Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dog Haus Biergarten Peoria, IL NEW

review star

No reviews yet

4712 N University

Peoria, IL 61614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Haus Dogs

SOOO CALI

SOOO CALI

$7.99

wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy fried onions, spicy basil aioli

DOWNTOWN

DOWNTOWN

$7.99

beef dog, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup

OLD TOWN

OLD TOWN

$7.99

beef dog, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, picked jalapeños, cotija cheese

COWBOY

COWBOY

$7.99

beef dog, smoked bacon, cheese sauce, crispy onions, bbq sauce

CHILI IDOL

CHILI IDOL

$7.99

haus chili, cheese sauce, onions

CHILI THE KID

CHILI THE KID

$7.99

white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli

TOOO CHI

TOOO CHI

$7.99

tomato, pickle slice, neon green pickle relish, yellow mustard, sport peppers, celery salt

Haus Sausages

DAS BRAT

DAS BRAT

$8.99

bratwurst, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard

THE FONZ

THE FONZ

$8.99

spicy italian, pastrami, mozzarella cheese

RESERVOIR HOG

RESERVOIR HOG

$8.99

polish kielbasa, haus chili, haus slaw, yellow mustard

T-MEX

T-MEX

$8.99

beef chorizo & pepper jack sausage, avocado, chipotle aioli, haus slaw, pickled jalapeños, pickled peppers

SOOO VEGGIE

SOOO VEGGIE

$9.49

beyond sausage® hot italian, wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli

BEYOND BRAT

BEYOND BRAT

$9.49

beyond sausage® bratwurst, sauerkraut, caramelized onions, spicy brown mustard

SLICED SAUSAGE

SLICED SAUSAGE

$6.49

any sausage, grilled & sliced, served with a dipping sauce

Haus Burgers

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

white american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, secret sauce

HOLY AIOLI

HOLY AIOLI

$10.99

white american cheese, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

RINGER

RINGER

$10.99

cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, onion rings, bbq sauce

LITTLE MULE

LITTLE MULE

$11.49

white american cheese, avocado, picked jalapeños, cotija cheese, fried egg, chipotle aioli

THE HANGOVER

THE HANGOVER

$11.49

white american cheese, smoked bacon, haus chili, fried egg, mayo

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.49

impossible patty, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, white american cheese, secret sauce

Haus Chicken

BAD MUTHA CLUCKA

BAD MUTHA CLUCKA

$11.49

crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders, lettuce, pickles, miso ranch

THE HOT CHICK

THE HOT CHICK

$11.99

nashville style fried or grilled chicken tenders, haus slaw, pickles, secret sauce

PLAIN WINGS

PLAIN WINGS

$12.99

crispy fried wings served with a dipping sauce

CHIPOTLE HONEY WINGS

CHIPOTLE HONEY WINGS

$12.99
HAUS BBQ WINGS

HAUS BBQ WINGS

$12.99
HAUS BUFFALO WINGS

HAUS BUFFALO WINGS

$12.99
NASHVILLE STYLE WINGS

NASHVILLE STYLE WINGS

$12.99
PLAIN TENDERS

PLAIN TENDERS

$9.99

crispy fried tenders served with a dipping sauce

CHIPOTLE HONEY TENDERS

CHIPOTLE HONEY TENDERS

$9.99
HAUS BBQ TENDERS

HAUS BBQ TENDERS

$9.99
HAUS BUFFALO TENDERS

HAUS BUFFALO TENDERS

$9.99
NASHVILLE STYLE TENDERS

NASHVILLE STYLE TENDERS

$9.99
BEYOND BAD MUTHA CLUCKA

BEYOND BAD MUTHA CLUCKA

$11.99

Three crispy fried Beyond® tenders, spiced to your liking, Plain, Nashville Hot or Nashville Hotter with miso ranch, dill pickle slices and lettuce; served on King's Hawaiian rolls

BEYOND THE HOT CHICK

BEYOND THE HOT CHICK

$11.99

Three crispy fried Beyond® tenders, spiced to your liking, Plain, Nashville Hot or Nashville Hotter with secret sauce, dill pickle slices and slaw; served on King's Hawaiian rolls

BEYOND TENDERS

BEYOND TENDERS

$12.99

5 crispy fried beyond® tenders; served with a dipping sauce

6 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS

6 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS

$6.99
10 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS

10 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS

$9.99
20 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS

20 PIECE IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS

$18.99

Haus Breakfast Burritos

BACON BURRITO

BACON BURRITO

$9.99

3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, white american cheese, crispy tater tots, caramelized onions, spicy mayo

SAUSAGE BURRITO

SAUSAGE BURRITO

$9.99

3 sunny side up eggs, sausage, white american cheese, crispy tots, caramelized onions, spicy mayo

CAJUN BURRITO

CAJUN BURRITO

$10.49

3 sunny side up eggs, cajun bier-cheese sausage, white american cheese, caramelized onions, crispy hot tots, chipotle aioli

LITTLE MULE BURRITO

LITTLE MULE BURRITO

$10.99

3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, pickled jalapeños, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli

HANGOVER BURRITO

HANGOVER BURRITO

$10.99

3 sunny side up eggs, smoked bacon, haus chili, white american cheese, crispy tots, mayo

THE FONZ BURRITO

THE FONZ BURRITO

$11.49

3 sunny side up eggs, spicy italian sausage, pastrami, white american cheese, crispy tots, spicy mayo

IMPOSSIBLE HAUS BURRITO

IMPOSSIBLE HAUS BURRITO

$11.99

3 sunny side up eggs, Impossible sausage patty, white american cheese, caramelized onions, crispy tots, spicy mayo

