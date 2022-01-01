- Home
- /
- Dennis Port
- /
- The DogHouse Restaurant - Dennisport, MA
The DogHouse Restaurant Dennisport, MA
No reviews yet
189 Lower County Rd
Dennisport, MA 02639
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
FAMOUS HOTDOGS
SHOW DOGS
West Dennis Beach Dog
Macaroni & cheese, crispy onions, & bacon bits.
Mayflower Beach Dog
Garlic aioli topped with skin on fries, melted cheddar, bacon bits.
Glendon Beach Dog
Chipotle aioli topped with beef chili, melted cheddar cheese, cilantro, diced onions
Fourth of July Dog
Southern BBQ sauce, coleslaw, crispy bacon, fried tobacco onions
The Junkyard Dog
Sautéed onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, and bacon
Hot n Spicy Dog
Queso cheese, Flamin Hot Cheetos, seared jalapeños, hot sauce, Sriracha, crushed red pepper
Pastrami Reuben Dog
Topped with pastrami, seared sauerkraut, queso cheese, 1000 island, green onions
BLT Dog
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic aoli
Veggie Dog
Fried tofu, seared green peppers, pico de gallo, caramelized onions, chipotle Aioli
Heaven & Hell Dog
Creamy Mac & Cheese topped with Spicy buffalo chix & Bacon bits
SANDWICHES & OTHERS
Hamburger
8oz Certified Black angus beef
Veggie Burger
Garden Veggie burger
Fish Tacos
Fried cod served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo
Chicken Tacos
Marinated shred chicken served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo
Beef Tacos
Shredded Beef served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo
Pork Taco
Lightly seasoned shred pork served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic American cheese on sliced white bread, additional toppings available
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.
Grab & Go Boars Head roast beef/cheddar/ garlic Aioli/ shred lettuce
Grab & Go Boars Head Turkey/American cheese/ honey mustard/ shred lettuc
GRAB n GO TUNA
GRAB n GO CHICKEN SALAD
Heaven And Hell Sando
Dennisport Reuben panini
Roast Beef, Pastrami, thousand island, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese
The Alley panini
Fire roasted chicken, pastrami, Turkey, bacon, Chipotle aioli , tomato, pickled onion, garlic aioli, cheddar
Backed up Traffic panini
Double bacon, Turkey, thousand island, tomato, pickles onion pesto cheddar
Sea street panini
Fire roasted chicken, Turkey , pesto, thousand island, tomato, spinach, provolone
The Washashore panini
Pastrami, fire roasted chicken, Sriracha, tomato, Chipotle aioli, pickled onion, arugula. American cheese
Smoked salmon panini
Samples salmon , herbed cream cheese, pickled onion, tomato, arugula
Tunini panini
Tuna salad, tomato, pickled onion, thousand island, cheddar
Southside veggie panini
Morningstar veggie patty, arugula, pickled onion, spinach, tomato, pesto, garlic aioli,Swiss
“JOHN BURGER”
SEAFOOD
CHICKEN
LOADED TOTS
Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots
Shredded chicken, bacon, ranch
Nacho Tots with "The Works"
Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions. (add beef chili extra $1)
Lava Tots
Queso cheese, Flamin Hot Cheetos, seared jalapeños, hot sauce, Sriracha, crushed red pepper
Hot Mess Tots
Cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, jalapeno
Buffalo Tots
Tots with fried chicken, bacon, green onion, buffalo and ranch.
Truffle Tots
Herbs, parm, truffle oil
Cheese Tots
LOADED FRIES
Dirty Fries
Topped with beef chili, cheddar cheese, cilantro, diced onions and bacon bits
Hangover Fries
Bacon bits, shredded steak, fried egg, cheddar cheese, seared pico de gallo
Pork Carnita Fries
Pork, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, cheese, jalapeno, chipotle aioli, avocado aioli
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili, cheese, green onions
Dynamite Fries
Queso cheese, bacon bits, Sriracha sauce, green onions
Dennisport Fries
Bacon, cheddar, herb blend, garlic aioli
Cheese Fries
Cheese & Bacon Fries
SIDES
sm French Fries
LG French Fries
Mac & Cheese
Plain Salt Chips
Side Dice Raw Onion
sm Onion Rings
LG Onion Rings
sd Cole Slaw
Sour Cream And Onion Chips
DOG DOG
sm Tator Tots
LG Tator Tots
Pickle
Salt & Vinegar Chips
Extra sauce
Oyster Crackers
Side Kraut
Shred Chicken
Side Cheese
Side Caramelized Onions
Jalepenos
Lettuce
KIDS MEALS
Kids Hot Dog
Served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk
Kids Hamburger
4 oz Certified Angus Beef served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk
Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk
Kids Fish & Chips
Fried Cod served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk
BEVERAGES
Fountain Drink
Stewarts Bottled Soda
SELTZER
Spring Water Bottle
Cup water
Cold Brew Coffee
Hot Coffee
Decaf iced coffee
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Limeade
Lemonade
Cup of Ice
Apple Juice box
Root Beer Float
Frosè
32.5 Oz Bottle of Frosè
64 OZ FROSE
24oz!! Shake
Coffee Floats
Hot Tea
Mass Appeal Hard Cider
This cider is easy drinking with a nice balance of semi-sweet and tart apple. Big apple flavor and juiciness from the classic New England Macintosh vatiey while golden delicious adds a tropical layer to the finish.
