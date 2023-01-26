  • Home
  Askov
  Doc's Sports Bar - Askov - 6375 Kobmagergade
Doc's Sports Bar - Askov 6375 Kobmagergade

6375 Kobmagergade

Askov, MN 55704

Order Again

NA Beverages

Cherry Coke

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Clamato (Glass)

$3.00

Coffee

$1.99

Coke

$2.49

Coke (Can)

$1.75

Diet 7/Sprite

$2.49

Diet Cherry Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.75

Diet Dr. Pepper (Can)

$1.75

Diet Mountain Dew (Can)

$1.75

Diet Pepsi (Can)

$1.75

Diet Tonic

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Dr. Pepper (Can)

$1.75

Fresca (Can)

$1.75

Ginger Beer (Bottle/Can)

$2.99

Gingerale

$1.75

Hot Chocoalte

$2.49

Hot Tea

$1.50

Juice: Apple

$2.99

Juice: Cranberry

$2.99

Juice: Grapefruit

$2.99

Juice: Orange

$2.99

Juice: Pineapple

$2.99

Kiddy Cocktail/Shirley Temple

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Lift Bridge Rootbeer (Can)

$3.00

Liquid Ice (Can)

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.49

Milk

$2.99

Monster (Can)

$3.50

Mountain Dew (Can)

$1.75

Orange Soda (Can)

$1.75

Pepsi (C)

$1.75

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.49

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.99

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.49

Soda Water

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Sprite (Can)

$1.75

Sprite Zero (Can)

$1.75

Tomato Juice (Can)

$1.99

Tonic

$2.49

Water

Water - Bottle

$1.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard Bottle

$4.00

Bell's Double Cream Stout Bottle

$5.00

Bucket Special Bottle

$15.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Platinum Bottle

$4.75

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Busch Light Bottle

$4.00

Ciderboys First Press Bottle

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Corona Light Bottle

$4.00

Dos Equis Bottle

$4.00

Grain Belt Premium Bottle

$4.00

Guiness Bottle

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 Bottle

$4.00

High Life Bottle

$4.00

Leinie's Original Bottle

$3.50

MGD Bottle

$3.50

Mich Golden Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Mike's Black Cherry Lemonade Bottle

$4.00

Mike's Original Lemonade Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Modelo Bottle

$4.50

Nordeast Bottle

$4.00

O'douls Bottle

$4.50

PBR Bottle

$3.50

Stella Artois Bottle

$4.50

Summit EPA Bottle

$4.00

Twisted Tea Half N Half Bottle

$4.00

Twisted Tea Original Bottle

$4.00

Tap Beers

Alaskan Amber Ale

$4.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$5.00

Ciderboys Grand Mimosa Apple Orange Cider

$5.00

Coors Light Tap

$3.00

Dragon's Milk Stout

$5.00

Fulton Lonely Blonde

$4.00

Knot Bumper Mango

$6.00

Leinenkugels Toasted Bock

$5.00

Miller Light Tap

$3.00

South Shore Nut Brown

$5.00

Vikings Game Day Tap

$2.50

War Pigs Foggy Geezer

$5.00

Wyder's Dry Pear

$4.00

Side Clamto, Zing Zang, etc

Side of Bloody Mix

$0.75

Side of Clamato

$0.75

Side of Tomato Juice (Can)

