The DogHouse Restaurant imageView gallery

The DogHouse Restaurant Dennisport, MA

review star

No reviews yet

189 Lower County Rd

Dennisport, MA 02639

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Split Dog
Hot Dog
LG French Fries

FAMOUS HOTDOGS

Hot Dog

$4.99

Our famous beloved hotdogs... beef and pork mildly spiced; lightly smoked; in a natural casing

Split Dog

$4.99

Dads favorite—our premium hot dog split lengthwise and Grilled.

SHOW DOGS

West Dennis Beach Dog

West Dennis Beach Dog

$9.99

Macaroni & cheese, crispy onions, & bacon bits.

Mayflower Beach Dog

$8.99

Garlic aioli topped with skin on fries, melted cheddar, bacon bits.

Glendon Beach Dog

Glendon Beach Dog

$8.99

Chipotle aioli topped with beef chili, melted cheddar cheese, cilantro, diced onions

Fourth of July Dog

Fourth of July Dog

$8.99

Southern BBQ sauce, coleslaw, crispy bacon, fried tobacco onions

The Junkyard Dog

$9.99

Sautéed onions and peppers, cheddar cheese, and bacon

Hot n Spicy Dog

Hot n Spicy Dog

$8.99

Queso cheese, Flamin Hot Cheetos, seared jalapeños, hot sauce, Sriracha, crushed red pepper

Pastrami Reuben Dog

$9.99

Topped with pastrami, seared sauerkraut, queso cheese, 1000 island, green onions

BLT Dog

$8.99

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic aoli

Veggie Dog

$8.99

Fried tofu, seared green peppers, pico de gallo, caramelized onions, chipotle Aioli

Heaven & Hell Dog

Heaven & Hell Dog

$9.99Out of stock

Creamy Mac & Cheese topped with Spicy buffalo chix & Bacon bits

SANDWICHES & OTHERS

ALL SANDWICHES SERVED ON BRIOCHE BUN, LETTUCE TOMATO & PICKLE UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE

Hamburger

$11.99

8oz Certified Black angus beef

Veggie Burger

$9.99

Garden Veggie burger

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Fried cod served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo

Chicken Tacos

$17.99

Marinated shred chicken served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo

Beef Tacos

$17.99

Shredded Beef served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo

Pork Taco

$17.99

Lightly seasoned shred pork served with lettuce and cheddar/jack cheese topped with fresh pico de gallo

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Classic American cheese on sliced white bread, additional toppings available

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing.

Grab & Go Boars Head roast beef/cheddar/ garlic Aioli/ shred lettuce

$10.99Out of stock

Grab & Go Boars Head Turkey/American cheese/ honey mustard/ shred lettuc

$10.99Out of stock

GRAB n GO TUNA

$10.99Out of stock

GRAB n GO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99Out of stock

Heaven And Hell Sando

$9.99Out of stock

Dennisport Reuben panini

$14.99Out of stock

Roast Beef, Pastrami, thousand island, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese

The Alley panini

$15.99Out of stock

Fire roasted chicken, pastrami, Turkey, bacon, Chipotle aioli , tomato, pickled onion, garlic aioli, cheddar

Backed up Traffic panini

$14.99Out of stock

Double bacon, Turkey, thousand island, tomato, pickles onion pesto cheddar

Sea street panini

$14.99Out of stock

Fire roasted chicken, Turkey , pesto, thousand island, tomato, spinach, provolone

The Washashore panini

$13.99Out of stock

Pastrami, fire roasted chicken, Sriracha, tomato, Chipotle aioli, pickled onion, arugula. American cheese

Smoked salmon panini

$14.99Out of stock

Samples salmon , herbed cream cheese, pickled onion, tomato, arugula

Tunini panini

$13.99Out of stock

Tuna salad, tomato, pickled onion, thousand island, cheddar

Southside veggie panini

$13.99Out of stock

Morningstar veggie patty, arugula, pickled onion, spinach, tomato, pesto, garlic aioli,Swiss

“JOHN BURGER”

$11.99

SEAFOOD

Lobstah Roll

Lobstah Roll

$28.00Out of stock

Monstah 1/2 lb Fresh Claw Knuckle and Tail meat served Hot or Cold on lettuce in Hot Dog Roll

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Cape classic fried Cod fillet, tartar sauce,lemon

Fish and CHIPS

$18.99

CHICKEN

Chicken Fingers 4pc

$6.99

Classic chicken breast strips

Chicken Fingers 8pc

$10.99

Classic chicken breast strips

Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled, marinated boneless chicken breast, served on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.

LOADED TOTS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tots

$10.99Out of stock

Shredded chicken, bacon, ranch

Nacho Tots with "The Works"

$9.99Out of stock

Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions. (add beef chili extra $1)

Lava Tots

$9.99Out of stock

Queso cheese, Flamin Hot Cheetos, seared jalapeños, hot sauce, Sriracha, crushed red pepper

Hot Mess Tots

$8.99Out of stock

Cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, jalapeno

Buffalo Tots

$11.99Out of stock

Tots with fried chicken, bacon, green onion, buffalo and ranch.

