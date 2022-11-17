Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Doctor Dogs 253 E Irving Park Road

225 Reviews

$

253 E Irving Park Road

Roselle, IL 60172

Hot Dog
2 Hot Dogs w/ Fries & drink
1/4lb Burger

Meal Deals

2 Hot Dogs w/ Fries & drink

$8.99

Vienna hot dogs on a poppy seed bun wrapped up in our fresh cut fries! "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.

Two Veggie Dogs w/ Fries & Drink

$9.50
1/4 Burger Fries & Drink

$9.75
Gyro Fries & Drink

$10.75
Philly Cheesesteak Fries & Drink

$11.75
Italian Beef w/ Fries & Drink

$11.25

Chicken tenders and fries

$9.95Out of stock

Hot Dogs - Chicago Style

Hot Dog

$2.99

Vienna hot dog on a poppy seed bun. Does not come with fries. "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.

Double Dog

$4.25

Two Hot Dogs on one bun. Does not come with fries.

Single Hot Dog w/ Fries & drink

$6.49

Vienna hot dog on a poppy seed bun. Comes with fries. "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.

2 Hot Dogs w/ Fries & drink

$8.99

Vienna hot dogs on a poppy seed bun! "Chicago Style" is mustard, onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport peppers, celery salt.

Bacon Chili Cheese Dog

$5.25

Does not come with fries.

The Porker

$5.25

Hot Dog topped with our special barbecue pulled pork and liquid cheese. Does not come with fries.

Corn Dog

$4.00

A classic corn dog! Does not include fries

Chicago Favorites

Italian Beef

$7.50
Combo Sandwich

$8.75
Italian Sausage

$6.75
Meatball

$7.75

Three large meatballs covered in marinara sauce on slightly toasted Italian bread.

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$6.75
BLT with Mayo

$7.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.25

Slow simmered pulled pork covered in a slightly sweet barbeque sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.50

"Everything" is mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and sweet peppers.

Gyro

$7.75

"Everything" is onions, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce.

Fried Bologna

$5.50
Chicken Philly

$8.50
Grilled Cheese

$5.50
Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

Toasted egg sandwich – 2 eggs over easy with cheese on Texas toast

Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon

$7.25

Toasted egg sandwich – 2 eggs over easy, cheese, bacon on Texas toast

Breakfast Sandwich with Gyro Meat

$7.25

Toasted egg sandwich – 2 eggs over easy cheese, gyro meat on Texas toast

Egg & Pepper

$6.25Out of stock

Sausages

Maxwell Polish

$5.50

Burgers

Fresh! Never Frozen!
1/4lb Burger

$6.25

Fresh! Never Frozen!

1/2lb Burger

$8.75

Fresh! Never Frozen!

3/4lb Burger

$9.75

Fresh! Never Frozen!

Low Carb Bowls

Chicken BLT Bowl

$7.25

Grilled skinless boneless chicken breast topped with bacon, sliced tomatoes and lettuce - ranch drizzle on top!

All American Bowl

$5.75+

Angus beef patty with your choice of cheese, served on a bed of lettuce, with tomatoes, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo

The Italian Meat Bowl

$6.75+

Italian Beef warmed in beef juice served with your choice of sweet of hot peppers. Making it a 'Combo Bowl' adds and Italian sausage.

The Greek Bowl

$7.25

Devanco sliced fresh gyro meat, Served with fresh tomato, onion slices and Tzatziki sauce on the side

Fantastic Philly's

$8.25+

Chopped and seasoned with grilled onions, sweet peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Fresh-Cut Fries

Fresh-Cut Fries

$3.00
Cheese Fries

$3.70+
Chili Fries

$3.70+
Chili Cheese Fries

$4.80+
Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.25+
The Works

$5.70+
Truckin' Chips

$3.00

Our House-made potato chips!

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Grilled Cheese

$6.50
Gluten Free Fried Bologna

$6.50
Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.25