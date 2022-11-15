Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Dogmud Tavern 681 S. Pear Orchard Rd.

17 Reviews

681 S. Pear Orchard Rd.

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Redshirt
Cup O' Mud
BarbeQ-bert

Appetizers

Disasternaut-Chos

Disasternaut-Chos

$10.95

Nachos featuring grilled chicken, kettle chips, mozzarella blend, honey bbq sauce, jalapeños

The Hungry Hero

The Hungry Hero

$12.95

Country Pleasin’ sausage, pimento cheese, Sweet Heat pickles, garlic baguette

Egg-stra Lives

Egg-stra Lives

$4.75

3 deliciously Southern deviled eggs

Power-Ups

Power-Ups

$5.75

Garlic baguette with pimento cheese

Chib Nibs

Chib Nibs

$4.75

Pretzel bites with mustard sauce

Cup O' Mud

Cup O' Mud

$4.75

Chili w/pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese (add corn chips or jalapeños for 75¢)

Midas TOTch

Midas TOTch

$8.95

Choice of crispy tater tots or thick cut fries with chili, nacho cheese, and jalapeños

Stark Tamales

Stark Tamales

$10.00

6 Tony’s tamales served with a side of fire roasted salsa

The Queso-Dealio

$5.75

A cheese quesadilla—Melted blend of cheddar and American cheese

The TPK-Sadilla

$7.95

A chicken quesadilla—Grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend, bacon

Isle of Shrimp

$8.95

A shrimp quesadilla—Shrimp, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend, onions, bell peppers

Salads

P.O.E. Salad

P.O.E. Salad

$4.95+

The Plants of Eden: Best eat them before they eat you! Lettuce (spring mix), tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers, cheese blend. Add bacon for $1

Press Your Cluck

Press Your Cluck

$12.75

Grilled chicken, lettuce blend, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers, cheese blend

Siren's Salad

Siren's Salad

$14.75

Shrimp, lettuce blend, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cheese blend

H.A.M. and Turkey Salad

H.A.M. and Turkey Salad

$11.75

Howie and Marie’s favorite! Ham, turkey, lettuce blend, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers, cheese blend

(Don't Forget The) Vilos

(Don't Forget The) Vilos

$14.75

Brisket, red onions, lettuce blend, tomatoes, croutons, blue cheese crumbles

Burgers

All Burgers are an 8oz brisket and ground chuck blend, cooked medium well
Dogmud Burger

Dogmud Burger

$13.95

A gourmet 8oz 60/40 brisket and ground chuck blend burger, cooked medium well. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sweet heat pickles, and served on a homemade bun

McNoobers

McNoobers

$15.95

A gourmet 8oz 60/40 brisket and ground chuck blend burger, cooked medium well. Topped with our delicious chili and cheddar cheese blend, and served on a homemade bun

Red Dead

Red Dead

$15.95

A gourmet 8oz 60/40 brisket and ground chuck blend burger, cooked medium well. Topped with sautéed onions, cheddar cheese blend, jalapeños, and our honey bbq sauce, served on Texas toast

Brii Town Burger

Brii Town Burger

$15.95

Our version of the patty melt—sautéed onions, American/Swiss cheese, served on toasted cracked wheat bread with a gourmet 8oz 60/40 brisket and ground chuck blend patty, cooked medium well.

Pizza

On homemade traditional crust. Substitute thin crust add $1 10” pizzas available on cauliflower crust for $2.
Key's Cheese

Key's Cheese

$7.25+

Mozzarella cheese, Pizza Sauce.

The Redshirt

The Redshirt

$7.95+

Always the first to go! Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce. Need more pepperoni? Buff this bad boy for an extra $1!

Bayou Dragon

Bayou Dragon

$10.75+

Alligator sausage, caramelized onions, bell peppers, creole seasoning, mozzarella cheese, Alfredo sauce

Woodling

Woodling

$8.95+

Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, black olives, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce

Wingso Flightamous

$9.95+

Chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, honey bbq sauce

The Greedy Bastard

$10.75+

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce

Brii Town Six-Shooter

Brii Town Six-Shooter

$9.75+

Pulled pork, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, honey bbq sauce

Mystery Machine

$10.75+

Smokehouse pizza - steak sauce, brisket, country pleasing sausage, caramelized onions, and mozzarella cheese, dusted with a dry rub