IMPOSSIBLE CALI BURRITO

IMPOSSIBLE CALI BURRITO

$12.99

3 sunny side up eggs, Impossible sausage patty, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, wild arugula, tomato, spicy basil aioli

BEYOND BREAKFAST BURRITO

BEYOND BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.99

3 sunny side up eggs, Beyond sausage, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, wild arugula, tomato, spicy basil aioli

Build Your Own

BYO BEEF DOG

BYO BEEF DOG

$5.99
BYO BACON WRAPPED DOG

BYO BACON WRAPPED DOG

$6.49
BYO BRATWURST

BYO BRATWURST

$6.99
BYO SPICY ITALIAN

BYO SPICY ITALIAN

$6.99
BYO KIELBASA

BYO KIELBASA

$6.99
BYO BEEF CHORIZO

BYO BEEF CHORIZO

$6.99
BYO BURGER

BYO BURGER

$8.99
BYO FRIED CHICKEN

BYO FRIED CHICKEN

$9.99
BYO GRILLED CHICKEN

BYO GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.99
BYO BEYOND BRATWURST

BYO BEYOND BRATWURST

$7.49
BYO BEYOND HOT ITALIAN

BYO BEYOND HOT ITALIAN

$7.49
BYO IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

BYO IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$10.99

Sliders + Kids' Meals

CHEESEBURGER SLIDER

CHEESEBURGER SLIDER

$2.99

mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll

CORNDOG SLIDER

CORNDOG SLIDER

$2.99

all beef mini dog dipped in our haus made root beer batter

IMPOSSIBLE SLIDER

IMPOSSIBLE SLIDER

$3.49

mayo, white american cheese, caramelized onions; served on a kIng's hawaiian roll

SLIDER MEAL

SLIDER MEAL

$7.99

choice of any 2 sliders served plain, with fries or tater tots and a choice of drink.

TENDERS MEAL

TENDERS MEAL

$8.99

2 crispy fried or grilled chicken tenders

IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS MEAL

IMPOSSIBLE NUGGETS MEAL

$8.99

Corn Dogs

BEEF CORN DOG

BEEF CORN DOG

$6.49
BRATWURST CORN DOG

BRATWURST CORN DOG

$7.49
KEILBASA CORN DOG

KEILBASA CORN DOG

$7.49
SPICY ITALIAN CORN DOG

SPICY ITALIAN CORN DOG

$7.49
BEEF CHORIZO AND PEPPERJACK CORN DOG

BEEF CHORIZO AND PEPPERJACK CORN DOG

$7.49
BEYOND BRAT CORN DOG

BEYOND BRAT CORN DOG

$7.99
BEYOND HOT ITALIAN CORN DOG

BEYOND HOT ITALIAN CORN DOG

$7.99

Sides

FRIES

FRIES

$3.49
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$3.49
CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$4.49
CHEESE TOTS

CHEESE TOTS

$4.49
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.49
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.49
CHILI CHEESE FRIES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.99
CHILI CHEESE TOTS

CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$5.99
LOVE BOAT FRIES

LOVE BOAT FRIES

$5.99
LOVE BOAT TOTS

LOVE BOAT TOTS

$5.99
CHILI BOWL

CHILI BOWL

$5.99
SLAW BOWL

SLAW BOWL

$2.49
HOT TOTS

HOT TOTS

$3.99
HOT FRIES

HOT FRIES

$3.99
SOUTHWESTERN TOTS

SOUTHWESTERN TOTS

$6.99

cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, pickled peppers, chipotle aioli, avocado, cotija cheese, scallions

BLT TOTS

BLT TOTS

$7.99

cheese sauce, arugula, tomatoes, smoked bacon, miso ranch

REUBEN TOTS

REUBEN TOTS

$8.99

cheese sauce, pastrami, haus slaw, secret sauce, scallions

Sauces On The Side

Sauces On The Side

*Beverages*

HONEST KIDS FRUIT PUNCH

HONEST KIDS FRUIT PUNCH

$2.99
HONEST KIDS APPLE

HONEST KIDS APPLE

$2.99
COKE

COKE

$2.99
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.99
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.99
MR. PIBB

MR. PIBB

$2.99
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.99
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.49
ORANGE SODA

ORANGE SODA

$2.99
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.99
XXX VITAMIN WATER

XXX VITAMIN WATER

$2.99
POWERADE

POWERADE

$2.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

Haus Dogs

hormone and antibiotic free all beef dogs served on king's hawaiian rolls
SOOO CALI

SOOO CALI

$8.99

wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy fried onions, spicy basil aioli

DOWNTOWN

DOWNTOWN

$8.99

beef dog, smoked bacon, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, mayo, mustard, ketchup

OLD TOWN

OLD TOWN

$8.99

beef dog, smoked bacon , caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, picked jalapeños, cotija cheese

COWBOY

COWBOY

$8.99

beef dog, smoked bacon, cheese sauce, crispy onions, bbq sauce

CHILI IDOL

CHILI IDOL

$8.99

haus chili, cheese sauce, onions

CHILI THE KID

CHILI THE KID

$8.99

white american cheese, haus chili, cripsy onions, chipotle aioli

TOOO CHI

$8.99

tomato, dill pickles, relish, onions, sport peppers, celery salt and yellow mustard; served on King's Hawaiian rolls

CORN DOG

CORN DOG

$6.99

haus made root beer batter

Haus Sausages

hormone and antibiotic free sausages served on king's hawaiian rolls
DAS BRAT

DAS BRAT

$9.99

bratwurst, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, spicy brown mustard

THE FONZ

THE FONZ

$9.99

spicy italian, pastrami, mozzarella cheese

RESERVOIR HOG

RESERVOIR HOG

$9.99

polish kielbasa, haus chili, haus slaw, yellow mustard