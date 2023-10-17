Popular Items

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cold Brew
$4.50+

This flavor combo should be a crime! Pumpkin spice + cheesecake take on our cold brew concentrate and get topped with pumpkin spice sweet cream!

Chai Latte
$3.75+

Chai tea blended with steamed milk and topped with foam. There is NO COFFEE in this! Hot or Iced

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
$4.25+

Cold brew accented with vanilla and cream, topped with our house-made sweet cream!

Coffee + Espresso + Hot Chocolate

Drip Coffee

Freshly ground and expertly roasted coffee done the American way: drip! We have both our daily blend and decaf available.
Drip of the Day
$2.00+

If you fancy the undeniably smooth, rounded taste of American Drip coffee- this is for you! Blends vary daily.

Decaf Brew
$2.00+

Brewed with freshly roasted and ground Decaf espresso beans and served as an Americano. 16oz = 3 shots by default (3oz) 20oz = 4 shots by default (4oz)

Lattes

(HOT) Latte -16oz
$3.00

2 shots of espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a layer of frothed milk. 2% milk used by default, subs available. Don’t forget to add FLAVOR!

(HOT) Latte- 20oz
$3.50

3 shots of espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with a layer of frothed milk. Made with 2% milk by default unless otherwise specified (Don’t forget to add FLAVOR!)

ICED Latte- 12oz
$3.50

1 shot of espresso combined with cold milk all poured over ice. Milk is 2% by default, substitutes available Don’t forget to ADD FLAVOR and/or topping!

ICED Latte- 16oz
$4.00

2 shots of espresso combined with cold milk and poured over ice. 2% milk by default, subs available. Don’t forget to add a FLAVOR and a topping!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew
$3.00+

Doc’s pick! Cold brew is the MVP. Steeped at room temp for 17 hours, stored cold, and served over ice. It’s perfect with milk or cream + whatever flavor syrup you want. Don’t forget about the topping!

Espresso

Espresso Shots
$1.50+

Okay, you just want straight espresso? We can do that.

A Shot in the Dark/Red Eye
$2.50+

Drip coffee with a single shot of espresso poured over top. WARNING: This strong drink features a bold flavor and packs a punch of caffeine and is not for the tiny hearted.

Americano
$2.00+

This is the American spin on classic Espresso! Shots are layered with hot water (in a 1:2 ratio) to mellow out the flavor and strength. Iced Americanos are available (see size drop down) Americanos are served black- with the freedom to add milk or flavor if desired.

Signature Drinks

ICED Caramel Macchiato
$4.25+

Words cannot describe, but I’ll try: Caramel, vanilla, espresso, and milk, and layered over ice and topped with whip cream and caramel drizzle!

Caramel Macchiato
$4.35+

Espresso combined with steamed milk and vanilla flavoring topped with foam and drizzled with caramel.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
$4.25+

Cold brew accented with vanilla and cream, topped with our house-made sweet cream!

Frappe, your way!
$4.25+
The Stage-5 Clinger
$4.00+

MAJOR COZY WEATHER VIBES Chocolate Macadamia Nut + Pumpkin Spice flavors are combined with steamed milk and topped with that frothy foam you, I mean we, love to slurp on.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cold Brew
$4.50+

This flavor combo should be a crime! Pumpkin spice + cheesecake take on our cold brew concentrate and get topped with pumpkin spice sweet cream!

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Macchiato ICED
$4.50+

Join us in spreading Breast Cancer Awareness this month with one of these pink spins on the classic caramel macchiato!

White Chocolate + Lavender Cold Brew
$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

Classic Hot Chocolate
$3.25+
White Hot Chocolate
Frozen Hot Chocolate
$3.85+

Chai Latte

Chai Latte
$3.75+

Chai tea blended with steamed milk and topped with foam. There is NO COFFEE in this! Hot or Iced

Dirty Chai
$4.50+

It’s like a chai latte… contaminated with COFFEE (in the best way). Chai + steamed milk + shot of espresso Available hot or iced!

Other Drinks

Bottled Water

16oz Bottle of Water
$1.25

Hydrate or die!

Chocolate Milk

Horizon Chocolate Milk
$2.25

Horizon Organic Low-Fat Chocolate Milk Individual 8oz cartons No preservatives 8g of protein

Snacks & Pastries

Muffins + Fritters

Blueberry Muffin
$2.50Out of stock
Glazed Pumpkin Fritter
$3.00Out of stock

Biscotti

Italian cookie baked TWICE and served hard and crisp per tradition. Perfect for dipping into a hot cup of coffee!
Cinnamon Streusel
$1.25

A delicately sweet cinnamon biscotti with an oatmeal streusel topping dipped and drizzled in gourmet white icing.

Salted Caramel
$1.25

Salted Caramel Biscotti filled with caramels, dipped and strung in rich milk chocolate and then lightly sprinkled with sea salt.

Retail

Shirts

Doc’s Coffee T-Shirt (short sleeve)
$20.00

Reveille Coffee (16oz bag)

Reveille is our signature Breakfast Blend coffee roasted by local expert Greg Hayes with G.H. Coffee Co. A smooth, easy- going blend of medium roasted El Salvador and Guatemala coffee beans. Retails as WHOLE BEAN but will happily grind it to your standard on the spot for you!
1lb Reveille (Breakfast Blend)
$16.99