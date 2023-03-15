Do Drop Inn - South
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are more than just a Pizza Joint, we have served Pueblo Colorado since 1977. From Choice Steaks, Chicken, Seafood, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner to CATERING! We are sure to cover your every need. Be sure to come back often and feel free to check out both of our locations:
Location
1201 S. Santa Fe. Ave., Pueblo, CO 81006
