Roasted Garlic Bialy

$3.00

Bialys are a distant cousin to the bagel hailing from Bialystok, Poland. A humble round of dough with nooks and crannies and an indentation holding a bit of diced roasted garlic, black sesame seeds, and Maldon sea salt. Great sliced and toasted with a very good butter but can be used in place of any bagel and works well with all of our sandwich builds - no wrong way to enjoy it.