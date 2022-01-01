DOGOS VIP
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Best hot dogs, and Birria in town Come and try our birria tacos, and delicious hot dogs.
Location
6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Garcia’s Kitchen - San Mateo - 2924 San Mateo NE
No Reviews
2924 San Mateo NE Albuquerque, NM 87110
View restaurant
El Molacajeton - 4921 Jefferson Street Northeast
No Reviews
4921 Jefferson Street Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque