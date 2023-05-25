Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Dodge City Brewing

611 Reviews

$$

701 3rd Ave

Dodge City, KS 67801

Popular Items

Cowtown Queen *

Cowtown Queen *

$14.09

Includes pepperoni, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Cheesy Bread Sticks *

$8.99

Comes with one 3 oz serving of our red sauce. Additional sauce can be purchased online.

Cowboy *

Cowboy *

$16.09

Includes beef, mozzarella, house made red sauce


Pizza - 12" NY/Old World Style

All of our pizzas begin

Cheesy Bread Sticks *

$8.99

Comes with one 3 oz serving of our red sauce. Additional sauce can be purchased online.

Add'l Red dip'n sauce (hot) *

$1.50

3 oz serving of our red sauce

Hattie's Hog *

$16.79

Thursday special. Bacon, pork sausage, Mozz, red sauce

A Pizza With No Name *

A Pizza With No Name *

$16.59

Includes Italian sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Cowtown Queen *

Cowtown Queen *

$14.09

Includes pepperoni, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Peppy Fun-guy *

Peppy Fun-guy *

$15.09

Includes pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Porky Fun-Guy *

Porky Fun-Guy *

$17.09

Includes Italian sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Beefy Fun-Guy *

Beefy Fun-Guy *

$16.59

Includes beef, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Triple C *

Triple C *

$15.59

Includes mozzarella, provolone, asiago, house made red sauce

Uncle Red's *

Uncle Red's *

$16.09

Includes pepperoni, red onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Wicked City *

Wicked City *

$16.09

Includes Italian sausage, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Cowboy *

Cowboy *

$16.09

Includes beef, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Veggie Delight *

Veggie Delight *

$17.09

Includes red onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, house made red sauce

Ranch dip'n dressing *

Ranch dip'n dressing *

$1.00

1.5 ounce, gluten free, price includes sales tax

Beer-32oz Crowlers/16oz 4-pk

Crowler A Beer With No Name

Crowler A Beer With No Name

$7.00

Light and crisp with a mild, spicy, and floral hop character and a subtle red apple ester lingering in the finish. - 32 oz can

Crowler Uncle Johnny's Ale

Crowler Uncle Johnny's Ale

$8.50

Light and crisp with a mild, spicy, and floral hop character and a subtle red apple ester lingering in the finish. - 32 oz can

Crowler 1872 Lager

Crowler 1872 Lager

$8.50

1872 is a Pre-prohibition Lager (American Pilsner). 32 oz can

Crowler Long Branch Porter ~

Crowler Long Branch Porter ~

$8.50

Grainy malt, dark chocolate, and roasted malt dominate the palate with molasses and Cluster hops fighting for control of the finish.

Crowler Bob's Belly Stain

Crowler Bob's Belly Stain

$8.50

Irish Stout (dry stout) is a showcase for roasted barley with flavors described as dry, intensely bitter, roasty, chocolate and coffee. We added 10 lbs of a dark roast Colombian coffee from RedBeard Coffee Roasters. The result is rich notes of coffee, dark chocolate, hints of butter toffee, with a dry roasty finish.

Crowler Where's Bob

Crowler Where's Bob

$10.00

Rich, sweet, complex malt. Flavors of dates, dark fruit, brown sugar, caramel, toffee, and spicy, perfumey alcohol.

Crowler Old Goathead

Crowler Old Goathead

$8.50

A strong, malty German wheat beer combining the best wheat and yeast flavors of a Weissbier with the rich maltiness, strength, and body of a Bock. 32 oz can

Crowler Tenderfoot Black Currant Sour

Crowler Tenderfoot Black Currant Sour

$9.00

Tenderfoot Blackberry, a mixed-fermentation sour. - 32 oz can

Crowler Spruce Street IPA

Crowler Spruce Street IPA

$9.50

Light body, hint of hop haze. Hops provide a punch of citrus, pine and notes of cooked pineapple/oranges. Crisp, dry finish.

Crowler Tin Pot Alley

Crowler Tin Pot Alley

$10.00

Floral, pine, citrus, and hop derived sweetness dominate with cooked pineapple providing background notes.

Crowler Wobbly Pop

Crowler Wobbly Pop

$10.00

Velvet Hammer, deep ruby red, brilliant clarity. Dark tan head lingers. Malty sweet aroma, hints of raisins and toffee. CONTINUED SEE GROWLER

4-pack A Beer With No Name ~

4-pack A Beer With No Name ~

$8.00

This is a TRUE domestic light lager brewed with quality American malt and flaked corn. This beer is made to be easy to drink and easy on your wallet. With a light sweet grainy flavor, subtle noble hop character, and a crisp dry finish, we hope this beer becomes a full time tap handle here at DCB. Maybe then we'll give it a name!

4-pack 1872 Lager ~

4-pack 1872 Lager ~

$10.00

This is your Great-Grandpa’s pilsner; bigger and bolder, but delicious and refreshing.

4-pack Long Branch Porter ~

4-pack Long Branch Porter ~

$10.00

Grainy malt, dark chocolate, and roasted malt dominate the palate with molasses and Cluster hops fighting for control of the finish.

4-pack Spruce Street IPA

$11.00

4-pack Where's Bob

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A brewery with a tap room featuring our own hand-crafted beers and brick-oven pizza, located at the base of "Booze Hill," in historic downtown Dodge City.

Website

Location

701 3rd Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801

Directions

