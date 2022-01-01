Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Dog Watch Mystic

No reviews yet

20 Old Stonington Road

Stonington, CT 06378

Popular Items

Kale Salad
Chopped Pasta Salad
Pulled Pork Platter

Specials

Pan-seared in a lemon butter cream sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy creamy chili sauce

Bouillabaisse

$24.00

Our famous and secret recipe! Native cod, shrimp, scallops and mussels slowly simmered in a saffron infused tomato broth.

Coconut Crusted Pie

$8.00

Salmon Special

$24.00

Baked stuffed salmon with seafood stuffing. Served with a side of mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Loaded Potato

Strawberry Cream Pie

$8.00

Stuffies

$12.00

Two Quahog clams south chorizo, peppers, onions, and bacon.

Surf and Turf

$25.00

12oz grilled New York steak with pan seared shrimp in herb butter. Served with choice of two sides.

Starters

Served with Pork Queso Dipping Sauce
Beau's Baby Big Macs

Beau's Baby Big Macs

$10.00

Two Angus Beef Sliders with American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions and our Special Sauce on Toasted Brioche Buns

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Fried Calamari Tossed with Chorizo, Banana Peppers and Garlic Butter with Marinara on the Side

Chimari

Chimari

$12.00

A new Dog Watch Creation! Tender Pieces of Dark Chicken Meat Sautéed with Lightly Fried Banana and Cherry Peppers, Topped with Pico de Gallo and a Drizzle of Southwest Sauce. Make it a Meal and Try it Over Rice or Mac n Cheese!

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Sweet Thai Chili Dipping Sauce

Coconut Shrimp w/ Thai Noodles

Coconut Shrimp w/ Thai Noodles

$20.00

Make our Coconut Shrimp App a Complete Meal! Served Over Cold Thai Noodles with Sweet Thai Chili Dipping Sauce

Dog Watch BBQ Nachos

Dog Watch BBQ Nachos

$16.00

House Smoked Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack Blend, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Black Bean Pico De Gallo, Scallions Over Tri-Colored Corn Tortilla Chips (everything but the cheese on the side for takeout orders)

Fried Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Two Fried Chicken Sliders with Mayo and Pickles on Toasted Brioche Buns

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$12.00

Horseradish Cream Dipping Sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Queso Cheese Dipping Sauce

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Two Pulled Pork Sliders with Tangy Slaw on Toasted Brioche Buns. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).

Shrimp Cod Cake

$14.00

Native Cod and Shrimp with Panko Breadcrumbs Pan-Fried and Topped with a Chipotle Remoulade

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

10 Wings House Smoked and Tossed with Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki or Thai Chili. Ask for Sauce on the Side for Extra Crispy.

Tuna Rings

Tuna Rings

$16.00

Build your own favorite food at home! Chopped Yellowfin Tuna Tartare on Mini Onion Rings with Cusabi Sauce to Drizzle on top.

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

6oz of Finely Chopped Yellowfin Tuna Lightly Tossed in Sesame Oil with Chopped Red Onion, Cucumber, Capers and Fresh Ginger. Served with GF Rice Crackers.

Soups

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Traditional New England Style. Creamy and Loaded with Clams.

Smoked Brisket Chili

Smoked Brisket Chili

$6.00

House Recipe Smoked Brisket Chili. Served with Onions and Cheddar Cheese and Cornbread

Salads

Chopped Pasta Salad

Chopped Pasta Salad

$14.00

Chopped Cavatappi Pasta, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing.

Dog Watch Salad

Dog Watch Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Caramelized Walnuts, and Sharp Provolone Cheese with House Citrus Vinaigrette.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

Chopped Kale with a Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette, Golden Raisins, Macadamia Nuts, and finished with Fresh Shaved Pecorino Romano Cheese.

Small House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Kale

$12.00

A Twist on a Classic! Chopped Kale, Caesar Dressing, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches Served With Choice of One Side.
Big Burger

Big Burger

$14.00

8 oz. U.S.D.A. Prime Beef on a Toasted Brioche Roll. Design your Own.

BLT

$13.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on Your Choice of Bread. A Never Fails Favorite.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$18.00

House Smoked Brisket on Panini Bread with Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella and Chipotle Mayo

Codwich

Codwich

$16.00

Native Cod Battered and Fried with Lettuce, Tomato, and Tartar Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Roll.

Cold Lobster Roll

Cold Lobster Roll

$26.00

Chunky Lobster Salad Served on a Toasted New England Style Roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Chili Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta Bread.

Hot Lobster Roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$26.00

Hot 'n Buttered on a Toasted New England Style Roll.

Lobster BLT

Lobster BLT

$28.00

You guessed it! Lobster Salad, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on your Choice of Bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh from the Smoker! Pulled Pork on a Brioche Roll with Tangy Mustard Coleslaw. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce on the Side.

Salmon BLT

$16.00

Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Garlic Aioli on Grilled Ciabatta Bread

Smoked Fried Chicken

Smoked Fried Chicken

$15.00

House Smoked and Deep Fried Chicken with Mayo and Pickles on Toasted Brioche. Tangy Mustard Slaw on the Side.

Smoked Turkey Panini

Smoked Turkey Panini

$16.00

House Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Roasted Red Pepper Aioli.

Entrees

1/2 Seared Tuna

1/2 Seared Tuna

$20.00

Half Portion of our Famous Sesame Panko Crusted Yellowfin Tuna, Seared and Sliced Thin over Asian Noodles. Finished with Cusabi Drizzle and Seaweed Salad Garnish.

12oz Pub Steak

12oz Pub Steak

$24.00

Seasoned with a House Marinade, Sliced and Topped with Herb Butter and Demi Glaze. Served with Choice of Two Sides.

Broiled Scallops

$26.00

Native Sea Scallops Topped with Parmesan Panko Breadrumbs in a Garlic White Wine Sauce Served with Choice of Two Sides

Dogwatch Pasta Chicken

Dogwatch Pasta Chicken

$20.00

Cavatappi Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Spinach and Sauteed Chicken in Garlic Wine Sauce

Dogwatch Pasta Shrimp

$25.00

Cavatappi Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Spinach and Sauteed Shrimp in Garlic Wine Sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer Battered Deep Fried Local Cod. Served with Fries and Coleslaw - OR Choose Two Different Sides.

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$12.00

The Perfect Comfort Food! Our Homestyle Mac 'n Cheese Topped with House Cheese Sauce - enjoy as is or top it with Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken, Brisket Chili or Hot Lobster.

Roasted Cod

Roasted Cod

$24.00

Baked in Garlic Wine Sauce and Topped with Parmesan Panko. Served with Choice of Two Sides.

Seared Tuna

Seared Tuna

$28.00

Our Famous Sesame Panko Crusted Yellowfin Tuna, Seared and Sliced Thin over Asian Noodles. Finished with Cusabi Drizzle and Seaweed Salad Garnish.

Tacos

Pizzas

12" Pizzas...Enough For Two. Gluten Free Crust Available $1.

BYO Pizza

$12.00

Choose Your Sauce And Toppings. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

Mac Attack Pizza

Mac Attack Pizza

$14.00

Topped with our House Made Mac 'n Cheese and Creamy Queso Sauce. Add Pulled Pork and BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese, or Bacon and Scallion to Bring it Up a Notch!

Pineapple Bacon Hot Honey

Pineapple Bacon Hot Honey

$14.00

Diced Pineapple, Smoked Bacon and Our Signature Hot Honey with Parmesan and Mozzarella

Pizza Salad

Pizza Salad

$16.00

Garlic, Bacon & Sharp Provolone Pizza. Topped with Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Pears & Balsamic Dressing. A House Favorite!

Smoker Pizza

Smoker Pizza

$16.00

House Smoked Brisket, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, House BBQ Sauce & Sharp Cheddar Cheese

BBQ

Fresh From the Smoker Daily!
Brisket Platter

Brisket Platter

$20.00

House Smoked Beef Brisket. Served with Au Jus, Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00

12 of Our St. Louis-style Pork Ribs. Served with Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$20.00

6 of Our St. Louis-style Pork Ribs. Served with Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.00

Served with Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).

Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken

$18.00

Half Rotisserie Chicken Seasoned with a Dog Watch Lemon Rub served with Two Sides and Cornbread.

Side 3 Ribs

$8.00

Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).

Side Brisket

$9.00

Served with Au Jus and Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).

Kid's Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Sides

Side Mac 'n Cheese

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Spicy Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Side Wild Rice

$3.00

Side Baked Beans

$3.00

Side Cornbread

$1.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Daily Vegetable

$3.00

Side Collard Greens

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Lobster Salad

$12.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Dessert

Brownie Rockslide

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Key Lime

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Serving authentic BBQ, seafood, salads, sandwiches, & more. We can accommodate special functions and cater both in-house or offsite. Contact catering to book your event.

Location

20 Old Stonington Road, Stonington, CT 06378

