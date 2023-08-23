- Home
Dodson Roadside Cafe
No reviews yet
210 N. 3rd St. Hwy 167
Dodson, LA 71422
Appetizers
1/2 trashcan fries
Bayou Shrimp
Boudin Eggrolls (3)
Chips salsa & queso
Fried Green Tomatoes with pepper jelly
fried green tomatoes bacon pepper jelly remoulade
Fried Pickles
fried dill pickles ranch
Fried Pork Skins
Fresh fried pork skins- cajun season salt
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (7)
6 Cheese Sticks
Nachos
Pork Rinds
Trash Can Fries
Curly qs cheddar- queso jalapeno- cilantro-red onion- tomato- pico- guacamole jalapeno aioli- bbq- comeback
Trash can Pork Rinds
pork rinds cheddar- queso jalapeno- cilantro-red onion- tomato- pico- guacamole jalapeno aioli- bbq- comeback
Burgers
1/2 LB Cheeseburger Basket
1/2 patty american cheese lettuce-tomato-onion-mayo- pickle-mustard side (1)
1/2 LB Hamburger Basket
1/2 lb patty lettuce-tomato-onion-mayo-mustard-pickle side
1/4 Cheeseburger Basket
1/4lb all beef patty , your choice of condiments, and choice of side. MAKE IT A DOUBLE!!!
1/4 Dodson Burger basket
1/4 patty lettuce-tomato-pickle-onion ring-comeback-bbq sauce sourdough jalapeno bun side
1/4 Hamburger Basket
1/4 lb patty lettuce-tomato-pickle-onion-mayo-mustard side
GOLIATH BURGER
2.5 lb burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, bacon, onion ring, battered fries and milkshake. finish everything, on your own- and its FREE.
Half Lb Dodson Burger basket
1/2 Patty jalapeno- pepperjack cheese- lettuce- tomato- onion ring- bacon- bbq- comeback jalapeno sourdough bun side
Veggie Burger
2 meatless patties- grilled mushroom and onions- swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo. side
Poboys/ Sandwiches/Wraps
Big Boy BLT
Healthy servin' of smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, topped with a fried egg, served on texas toast.
BLT
Texas toast bacon lettuce-tomato-mayo
Brisket
Smoked Brisket pickles-pickled onions-bbq- comeback side
Butterfly Shrimp
6 Shrimp lettuce- Tomato-mayo side
Catfish
Catfish Filets lettuce Tomato mayo side
Chicken Bacon ranch
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fried Pork/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Lettuce- Tomato- Mayo- Cheese
Philly Beef
Philly meat sauteed jalapenos and red onions mayo provolone cheese
Popcorn Shrimp
Slow cook roast or grilled beef. onions and gravy mayo
Pulled Pork
Smoked Pulled Pork Pepperjack pickles-pickled onions- comeback-bbq side
Seafood / Chicken Baskets
Butterfly Shrimp
7 delicious 16/20 Butterfly Shrimp (fried or grilled), your choice of side, coleslaw, corn nuggets, and hush puppies. (tartar/ cocktail)
Catfish Basket
Tasty catfish fried or grilled, your choice of side and a drink. Comes with cole slaw, 2 corn nuggets, and 2 hush-puppies.
Chicken Strips
3-4 Chicken Tenders buttermilk battered and fried, your choice of side, white gravy, Texas toast.
Fish and Shrimp
3 pieces of tasty catfish, 7 16/20 butterflied shrimp (fried or grilled), your choice of side, and 2 hush-puppies/corn nuggets and coleslaw.
Popcorn Shrimp
Buttermilk battered popcorn shrimp, your choice of side, coleslaw, corn nugget, and hush puppies. (tartar/ cocktail)
Tacos
Bacon Chicken Street Tacos
Three Tacos- (flour or corn) Seasoned grilled mushrooms-onions-jalapeno- spinach served with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.
