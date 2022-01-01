Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sandwiches
American

Doc's Sunset Grille

143 Reviews

$$

104 W Pier St

Oxford, MD 21654

Order Again

Drinks

$3 Domestic Can

$3.00

$4 Domestic Bottle

$4.00

$4 Domestic Draft

$4.00

$5 Import Bottle

$5.00

$6 Craft Draft

$6.00

Margarita

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Rail Vodka

$8.00

Rail Rum

$8.00

Rail Tequila

$8.00

Rail Whiskey

$8.00

Rail Gin

$8.00

Call Liqour

$8.00

House Wine

$6.00

Food

Wings

$10.00

Chili Dogs

$10.00

Nachos Grande

$10.00

Brisket Nachos

$15.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

104 W Pier St, Oxford, MD 21654

