Dog Haus Biergarten Eastvale, CA

Jersey Corn Dog

Dog Haus continues its Chef Collaboration Series by teaming up with Chef Danny Gordon, chef/owner of Flatpoint Barbecue and Heavy Handed in Los Angeles, California,. Jersey Corn Dog features a pork, broccoli rabe and mozzarella sausage with spicy basil aioli and garlic aioli for dipping. Dog Haus will donate $1 from each Jersey Corn Dog sold to No Kid Hungry, which can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need.