Doe's Eat Place GREENVILLE 502 Nelson Street

362 Reviews

$$$

502 Nelson Street

Greenville, MS 38701

Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Bottled Beer

$6.00

Premium/Seltzer

$8.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Shrimp

Whole Fried

$32.00

Half Fried

$23.00

Whole Broiled

$32.00

Half Broiled

$23.00

Shrimp & Pasta

$33.00

1/2 Broiled 1/2 Fried

$32.00

Gumbo

Gumbo

$11.00

Tamales

1 Bundle

$8.00

Half Dozen

$12.00

1 Dozen

$18.00

1.5 Dozen

$30.00

2 Dozen

$36.00

2.5 Dozen

$48.00

3 Dozen

$54.00

9 Tamales(3 bundles)

$15.00

Chili

Chili

$11.00

Fried Oysters

Half Dozen Oyst.

$12.00

1 Dozen Oyst.

$20.00

Steaks

Porter House

$84.00

Ribeye

$66.00

Filet

$62.00

Sirloin

$86.00

Bone-In Filet

$65.00

New York Strip

$65.00

T-Bone

$74.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

502 Nelson Street, Greenville, MS 38701

Directions

Gallery
Doe's Eat Place image
Doe's Eat Place image

Map
