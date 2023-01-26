Doc's Sports Bar - Askov 6375 Kobmagergade
6375 Kobmagergade
Askov, MN 55704
NA Beverages
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Clamato (Glass)
Coffee
Coke
Coke (Can)
Diet 7/Sprite
Diet Cherry Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Coke (Can)
Diet Dr. Pepper (Can)
Diet Mountain Dew (Can)
Diet Pepsi (Can)
Diet Tonic
Dr Pepper
Dr. Pepper (Can)
Fresca (Can)
Ginger Beer (Bottle/Can)
Gingerale
Hot Chocoalte
Hot Tea
Juice: Apple
Juice: Cranberry
Juice: Grapefruit
Juice: Orange
Juice: Pineapple
Kiddy Cocktail/Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Lift Bridge Rootbeer (Can)
Liquid Ice (Can)
Mello Yello
Milk
Monster (Can)
Mountain Dew (Can)
Orange Soda (Can)
Pepsi (C)
Raspberry Iced Tea
Raspberry Lemonade
Red Bull
Red Bull (Sugar Free)
Red Bull Sugar Free
Rootbeer
Soda Water
Sprite
Sprite (Can)
Sprite Zero (Can)
Tomato Juice (Can)
Tonic
Water
Water - Bottle
Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard Bottle
Bell's Double Cream Stout Bottle
Bucket Special Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Bud Light Lime Bottle
Bud Light Platinum Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Busch Light Bottle
Ciderboys First Press Bottle
Coors Banquet
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Dos Equis Bottle
Grain Belt Premium Bottle
Guiness Bottle
Heineken 0.0 Bottle
High Life Bottle
Leinie's Original Bottle
MGD Bottle
Mich Golden Light Bottle
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Mike's Black Cherry Lemonade Bottle
Mike's Original Lemonade Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Modelo Bottle
Nordeast Bottle
O'douls Bottle
PBR Bottle
Stella Artois Bottle
Summit EPA Bottle
Twisted Tea Half N Half Bottle
Twisted Tea Original Bottle
Tap Beers
Alaskan Amber Ale
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
Blue Moon
Castle Danger Cream Ale
Ciderboys Grand Mimosa Apple Orange Cider
Coors Light Tap
Dragon's Milk Stout
Fulton Lonely Blonde
Knot Bumper Mango
Leinenkugels Toasted Bock
Miller Light Tap
South Shore Nut Brown
Vikings Game Day Tap
War Pigs Foggy Geezer
Wyder's Dry Pear
Side Clamto, Zing Zang, etc
Tap Pitchers
Alaskan Amber Ale Pitcher
Bell's Two Hearted Ale Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Castle Danger Cream Ale Pitcher
Castle Danger George Hunter Stout Pitcher
Ciderboys Pitcher
Coors Light Pitcher
Dragon's Milk White Stout Pitcher
Fulton Lonely Blonde Pitcher
Knot Bumper Mango Pitcher
Miller Light Pitcher
South Shore Nut Brown Pitcher
War Pigs Foggy Geezer Pitcher
Wyder's Dry Pear Pitcher
Canned Beer
Blue Moon Light Sky
Bud Light Can
Bud Light Lime Can
Bud Select 55 Can
Budweiser Can
Budweiser Zero Can
Busch Can
Busch Light Can
Busch NA Can
Castle Danger Cream Ale Can
Chelada Can
Coors Banquet Can
Coors Light - Pint/Tall Boy Can
Coors Light Can
Guinness Stout Can
Hamm's 16 oz Can
MGD Can
Mich Golden Light Aluminum Can
Mich Golden Light Can
Michelob Ultra Can
Miller Lite - Pint/Tall Boy Can
Miller Lite Can
Surly Axe Man IPA Can
War Pigs Foggy Geezer Can
Seltzers
Arnold Palmer Spiked Can
Bevy Can
Bud Light Seltzer Can
Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Can
PBR Hard Coffee Can
Rebel Hard Coffee Can
Truly Vodka - Blackberry Lemon
Truly Vodka - Cherry Lime
Truly Vodka - Peach Tangerine
Truly Vodka - Pineapple Cranberry
Twisted Tea Can
Twisted Tea Half N Half Can
Vizzy Can
Vizzy Bucket Can
Vizzy Vikings Game Special Can
White Claw - Black Cherry
White Claw - Lime
White Claw - Mango
White Claw - Raspberry
Cocktails
Bahama Mama
Black Russian
Bloody Caesar
Bloody Mary
Chuck Norris Drink