Werechicken

Werechicken

$10.25+

Blackened chicken Alfredo pizza - Alfredo sauce, blackened chicken, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Graboid

Graboid

$10.95+

Meat lovers pizza - pepperoni, ham, bacon pieces, beef, Italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese

Sandwiches

Served with kettle chips or Southern slaw. Substitute Voodoo chips for 50¢, mac & cheese for $1, or side salad for $3.
Werewolf Bait

Werewolf Bait

$12.75

Our chicken sandwich—grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Sweet Heat pickles, provolone cheese, and garlic mayo on a homemade bun or Texas toast

Players' Club

Players' Club

$12.75

Our not so traditional club sandwich—ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, Sweet Heat pickles, provolone cheese, bacon, and honey mustard on a homemade bun or Texas toast

The Berona

The Berona

$14.95

Our in-house smoked brisket sandwich—served with Southwest coffee bbq sauce, garlic mayo, bell peppers, jalapeños, and cheese blend on a homemade bun or Texas toast

The Hogmud

The Hogmud

$11.95

Our in-house smoked pulled pork sandwich—served with honey bbq sauce, Sweet Heat pickles, and Southern slaw on a homemade bun or Texas toast

Memaw's Kitchen Chicken

Memaw's Kitchen Chicken

$12.75

A Buffalo chicken sandwich like only your Memaw could make—Grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and dressed with lettuce, tomato, Sweet Heat pickles, provolone cheese, and garlic mayo on a homemade bun or Texas toast

Texas Cheesaw Massacre

Texas Cheesaw Massacre

$8.75

Our grilled cheese sandwich—Texas toast with cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese -- Add Bacon $2 • Ham $3 • Chicken $4 • Pulled Pork $4

Sloppy G.I. Joe

Sloppy G.I. Joe

$11.95

Our oh-so good sloppy joe! Served with a pickle on a homemade bun

Rubeus Hagrid

Rubeus Hagrid

$14.95

Our version of the Reuben—corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese blend, and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye bread

The White Flag

The White Flag

$15.95

Our version of the French dip—smoked brisket, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese blend on Gambino’s Italian poboy bread, with a side of au jus for dipping

Tacos

On flour tortillas or corn shells.
Poultry Position

Poultry Position

$9.75

Our chicken taco! Grilled chicken, chili lime sauce, cheddar and mozzarella blend, lettuce, pico de gallo

Kraken Snackin'

Kraken Snackin'

$12.95

Our shrimp taco! Shrimp, chili lime sauce, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese blend, pico de gallo

BarbeQ-bert

BarbeQ-bert

$9.75

Our pork taco! Smoked pulled pork, honey bbq sauce, cheddar and mozzarella blend, Southern slaw, pico de gallo

Mix It Up

Mix It Up

Pick your combo from Poultry Position, Kraken Snackin', or BarbeQ-bert tacos

Mud Dogs

Made with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs on a homemade bun. Served with kettle chips or Southern slaw. Substitute Voodoo chips for 50¢, mac & cheese for $1, or side salad for $3.
The Doberman

The Doberman

$9.75

Made with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs on a homemade bun. Dogmud mustard, Sweet Heat pickles, diced onions

The Rottweiler

The Rottweiler

$9.75

Made with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs on a homemade bun. Dogmud mustard, onions, bell peppers, cheese blend

The Pit Bull

The Pit Bull

$10.95

Made with Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs on a homemade bun. Chili, cheese blend, diced onions, pico de gallo

The GreyHound

The GreyHound

$11.95

Polish kielbasa link with sautéed onions and bell peppers, topped with either Dogmud mustard or our honey BBQ sauce, on a homemade hot dog bun

Mac & Cheese

Muddy Mac

Muddy Mac

$10.95

Baked mac & cheese topped with chili and corn chips

Piggy Pile

Piggy Pile

$11.95

Baked mac & cheese topped with pulled pork and honey bbq sauce

Desserts

The Nance

The Nance

$9.75

New York style cheesecake with a choice of sauce: chocolate • caramel • strawberry

Moon Tang Pie

Moon Tang Pie

$6.50

Creamy. Dreamy. Orange. One small step for citrus…one giant leap for your taste buds.

Dough, Ray, Egon!

Dough, Ray, Egon!

