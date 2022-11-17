Doctor Dogs 253 E Irving Park Road
225 Reviews
$
253 E Irving Park Road
Roselle, IL 60172
Popular Items
Meal Deals
2 Hot Dogs w/ Fries & drink
Vienna hot dogs on a poppy seed bun wrapped up in our fresh cut fries! "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.
Two Veggie Dogs w/ Fries & Drink
1/4 Burger Fries & Drink
Gyro Fries & Drink
Philly Cheesesteak Fries & Drink
Italian Beef w/ Fries & Drink
Chicken tenders and fries
Hot Dogs - Chicago Style
Hot Dog
Vienna hot dog on a poppy seed bun. Does not come with fries. "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.
Double Dog
Two Hot Dogs on one bun. Does not come with fries.
Single Hot Dog w/ Fries & drink
Vienna hot dog on a poppy seed bun. Comes with fries. "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.
Vienna hot dogs on a poppy seed bun! "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.
Bacon Chili Cheese Dog
Does not come with fries.
The Porker
Hot Dog topped with our special barbecue pulled pork and liquid cheese. Does not come with fries.
Corn Dog
A classic corn dog! Does not include fries
Chicago Favorites
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
BLT with Mayo
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast.
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow simmered pulled pork covered in a slightly sweet barbeque sauce.
Philly Cheese Steak
"Everything" is mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and sweet peppers.
Gyro
"Everything" is onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce.
Fried Bologna
Chicken Philly
Grilled Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted egg sandwich – 2 eggs over easy with cheese on Texas toast
Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon
Toasted egg sandwich – 2 eggs over easy, cheese, bacon on Texas toast
Breakfast Sandwich with Gyro Meat
Toasted egg sandwich – 2 eggs over easy cheese, gyro meat on Texas toast
Egg & Pepper
Sausages
Burgers
Low Carb Bowls
Chicken BLT Bowl
Grilled skinless boneless chicken breast topped with bacon, sliced tomatoes and lettuce - ranch drizzle on top!
All American Bowl
Angus beef patty with your choice of cheese, served on a bed of lettuce, with tomatoes, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo
The Italian Meat Bowl
Italian Beef warmed in beef juice served with your choice of sweet of hot peppers. Making it a 'Combo Bowl' adds and Italian sausage.
The Greek Bowl
Devanco sliced fresh gyro meat, Served with fresh tomato, onion slices and Tzatziki sauce on the side
Fantastic Philly's
Chopped and seasoned with grilled onions, sweet peppers, and mozzarella cheese