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dirty Shirley
Dreamsicle
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Greyhound
Irish Coffee
Hot Toddy
Long Island
Long Island Top Shelf
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Peppermint Patty
Ryan's Coffee
Salty Dog
Screw Up
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Smith & Kearns
Stinger
Tequila Sunrise
Tom & Jerry
Tom Collins
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Sex on the Beach
Vodka Collins
White Russian
Car Bomb
Carberator
Cherry Bomb
Chuck Norris
Duck Fart
Fricken Awesome
Grape Ape
Grape Tootsie Pop
Green Tea Shot
Iron Butterfly
Jag Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Mohawk
Quick Carlos
Root Beer Barrel
Salted Nut Roll
Scooby Snack
Southern Hospitality
SLRRRP Shot
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Water Mocassin
Liqueurs
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Buttershots
Creme De Menthe
Di Saronno
Dr. Cherry
Dr. Menthol
Dr. Rootbeer
Dr. Vanilla
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Grape Pucker
Jackson Morgan - Banana
Jackson Morgan - Caramel
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Melon Schnapps
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Razzmatazz
Root Beer Schnapps
Rum Chata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Tequila Rose
Triple Sec
Watermelon Pucker
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Vodka
Rail Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Raspberri
Grey Goose
Karkov
Ketel One
Kinky Blue
Kinky Green
Kinky Pink
Lime Vodka
Pink Whitney
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Vanilla
Sobieski Vanilla Vodka
Stoli Strasberi
Titos
UV Blue
UV Cake
UV Cherry
Western Son Watermelon
Whiskey
Rail (Black Velvet)
Rail (Windsor)
Canadian Club
Canadian Club Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Windsor Apple
Windsor Black Cherry
Yukon Jack
Wine
Appetizers
Extra Sauce
BYO Quesadilla
One of the Doctor’s southwestern remedies. Cheese, salsa, and sour cream; pretty much have all the food groups covered!
Cheese Curd Basket
White cheddar or garlic curds, lightly breaded and fried just right. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Deep Fried Pickles
Flatline Platter
A heart stopping combination of all the Dr.’s favorite apps! Cheese Curds, Chicken Strips, Beer Battered Fries, Onion Rings, and Corn Dogs.
Fractured Wings
Pick a sauce or have ‘em plain!
Mini Dogs (12)
Mini Tacos
Onion Ring Basket
Pot Stickers
6 pieces served with sweet chili sauce.
Pretzel Sticks
Bavarian pretzel sticks served with a cheesy beer sauce.
Steak Bites
Charbroiled tenderloin steak, sautéed mushrooms, and onions with creamy horseradish sauce.
Steak Crostini
Pepper-crusted steak bites with horseradish cream sauce on a grilled crostini.
Seasoned Fry Basket
A generous basket of Doc's House fries.
Beer Battered Fry Basket
A generous basket of Doc's House beer batter fries.
Chips Basket
A generous basket of Doc's House chips.
Curly Fry Basket
Jo Jos Basket
A generous basket of Doc's House Jo Jos.
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
A generous basket of Doc's House sweet potato fries.
Tater Tots Basket
A generous basket of Doc's House tater tots.
Waffle Fry Basket
A generous basket of Doc's House waffle fries.
(10) Tater Kegs
Soup & Salad
Doc's Salad
Crisp greens with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, cucumber and croutons. Served with a breadstick.
Taco Salad
Tortilla shell bowl filled with our seasoned beef or chicken, fresh lettuce, cheese, tomato and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, and aged Parmesan cheese tossed with the perfect amount of Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick.
Extra Sauce
Side Salad
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
CWR Cup of Soup
CWR Bowl of Soup
Pizza
Breakfast Pizza
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza
Garbage Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, green olive!
Hot Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Italian Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Italian Sausage Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Ton's O' Cheese Pizza
Employee Pizza
Extra Sauce
Burgers
Extra Sauce
Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger
Applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese and bourbon sauce served on a pretzel bun.
BYO Burger
Start with our fresh Rancher's Legacy 1/2 lb. burger, then create your own masterpiece! Kick it up a notch and add a sauce.
BYO Grilled Chicken Breast
Start with our grilled chicken breast, then create your own masterpiece! Kick it up a notch and add a sauce .50
Deluxe Burger
A half pound of char-grilled beef topped with apple-wood smoked bacon, onion ring, Wisconsin cheddar, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.
Elk Burger
USDA Inspected Choice Elk from Wolfcreek Elk Ranch. 1/3 lb. fresh patty with your choice of cheese. Note: Elk meat will appear red in color after cooking.
Patty Melt
A half pound Rancher’s Legacy char-grilled beef patty served on marble rye with sautéed onions and melted Swiss and American cheese.
Pepper Burger
(DEEP FRIED) A special mix of spicy sausage, ground chuck, and seasonings; hand breaded, and topped with pepper cheese and jalapeños!
Pizza Burger
Our classic DEEP FRIED pepper burger topped with pepperoni, marinara and cheese.
The Great Dane
1/3 lb. fresh ground chuck burger, topped with ham, sauerkraut, smoked gouda on a toasted bun.
Turkey Burger
Blend of ground turkey, brown rice, rich spinach, onion and celery. Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Wraps
TBR Wrap
Turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken wrapped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and buffalo sauce.
Caesar Wrap
Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Veggie Wrap
Romaine, tomato, black olives, cucumber, onions, green peppers, blended cheese, topped with our homemade ranch.
Extra Sauce
LeeAnn Wrap
Sandwiches & Baskets
Extra Sauce
BLT
Thick apple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast.
Chicken Bacon Swiss
Breaded chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing.
Chicken Strips
Five strips of lightly breaded chicken strips with your choice of sauce.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Double Dipper
Roast beef and Swiss cheese served with au jus on a hoagie bun. Make it a Philly with sautéed green peppers and onions for 1.50 more!
Drummie Basket
Fish or Shrimp Tacos
Golden fried and topped with coleslaw and cheese in flour tortillas; served with chips and salsa.
Gyro Sandwich
Sliced gyro meat, red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce served on pita bread.
Philly Cheesesteak
Tenderloin tips with cheddar and cream cheese topped with sautéed mushrooms and served on a portuguese bun.
Reuben
Our own slow roasted corned beef brisket topped with Swiss and sauerkraut. Served with thousand island dressing on marble rye! Make yours a Rachel by switching to turkey.
Walleye Sandwich
We start with a jumbo hand-breaded walleye fillet, fried just right then placed on our hoagie roll with lettuce. May contain bones
Zeppelin
Pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, ham, smoked Gouda cheese on a Portuguese bun served with bistro sauce.
Dinners
Fettuccini Alfredo
Served with a breadstick and dinner salad.
Walleye Dinner
Have yours Parmesan crusted, lightly seasoned, and sautéed or lightly breaded and deep fried. Whichever you choose it’ll be delicious and no license required! May contain bones
Sirloin Steak
A half pound of Rancher's Legacy char-broiled sirloin dining pleasure!
Hamburger Steak
12 oz. steak with sautéed onions and mushrooms.
Whiskey Steak
It’s 10 oz. of smokey flavor with a hint of sweet like a fine steak ought to be!
Prime Rib
This one is only available Saturday nights, but it's worth the wait!
Surf & Turf
Start with our 8 oz. char-broiled Ranchers Legacy sirloin. Add your choice of shrimp.
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Six jumbo shrimp, coconut, or golden fried. Or Garlic Broiled.