COD’r
Classic: Vodka, Cranberry, and mint. It is clean, crisp, and flavorful with a refreshing kick of cranberry and cooling touch of mint. Bae Breeze: Vodka, Grapefruit, cranberry. The cranberry grapefruit combo strikes the perfect balance between fruity and tart, with a bright, tangy finish. Perfect storm: White rum, ginger, lime. Fresh, sweet, abs tantalizingly spicy. Ocean break: White rum, blueberry, lemon. Invigorating blend of blueberry, lemon, and all natural botanicals.
Boochcraft
Strawberry: hard kombucha that is refreshingly tart and infinitely crushable, lemons and strawberries meld with a subtle touch of aromatic lavender. Wildberry: hard kombucha that is light and refreshing with notes of jammy blackberries mixed with tart lemons.
Ice Cream In A Cup
BAD SEED dry hard cider
EMBARK APPLE PIE Cider
Eden ROSE CIDER
Eden HARD CIDER
Hudson North Standard Cider
Schilling Alexander Czech Pils
Barnstable Brewing
Cape Crusher Bite Me: Helles light lager. It is crisp and light. It is full bodied, midly sweet, light colored, with lower amounts of precieved bitterness. Jesuit Juice Bites Back: New England IPA. Formulated with a large percentage of specialty malt's. It has aromatic notes of sweet citrus and berry.
Cape Cod Beer
Blonde: a very drinkable holden ale with a hint of toasted malt character and a clean finish. This american bodied ale is smooth and easy drinking. Summer: an unfiltered wheatbbeer with refreshing flavors of banana and clove from special yeast. It is light and refreshing.
Cloud Candy IPA
Tropical aromas and nots of papaya, mango, and starfruoy dominate this juicy IPA.
Stellwagen Costal Hammer IPA
Stellwagen Fizzician Blueberry lemon
GREEN STATE/ ZERO GRAV
A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner beer that is influenced by the great brewing regions of the world. Noble hops in the perfect balance with the finest pilsner malt provide a clean and satisfying brew.
Ragged Island Liquid Hugs DIPA
American style double IPA that is crisp, hazy, medium body. The citra hop gives off flavored of citrus and floral aroma.
Stellwagen Sabiki
Brewed to lure lovers of lupulin, Sabiki is loaded with southern hemisphere varietal. Super expressive, galaxy, Vic secret and rakau entice the nose with notes of over ripe mango and melon, followed by smooyh, juicy flavors of sweet orange and lime.
Idle Hands 4 Seam for ALS IPA
Scantic River PATRIOT
This is a fruity, citrusy IPA that is balanced with a slight hint of honey and spice from a small addition of German hops
PTown Crandaddy Sour
PTown Golden Hook
Stellwagen that’s my boat IPA
Beach juice rose
The aromatic blend of Pinot Noir, Grenache, Barbera, and Syrah gives off a crisp yet flavorful palate with notes of strawberry, cranberry, and watermelon followed by a refreshingly dry fibisg.
HOGWASH
Salmon-pink thirst with notes of Sunny wildflowers, ocean air, and sliced peach. On the palate, you'll taste juicy mandarian orange and pear with a clean and precise finish.
Slim chiller Wine Frozen pops assort flavors
SPECIALS
Cup Chowder
Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with tender chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.
Lobster Bisque
A perfect blend of minced sweet lobster meat simmered in a rich cream and sherry.
Cup of Chili
Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Our classic Mild sweet Italian Sausage with sauteed Peppers and Onions and a lightly toasted sub roll
Cod Bites
8 pieces of delicious lightly breaded cod fish
Cuban Sandwich
Doghouse famous! Traditionally made warm pressed sandwich. Marinated and slow roasted pork, spicy ham, Swiss cheese, and thinly sliced dill pickles are added in layers finished with yellow mustard.
Pulled pork
Pulled pork sandwhich on a brioche roll with BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese.
BLT
Fried Chicken BLT
Boneless fried chicken lettuce, tomato, and bacon
Linguica Peppers & Onions
Our Classic Portuguese Sausage with sauteed Peppers and Onions and a lightly toasted sub roll
Oktoberfest Sausage
Grilled Sausage, Caramelized onions, sauerkraut, mustard on a pretzel roll
TIM BEAN
Our awesome secret recipe hotdog smothered in slow cooked hickory brown sugar beans, bacon bits and diced white
MERCH
Hoodie
Dog Leash
Sticker
We have 5 different stickers to choose from! Price is per sticker!
Beach Bag
Koozie
Keep that Drink cool this summer!!
Kids Tee
Dog Collar
Magnet
Navy long sleeve
Tshirt
Keychain
Pin
Hat
DOGHOUSE PRINT
Womens tank top
Beach Towel
Cup
Bucket Hats
Beanie
ICE CREAM NOVELTIES
TEST PRINTER
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thank you for your order! Cape Cod summer fun fare!
189 Lower County Rd, Dennisport, MA 02639