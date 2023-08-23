Appetizers

1/2 trashcan fries

$5.75

Bayou Shrimp

$10.99
Boudin Eggrolls (3)

$7.50
Chips salsa & queso

$4.50

Fried Green Tomatoes with pepper jelly

$7.99

fried green tomatoes bacon pepper jelly remoulade

Fried Pickles

$7.99

fried dill pickles ranch

Fried Pork Skins

$6.95

Fresh fried pork skins- cajun season salt

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (7)

$7.50

6 Cheese Sticks

Nachos

$9.95

Pork Rinds

$4.50
Trash Can Fries

$11.25

Curly qs cheddar- queso jalapeno- cilantro-red onion- tomato- pico- guacamole jalapeno aioli- bbq- comeback

Trash can Pork Rinds

$11.25

pork rinds cheddar- queso jalapeno- cilantro-red onion- tomato- pico- guacamole jalapeno aioli- bbq- comeback

Burgers

1/2 LB Cheeseburger Basket

$14.00+

1/2 patty american cheese lettuce-tomato-onion-mayo- pickle-mustard side (1)

1/2 LB Hamburger Basket

$13.00+

1/2 lb patty lettuce-tomato-onion-mayo-mustard-pickle side

1/4 Cheeseburger Basket

$12.00+

1/4lb all beef patty , your choice of condiments, and choice of side. MAKE IT A DOUBLE!!!

1/4 Dodson Burger basket

$12.25+

1/4 patty lettuce-tomato-pickle-onion ring-comeback-bbq sauce sourdough jalapeno bun side

1/4 Hamburger Basket

$11.00+

1/4 lb patty lettuce-tomato-pickle-onion-mayo-mustard side

GOLIATH BURGER

$29.95

2.5 lb burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, bacon, onion ring, battered fries and milkshake. finish everything, on your own- and its FREE.

Half Lb Dodson Burger basket

$14.25+

1/2 Patty jalapeno- pepperjack cheese- lettuce- tomato- onion ring- bacon- bbq- comeback jalapeno sourdough bun side

Veggie Burger

$11.95

2 meatless patties- grilled mushroom and onions- swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. side

Poboys/ Sandwiches/Wraps

Big Boy BLT

$11.50

Healthy servin' of smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, topped with a fried egg, served on texas toast.

BLT

$10.50

Texas toast bacon lettuce-tomato-mayo

Brisket

$12.95

Smoked Brisket pickles-pickled onions-bbq- comeback side

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.25

6 Shrimp lettuce- Tomato-mayo side

Catfish

$11.50

Catfish Filets lettuce Tomato mayo side

Chicken Bacon ranch

$12.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fried Pork/ Chicken

$12.95
Grilled Chicken

$11.50

Lettuce- Tomato- Mayo- Cheese

Philly Beef

$11.95

Philly meat sauteed jalapenos and red onions mayo provolone cheese

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.50Out of stock

Slow cook roast or grilled beef. onions and gravy mayo

Pulled Pork

$12.95

Smoked Pulled Pork Pepperjack pickles-pickled onions- comeback-bbq side

Seafood / Chicken Baskets

Butterfly Shrimp

$16.70

7 delicious 16/20 Butterfly Shrimp (fried or grilled), your choice of side, coleslaw, corn nuggets, and hush puppies. (tartar/ cocktail)

Catfish Basket

$12.25+

Tasty catfish fried or grilled, your choice of side and a drink. Comes with cole slaw, 2 corn nuggets, and 2 hush-puppies.

Chicken Strips

$11.95

3-4 Chicken Tenders buttermilk battered and fried, your choice of side, white gravy, Texas toast.

Fish and Shrimp

$17.95

3 pieces of tasty catfish, 7 16/20 butterflied shrimp (fried or grilled), your choice of side, and 2 hush-puppies/corn nuggets and coleslaw.

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.50Out of stock

Buttermilk battered popcorn shrimp, your choice of side, coleslaw, corn nugget, and hush puppies. (tartar/ cocktail)

Tacos

Bacon Chicken Street Tacos

$13.95

Three Tacos- (flour or corn) Seasoned grilled mushrooms-onions-jalapeno- spinach served with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.

Bayou Shrimp Tacos

$13.95
Beef Street Tacos

$12.50

3 Tacos-(flour or corn) grilled chopped beef- seasoned, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.

Catfish Street Tacos

$11.95

3 Tacos-(flour or corn) crispy fried catfish fillets, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.

Chicken Street Tacos

$12.50

3 Tacos-(flour or corn) grilled chicken breast seasoned, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.

Shrimp Street Tacos

$13.25

3 Tacos-(flour or corn) grilled seasoned shrimp, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.25

3 Tacos-(flour or corn) seasoned smoked beef brisket, bbq , cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.

Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.25

3 Tacos-(flour or corn) smoked boston butt, bbq sauce, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.

Quesadillas

Beef Quesadilla

$12.95

Philly Meat, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.95

Smoked Brisket, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Chicken Bacon Ranch Dilla

$13.95
Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Classic Cheeseburger-dilla

$13.95

1/2 Patty lettuce-tomato-onion-mayo-cheese- pickle- mustard sourcream-pico- guac

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.95

smoked pulled pork, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95

Shrimp, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Veggie / Cheese Quesadillas

$10.95

Dinner Plates

Black Angus Ribeye

$26.95

Amazing 16 oz bone-in ribeye, seasoned and grilled to perfection. served with 2 sides and grilled toast.

