The DogHouse Restaurant Dennisport, MA

COD’r

$7.00

Classic: Vodka, Cranberry, and mint. It is clean, crisp, and flavorful with a refreshing kick of cranberry and cooling touch of mint. Bae Breeze: Vodka, Grapefruit, cranberry. The cranberry grapefruit combo strikes the perfect balance between fruity and tart, with a bright, tangy finish. Perfect storm: White rum, ginger, lime. Fresh, sweet, abs tantalizingly spicy. Ocean break: White rum, blueberry, lemon. Invigorating blend of blueberry, lemon, and all natural botanicals.