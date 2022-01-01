Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dog's on Erie

review star

No reviews yet

4127 Erie St

Willoughby, OH 44094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Erie Dogs

#1 The Nude Dog

$4.95

#2 The Ballpark

$5.25

#3 The Coney Dog

$6.50

#4 The Picnic Dog

$5.75

#5 The Pac Mac

$6.50

#6 The Bratbest

$7.50

#7 The Hot & Cold

$6.95

#8 The Mamma Jamma

$6.95

#9 The Frank N Beans

$7.50

#10 The Big Kielbasa

$7.50

#11 The Geraci Dog

$7.50

#12 The Chicago Dog

$7.50

#13 The Willoughby Footlong

$5.95

#14 The Vegan Dog

$7.50

#15 2 Nude Dog Special

$9.25

Build a Dog

Toppings

$4.95

Sides

Chili

$3.95+

Baked Beans

$2.95+

Mac N Cheese

$2.95+

Coleslaw

$2.95+

Little Bites

$3.95+

Chips

$1.75

Combo

$2.75

Side of Toppings

Ice Cream

Cup

$3.75+

Cone

$3.95+

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.95

Banana Split

$6.95

Dirt N Worms

$6.95

Pop 16oz

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Root Beer

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Cherry Pop

$1.95

Orange Pop

$1.95

Shakes

Vanilla

$4.95

Chocolate

$4.95

Strawberry

$4.95

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet hot dogs, milkshakes, and ice cream cones. Dine in and takeout.

Website

Location

4127 Erie St, Willoughby, OH 44094

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Geraci's Slice Shop
orange starNo Reviews
38040 3rd. St. Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Sol
orange star4.4 • 481
38257 Glenn Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Frank and Tony's Place
orange star4.2 • 592
38107 2nd St Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Chagrin River Diner
orange star4.5 • 82
4099 Erie St Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Ballantine
orange star4.3 • 1,344
4113 Erie St Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Barrio Willoughby
orange starNo Reviews
4061 Erie Street Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Willoughby

Ballantine
orange star4.3 • 1,344
4113 Erie St Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Pot - Willoughby Hills
orange star4.3 • 1,200
2749 Som Center Rd Willoughby Hills, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Tavern Six - 7592 Euclid chardon rd
orange star4.3 • 702
7592 Euclid chardon rd Kirtland, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Frank and Tony's Place
orange star4.2 • 592
38107 2nd St Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Sol
orange star4.4 • 481
38257 Glenn Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Freshlys we love cooking - freshlys gyros & cornedbeef
orange star4.2 • 424
34500 Euclid Ave Willoughby, OH 44094
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Willoughby
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Mentor
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Painesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Chardon
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston