

Mac and Cheese

$3.79

Pasta Salad

$3.79

Rainbow Slaw

$3.79

Side Broccoli

$3.79

Dessert Menu

Beignets w/ Ice Cream

$6.99

Lemon Pound Cake w/ Ice Cream

$6.99

Layered Carrot Cake

$9.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Choc Cake

$4.99

Kid's Menu

Kid Grilled Chz

$4.46

Kid Cheese Pizza

$4.49

Kid Pepp Pizza

$4.49

Kid Nacho

$4.49

Kid Burger Slider

$4.49

Kid Pork Slider

$4.49

Kid Finger

$4.49

Add Ons

Tort Chips

Extra Chix Tender

$2.00

Extra Chix Breast

$6.00

Extra Burger Patty

$4.50

Extra 5 Shrimp

$5.99

Extra Beyond Patty

$5.99

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Bacon Jam

$1.00

Side Sr Cream

$0.50

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Japs

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Chz

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Queso

$0.50

Side Pim Chz

$0.50

Side Doc's Sauce

$0.50

Extra Taco Beef

$4.00

Extra Pulled Pork

$4.00

Extra Turkey

$4.00

Slice Toast

$1.00

Side Pickles

NA Beverages

1/2 Red Bull

$2.00

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Doc's Cold Brew Coffee

$4.49

Frappe

$5.49

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Pibb Xtra

$2.79

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Ubora Watchstander Coffee

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Get ready to sip, sing, and front porch swing while eating food so good it’ll make ya slap ya mama. Try our red neck egg rolls, fried green tomatoes, pork belly burnt ends.

Website

Location

5147 Bluegrass Trail, Grovetown, GA 30813

Directions