Cafe Grilled Chicken

$13.25

Chicken Breast- Grilled sautéed onions- bacon- spinach- jalapenos parmesan cheese- topped with provolone.

Cafe Grilled Shrimp

$14.25

Grilled Shrimp (7) sauteed onions- bacon- spinach- jalapenos-tomatoes parmesan cheese-

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.50
Country Fried Steak

$14.25

Crispy, country fried steak, smothered in white gravy served with 2 sides and Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Breast Plate

$15.25

Three slices of our seasoned-slow smoked brisket, 2 sides, 2 pieces of Texas toast.

Hamburger Steak

$14.25

1/2 lb beef patty, grilled mushrooms, onions, seasoned- brown gravy, your choice of two sides, Texas toast.

Pork Chops

$15.95

pork chops fried or grilled- your choice of sides

Surf and turf

$40.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Spring Mix red onions- croutons- tomatoes- parmesan

House Salad

$9.50

Spring Mix cucumbers- carrots-red onions- croutons- tomatoes- cheddar

Side Salad

$6.75

spring mix tomato- crouton- cucumber-cheddar-red onion

Southwest Salad

$9.50

Spring Mix red onions- jalapenos- cilantro- tortilla chips- guacamole - pico- cheddar

Spinach Salad

$9.50

Spinach red onion- tomato- parmesan-croutons

Special

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Bacon Shrimp Tacos

$14.25

Brisket Rib Plate

$21.99

Brisket Po-boy W Side

$13.95

Catfish N Grits

$14.95

Chicken Bacon Club

$12.50

Chicken Marinara

$11.00

Chicken N Waffles

$10.95

Chimichanga

$12.95

Country Fried Steak Poboy

$12.50

Crazy nachos

$11.25
Half rack ribs

$13.95

Smoked baby back ribs two sides

Patty Melt

$14.00

Ribeye

$32.95

Shrimp N Grits

$14.95

Shrimp Pasta

$14.95

Surf N Turf

$40.95

GUMBO FRIES

$12.99

Kids

Kid's Corn Dog

$10.00

Corn dog- side- drink

Kids Catfish

$10.00

2 piece catfish side drink

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Regular Fries

$4.75

Regular hand cut fries

Curly Q Fries

$4.75
Sweet Potato fries

$4.75
Onion Rings

$4.75
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.50+
Fried Pickles

$4.75
Corn Nuggets

$4.75
cole slaw

$3.75
queso

$3.75
Okra

$4.75
Chips & Salsa (Queso)

$4.75

Battered Fries

$4.75
green beans

$3.75

Mac N Cheez

$5.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.50

Bottle Drink

$1.75

Coffee

$1.75

Tea

$2.25

Swamp POP

$2.75

Swamp Pop 4 pack

$11.00

Creamery- Desserts

Banana Split

$7.95

Dessert Special for the day.

BREAD Pudding Fosters Fried Pie

$10.95
Cheese Cake

$7.95

Fresh scratch made nanner puddin’! WHEN IN STOCK! Special item

Float/ Freeze

$3.75+
Fried Pies

$5.95
Ice cream

$3.25+

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$7.95
Milkshake

$3.75+

Your choice of ice cream, blended with milk.

Open

Oreo Cheesecake Special

$8.95
Resees Cake

$7.95

Special- not always available. Banana caramel egg rolls- tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream (salted caramel) and our bananas foster sauce and whip cream.

Strawberry Cream Cake

$7.95
Sundaes

$4.25+

Banana, your choice of ice cream , syrup, whip cream, and nuts.

Ministry Merchandise

Single wick Candle

$12.00

Large Candles

$16.00

Blueberry Jam

$8.00

Sumatra Coffee- Bag

$10.00

Colombian- Medium Roast bag

$10.00

Sumatra K-Cups

$14.00

Colombian K-Cups

$14.00

Rehab not for the soul

$12.00

Cross and the Switchblade

$10.00

Air Freshener

$7.00

Small Sandy Salsa

$7.00

Large Sandy Salsa

$10.00

Hat

$15.00

Square Scripture Sign

$25.00

Sign Misc.

$20.00

Sport Sign

$30.00

Misc Merchandise

Valentines Syrup

$8.00

Charms

$5.00

Post-it box

$10.00

Jewelry

$5.00

Country Cookbook

$12.00