Truffle Tots

$9.99Out of stock

Herbs, parm, truffle oil

Cheese Tots

$7.99Out of stock

LOADED FRIES

Dirty Fries

$9.99

Topped with beef chili, cheddar cheese, cilantro, diced onions and bacon bits

Hangover Fries

Hangover Fries

$11.99

Bacon bits, shredded steak, fried egg, cheddar cheese, seared pico de gallo

Pork Carnita Fries

$11.99

Pork, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, cheese, jalapeno, chipotle aioli, avocado aioli

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chili, cheese, green onions

Dynamite Fries

Dynamite Fries

$8.99

Queso cheese, bacon bits, Sriracha sauce, green onions

Dennisport Fries

$8.99

Bacon, cheddar, herb blend, garlic aioli

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$9.99

SIDES

sm French Fries

$4.99

LG French Fries

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Plain Salt Chips

$1.99Out of stock

Side Dice Raw Onion

sm Onion Rings

$5.99

LG Onion Rings

$6.50

sd Cole Slaw

$2.50

Sour Cream And Onion Chips

$1.99

DOG DOG

sm Tator Tots

$4.99Out of stock

LG Tator Tots

$5.50Out of stock

Pickle

$0.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.99Out of stock

Extra sauce

$0.50

Oyster Crackers

$0.75

Side Kraut

$1.00

Shred Chicken

$3.00

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Caramelized Onions

$1.00

Jalepenos

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

KIDS MEALS

Kids Hot Dog

$9.99

Served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk

Kids Hamburger

$9.99

4 oz Certified Angus Beef served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.99

Fried Cod served with French fries, pickle, and choice of soft drink, juice, or milk

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$2.99+

Stewarts Bottled Soda

$2.99

SELTZER

$2.50

Spring Water Bottle

$3.99

Cup water

$1.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.99

Hot Coffee

$1.99

Decaf iced coffee

$4.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Limeade

$4.99

Lemonade

$4.99

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Apple Juice box

$1.99
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$6.99

Frosè

$9.99

32.5 Oz Bottle of Frosè

$20.00

64 OZ FROSE

$35.00

24oz!! Shake

$8.99

Coffee Floats

$7.99

Hot Tea

$1.99
Mass Appeal Hard Cider

Mass Appeal Hard Cider

$8.50

This cider is easy drinking with a nice balance of semi-sweet and tart apple. Big apple flavor and juiciness from the classic New England Macintosh vatiey while golden delicious adds a tropical layer to the finish.

COD’r

$7.00

Classic: Vodka, Cranberry, and mint. It is clean, crisp, and flavorful with a refreshing kick of cranberry and cooling touch of mint. Bae Breeze: Vodka, Grapefruit, cranberry. The cranberry grapefruit combo strikes the perfect balance between fruity and tart, with a bright, tangy finish. Perfect storm: White rum, ginger, lime. Fresh, sweet, abs tantalizingly spicy. Ocean break: White rum, blueberry, lemon. Invigorating blend of blueberry, lemon, and all natural botanicals.

Boochcraft

$7.00

Strawberry: hard kombucha that is refreshingly tart and infinitely crushable, lemons and strawberries meld with a subtle touch of aromatic lavender. Wildberry: hard kombucha that is light and refreshing with notes of jammy blackberries mixed with tart lemons.

Ice Cream In A Cup

$5.00

BAD SEED dry hard cider

$8.00

EMBARK APPLE PIE Cider

$8.00

Eden ROSE CIDER

$7.50

Eden HARD CIDER

$7.50

Hudson North Standard Cider

$8.00

Schilling Alexander Czech Pils

$8.00Out of stock

Barnstable Brewing

$8.50

Cape Crusher Bite Me: Helles light lager. It is crisp and light. It is full bodied, midly sweet, light colored, with lower amounts of precieved bitterness. Jesuit Juice Bites Back: New England IPA. Formulated with a large percentage of specialty malt's. It has aromatic notes of sweet citrus and berry.

Cape Cod Beer

$8.50

Blonde: a very drinkable holden ale with a hint of toasted malt character and a clean finish. This american bodied ale is smooth and easy drinking. Summer: an unfiltered wheatbbeer with refreshing flavors of banana and clove from special yeast. It is light and refreshing.

Cloud Candy IPA

Cloud Candy IPA

$9.00

Tropical aromas and nots of papaya, mango, and starfruoy dominate this juicy IPA.

Stellwagen Costal Hammer IPA

$8.50

Stellwagen Fizzician Blueberry lemon

$8.50

GREEN STATE/ ZERO GRAV

$8.00

A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner beer that is influenced by the great brewing regions of the world. Noble hops in the perfect balance with the finest pilsner malt provide a clean and satisfying brew.