Bayou Shrimp Tacos
Beef Street Tacos
3 Tacos-(flour or corn) grilled chopped beef- seasoned, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.
Catfish Street Tacos
3 Tacos-(flour or corn) crispy fried catfish fillets, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.
Chicken Street Tacos
3 Tacos-(flour or corn) grilled chicken breast seasoned, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.
Shrimp Street Tacos
3 Tacos-(flour or corn) grilled seasoned shrimp, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.
Smoked Brisket Tacos
3 Tacos-(flour or corn) seasoned smoked beef brisket, bbq , cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.
Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos
3 Tacos-(flour or corn) smoked boston butt, bbq sauce, cilantro-jalapeno-red onions- jalapeno aioli. Served with fresh guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo.
Quesadillas
Beef Quesadilla
Philly Meat, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Brisket Quesadilla
Smoked Brisket, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Chicken Bacon Ranch Dilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Classic Cheeseburger-dilla
1/2 Patty lettuce-tomato-onion-mayo-cheese- pickle- mustard sourcream-pico- guac
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
smoked pulled pork, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, grilled jalapeno and onion, pepper-jack, cheddar, pico-de-gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Veggie / Cheese Quesadillas
Dinner Plates
Black Angus Ribeye
Amazing 16 oz bone-in ribeye, seasoned and grilled to perfection. served with 2 sides and grilled toast.
Cafe Grilled Chicken
Chicken Breast- Grilled sautéed onions- bacon- spinach- jalapenos parmesan cheese- topped with provolone.
Cafe Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp (7) sauteed onions- bacon- spinach- jalapenos-tomatoes parmesan cheese-
Chicken Fried Chicken
Country Fried Steak
Crispy, country fried steak, smothered in white gravy served with 2 sides and Texas toast.
Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
Three slices of our seasoned-slow smoked brisket, 2 sides, 2 pieces of Texas toast.
Hamburger Steak
1/2 lb beef patty, grilled mushrooms, onions, seasoned- brown gravy, your choice of two sides, Texas toast.
Pork Chops
pork chops fried or grilled- your choice of sides
Surf and turf
Salads
Caesar Salad
Spring Mix red onions- croutons- tomatoes- parmesan
House Salad
Spring Mix cucumbers- carrots-red onions- croutons- tomatoes- cheddar
Side Salad
spring mix tomato- crouton- cucumber-cheddar-red onion
Southwest Salad
Spring Mix red onions- jalapenos- cilantro- tortilla chips- guacamole - pico- cheddar
Spinach Salad
Spinach red onion- tomato- parmesan-croutons
Special
Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger
Bacon Shrimp Tacos
Brisket Rib Plate
Brisket Po-boy W Side
Catfish N Grits
Chicken Bacon Club
Chicken Marinara
Chicken N Waffles
Chimichanga
Country Fried Steak Poboy
Crazy nachos
Half rack ribs
Smoked baby back ribs two sides
Patty Melt
Ribeye
Shrimp N Grits
Shrimp Pasta
Surf N Turf
GUMBO FRIES
Kids
Sides
Creamery- Desserts
Banana Split
Dessert Special for the day.
BREAD Pudding Fosters Fried Pie
Cheese Cake
Fresh scratch made nanner puddin’! WHEN IN STOCK! Special item
Float/ Freeze
Fried Pies
Ice cream
Lemon Italian Cream Cake
Milkshake
Your choice of ice cream, blended with milk.
Open
Oreo Cheesecake Special
Resees Cake
Special- not always available. Banana caramel egg rolls- tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Served with ice cream (salted caramel) and our bananas foster sauce and whip cream.
Strawberry Cream Cake
Sundaes
Banana, your choice of ice cream , syrup, whip cream, and nuts.
Ministry Merchandise
Single wick Candle
Large Candles
Blueberry Jam
Sumatra Coffee- Bag
Colombian- Medium Roast bag
Sumatra K-Cups
Colombian K-Cups
Rehab not for the soul
Cross and the Switchblade
Air Freshener
Small Sandy Salsa
Large Sandy Salsa
Hat
Square Scripture Sign
Sign Misc.
Sport Sign
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thank you for supporting Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge! You are supporting HOPE!
210 N. 3rd St. Hwy 167, Dodson, LA 71422