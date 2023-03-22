  • Home
Dogeared Coffee Company, LLC 6770 River Center Drive

No reviews yet

6770 River Center Drive

Clemmons, NC 27012

Specialty Lattes

Helga Hufflepuff

$4.50

A velvety, butterbeer-esque latte with notes of caramel, butterscotch, and a secret flavor

Phenomenal Woman

$4.50

A strong and lovely latte with dark chocolate fudge and salted caramel

Oh, Dickens

$4.50

A London fog tea latte with vanilla flavor shots

Annabelle Lee

$4.50

A dark, dark, dark chocolate and raspberry latte

Like Water for Chocolate

$4.50

A Mexican hot chocolate inspired latte with brown sugar and cinnammon

Matilda's Pancakes

$4.50

A maple-y pancake latte inspired by Roald Dahl's Matilda. An owner favorite!

March specials

Limerick latte

$4.50

A nutty and delicious Irish cream and amaretto latte

Eva Luna latte

$4.50

After Isabel Allende's famed story, the Eva Luna latte will be a delicate vanilla and hazelnut dream

Beloved latte

$4.50

20% of all proceeds of this Toni Morrison titled latte will go to The Wells Center in Winston-Salem, dedicated to helping women transition to life after incarceration. Bold amaretto and praline define this Southern storied latte

Balli Latte

$4.50

Inspired by Balli Kaur Jaswal, this will be a warm, spiced vanilla chai with an espresso shot!

Ted's Biscuits

$4.50

Hot drinks

Doppio

$3.00

Mocha (hot)

$3.50

Cappucino

$3.20

Americano

$3.20

Hot tea

$2.00

Hot chocolate

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cold drinks

Blender

$5.00

Cold brew

$3.50

Mocha (iced)

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Iced Americano

$3.50

Kid's items

Magic milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Pastries

Cookie

$2.00

Danish

$3.00

Muffin

$2.50

Extras

Hug in a mug

$3.00

Give a cup to someone who needs it; this "pay it forward" latte will be paid for by you and used by a student, parent, or other person who might need a warm drink but can't buy one for themselves right now.

Easter craft registration

$17.00

IMPORTANT: Please understand registration for this event is nonrefundable unless you have an extenuating circumstance. Put your name and email address in "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" to receive and complete your registration form! WHERE: Dog-eared Coffee Company WHEN: April 1, 2023 12:30-2:30 WHO: You and your kiddo of any age! WHAT: A special, limited Easter menu that you get to try FIRST along with a take-home craft and easter egg hunt. Two drinks are included in your registration fee!

Flower yard bouquet

$20.00

Teas

Matcha

$4.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Iced tea

$2.00
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 12:30 pm
A bookish spot for great coffee.

6770 River Center Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012