$1.75

Side of Zing Zang

$0.75

Tap Pitchers

Alaskan Amber Ale Pitcher

$12.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale Pitcher

$15.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$12.00

Castle Danger Cream Ale Pitcher

$15.00

Castle Danger George Hunter Stout Pitcher

$15.00

Ciderboys Pitcher

$15.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$9.50

Dragon's Milk White Stout Pitcher

$15.00

Fulton Lonely Blonde Pitcher

$12.00

Knot Bumper Mango Pitcher

$18.00

Miller Light Pitcher

$9.50

South Shore Nut Brown Pitcher

$15.00

War Pigs Foggy Geezer Pitcher

$15.00

Wyder's Dry Pear Pitcher

$12.00

Canned Beer

Blue Moon Light Sky

$2.00

Bud Light Can

$3.00

Bud Light Lime Can

$4.00

Bud Select 55 Can

$3.00

Budweiser Can

$3.00

Budweiser Zero Can

$4.00

Busch Can

$3.00

Busch Light Can

$3.00

Busch NA Can

$4.00

Castle Danger Cream Ale Can

$5.00

Chelada Can

$5.00

Coors Banquet Can

$3.00

Coors Light - Pint/Tall Boy Can

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$3.00

Guinness Stout Can

$5.00

Hamm's 16 oz Can

$2.50

MGD Can

$3.00

Mich Golden Light Aluminum Can

$2.00

Mich Golden Light Can

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$4.50

Miller Lite - Pint/Tall Boy Can

$4.00

Miller Lite Can

$3.00

Surly Axe Man IPA Can

$5.50

War Pigs Foggy Geezer Can

$4.00

Seltzers

Arnold Palmer Spiked Can

$4.50

Bevy Can

$2.00

Bud Light Seltzer Can

$4.00

Nutrl Vodka Seltzer Can

$5.00

PBR Hard Coffee Can

$4.00

Rebel Hard Coffee Can

$4.50

Truly Vodka - Blackberry Lemon

$5.00

Truly Vodka - Cherry Lime

$5.00

Truly Vodka - Peach Tangerine

$5.00

Truly Vodka - Pineapple Cranberry

$5.00

Twisted Tea Can

$4.00

Twisted Tea Half N Half Can

$4.00

Vizzy Can

$4.00

Vizzy Bucket Can

$17.00

Vizzy Vikings Game Special Can

$3.50Out of stock

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.25

White Claw - Lime

$4.25

White Claw - Mango

$4.25

White Claw - Raspberry

$4.25

Brandy

E & J

$3.50

Leroux Blackberry Brandy

$3.50

Christian Brothers

$3.50

Korbel

$3.75

Hennessy

$6.00

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Caesar

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Chuck Norris Drink

$5.50

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Daiquiri

$4.50

Dirty Shirley

$4.00

Dreamsicle

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Greyhound

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$4.00

Long Island

$6.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.00

Manhattan

$5.00

Margarita

$4.50

Martini

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$4.50

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Peppermint Patty

$4.50

Ryan's Coffee

$10.00

Salty Dog

$4.00

Screw Up

$4.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Smith & Kearns

$5.00

Stinger

$4.50

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Tom & Jerry

$4.50

Tom Collins

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Virgin Sex on the Beach

$4.50

Vodka Collins

$4.00

White Russian

$6.00

Car Bomb

$6.00

Carberator

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Chuck Norris

$5.00

Duck Fart

$6.00

Fricken Awesome

$6.00

Grape Ape

$5.00

Grape Tootsie Pop

$5.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Iron Butterfly

$6.00

Jag Bomb

$5.00

Kamikaze

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Mohawk

$5.00

Quick Carlos

$5.50

Root Beer Barrel

$4.00

Salted Nut Roll

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Southern Hospitality

$5.00

SLRRRP Shot

$3.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Water Mocassin

$5.00

Gin

Rail Gin

$3.50

Beefeater

$3.75

Tanqueray

$5.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$5.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$3.50

Apple Pucker

$3.50

Baileys

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$3.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Creme De Menthe

$3.50

Di Saronno

$5.00

Dr. Cherry

$4.00

Dr. Menthol

$4.00

Dr. Rootbeer

$4.00

Dr. Vanilla

$4.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Grape Pucker

$3.50

Jackson Morgan - Banana

$4.50

Jackson Morgan - Caramel

$4.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Melon Schnapps

$3.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.50

Razzmatazz

$3.50

Root Beer Schnapps

$3.50

Rum Chata

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$4.50

Sambuca

$4.00

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Triple Sec

$3.50

Watermelon Pucker

$3.50

Rum

Rail Rum

$3.50

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Captain Silver

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Malibu Lime

$4.00

Oakheart Spiced Rum

$4.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Rail Scotch

$3.50

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Glenlivet

$6.50

J & B

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Jim Beam Black

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Laphroaig

$5.00

Tequila

Rail Tequila

$3.50

Cazadores Blanco

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.50

Patron

$7.50

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Vodka

Rail Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut Peppar

$5.00

Absolut Raspberri

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Karkov

$3.50

Ketel One

$6.00

Kinky Blue

$4.00

Kinky Green

$4.00

Kinky Pink

$4.00

Lime Vodka

$3.50

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Smirnoff

$3.75

Smirnoff Vanilla

$3.75

Sobieski Vanilla Vodka

$4.00

Stoli Strasberi

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

UV Blue

$3.75

UV Cake

$3.75

UV Cherry

$3.75

Western Son Watermelon

$4.00

Whiskey

Rail (Black Velvet)

