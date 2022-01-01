- Home
Dog Watch Mystic
No reviews yet
20 Old Stonington Road
Stonington, CT 06378
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy creamy chili sauce
Bouillabaisse
Our famous and secret recipe! Native cod, shrimp, scallops and mussels slowly simmered in a saffron infused tomato broth.
Coconut Crusted Pie
Salmon Special
Baked stuffed salmon with seafood stuffing. Served with a side of mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Soup of the Day
Loaded Potato
Strawberry Cream Pie
Stuffies
Two Quahog clams south chorizo, peppers, onions, and bacon.
Surf and Turf
12oz grilled New York steak with pan seared shrimp in herb butter. Served with choice of two sides.
Starters
Beau's Baby Big Macs
Two Angus Beef Sliders with American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions and our Special Sauce on Toasted Brioche Buns
Calamari
Fried Calamari Tossed with Chorizo, Banana Peppers and Garlic Butter with Marinara on the Side
Chimari
A new Dog Watch Creation! Tender Pieces of Dark Chicken Meat Sautéed with Lightly Fried Banana and Cherry Peppers, Topped with Pico de Gallo and a Drizzle of Southwest Sauce. Make it a Meal and Try it Over Rice or Mac n Cheese!
Coconut Shrimp
Sweet Thai Chili Dipping Sauce
Coconut Shrimp w/ Thai Noodles
Make our Coconut Shrimp App a Complete Meal! Served Over Cold Thai Noodles with Sweet Thai Chili Dipping Sauce
Dog Watch BBQ Nachos
House Smoked Pulled Pork, Cheddar Jack Blend, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Black Bean Pico De Gallo, Scallions Over Tri-Colored Corn Tortilla Chips (everything but the cheese on the side for takeout orders)
Fried Chicken Sliders
Two Fried Chicken Sliders with Mayo and Pickles on Toasted Brioche Buns
Pickle Fries
Horseradish Cream Dipping Sauce
Pretzel Bites
Queso Cheese Dipping Sauce
Pulled Pork Sliders
Two Pulled Pork Sliders with Tangy Slaw on Toasted Brioche Buns. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Shrimp Cod Cake
Native Cod and Shrimp with Panko Breadcrumbs Pan-Fried and Topped with a Chipotle Remoulade
Smoked Chicken Wings
10 Wings House Smoked and Tossed with Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki or Thai Chili. Ask for Sauce on the Side for Extra Crispy.
Tuna Rings
Build your own favorite food at home! Chopped Yellowfin Tuna Tartare on Mini Onion Rings with Cusabi Sauce to Drizzle on top.
Tuna Tartare
6oz of Finely Chopped Yellowfin Tuna Lightly Tossed in Sesame Oil with Chopped Red Onion, Cucumber, Capers and Fresh Ginger. Served with GF Rice Crackers.
Soups
Salads
Chopped Pasta Salad
Chopped Cavatappi Pasta, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Red Onion, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Balsamic Dressing.
Dog Watch Salad
Mixed Greens, Sliced Pears, Caramelized Walnuts, and Sharp Provolone Cheese with House Citrus Vinaigrette.
Kale Salad
Chopped Kale with a Cranberry Citrus Vinaigrette, Golden Raisins, Macadamia Nuts, and finished with Fresh Shaved Pecorino Romano Cheese.
Small House Salad
Caesar Kale
A Twist on a Classic! Chopped Kale, Caesar Dressing, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan
Sandwiches
Big Burger
8 oz. U.S.D.A. Prime Beef on a Toasted Brioche Roll. Design your Own.
BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on Your Choice of Bread. A Never Fails Favorite.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
House Smoked Brisket on Panini Bread with Grilled Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella and Chipotle Mayo
Codwich
Native Cod Battered and Fried with Lettuce, Tomato, and Tartar Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Roll.
Cold Lobster Roll
Chunky Lobster Salad Served on a Toasted New England Style Roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Chili Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta Bread.
Hot Lobster Roll
Hot 'n Buttered on a Toasted New England Style Roll.
Lobster BLT
You guessed it! Lobster Salad, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on your Choice of Bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fresh from the Smoker! Pulled Pork on a Brioche Roll with Tangy Mustard Coleslaw. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce on the Side.
Salmon BLT
Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon and Garlic Aioli on Grilled Ciabatta Bread
Smoked Fried Chicken
House Smoked and Deep Fried Chicken with Mayo and Pickles on Toasted Brioche. Tangy Mustard Slaw on the Side.
Smoked Turkey Panini
House Smoked Turkey Breast, Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese and Roasted Red Pepper Aioli.
Entrees
1/2 Seared Tuna
Half Portion of our Famous Sesame Panko Crusted Yellowfin Tuna, Seared and Sliced Thin over Asian Noodles. Finished with Cusabi Drizzle and Seaweed Salad Garnish.
12oz Pub Steak
Seasoned with a House Marinade, Sliced and Topped with Herb Butter and Demi Glaze. Served with Choice of Two Sides.
Broiled Scallops
Native Sea Scallops Topped with Parmesan Panko Breadrumbs in a Garlic White Wine Sauce Served with Choice of Two Sides
Dogwatch Pasta Chicken
Cavatappi Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Spinach and Sauteed Chicken in Garlic Wine Sauce
Dogwatch Pasta Shrimp
Cavatappi Pasta with Roasted Tomatoes, Artichokes, Spinach and Sauteed Shrimp in Garlic Wine Sauce
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Deep Fried Local Cod. Served with Fries and Coleslaw - OR Choose Two Different Sides.
Mac Attack
The Perfect Comfort Food! Our Homestyle Mac 'n Cheese Topped with House Cheese Sauce - enjoy as is or top it with Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken, Brisket Chili or Hot Lobster.
Roasted Cod
Baked in Garlic Wine Sauce and Topped with Parmesan Panko. Served with Choice of Two Sides.
Seared Tuna
Our Famous Sesame Panko Crusted Yellowfin Tuna, Seared and Sliced Thin over Asian Noodles. Finished with Cusabi Drizzle and Seaweed Salad Garnish.
Tacos
Pizzas
BYO Pizza
Choose Your Sauce And Toppings. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
Mac Attack Pizza
Topped with our House Made Mac 'n Cheese and Creamy Queso Sauce. Add Pulled Pork and BBQ Sauce, Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese, or Bacon and Scallion to Bring it Up a Notch!
Pineapple Bacon Hot Honey
Diced Pineapple, Smoked Bacon and Our Signature Hot Honey with Parmesan and Mozzarella
Pizza Salad
Garlic, Bacon & Sharp Provolone Pizza. Topped with Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Pears & Balsamic Dressing. A House Favorite!
Smoker Pizza
House Smoked Brisket, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, House BBQ Sauce & Sharp Cheddar Cheese
BBQ
Brisket Platter
House Smoked Beef Brisket. Served with Au Jus, Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Full Rack Ribs
12 of Our St. Louis-style Pork Ribs. Served with Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Half Rack Ribs
6 of Our St. Louis-style Pork Ribs. Served with Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Pulled Pork Platter
Served with Two Sides and Cornbread. Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Rotisserie Chicken
Half Rotisserie Chicken Seasoned with a Dog Watch Lemon Rub served with Two Sides and Cornbread.
Side 3 Ribs
Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Side Brisket
Served with Au Jus and Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Side Pulled Pork
Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce (on the side).
Kid's Meals
Sides
Side Mac 'n Cheese
Side Cole Slaw
Side Fries
Side Spicy Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Mashed Potato
Side Wild Rice
Side Baked Beans
Side Cornbread
Side Fruit
Side Daily Vegetable
Side Collard Greens
Side Salad
Side Lobster Salad
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Salmon
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Serving authentic BBQ, seafood, salads, sandwiches, & more. We can accommodate special functions and cater both in-house or offsite. Contact catering to book your event.
20 Old Stonington Road, Stonington, CT 06378