Dodge City Brewing

611 Reviews
$$
701 3rd Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
Pizza - 12" NY/Old World Style
Cheesy Bread Sticks *
Comes with one 3 oz serving of our red sauce. Additional sauce can be purchased online.
Add'l Red dip'n sauce (hot) *
3 oz serving of our red sauce
Hattie's Hog *
Thursday special. Bacon, pork sausage, Mozz, red sauce
A Pizza With No Name *
Includes Italian sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Cowtown Queen *
Includes pepperoni, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Peppy Fun-guy *
Includes pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Porky Fun-Guy *
Includes Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Beefy Fun-Guy *
Includes beef, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Triple C *
Includes mozzarella, provolone, asiago, house made red sauce
Uncle Red's *
Includes pepperoni, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Wicked City *
Includes Italian sausage, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Cowboy *
Includes beef, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Veggie Delight *
Includes red onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce
Ranch dip'n dressing *
1.5 ounce, gluten free, price includes sales tax
Beer-32oz Crowlers/16oz 4-pk
Crowler A Beer With No Name
Light and crisp with a mild, spicy, and floral hop character and a subtle red apple ester lingering in the finish. - 32 oz can
Crowler Uncle Johnny's Ale
Light and crisp with a mild, spicy, and floral hop character and a subtle red apple ester lingering in the finish. - 32 oz can
Crowler 1872 Lager
1872 is a Pre-prohibition Lager (American Pilsner). 32 oz can
Crowler Long Branch Porter ~
Grainy malt, dark chocolate, and roasted malt dominate the palate with molasses and Cluster hops fighting for control of the finish.
Crowler Bob's Belly Stain
Irish Stout (dry stout) is a showcase for roasted barley with flavors described as dry, intensely bitter, roasty, chocolate and coffee. We added 10 lbs of a dark roast Colombian coffee from RedBeard Coffee Roasters. The result is rich notes of coffee, dark chocolate, hints of butter toffee, with a dry roasty finish.
Crowler Where's Bob
Rich, sweet, complex malt. Flavors of dates, dark fruit, brown sugar, caramel, toffee, and spicy, perfumey alcohol.
Crowler Old Goathead
A strong, malty German wheat beer combining the best wheat and yeast flavors of a Weissbier with the rich maltiness, strength, and body of a Bock. 32 oz can
Crowler Tenderfoot Black Currant Sour
Tenderfoot Blackberry, a mixed-fermentation sour. - 32 oz can
Crowler Spruce Street IPA
Light body, hint of hop haze. Hops provide a punch of citrus, pine and notes of cooked pineapple/oranges. Crisp, dry finish.
Crowler Tin Pot Alley
Floral, pine, citrus, and hop derived sweetness dominate with cooked pineapple providing background notes.
Crowler Wobbly Pop
Velvet Hammer, deep ruby red, brilliant clarity. Dark tan head lingers. Malty sweet aroma, hints of raisins and toffee. CONTINUED SEE GROWLER
4-pack A Beer With No Name ~
This is a TRUE domestic light lager brewed with quality American malt and flaked corn. This beer is made to be easy to drink and easy on your wallet. With a light sweet grainy flavor, subtle noble hop character, and a crisp dry finish, we hope this beer becomes a full time tap handle here at DCB. Maybe then we'll give it a name!
4-pack 1872 Lager ~
This is your Great-Grandpa’s pilsner; bigger and bolder, but delicious and refreshing.
4-pack Long Branch Porter ~
Grainy malt, dark chocolate, and roasted malt dominate the palate with molasses and Cluster hops fighting for control of the finish.
4-pack Spruce Street IPA
4-pack Where's Bob
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A brewery with a tap room featuring our own hand-crafted beers and brick-oven pizza, located at the base of "Booze Hill," in historic downtown Dodge City.
701 3rd Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801