$3.50

Rail (Windsor)

$3.50

Canadian Club

$3.75

Canadian Club Apple

$3.75

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Jim Beam Black

$5.50

Makers Mark

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$3.75

Seagrams VO

$3.75

Skrewball

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Windsor Apple

$3.50

Windsor Black Cherry

$3.50

Yukon Jack

$5.00

Wine

Cabernet

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Riesling

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Champagne

$4.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Appetizers

Extra Sauce

BYO Quesadilla

$7.99

One of the Doctor’s southwestern remedies. Cheese, salsa, and sour cream; pretty much have all the food groups covered!

Cheese Curd Basket

$8.99

White cheddar or garlic curds, lightly breaded and fried just right. Served with marinara dipping sauce.

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.99

Flatline Platter

$13.99

A heart stopping combination of all the Dr.’s favorite apps! Cheese Curds, Chicken Strips, Beer Battered Fries, Onion Rings, and Corn Dogs.

Fractured Wings

$14.99

Pick a sauce or have ‘em plain!

Mini Dogs (12)

$5.99

Mini Tacos

$8.99

Onion Ring Basket

$9.99

Pot Stickers

$8.99

6 pieces served with sweet chili sauce.

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Bavarian pretzel sticks served with a cheesy beer sauce.

Steak Bites

$12.99

Charbroiled tenderloin steak, sautéed mushrooms, and onions with creamy horseradish sauce.

Steak Crostini

$12.99

Pepper-crusted steak bites with horseradish cream sauce on a grilled crostini.

Seasoned Fry Basket

$5.99

A generous basket of Doc's House fries.

Beer Battered Fry Basket

$6.99

A generous basket of Doc's House beer batter fries.

Chips Basket

$5.99

A generous basket of Doc's House chips.

Curly Fry Basket

$6.99

Jo Jos Basket

$6.99

A generous basket of Doc's House Jo Jos.

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$6.99

A generous basket of Doc's House sweet potato fries.

Tater Tots Basket

$6.99

A generous basket of Doc's House tater tots.

Waffle Fry Basket

$6.99

A generous basket of Doc's House waffle fries.

(10) Tater Kegs

$9.99

Soup & Salad

Doc's Salad

$12.99

Crisp greens with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, cucumber and croutons. Served with a breadstick.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Tortilla shell bowl filled with our seasoned beef or chicken, fresh lettuce, cheese, tomato and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, croutons, and aged Parmesan cheese tossed with the perfect amount of Caesar dressing. Served with a breadstick.

Extra Sauce

Side Salad

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

CWR Cup of Soup

$4.99

CWR Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Alfredo Pizza

$13.99

Garbage Pizza

$12.99

Sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, green olive!

Hot Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Italian Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Italian Sausage Pizza

$10.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.99

Ton's O' Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Employee Pizza

$7.00

Extra Sauce

Burgers

Extra Sauce

Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese and bourbon sauce served on a pretzel bun.

BYO Burger

$6.99

Start with our fresh Rancher's Legacy 1/2 lb. burger, then create your own masterpiece! Kick it up a notch and add a sauce.

BYO Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.99

Start with our grilled chicken breast, then create your own masterpiece! Kick it up a notch and add a sauce .50

Deluxe Burger

$10.99

A half pound of char-grilled beef topped with apple-wood smoked bacon, onion ring, Wisconsin cheddar, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.

Elk Burger

$12.99

USDA Inspected Choice Elk from Wolfcreek Elk Ranch. 1/3 lb. fresh patty with your choice of cheese. Note: Elk meat will appear red in color after cooking.

Patty Melt

$10.99

A half pound Rancher’s Legacy char-grilled beef patty served on marble rye with sautéed onions and melted Swiss and American cheese.

