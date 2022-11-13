Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Barbeque

Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland Luke's Bar and Grill Nederland

64 Reviews

$$

1039 Nederland Ave

Nederland, TX 77627

N/A Beverage

Water

Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.65

SF Red Bull

$3.65

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Blue Red Bull

$3.65

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$3.00

N\A Snow Cone

$5.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Small Plates & Sharing

Boulettes (4)

$9.95

Cajun dirty rice with holy trinity, pepper jack cheese, spiced crawfish tails, rolled in panko and lightly fried served with a side of spicy remoulade.

Boulettes (8)

$14.95Out of stock

Cajun dirty rice with holy trinity, pepper jack cheese, spiced crawfish tails, rolled in panko and lightly fried served with a side of spice remoulade.

Smokehouse Lollipops

$13.95

Dr. Pepper & black strap molasses braised pork belly, wrapped in smokehouse bacon, chargrilled with candied glaze

Smoked Quesadillas

$13.50

Pico de gallo, Doc's cheeses, grilled onions, and salsa

Chips, Salsa, Queso

$9.00

Kitchen tortilla chips made to order

Yard Fries

$11.50

Twice cooked fries, Doc's queso, cheddar, bacon, sour cream, jalapeno, chives

Smokin Nachos

$11.95

Chips, angry beans, chopped tomatoes, green onions, Doc's cheeses, jalapenos, and queso

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.95

Blackened Shrimp sauteed with pickled jalapenos, tobacco fried onions, chili butter, green onions

Chips and Salsa

$7.95

YardBurgers & Sandwiches

All-Day Burger

$13.95

Cheddar, gouda, smoked bacon, dash tabasco, fried egg, fixin's

Classic Burger w/Cheese

$11.95

Ground chuck, peppered butter, thick American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions

Hot Bird on Buttery Brioche

$13.00

Jalapeno brined, crispy chicken, spicy habanero-honey glaze, gouda, pickles, crispy avocado, jicama slaw

Monster Grilled Cheese Donut

$10.00

Melted cheddar, American, gouda, Pepper jack cheeses, caramelized sweet donut, with bacon

Smokehouse Platters & Sandwiches

Smokehouse Platter (Reg)

$15.95

Choose any 3 meats and any 2 sides

Smokehouse Platter (Lrg)

$18.95

Choose any 3 meats and any 2 sides

Doc's Smokehouse Sandwich

$12.50

Any 2 meats, sliced or chopped brisket, smoked sausage, roasted turkey, side of sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Pulled pork and jicama slaw

Street Tacos

Smokehouse Tacos

$12.95

Corn tortillas, grape tomato, pico, jicama slaw, BBQ & cotija

Habanero Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Doc's buffalo sauce, tiger slaw, habanero-honey, green onion, cotija

Jicama Avocado Tacos

$12.95

Craft beer-battered avocado fries, jicama slaw, pickled red onions, cotija cheese and a drizzle of honey-lime vinaigrette

Salads

Smokehouse Salad (with Brussels & Avocado fries)

$13.95

Greens, crispy brussel sprouts, crumbled bacon, jicama slaw, grape tomatoes, honey lime vinaigrette, avocado fry

Doc's House Salad (with Brussels)

$6.95

house salad with hand-picked greens, crispy brussel sprouts, crumbled bacon, jicama slaw, grape tomatoes and lightly tossed with honey-lime vinaigrette

Specials

Chicken Strip Basket with Fries, Toast (4 strips)

$10.95

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Kids CB slider

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Served with French Fries

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.95Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.95

Angry Beans

$2.95

Jicama Slaw

$2.95

Carrots

$3.95

Brussels Sprouts

$3.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Side Salad

$4.50

BBQ Beans

$2.95

Meat by Pound

1/2 lb Brisket Sliced

$14.00Out of stock

1 lb Brisket Sliced

$28.00Out of stock

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$8.00

1 lb Pulled Pork

$16.00

1/2 lb Turkey

$10.00

1 lb Turkey

$20.00

1/2 lb Sausage

$9.00

1 lb Sausage

$18.00

Sodas & Teas (N/A Beverages)

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

SF Red Bull

$3.50

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Doc's Cocktails

Peach Tea

$9.00

Skinny's Rita

$9.50

Boozie Seltzer

$9.00

Berry Spicy Mule

$9.00

Doc's Old Fashion

$10.00

Lucky Mimosa

$5.00

Doc's Margarita (Frozen)

$8.00

Frozen Peachy Colada

$8.50

Docs Paloma

$9.50

Shirts

T-Shirt

$15.00

Red Tank

$15.00

Blue Tank

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
