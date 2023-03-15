Dog Haus Azusa, CA
638 N. Azusa Ave
Azusa, CA 91702
Dog Haus Menu_1
Absolute Wurst Sausage Series
ON A STICK - NHCS
Dog Haus’ Würstmacher Adam Gertler’s Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage features a breaded & fried Nashville hot spicy chicken sausage dusted with hot spice blend. Get it On A Stick, served with miso ranch. $1 goes to No Kid Hungry.
WURST WAY - NHCS
Dog Haus’ Würstmacher Adam Gertler’s Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage features a breaded & fried Nashville hot spicy chicken sausage dusted with hot spice blend. Get it served the Würst Way, topped with dill pickles & ranch, on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls. $1 goes to No Kid Hungry.
BYO - NHCS
Dog Haus’ Würstmacher Adam Gertler’s Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage features a breaded & fried Nashville hot spicy chicken sausage dusted with hot spice blend. Get it built your way on grilled king’s hawaiian rolls. $1 goes to No Kid Hungry
YOUR WAY (BYO) - CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE SAUSAGE
CORN DOG - CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE SAUSAGE
SLICED - CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE SAUSAGE
WURST WAY - CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE SAUSAGE
BREAKFAST WAY - CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE SAUSAGE
Haus Dogs
SOOO CALI
wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy fried onions, spicy basil aioli
DOWNTOWN
beef dog, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup
OLD TOWN
beef dog, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, picked jalapeños, cotija cheese
COWBOY
beef dog, smoked bacon, cheese sauce, crispy onions, bbq sauce
CHILI IDOL
haus chili, cheese sauce, onions
CHILI THE KID
white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli
Haus Sausages
DAS BRAT
bratwurst, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard
THE FONZ
spicy italian, pastrami, mozzarella cheese
RESERVOIR HOG
polish kielbasa, haus chili, haus slaw, yellow mustard
T-MEX
beef chorizo & pepper jack sausage, avocado, chipotle aioli, haus slaw, pickled jalapeños, pickled peppers
SOOO VEGGIE
beyond sausage® hot italian, wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli
BEYOND BRAT
beyond sausage® bratwurst, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, spicy brown mustard
SLICED SAUSAGE
any sausage, grilled & sliced, served with a dipping sauce
Haus Burgers
CHEESEBURGER
white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce
HOLY AIOLI
white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli
RINGER
cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, onion rings, bbq sauce
LITTLE MULE
white american cheese, avocado, picked jalapeños, cotija cheese, fried egg, chipotle aioli
THE HANGOVER
white american cheese, smoked bacon, haus chili, fried egg, mayo
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
impossible patty, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, white american cheese, secret sauce
Haus Chicken
BAD MUTHA CLUCKA
crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles, miso ranch
THE HOT CHICK
nashville style fried or grilled chicken tenders, haus slaw, pickles, secret sauce
PLAIN WINGS
crispy fried wings served with a dipping sauce
CHIPOTLE HONEY WINGS
HAUS BBQ WINGS
HAUS BUFFALO WINGS
NASHVILLE STYLE WINGS
PLAIN TENDERS
crispy fried tenders served with a dipping sauce
CHIPOTLE HONEY TENDERS
HAUS BBQ TENDERS
HAUS BUFFALO TENDERS
NASHVILLE STYLE TENDERS
BEYOND BAD MUTHA CLUCKA
Three crispy fried Beyond® tenders, spiced to your liking, Plain, Nashville Hot or Nashville Hotter with miso ranch, dill pickle slices and lettuce; served on King's Hawaiian rolls
BEYOND THE HOT CHICK
Three crispy fried Beyond® tenders, spiced to your liking, Plain, Nashville Hot or Nashville Hotter with secret sauce, dill pickle slices and slaw; served on King's Hawaiian rolls
BEYOND TENDERS
5 crispy fried beyond® tenders; served with a dipping sauce
6 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS
10 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS
20 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS
Haus Breakfast Burritos
BACON BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, white american cheese, crispy tater tots, caramelized onions, spicy mayo
SAUSAGE BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, sausage, white american cheese, crispy tots, caramelized onions, spicy mayo
CAJUN BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, cajun bier-cheese sausage, white american cheese, caramelized onions, crispy hot tots, chipotle aioli
LITTLE MULE BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli
HANGOVER BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, haus chili, white american cheese, crispy tots, mayo
THE FONZ BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, spicy italian sausage, pastrami, white american cheese, crispy tots, spicy mayo
IMPOSSIBLE HAUS BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, Impossible sausage patty, white american cheese, caramelized onions, crispy tots, spicy mayo
IMPOSSIBLE CALI BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, Impossible sausage patty, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, wild arugula, tomato, spicy basil aioli
BEYOND BREAKFAST BURRITO
3 sunny side up eggs, Beyond sausage, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, wild arugula, tomato, spicy basil aioli
Build Your Own
Sliders + Kids' Meals
CHEESEBURGER SLIDER
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
CORNDOG SLIDER
all beef mini dog dipped in our haus made root beer batter
IMPOSSIBLE SLIDER
mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll
SLIDER MEAL
choice of any 2 sliders served plain, with fries or tater tots and a choice of drink.
TENDERS MEAL
2 crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders
IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS MEAL
Corn Dogs
Sides
FRIES
TATER TOTS
CHEESE FRIES
CHEESE TOTS
SWEET POTATO FRIES
ONION RINGS
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
CHILI CHEESE TOTS
LOVE BOAT FRIES
LOVE BOAT TOTS
CHILI BOWL
SLAW BOWL
HOT TOTS
HOT FRIES
SOUTHWESTERN TOTS
cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, pickled peppers, chipotle aioli, avocado, cotija cheese, scallions
BLT TOTS
cheese sauce, arugula, tomatoes, smoked bacon, miso ranch
REUBEN TOTS
cheese sauce, pastrami, haus slaw, secret sauce, scallions
Sauces On The Side
*Beverages*