Pepper Burger

$11.99

(DEEP FRIED) A special mix of spicy sausage, ground chuck, and seasonings; hand breaded, and topped with pepper cheese and jalapeños!

Pizza Burger

$12.99

Our classic DEEP FRIED pepper burger topped with pepperoni, marinara and cheese.

The Great Dane

$11.99

1/3 lb. fresh ground chuck burger, topped with ham, sauerkraut, smoked gouda on a toasted bun.

Turkey Burger

$9.99

Blend of ground turkey, brown rice, rich spinach, onion and celery. Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Wraps

TBR Wrap

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken wrapped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and buffalo sauce.

Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chopped romaine, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Romaine, tomato, black olives, cucumber, onions, green peppers, blended cheese, topped with our homemade ranch.

Extra Sauce

LeeAnn Wrap

$11.99

Sandwiches & Baskets

Extra Sauce

BLT

$9.99

Thick apple smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast.

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$12.99

Breaded chicken topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese and ranch dressing.

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Five strips of lightly breaded chicken strips with your choice of sauce.

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Double Dipper

$11.99

Roast beef and Swiss cheese served with au jus on a hoagie bun. Make it a Philly with sautéed green peppers and onions for 1.50 more!

Drummie Basket

$13.99

Fish or Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

Golden fried and topped with coleslaw and cheese in flour tortillas; served with chips and salsa.

Gyro Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced gyro meat, red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese and Tzatziki sauce served on pita bread.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Tenderloin tips with cheddar and cream cheese topped with sautéed mushrooms and served on a portuguese bun.

Reuben

$11.99

Our own slow roasted corned beef brisket topped with Swiss and sauerkraut. Served with thousand island dressing on marble rye! Make yours a Rachel by switching to turkey.

Walleye Sandwich

$12.99

We start with a jumbo hand-breaded walleye fillet, fried just right then placed on our hoagie roll with lettuce. May contain bones

Zeppelin

$11.99

Pulled pork, applewood smoked bacon, ham, smoked Gouda cheese on a Portuguese bun served with bistro sauce.

Dinners

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.99

Served with a breadstick and dinner salad.

Walleye Dinner

$18.99

Have yours Parmesan crusted, lightly seasoned, and sautéed or lightly breaded and deep fried. Whichever you choose it’ll be delicious and no license required! May contain bones

Sirloin Steak

$21.99

A half pound of Rancher's Legacy char-broiled sirloin dining pleasure!

Hamburger Steak

$14.99

12 oz. steak with sautéed onions and mushrooms.

Whiskey Steak

$22.99

It’s 10 oz. of smokey flavor with a hint of sweet like a fine steak ought to be!

Prime Rib

$32.00

This one is only available Saturday nights, but it's worth the wait!

Surf & Turf

$25.99

Start with our 8 oz. char-broiled Ranchers Legacy sirloin. Add your choice of shrimp.

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Six jumbo shrimp, coconut, or golden fried. Or Garlic Broiled.

Extra Sauce

Sides

Extra Sauce

1 Breadstick

$1.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Jo Jo/Lb

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.00

Side Of Beer Batter Fry

$3.99

Side of Chips

$2.99

Side of Curly Fry

$3.99

Side of JoJos

$3.99

Side of Onion Rings

$4.99

Side of Season French Fries

$2.99

Side of Sweet Potato fry

$3.99

Side of Tator Tots

$3.99

Side of Toast

$0.50

Side of Waffle Fry

$3.99

Snacks (Copy)

12 Pack Pop (Coke Products)

$7.99

12 Pack Pop (Pepsi Products)

$8.99

2 Liter Pop

$2.99

24 Pack Bottled Water

$5.99

4 Pack Liquid Ice

$7.99

Clamato

$5.99

Grape Fruit Juice - Bottle

$2.99

Ice (5 lb Bag)

$2.00

Ice (10 lb Bag)

$4.00

Pineapple Juice - Bottle

$3.99

Rose's Lime Juice

$6.99

Sweet & Sour Mixer

$3.99

Tonic, Diet Tonic, Sour, Club Soda Bottle

$3.99

Zing Zang Margarita Mix

$4.99

Zing Zang Bloody Mix

$4.99

Chips/Candy Bar/Nuts

$1.50

Seasoned Pretzels - Tub

$2.50

Yeti Tumbler

$40.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Extra Sauce

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Crispy Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Drummies

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Kid's Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Broasted Chicken

1/4 Chicken

$6.99

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$13.99

4 Pc Chicken

$9.00

8 Pc Chicken

$13.00

12 Pc Chicken

$16.00

16 Pc Chicken

$20.00

20 Pc Chicken

$23.00

Extra Sauce

Off Sale

12 Pack Arnold Palmer Spiked

$14.99

12 Pack Bud Light Bottles

$12.99

12 Pack Bud Light Cans

$12.99

12 Pack Bud Light Lime Bottles

$15.99

12 Pack Bud Light Lime Cans

$15.99

12 Pack Bud Light Seltzers

$17.99

12 Pack Budweiser Bottles

$12.99

12 Pack Budweiser Cans

$12.99

12 Pack Busch Cans

$12.99

12 Pack Busch Light Bottles

$12.99

12 Pack Busch Light Cans

$12.99

12 Pack Busch NA

$13.99

12 Pack Coors Banquet Bottles

$12.99

12 Pack Coors Banquet Cans

$12.99Out of stock

12 Pack Coors Light Bottles

$12.99

12 Pack Coors Light Cans

$12.99

12 Pack Grainbelt Premium

$13.99

12 Pack High Life Bottles

$13.99

12 Pack Leines Original

$13.99

12 Pack MGD Bottles

$12.99

12 Pack MGD Cans

$12.99

12 Pack Mich Golden Light Aluminums

$16.99

12 Pack Mich Golden Light Bottles

$12.99

12 Pack Mich Golden Light Cans

$12.99

12 Pack Mich Ultra Bottles

$15.99

12 Pack Mich Ultra Cans

$15.99

12 Pack Mike's Hard Lemonade Variety Pack

$17.99

12 Pack Miller Lite Bottles

$12.99

12 Pack Miller Lite Cans

$12.99

12 Pack Modelo

$17.49

12 Pack Nordeast

$14.99

12 Pack PBR

$11.99

12 Pack Topo Chico

$15.99

12 Pack Twisted Tea Cans

$17.99

12 Pack Twisted Tea Half N Half

$17.99

12 Pack Twisted Tea Original Bottles

$17.99

12 Pack Vizzy Variety Pack

$17.99

12 Pack War Pigs Foggy Geezer

$20.99

15 Pack Coors Light Pints

$17.99

15 Pack Miller Lite Pints

$19.99

30 Pack Old Milwaukee

$18.99

4 Pack Bud Light Chelada

$8.99

4 Pack Cock'n Bull Ginger Beer

$5.99

4 Pack ML Mango Blonde

$11.99

4 Pack Nutrl Cans

$8.99

4 Pack PBR Hard Coffee

$9.99

4 Pack Surly Axe Man IPA

$14.99

6 Pack Alaskan Amber Cans

$8.99

6 Pack Ales Nut Brown

$6.00

6 Pack Angry Orchard

$10.99

6 Pack Beatbox

$19.99

6 Pack Bells Two Hearted

$10.99

6 Pack Blue Moon

$10.99

6 Pack Bud Light Platinum

$8.99

6 Pack Castle Danger Aurora Haze

$9.99

6 Pack Castle Danger Cream Ale

$10.99

6 Pack Castle Danger Hunter Stout

$10.99

6 Pack Christmas Ale

$3.00

6 Pack Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$9.99

6 Pack Corona

$8.99

6 Pack Corona Light

$8.99

6 Pack Guinness Stout

$9.99

6 Pack Hamm's 16 oz Cans

$5.99

6 Pack Heineken 0.0

