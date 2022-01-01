Restaurant header imageView gallery

DOGOS VIP

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Popular Items

BIRRIA QUESA TACO ORDER
ASADA FRIES
BIRRIA TACO ORDER

HOT DOGS

BIRRIA DOG

BIRRIA DOG

$6.95

BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON, TOPPED WITH SLOW COOKED BEEF BIRRIA, RED ONION, CILANTRO, CRISPY ONION, JALAPEÑOS SAUCE, CREMA, AND QUESO.

CARNIVORE DOG

CARNIVORE DOG

$6.95

BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH QUESO, CARNE ASADA,ONIONS,TOMATOES, PICKLED JALAPENOS, CREMA, AND CHIPOPLE SAUCE.

SONORA DOG

SONORA DOG

$6.95

BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONION, TOMATOS, BEANS, MAYO,KETCHUP,AND JALAPENO SAUCE

CRUNCH DOG

CRUNCH DOG

$6.95

BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH BEANS, GRILLED ONIONS, TOMATOES, PICKLED JALAPENOS,RUFFLE CHIPS, MAYO, KETCHUP, ANS JALAPENO SAUSE.

HAWAIIN DOG

HAWAIIN DOG

$6.95

BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, QUESO, RUFFLE CHIPS, MAYO, BBQ CHIPS AND MAGO HABANERO SAUCE

PHILLY DOG

PHILLY DOG

$6.95

BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH QUESO CHIPOTLE SAUCE, GRILLIED PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, AND ONIONS.

CLASSIC

$5.00

BEEF DOG WITH ALL THE CLASIC TOPPINGS , MAYO, KETCHUP,MUSTARD, RELISH, AND ONIONS

CHILI BEAN DOG

$6.95

HOT DOG COMBO

BIRRIA

BIRRIA PIE

BIRRIA PIE

$24.00

PIE CONSISTING OF LAYERS OF FLOUR TOTILLA , CHESSE , BIRRIA BEEF , RED ONONS , CILANTRO, CREMA, JALAPENOS SAUCE.

BIRRIA NACHOS

BIRRIA NACHOS

$14.00

CRISPY NACHO CHIPS PILLED WITH BIRRIA BEEF, QUESO CHEDAR CHESSE, TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, CILANDRO, CILANTRO, SLICED JALAPENOS, CREMA, JALAPENO SAUCE.

NACHOS TRAY

$45.00

BIRRIA TACO ORDER

$13.50

BIRRIA QUESA TACO ORDER

$14.00
RAMEN BIRRIA

RAMEN BIRRIA

$9.00

ASADA TACOS

ASADA TACO ORDER

$14.00

FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$2.50

CRISPY FRIES .

BUFFALO FRIES

BUFFALO FRIES

$14.00

CRISPY FRIES TOPPED WITH FRIED CHIKEN SMOTHERED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, AND CHESSEE

MANGO HABANERO FRIES

MANGO HABANERO FRIES

$14.00

ASADA FRIES

$14.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$14.00

CHIPOTLE PEACH FRIES

$14.00

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.25+

AGUAS FRESCAS & LIMONADES

JAMAICA

$2.50+

HORCHATA

$2.50+

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.50+

MANGO LEMONADE

$2.50+

PEACH LEMONADE

$2.50+

REFILL SMALL

$1.25

REFILL MEDIUM

$1.75

PLASTIC BOTTLE SODAS

Pineapple

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Piña Colada

$2.50

GLASS BOTTLE SODAS

COCA COLA GLASS

COCA COLA GLASS

$2.90

STRAWBERRY GLASS

$2.90

GRAPE GLASS

$2.90

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.75

MONSTERS

12 0z MONSTER

$3.00

EXTRAS

Extra Limes (2 pieces)

$0.55

Side of Asada (6oz)

$5.00

Side of Birria (6oz)

$5.00

Side of Breaded Chicken (12 pieces)

$5.00

Side of Buffalo Sauce (2oz)

Side of Buffalo Sauce (4oz)

$0.75

Side of Consome (4oz)

$1.50

Side of Jalapeño Sauce (2oz)

$0.45

Side of Jalapeño Sauce (4oz)

$1.25

Side of Mango Habanero Sauce (2oz)

$0.55

Side of Mango Habanero Sauce (4oz)

$0.75

Side of Nacho Cheese (2oz)

$0.45

Side of Nacho Cheese (4oz)

$0.95

Side of Red Salsa (2oz)

$0.55

Side of Red Salsa (4oz)

$1.25

Extra Cheese on Tacos

$1.00

CATERING

CATERING (13.50) PER PERSON

$13.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Best hot dogs, and Birria in town Come and try our birria tacos, and delicious hot dogs.

Website

Location

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Directions

Gallery
DOGOS VIP image
DOGOS VIP image
DOGOS VIP image
DOGOS VIP image