Ragged Island Liquid Hugs DIPA

$8.50

American style double IPA that is crisp, hazy, medium body. The citra hop gives off flavored of citrus and floral aroma.

Stellwagen Sabiki

$9.00

Brewed to lure lovers of lupulin, Sabiki is loaded with southern hemisphere varietal. Super expressive, galaxy, Vic secret and rakau entice the nose with notes of over ripe mango and melon, followed by smooyh, juicy flavors of sweet orange and lime.

Idle Hands 4 Seam for ALS IPA

$9.00
Scantic River PATRIOT

Scantic River PATRIOT

$9.00

This is a fruity, citrusy IPA that is balanced with a slight hint of honey and spice from a small addition of German hops

PTown Crandaddy Sour

$8.75

PTown Golden Hook

$8.25

Stellwagen that’s my boat IPA

$8.50
Beach juice rose

Beach juice rose

$9.00Out of stock

The aromatic blend of Pinot Noir, Grenache, Barbera, and Syrah gives off a crisp yet flavorful palate with notes of strawberry, cranberry, and watermelon followed by a refreshingly dry fibisg.

HOGWASH

$9.50Out of stock

Salmon-pink thirst with notes of Sunny wildflowers, ocean air, and sliced peach. On the palate, you'll taste juicy mandarian orange and pear with a clean and precise finish.

Slim chiller Wine Frozen pops assort flavors

$5.50

SPECIALS

Cup Chowder

$5.99Out of stock

Authentic New England Clam Chowder, thick and rich, made with sweet cream and flavorful clam broth, loaded with tender chunks of clams, potatoes and spices.

Lobster Bisque

$6.99Out of stock

A perfect blend of minced sweet lobster meat simmered in a rich cream and sherry.

Cup of Chili

$5.99

Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$12.99Out of stock

Our classic Mild sweet Italian Sausage with sauteed Peppers and Onions and a lightly toasted sub roll

Cod Bites

Cod Bites

$15.99Out of stock

8 pieces of delicious lightly breaded cod fish

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Doghouse famous! Traditionally made warm pressed sandwich. Marinated and slow roasted pork, spicy ham, Swiss cheese, and thinly sliced dill pickles are added in layers finished with yellow mustard.

Pulled pork

$12.99

Pulled pork sandwhich on a brioche roll with BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese.

BLT

$8.99

Fried Chicken BLT

$12.99

Boneless fried chicken lettuce, tomato, and bacon

Linguica Peppers & Onions

$12.99Out of stock

Our Classic Portuguese Sausage with sauteed Peppers and Onions and a lightly toasted sub roll

Oktoberfest Sausage

$12.99Out of stock

Grilled Sausage, Caramelized onions, sauerkraut, mustard on a pretzel roll

TIM BEAN

$7.99

Our awesome secret recipe hotdog smothered in slow cooked hickory brown sugar beans, bacon bits and diced white

MERCH

Hoodie

$50.00

Dog Leash

$20.00
Sticker

Sticker

$2.00

We have 5 different stickers to choose from! Price is per sticker!

Beach Bag

$35.00
Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

Keep that Drink cool this summer!!

Kids Tee

$25.00

Dog Collar

$20.00

Magnet

$2.00

Navy long sleeve

$30.00+

Tshirt

$25.00

Keychain

$5.00

Pin

$2.00
Hat

Hat

$25.00

DOGHOUSE PRINT

$25.00Out of stock

Womens tank top

$25.00

Beach Towel

$30.00Out of stock

Cup

$25.00

Bucket Hats

$35.00Out of stock

Beanie

$20.00

ICE CREAM NOVELTIES

Ice Cream In A Cup

$5.00
Cookie Sandwich

Cookie Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock
Strawberry Italian Ice

Strawberry Italian Ice

$5.00Out of stock
Nutty Buddy Sundae Cone

Nutty Buddy Sundae Cone

$5.00Out of stock

TEST PRINTER

Test Printer 172

$1.72
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your order! Cape Cod summer fun fare!

Location

189 Lower County Rd, Dennisport, MA 02639

Directions

Gallery
The DogHouse Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sailing Cow Cafe - Dennis Port, MA
orange starNo Reviews
170 Old Wharf Road Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Clancy's Restaurant - 8 Upper County Road
orange starNo Reviews
8 Upper County Road Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Ocean House Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
425 Old Wharf Road Dennisport, MA 02660
View restaurantnext
The Den Cape Cod
orange star4.5 • 82
697 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
orange star4.1 • 809
673 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Knockout Pizza - Cape Cod
orange starNo Reviews
682 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dennisport

Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
orange star4.1 • 809
673 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
The Den Cape Cod
orange star4.5 • 82
697 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dennisport
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston