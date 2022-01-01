Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dodici Mobile at the Broken Sprocket

review star

No reviews yet

1200 E Adams

Brownsville, TX 78520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bravado
Fun-Guy

Pizza

Mia Margherita

Mia Margherita

$15.00

The Mia Margarita. Our staple pie. Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, basil. All pizzas are not created equal.

The Classico

The Classico

$15.00

The famous Classico. Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, red sauce.

The Bravado

The Bravado

$15.00

Our famous Bravado. Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce, basil and finished with serrano cream sauce. The pizza is almost as famous as it signature sauce.

Carlitto

Carlitto

$15.00

Meat lovers welcome. 1848 brisket, bacon, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, red sauce, finished with serrano crema. The stories are real, this pizza could change your life.

Fun-Guy

Fun-Guy

$15.00

Imagine an adventure of texture and taste, this is it. A hearty mix of varietal mushroom, kale, Manchego with Truffle oil. The crispy kale, cheesiness and mushrooms will transport you to another place. Enjoy.

Pretzel

$6.00

Space X

Mia Margherita (Copy)

Mia Margherita (Copy)

$13.00

The Mia Margarita. Our staple pie. Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, basil. All pizzas are not created equal.

The Classico (Copy)

The Classico (Copy)

$13.00

The famous Classico. Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Parmesan, red sauce.

The Bravado (Copy)

The Bravado (Copy)

$13.00

Our famous Bravado. Pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce, basil and finished with serrano cream sauce. The pizza is almost as famous as it signature sauce.

Carlitto (Copy)

Carlitto (Copy)

$13.00

Meat lovers welcome. 1848 brisket, bacon, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, red sauce, finished with serrano crema. The stories are real, this pizza could change your life.

Fun-Guy (Copy)

Fun-Guy (Copy)

$13.00

Imagine an adventure of texture and taste, this is it. A hearty mix of varietal mushroom, kale, Manchego with Truffle oil. The crispy kale, cheesiness and mushrooms will transport you to another place. Enjoy.

Sweet Sting (Copy)

Sweet Sting (Copy)

$13.00

Sweet and heat combine to create the Sweet Sting. Spanish sausage, Mozzarella, finished with local smoked piquin honey (Glenn's Bay Bees). You have not lived until you've tried this masterpiece.

Thai (Copy)

$13.00Out of stock

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Diet/Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dessert

Amaretto Cheesecake topped with slivered almonds made with love!
Stephanie's Cheesecake

Stephanie's Cheesecake

$10.00

The legend has arrived! We proudly Stephanie's Cheesecakes are here. If you do not know you are about to find out. A traditional cheesecake with Strawberry topping!

Take-Home Pizza Kits

Mia Marg Take-Home

Mia Marg Take-Home

$20.00

Now it is your turn! All you need is an oven and a willingness to have fun. Oh yeah and make a mess. Become the pizza chef and make your own pizza at home. Enjoy.

Bravado Take-Home

Bravado Take-Home

$24.00

Now it is your turn! All you need is an oven and a willingness to have fun. Oh yeah and make a mess. Become the pizza chef and make your own pizza at home. Enjoy.

Classico Take-Home

Classico Take-Home

$24.00

Now it is your turn! All you need is an oven and a willingness to have fun. Oh yeah and make a mess. Become the pizza chef and make your own pizza at home. Enjoy.

Add a dough ball

Add a dough ball

$8.00

We understand!!!! You know what are you doing. We are here to support your adventure. No one has better dough (that's us) and no one has better ideas for pizzas (that's you). If you need it we will provide some extra flour just ask. Instructions upon request. Enjoy.

Apps

Meatballs

$14.00

Beet Salad

$10.00

Arugula

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood Fire Brick Oven Pizza on wheels!

Location

1200 E Adams, Brownsville, TX 78520

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 203-Brownsville
orange starNo Reviews
2780 N Expressway 77-83 Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblito Restaurant bar and grill - 3101 pablo kisel suite c1
orange starNo Reviews
3101 pablo kisel suite c1 Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Brownsville
orange starNo Reviews
3340 Pablo Kissel Blvd. Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Dodici Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
1375 Palm Blvd Brownsiville, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Juicin' Alive
orange starNo Reviews
74 S Price Rd. Suite 1 Brownsville, TX 78521
View restaurantnext
Raw Xocolat - 500 E. Morrison Rd
orange starNo Reviews
500 E. Morrison Rd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brownsville

Vermillion Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,250
115 PAREDES LINE RD BROWNSVILLE, TX 78521
View restaurantnext
JuiceUs Brownsville
orange star4.7 • 407
3090 Pablo Kisel Blvd Ste. A Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Calacas Tacos & Beer - Brownsville
orange star4.9 • 297
3340 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Terras Urban Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 273
1212 E. Washington Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0385 - Brownsville, TX
orange star4.2 • 32
2451 Pablo Kisel Blvd Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurantnext
Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen - DA3 Inc
orange star5.0 • 7
4495 N Expressway, Ste A Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brownsville
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston