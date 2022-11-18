Restaurant header imageView gallery

DOCS TAP ROOM 221 West Welsh St

review star

No reviews yet

221 West Welsh St

Williamsburg, IA 52361

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Frankfurter with Pretzel Bites
Buffalo Wings
Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese

Beverage

Millstream Bottle of Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Bottle Milk

$2.00

Can of Soda

$1.00

Packaged Food

Sterzing Chips

$2.50

Amana Meat Sticks

$7.00

Single Beef Stick

$2.50

Amana Cheese Curds / Sticks

$7.50

Amana Corn Nuts / Golden Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Hot Food

Buffalo Wings

$8.00+

Buffalo Wing Sauced and Baked. Comes with Dipping Sauces.

Baked Chicken Wings No Sauce

$8.00+

Baked with No Sauce. Comes with Dipping Sauces.

Chicken Breast Bites

$7.00+

Bites are 100% Chicken Breast cuts that vary in size. Portion serving is weight consistent and constant.

Tater Tots

$6.00

Seashore Style Tater Tot. High quality and delicious.

Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese

$6.00

Homemade from scratch in Doc’s kitchen.

Baked Cheese Curds

$9.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Suni’s Pork Egg Rolls and Carrots

$8.00

Suni’s locally made Pork Egg Rolls served with Carrots and Sweet Chili Sauce

Cottage Cheese and Chives

$4.00

Frankfurter with Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Wines by the Bottle

Fireside Wine Bottle

$16.00

Big Grove Seltzer / Exile Vodka

Big Grove Seltzer / Exile Vodka

$3.50

NA Beer

NA Beer

$3.00

Packaged Beer To-Go

Big Grove Easy Eddy 6 Pack

$12.00

Single Speed Tip the Cow 6 Pack

$12.00

Big Grove Boomtown 6 Pack

$12.00

Clothes, Glassware, Koozie etc.

T-shirt

$20.00

Glass

$10.00

Hat

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Koozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local beer and food.

Location

221 West Welsh St, Williamsburg, IA 52361

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ox Yoke Inn
orange starNo Reviews
4420 220th Trl Amana, IA 52203
View restaurantnext
Cedar Ridge Vineyards - 1441 Marak Rd NW
orange star4.6 • 360
1441 Marak Rd NW Swisher, IA 52338
View restaurantnext
Estela's Fresh Mex - Coralville
orange starNo Reviews
1810 N Coral Street Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Falbo Bros Pizzeria - Coralville - 3286 Crosspark Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3286 Crosspark Road Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Sushiya - North Liberty
orange star4.6 • 324
745 Community Dr Ste A North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Tin Roost
orange star4.1 • 710
840 West Penn Street North Liberty, IA 52317
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Williamsburg
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Pella
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston