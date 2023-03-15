Restaurant header imageView gallery

Do Drop Inn - South

review star

No reviews yet

1201 S. Santa Fe. Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81006

Popular Items

Build your own pizza
House Salad
Do Drop Inn combination

Food

APPETIZERS

Basket of fried pickles

$8.99

Basket of fries

$7.99

Basket of mushrooms

$9.99

Basket of onion rings

$7.99

Basket of poppers

$8.99

Basket of sweet potato fries

$7.99

Bowl of Green Chili

$7.99

Served with 2 tortillas, cheddar cheese, and diced onions.

Bread chunks

$9.99

Chunks of bread made from our sweet homemade pizza dough. Served with marinara sauce.

Cheese Sticks (6)

$9.99

Mozzarella cheese sticks served wirth marinara sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Fried Sampler

$15.99

Deep fried mushrooms, onion rings, cheese sticks, poppers, spicy green beans, and fried pickles

Garlic Bread Strips

$10.99

Strips of garlic bread with melted provolone cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Italian Nachos

$13.99

Corn chips, italian sausage, pepperoni, tomatoes, black olives, and pueble chilis. Topped with creamy alfredo sauce.

Nachos

$12.99

Corn chips, taco meat, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa

Wings(6)

$10.99

Hot or Bbq wings served with carrots, celery, and ranch dressing.

Party's Deposit

$100.00

BURGERS, WRAPS, SANDWICHES

Beef Burger

$13.49

Our burgers are fresh, not frozen, made of 1/2 lb, grass fed, seasoned ground chuck steak. All sandwiches and burgers are served with lettuce, onion, pickles, and potato chips.

Mushroom Burger

$14.49

Sauteed mushrooms on top of our beef burger

Bacon Burger

$14.49

Crisp bacon on top of our beef burger

Patty Melt

$14.49

Our beef patty, with sauteed onions, thousand island dressing, served on marble rye bread.

Vegan Burger

$14.49

Impossible patty served with a hamburger bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and potato chips

Rueben Sandwich

$15.49

Slopper

$15.49

Open faced burger, smothered in green chili, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and black olives.

Steak Philly

$15.49

Sliced sirlion strips, green pepper, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese.

Chicken Philly

$15.49

Strips of garlic chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$15.49

A delicious sausage patty, served with provolone cheese, grilled onions, and bell peppers

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$14.49

strips of grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and ranch. All wrapped in a delicious flavored tortillas.

Gyros

$12.99

Gyro meat, onions, and tomatoes wrapped in pita bread. Served with tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Veggie Rueben Sandwich

$14.49

BLT

$14.49

CANOLE

CANOLE

$12.99

ENTREES

Linguini Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccini pasta in alfredo sauce

Fried Pasta

$16.99

A unique blend of spices and spaghetti with an array of vegetables sauteed in olive oil.

Lasagna

$16.99

Pasta layered with our marinara sauce, meat sauce, ricotta, romano, and provolone cheese.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$15.99

Lightly breaded beef patty, deep fried until golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy or green chili, and mixed veggies.

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Lightly breaded beef patty, deep fried until golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy or green chili, and mixed veggies.

Italian Roast Beef

$17.99

8oz of slow cooked roast beef on a bed of mashed potatoes

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Sauteed chicken breast coated with italian bread crumbs, topped with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Spaghetti and meatballs served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$17.99

KIDS

Kids French Toast

$4.99

One thick french toast slice served with whipped cream and a side of strawberry syrup.

Yummy Pancakes

$4.99

Two delicious pancakes served with whipped cream and a side of strawberry syrup

Little Lumberjack Breakfast

$6.99

Bacon, one scrambled egg, hashbrowns, and a biscuit

Little Pancake Breafast

$6.99

Two pancakes with bacon and one scrambled egg

Create Your Own Pizza

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast and Steamed Broccoli

$7.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.99

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.99

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese with Chips

$7.99

Corn Dog with Fries

$5.99

Kids Buffet

$7.99

BYO PIZZAS

Build your own pizza

$21.00+

Build your own half & half

$21.00+

SIGNATURE PIZZA

Chicken bacon ranch

$29.52+

Ranch dressing instead of pizza sauce, chicken strip, and bacon

Do Drop Inn combination

$32.36+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and bell pepper

Double bacon cheeseburger

$29.52+

Bacon, beef, cheddar cheese , and provolone cheese

Mexican

$35.20+

Green chili sauce in place of pizza sauce, sausage, tomatoes, black olives and onion

Pueblo's favorite

$32.36+

Beef, tomatoes, onions, fire roated Pueblo chiles

White

$32.36+

Alfredo sauce, chicken

Hawaiian

$26.68+

Canadian bacon and pineapple

Roma

$35.20+

Alfredo sauce spinach, Roma tomatoes and artichoke hearts

Taco

$32.36+

seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes and salsa

Avondale

$35.20+

Green chili sauce in place of pizza sauce, sausage, tomatoes, black olives and onion

Pepperoni & Sausage

$26.68+

Medium Speciality Half and Half

Large Speciality Half and Half

GF 14 in Speciality Half and Half

SALADS

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$14.99

Strips of grilled chicken on top of fresh romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes

Super Salad

$14.99

Crisp lettuce, american, cheddar, provolone cheeses,canadian bacon, pepperoni, hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, green onion, green olives, green peppers,cucumbers, and feta cheese. Tossed in our homemade dressing.

Spinach Salad

$14.99

Baby leaf spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, artichoke hearts, bacon bits, a hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing

Berry Salad

$12.99

Organic spring mix, topped with assorted berries, feta cheese, and walnuts.

House Salad

$6.49

Caesar Salad

$6.49

Salmon Salad

$17.99

DESSERTS

New York Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Gourmet Cinn Roll

$7.99

SIDES

Side of ranch

$1.49

Side of mashed potatoes

$4.99

Side of green chili sauce

$3.99

Side of Green Chili Strips

$2.84

Side of tomatoes

$2.84

Side of jalapeños

$2.84

Side of Black Olives

$2.84

Side of Green Olives

$2.84

Side of anchovies

$2.84

Side of Pineapple

$2.84

Side of salsa

$2.84

Side of Gyro Sauce

$2.99

Side of marinara sauce

$2.84

Side of Alfredo sauce

$3.84

Side of Pizza sauce

$2.84

Side of Hollandaise sauce

$2.84

Side of onions

$2.84

Catering

Pizza

$10.00

Choice of any Pizza , Tossed salad w/ dressinng

Pasta

$12.00

Choice of one pasta

Pasta & Pasta

$13.00

Choice of two pastaa

Penne pasta & meatballs

$10.00

Penne pasta & meatballs (2), no Veggie

Italian pot roast

$15.00

Italian pot roast

American BBQ

$14.00

Choice of BBQ meat

Pueblo's favorite

$14.00

Baked country ham, Roasted turkey breast

South of the border - Enchildas

$12.00

Choice of stuffing

South of the border - Taco Bar

$13.00

Choice of stuffing, corn shells and tortillas

South of the border - Fajitas

$14.00

Choice of Stuffing,

Meat & Cheese platter

$12.00

Deli sliced roast beef , turkey, ham, capicoola and ASSORTED CHEESES

Cold Hors d'oeuvres

Minimum 15 people

Pueblo's favorite Breakfast

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, hashbrown, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy

Burrito special breakfast

$11.00

Flavored tortilla wrapped around hashbrown, sausage cheese..

Croisssant & eggs

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, American cheese and crisp bacon

Party pans

Each pans feeds a party of 6-8 people and includes dinner rolls and butter

Party Pans Salad

Each pans feeds a party of 6-8 people

Desserts

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are more than just a Pizza Joint, we have served Pueblo Colorado since 1977. From Choice Steaks, Chicken, Seafood, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner to CATERING! We are sure to cover your every need. Be sure to come back often and feel free to check out both of our locations:

Website

Location

1201 S. Santa Fe. Ave., Pueblo, CO 81006

Directions