$9.75

An ooey, gooey skillet cookie drizzled with chocolate sauce and served with a dollop of vanilla dice cream

Rick's Birthday Cake

Rick's Birthday Cake

$6.00

A hunk of plain ole Duncan Hines yellow cake and chocolate icing straight from the can—just like Rick’s momma made

The Shredder

The Shredder

$9.75

A turtle brownie base topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, and crushed pecans

Sides

Voodoo Chips

Voodoo Chips

$2.00
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00
Southern Slaw

Southern Slaw

$2.00
Thick Cut Fries

Thick Cut Fries

$4.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.50

Additional Sauce

Comeback

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Chipotle Bacon Ranch

$0.35

Vinaigrette

$0.35

Honey Mustard

$0.35

Blue Cheese

$0.35

Honey BBQ

$0.35

Chili Lime Sour Cream

$0.35

Coffee BBQ

$0.35

French

$0.35

Dog Mustard

$0.35

Buffalo Sauce

$0.35

Salsa

$0.35

Nacho Cheese

$0.35

Holiday Smoked Meats

Smoked Pork Butt

Smoked Pork Butt

$45.00

Preorder for holiday

Smoked Whole Turkey

Smoked Whole Turkey

$65.00

Holiday Preorder whole bone in turkey

Smoked Spiral Ham

Smoked Spiral Ham

$65.00

Preorder for Holidays

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75

Other

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
Water

Water

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Energy

Ghost Redberry

$3.50

Ghost Tropical Mango

$3.50Out of stock

Ghost Warhead Watermelon

$3.50

Holiday Smoked Meats Preorder

Holiday Preorder in house smoked whole turkey. Our turkey weighs 10-14 lbs and serves an average of 10-14 people. Order deadline is November 16. Pick up is November 22-23. No orders will be available after pick up dates.
Smoked Whole Turkey

Smoked Whole Turkey

$65.00

Holiday Preorder in house smoked whole turkey. Our turkey weighs 10-14 lbs and serves an average of 10-14 people. Order deadline is November 16. Pick up is November 22-23. No orders will be available after pick up dates.

Smoked Spiral Ham

Smoked Spiral Ham

$65.00

Holiday Preorder for our in house smoked spiral ham. Our ham will serve an average of 9-12 people. Order deadline is November 16. Pick up is November 22-23. No orders will be available after pick up dates.

Smoked Pork Butt

Smoked Pork Butt

$45.00

Holiday preorder for our in house smoked boston pork butt. Our butt will serve an average of 8-10 people. Order deadline is November 16. Pick up is November 22-23. No orders will be available after pick up dates.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:45 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Dogmud, where we encourage good times with family, friends, and friends-to-be. This is your gaming tavern. It's not a library, so no need to whisper here, my friend! We have plenty of games here for you to choose from, but you're welcome to bring your own as well. See something you like? Just grab it off the shelf! If you didn't pack your appetite, we expect you'll work one up. We have a menu full of nosh-worthy nom-noms to tingle the ol' taste buds and quite the selection of drinks to wet your whistle. Go ahead-make yourself at home, and don't be afraid to say hello to the gamers at the next table. You're with friends here!

Location

681 S. Pear Orchard Rd., Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

Gallery
Dogmud Tavern image
Dogmud Tavern image
Dogmud Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Capitol Grill - Jackson
orange star4.0 • 424
5050 I-55 North Suite F Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Bravo! Italian Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4500 I-55 N Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Basil's - 2906 North State St Jackson
orange starNo Reviews
2906 North State st Jackson suit 104 Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurantnext
Tuk Tuk Boom
orange starNo Reviews
4500 I-55 North Suite 153 Highland Village Shopping Center Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - JACKSON
orange starNo Reviews
200 District Boulevard Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Brent's Drugs
orange star4.4 • 658
655 Duling Ave Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ridgeland

Local 463 - RIDGELAND
orange star4.9 • 2,483
1000 Highland Colony Pkwy Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Ely’s Restaurant & Bar - Ridgeland, MS
orange star4.8 • 999
115 W Jackson St Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Sal and Phils restaurant
orange star4.1 • 849
6600 Old Canton Road Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
McB's Bar and Grill
orange star4.7 • 709
815 Lake Harbour Dr Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Majestic Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 508
1067 Highland Colony Ste B Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Kathryn's Steak & Seafood
orange star4.3 • 479
6800 Old Canton Rd,Ste 108 Ridgeland, MS 39157
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ridgeland
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston