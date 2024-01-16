Dog Watch Mystic
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving authentic BBQ, seafood, salads, sandwiches, & more. We can accommodate special functions and cater both in-house or offsite. Contact catering to book your event.
Location
20 Old Stonington Rd, Stonington, CT 06378
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
A Taste of India - 35 williams ave - Mystic, CT,
No Reviews
35A Williams Ave Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurant
More near Stonington