$9.99

6 Pack Mike's Hard Black Cherry

$9.99

6 Pack Mike's Hard Lemonade

$9.99

6 Pack O'Douls

$8.49

6 Pack Redds Apple

$10.99

6 Pack Stella Artois

$9.99

6 Pack Strawberry Magic

$9.99

6 Pack Summit EPA

$10.99

6 Pack Twisted Tea Half N Half

$9.99

6 Pack Twisted Tea Original

$9.99

6 Pack White Claw

$8.99

8 Pack Rebel Hard Coffee

$15.49

8 Pack Truly Vodka Seltzer

$20.99

9 Pack Coors Light Pints

$13.99

9 Pack Miller Lite Pints

$13.99

Absolut

$26.99

Absolut Citron

$26.99

Absolut Peppar

$26.99

Absolut Raspberri

$26.99

Amaretto

$13.99

Apple Pucker

$11.99

Bacardi

$16.99

Bacardi 375mL

$8.99

Barcardi Limon

$17.99

Beefeater

$23.99

Black Velvet

$11.99

Blue Curacao

$13.99

Blue Moon Keg

$180.00

Butter Shots

$11.99

Cabernet

$7.99

Canadian Club

$16.99

Canadian Leaf 375 mL

$5.99

Captain

$21.99

Captain Silver

$21.99

Carolan's Irish Cream 750 mL

$17.99

Cazadores Blanco

$33.99

Champagne - Bottle

$7.99

Chardonnay

$7.99

Christian Brothers

$13.99

Chuckle Rum

$18.99

Crown Apple

$36.99

Crown Peach

$36.99

Crown Royal

$36.99

Dewars

$25.99

Di Saronno

$38.99

Domestic Keg

$150.00

Dr. McGillicuddy Cherry

$17.99

Dr. McGillicuddy Menthol

$17.99

Dr. McGillicuddy Rootbeer

$17.99

Dr. McGillicuddy Vanilla

$17.99

Drambuie

$42.99

E&J

$14.99

E&J 375 mL

$6.99

Fireball

$16.99

Fireball 375 mL

$7.99

Frangelico 750 mL

$28.99

Franzia Crisp White

$13.99

Gentleman Jack

$35.99

Glenlivet

$55.99

Grand Marnier

$41.99

Grape Pucker

$12.99

Grey Goose

$38.99

Hennessy

$47.99

Hudson's Bay Scotch

$12.99

J & B Scotch

$25.99

Jack Daniels

$31.99

Jack Daniels Fire

$32.99

Jack Daniels Honey

$29.99

Jackson Morgan

$19.99

Jagermeister

$25.99

Jameson

$32.99

Jim Beam

$23.99

Johnnie Walker Red

$29.99

Jose Cuervo Gold

$19.99

Kahlua

$28.99

Karkov

$9.99

Ketel One

$31.99

Kinky Blue

$20.99

Kinky Pink

$20.99

Korbel

$18.99

Leroux Blackberry Brandy

$14.99

Maker's Mark

$35.99

Malibu

$19.99

Malibu Lime

$19.99

Melon Schnapps

$13.99

Merlot

$7.99

Moscato

$7.99

Patron Silver 750 mL

$45.99

Peach Schnapps

$13.99

Peppermint Schnapps

$13.99

Peppermint Schnapps 375 mL

$5.99

Phillips Gin

$9.99

Phillips Lime Vodka

$13.99

Phillips Rum

$9.99

Phillips Vodka

$10.99

Phillips Vodka 375 mL

$5.99

Pink Whitney

$14.99

Pinot Grigio

$7.99

Razzmatazz

$13.99

Riesling

$7.99

Root Beer Schnapps

$13.99

Rum Chata

$28.99

Rumpleminze

$25.99

Sambuca 750 mL

$24.99

Seagrams 7

$18.99

Seagrams VO

$19.99

Smirnoff

$14.99

Smirnoff 375 mL

$8.99

Smirnoff Vanilla

$16.99

Sobieski Vanilla Vodka

$15.99

Southern Comfort

$23.99

Stoli Strasberi

$25.99

Tanqueray

$26.99

Tanqueray Rangpur

$28.99

Tequila Rose

$27.49

Titos

$24.99

UV Blue

$16.99

UV Cake

$16.99

UV Cherry

$16.99

Vella Chardonnay

$18.99

Vella Delicous Red

$12.99

Vella White Zinfandel

$18.99

Vermouth (Dry or Sweet)

$7.99

Watermelon Pucker

$13.99

Western Son Raspberry

$19.99