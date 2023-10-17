Doc’s Coffee @ St. Leon E-Z Stop
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Veteran woman owned-and-operated mobile coffee shop now proudly brewing in your community. “Doc” is serving up various combinations of espresso, coffee, and tea beverages. Save time and order online!
24784 Knueven Lane, Sunman, IN 47041
