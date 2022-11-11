Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doc's Coffee & Creamery

review star

No reviews yet

315 Hwy 65 N

Conway, AR 72032

Order Again

Popular Items

Bee's Knees
Doc's Classic
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Classics

Latte

Espresso + steamed milk

Mocha Latte

Hot or iced latte with Dark Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Latte

Hot or iced latte with White Chocolate

Caramel Macchiato

Hot or iced layered Vanilla latte with Caramel Drizzle

Americano

Americano is water and espresso at its core. Bold cup of coffee served hot or iced. You also can add any flavor and/or cream.

Brewed Coffee (Drip)

Cold Brew

Steeped for 20 hours, Cold Brew is a coffee that drinks as smooth as iced tea. Just like a cup of coffee, you can add a flavor, cream or just drink it black.

Doppio

$2.75

Double shot of espresso

Espresso Compana (Doppio With Whip)

$3.15

Craft Beverages

Doc's Classic

Hot or iced latte with Dark Chocolate + White Chocolate

Ozark

Hot or iced latte with Maple Spice + Brown Butter

Bee's Knees

Hot or iced latte with Honey + Vanilla Spice + Cinnamon

Clover

Hot or iced latte with Irish Cream + White Chocolate

Daybreak

Hot or iced latte with Ginger + White Chocolate + Vanilla

Buffalo

Hot or iced latte with Toasted Marshmallow

Draft Latte

$5.00

16 oz of Velvety smooth latte infused with nitrogen to create a scrumptious cold drink that is smooth by itself but you can always add any flavor!

Non Coffee

Jacked Up! (Red Bull)

Matcha Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chocolate

Iced Tea

Lemonade

$3.25+

Steamer

Latte without espresso

Milk

Red Bull CAN 8.4 OZ

$2.75

Red Bull CAN 12 OZ

$3.00

WATER

$0.30

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Pup Cup

Blended

Cream Chiller (No Coffee)

Blended ice + milk + any flavor

Seasonal Drinks

Twisted Apple Chai

$5.75+

Caramel Apple Lemonade

$4.00+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.75+

Peppermint Bark Latte

Blackberry Cobbler Latte

First Crush Jacked Up

$6.00+

Pink Lady

Love Potion Jacked Up

$6.00+

WC Cold Brew Rasp CF

Watermelon Sugar High

$6.00+

Watermelon, Strawberry, Coconut, & Red Bull.

Spring Fling

$5.25+

Blossom Latte

$5.75+

Not-Ya Matcha

$5.50+

Orange Creamsicle Iced Latte

$5.75+

White mocha + orange cold foam, iced

Raspberry Draft

$5.25

Peach Tea Jacked Up

$6.00+

Sweater Weather Latte

$5.75+

caramel + butterscotch

Cranberry Coffee Cake Latte

$5.75+

cranberry + honey + white chocolate + brown sugar+ cinnamon

Bonfire Matcha

$5.50+

Japanese matcha + toasted marshmallow

Brown Butter Toffee Draft Latte

$6.00

chilled latte from a nitrogen keg + brown butter toffee

Butter Beer Jacked Up

$5.75+

Red Bull + butterscotch + a pinch of sea salt + caramel + butterscotch cold foam

Maple Milkshake

$4.55+

Vanilla Ice Cream + Maple Spice + Cinnamon whipped cream

Breakfast Sandwhiches

Premium Breakfast Sandwishes made with Coursey's Smoked Meat & Cheese. Simply the BEST!

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.75

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.75

Canadian Bacon Egg And Cheese

$4.75

Dempsey Bakery

MINI Bundt Hot Milk Cake

MINI Bundt Hot Milk Cake

$4.50

INGREDIENTS: White Rice Flour, Sugar, Eggs, Whole Milk, Salted Butter, Arrowroot Starch, Baking Powder, Xanthan Gum, Vanilla, Sea Salt, For Bundt Cake: Glaze (Powdered Sugar, Water), For Decorated Cake: Icing (Powdered Sugar, Organic Palm Shortening, Sea Salt, Water, Cocoa for chocolate icing)

WHOLE Hot Milk Cake

WHOLE Hot Milk Cake

$12.00

INGREDIENTS: White Rice Flour, Sugar, Eggs, Whole Milk, Salted Butter, Arrowroot Starch, Baking Powder, Xanthan Gum, Vanilla, Sea Salt, For Bundt Cake: Glaze (Powdered Sugar, Water), For Decorated Cake: Icing (Powdered Sugar, Organic Palm Shortening, Sea Salt, Water, Cocoa for chocolate icing)

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

INGREDIENTS: Water, White Rice Flour, Tapioca Four, Canola Oil, Granulated Sugar, Golden Flaxseed Meal, Yeast, Xanthan Gum, Sea Salt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Mozzarella, Dempsey Pizza Sauce (Tomato, Carrots, Celery, Yellow Onion, Tomato Paste, Italian Seasoning, Garlic Powder, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano Leaves, Paprika, Ground Sage, Dry Basil Leaves, Thyme Leaves)

Cake Pop (EFDF)

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwhich

$6.00

Banana White Chocolate

$4.50

Blackberry Streusel

$4.50

Double Chocolate (EFDF)

$4.50

Lemon Cheesecake Muffin

$4.50

French Toast Muffin

$4.50

LOAF White Chocolate Raspberry

$10.50

SLICE White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.50

LOAF Nana Bread

$10.50

SLICE Nana Bread

$3.50

LOAF Pumpkin Bread

$10.50

SLICE Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

LOAF Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

$10.50

SLICE Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

$3.50

LOAF Lemon Blueberry Bread

$10.50

SLICE Lemon Blueberry Bread

$3.50

LOAF Peaches & Cream

$10.50

SLICE Peaches & Cream

$3.50

Allie O Cookie

$2.75

Lemon Drop Cookie

$2.75

Coconut Lime Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Jai Cookie (EFDF)

$2.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Shortbread Cookie

$3.75

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.50

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.35Out of stock

Apple Fritter

$4.30

Coffee Cake

$5.15

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

S'more Bar

$5.75

Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Donut

$2.85Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$16.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough

$16.00

Sugar Cookie Dough

$16.00

Jai Cookie Dough

$16.00

Everyone's Bread

$13.50

Classic Bread

$11.75

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$19.50

Cinnamon Roll 4 Pack

$15.75

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.75

Frozen Dumplings

$15.00

Bag of Baguettes

$9.00

Hamburger Buns

$8.75

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25
Chocolate Chunk

Chocolate Chunk

$3.25
Apple Cinnamon Pecan

Apple Cinnamon Pecan

$3.25

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.25

Loaves

Lemon

Lemon

$3.00
Cinnamon Swirl

Cinnamon Swirl

$3.00

Pastries

Danish

$4.75

Scones

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll FULL GLUTEN

$3.50

Backroom snacks

Jar Honey

$7.99

BeeKing Whip Honey

$14.99

BeeKing Orange Blossom Honey

$12.00

Barrel Aged Whiskey Honey

$14.99

Jelly

$6.99

Salsa

$6.99

Beets

$7.99

Water

$1.00

CAN Soda

$1.25

GLASS Bottle Soda

$3.00

Juice

$1.25

Kevita Kombucha

$2.65

Big Easy Kombucha

$3.50

Celsius Energy

$2.25

Uncrustables

$1.60

Babybel Cheese

$0.80

Stoneyfield Parfait

$3.25

Cheese Stick

$0.50

Mini Perfect Bar

$1.25

Chobani Yogurt

$2.00

Cheese & Nut Pack

$2.00

Veggie CRISP

$1.00

Veggie STRAW

$0.75

Fudge

Chocolate 1/4lb Square

$4.50

Rocky Road 1/4lb Square

$4.50

Butter Pecan 1/4lb Square

$4.50

Chocolate Pecan 1/4lb Square

$4.50

Chewy Praline 1/4lb Square

$4.50

Cookies & Cream 1/4lb Square

$4.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter 1/4lb Square

$4.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate 1/4lb Square

$4.50

Truffles

Truffle (Undefined)

$3.50

Sugar Free Sea Salt Caramel

$3.25

Brags

Dark Almond Brag with Sea Salt 1.5oz

$3.75

White Pecan Brag 1.5oz

$3.75

Milk Pecan Brag 1.5oz

$3.75

Milk Cashew Brag 1.5oz

$3.75

Milk Almond Brag 1.5oz

$3.75

Dark Pecan Brag 1.5oz

$3.75

Dark Cashew Brag 1.5oz

$3.75

Dark Almond Brag 1.5oz

$3.75

12 piece Assorted Brags

$25.00

Bar

Milk Praline Bar 1.5oz

$3.75

Milk Macadamia Cluster Bar 1.5oz

$3.50

Dark Almond Bar 1.5oz

$3.50

Misc. Chocolates

Milk Pretzels 1oz

$1.99

Milk Caramel 1oz

$2.50

Milk Peanut Butter Cup 1.5oz

$3.50

Milk Chocolate Covered Oreo 1oz

$2.50

Dark Caramel w/ Sea Salt 1oz

$2.50

Milk Caramel w/ Sea Salt 1oz

$2.50

Milk Haystacks 1oz

$2.50

Hats

Green

$19.99

Leopard

$19.99

Gray

$19.99

Puff Beanie

$15.99

Black Beanie

$13.99

Retail Coffee

501 Blend - 12oz

$13.50

SproTown - 12oz

$13.50

Decaf - 12oz

$13.50

Mexico - 12oz

$13.50

DC&C Mug

$12.99

Holiday Blend

$14.50

Hot Cocoa Bombs

$5.99

32 ounce Bag Spro

$27.00

Apparel

Hoodie Sweatshirt

$39.99

Short Sleeve T Shirt

$22.99

Tie-Dye Tank

$19.99

Random

Olive Wood Coffee Scoops

$29.99

Mustache Glasses Holder

$15.99

Wristlet Keychain

$14.99Out of stock

Soap

$7.99

Goat Milk Soap

$5.99

Enamel Pin

$5.99

Paper Sticker

$0.50

Books

Barista Book

$14.95

Tabletop Gardens

$21.95

Small Garden Book

$21.95

Scoops

Single Scoop

$3.00

Double Scoop

$4.50

Triple Scoop

$5.95

Milkshake / Float / Malt

Small - 12oz

$3.75

Regular - 16oz

$4.75

Classics

Cola

Dr. Pepper

Root Beer

Limeade

Ginger Ale

Custom Soda

Custom Soda

Vintage Specials

Brown Cow

$4.75

Egg Cream

$4.75

Grape Creamed Ice

$4.75
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing Conway an experience unlike any! With coffee, ice cream, 1940's soda, our fudge, specialty chocolates and more.. there will be something to bring a big smile to all who visit!

Location

315 Hwy 65 N, Conway, AR 72032

Directions

Gallery
Doc's Coffee + Creamery image
Doc's Coffee + Creamery image
Doc's Coffee + Creamery image

