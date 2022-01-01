Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dogwood Barbeque

761 Reviews

$$

2232 N 6th St

Vincennes, IN 47591

Order Again

MEALS

#1 FRIED CHICKEN

$8.52

#2 BBQ PORK

$8.52

#3 BBQ PORK

$8.52

#4 BEEF BRISKET

$10.43

#5 BBQ CHICKEN

$8.52

#6 - RIB MEAL

$11.27

#7 - SMOKED PORK

$8.52

#8 - BEEF MANHATTAN

$9.33

#9 - 2 LBS BBQ PORK

$37.38

#10 - FRIED CHICKEN

$35.49

#11 - POUND BBQ PORK & CHICKEN

$37.38

#12 - BBQ PORK SANDWICHES

$27.48

#13 -2LBS BRISKET

$42.88

VEGGIE MEAL

$8.52

POLLACK FISH MEAL

$8.52

CATFISH MEAL

$11.75

Liver & Onion MEAL (MON)

$8.52

Meatloaf Meal

$9.49

Shrimp Meal 15pc

$8.52

5 PC Chicken Strips

$8.52

Hush puppies (5)

$1.75

Noodles Meal

$8.52

Chicken Liver Meal

$8.52

4 pc. Salmon Patties

$9.25

2 pc Ham Meal

$8.52

Sausage & Sauerkraut

$8.52

Turkey Meal

$9.75

SANDWICHES

BBQ Pulled Pork Sand.

$4.67

Plain Pork Sandwich

$4.67

BBQ Chicken Sand.

$4.67

Beef Brisket Sand.

$5.77

MEATS

BBQ PORK

SMOKED PORK

BBQ Chicken

Beef Brisket

RIBS

FISH

MEAT LOAF

TURKEY

15 Shrimp & 2 Hushpuppies

$3.99

PC Liver & Onion

$1.25

Frog Leg

$0.95

Chicken Livers

Chicken Salad ( Pound)

$8.25

Sliced Ham (POUND)

$9.99

FRIED CHICKEN

8 PC

$12.08

12 PC

$17.58

16 PC

$21.98

20 PC

$24.99

30 PC

$39.58

40 PC

$48.99

50-99 PC

$1.20

100+

$1.15

Breast

$2.49

Thigh

$2.15

Leg

$2.15

Wing

$1.37

SIDES

Baked Beans INDV

$2.62

Beef & Noodles ( Monday Only) INDV

$2.62

Beets INDV

$2.62

Brocc/ Cali Salad INDV

$2.62

Cinn. Apples INDV

$2.62

Cole slaw INDV

$2.62

Corn INDV

$2.62

Dumplings ( Tuesday Only ) INDV

$2.62

Green Beans INDV

$2.62

Mashed Potatoes INDV

$2.62

Noodles ( Thur & Sat Only) INDV

$2.62

Potato Salad INDV

$2.62

Red Parsley Potatoes INDV

$2.62

Apple salad PINT

$5.22

Baked Beans PINT

$5.22

Beef & Noodles ( Monday Only) PINT

$5.22

Brocc/ Cali Salad PINT

$5.22

Cabbage PINT

$5.22

Carrots PINT

$5.22

Corn PINT

$5.22

Cinn. Apples PINT

$5.22

Cole slaw PINT

$5.22

Cranberry Salad PINT

$5.22

Cottage Cheese PINT

$5.22

Peas PINT

$5.22

Cucumber Salad PINT

$5.22

Dressing PINT

$5.22

Dumplings ( Tuesday Only ) PINT

$5.22

Green Beans PINT

$5.22

Mac & Cheese PINT

$5.22

Mashed Potatoes PINT

$5.22

Noodles ( Thur & Sat Only) PINT

$5.22

Potato Salad PINT

$5.22

Pistachio Pudding PINT

$5.22

Pasta Salad PINT

$5.22

Red Parsley Potatoes PINT

$5.22

Sweet Potatoes PINT

$5.22

Sauerkraut PINT

$5.22

Winter Blend PINT

$5.22

Broccoli PINT

$5.22

Lima Beans PINT

$5.22

Apple salad QT

$8.23

Beets QT

$8.23

Baked Beans QT

$8.23

Beef & Noodles ( Monday Only) QT

$8.23

Brocc/ Cali Salad QT

$8.23

Broccoli QT

$8.23

Cabbage QT

$8.23

Carrots QT

$8.23

Corn QT

$8.23

Cinn. Apples QT

$8.23

Cole slaw QT

$8.23

Cranberry Salad QT

$8.23

Cottage Cheese QT

$8.23

Cucumber Salad QT

$8.23

Peas QT

$8.23

Dressing QT

$8.23

Dumplings ( Tuesday Only ) QT

$8.23

Green Beans QT

$8.23

Mac & Cheese QT

$9.74

Mashed Potatoes QT

$8.23

Noodles ( Thur & Sat Only) QT

$8.23

Potato Salad QT

$8.23

Pistachio Pudding QT

$8.23

Pasta Salad QT

$8.23

Red Parsley Potatoes QT

$8.23

Sweet Potatoes QT

$8.23

Sauerkraut QT

$8.23

Winter Blend QT

$8.23

Lima Beans QT

$8.23

Apple salad Gallon

$29.68

Baked Beans Gallon

$29.68

Beef & Noodles ( Monday Only)Gallon

$29.68

Brocc/ Cali Salad Gallon

$29.68

Cabbage Gallon

$29.68

Carrots Gallon

$29.68

Corn Gallon

$29.68

Cinn. Apples Gallon

$29.68

Cole slaw Gallon

$29.68

Cranberry Salad Gallon

$29.68

Cottage Cheese Gallon

$29.68

Peas Gallon

$29.68

Cucumber Salad Gallon

$29.68

Dressing Gallon

$29.68

Green Beans Gallon

$29.68

Mac & Cheese Gallon

$35.67

Mashed Potatoes Gallon

$29.68

Noodles ( Thur & Sat Only) Gallon

$29.68

Potato Salad Gallon

$29.68

Pistachio Pudding Gallon

$29.68

Pasta Salad Gallon

$29.68

Red Parsley Potatoes Gallon

$29.68

Sweet Potatoes Gallon

$29.68

Saurkrate Gallon

$29.68

Winter Blend Gallon

$29.68

Broccoli Gallon

$29.68

Lima Beans Gallon

$29.68

BAKERY

BREAD

PIE

Cobbler Scoop

$2.49

Cookies (2)

$0.99

Corn Bread muffin

$0.35

Cookies Dozen

$4.99

Brownies

Whole Cakes

Whipped Topping

ICE CREAM

$1.25+

Pumpkin Roll

$12.99

SALADS

Side Salad

$3.99

Chef Salad

$7.99

Catering 2 Quart Pan ( 6-8 people)

$14.99

Catering 3 Quart Pan ( 12-14 people)

$17.99

SOUP

Chili Soup

$2.62+

Potato Soup

$2.62+

Vegetable Soup

$2.62+

Ham & Beans Soup

$2.62+

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

$2.62+

Stuffed Pepper Soup

$2.62+

APPLE BUTTER & PEANUT BUTTER

Amish Spread

$0.50+

Apple Butter

$0.50+

Tableware

$0.75

Whipped Butter

$0.25+

BBQ Sauce

Bagged Ice

$1.00

Amish Spread

$4.99

Apple Butter

$4.99

8 OZ BBQ Sauce

$1.39

Pint BBQ Sauce

$2.99

Tableware

$0.75

Chafers

Chafers

$10.00

Delivery Charges

Vincennes In Town

$10.00

Vincennes Country

$25.00

Bruceville

$30.00

Bicknell

$45.00

Bridgeport

$35.00

Carlise

$70.00

Duke Energy

$60.00

Duggar

$60.00

Evansville

$175.00

Edwardsport, IN

$60.00

Freedlandville

$100.00

Lawrenceville

$40.00

Linton, In

$150.00

Oaktown

$35.00

Monroe City

$50.00

Odon, In

$175.00

Olney

$100.00

Oblong

$75.00

Parkersburg,IL

$175.00

Palestine, IL

$75.00

Peterburg

$60.00

Princeton

$90.00

Saint Francisville, IL

$45.00

Sumner, IL

$60.00

Sullivan, In

$100.00

Sullivan, IL

$200.00

Toyota

$85.00

Washington

$75.00

West Salem, IL

$65.00

Wheatland

$50.00

Westyork, IL

$100.00

Otwell, In

$100.00

Flat Rock ,IL

$85.00

Tableservice

Tableservice

$0.75

Gravy

2oz. gravy

$0.50

Indv. Gravy

$1.25

Pint Gravy

$2.50

Quart Gravy

$3.75

Gallon Gravy

$14.99

BBQ & Hot Sauce

2oz. BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Indv. BBQ Sauce

$1.39

Pint BBQ Sauce

$2.99

Quart BBQ Sauce

$4.99

2oz Hot Sauce

$0.75

Cheese-Bacon Bits-Croutons

Cheese

Bacon Bits

Croutons

Freezer PAN Items

Beef Tips with brown Gravy

$14.99

Broccoli & Ham Entree

$12.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

Creamy Potato & Ham Entree

$15.99

Meatloaf PAN

$21.99

Sausage Breakfast Entree

$12.99

Shepard Pie

$14.99

Turkey & Filling Entree

$15.99

Freezer BOWL Items

Beef Brisket

$11.75

BBQ Pork

$12.29

Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

Broccoli & Chicken

$6.99

Shepard Pie

$7.99

MEATLOAF

$12.99

Freezer MINI Pans

Mini Broccoli & Chicken

$6.99

Mini Chicken Pot Pie

$7.99

Mini Shepard Pie

$7.99

Mini Turkey & Filling Entree

$7.99

TUNA CASSEROLE

INDV

$2.13

PINT

$4.26

Quart

$7.99

Holiday Packages

Holiday Package #1

$149.18

Holiday Package #2

$237.68

Holiday Package # 3

$387.10

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$1.09+

Diet Pepsi

$1.09+

Diet Mt Dew

$1.09+

Lemonade

$1.09+

Mt. Dew

$1.09+

Pepsi

$1.09+

Sierra Mist

$1.09+

Sweet Tea

$1.09+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.09+

1⁄2 & 1⁄2 Tea

$1.09+

Coffee

$1.09+

Water

$0.25

Drinks By The Gallon

Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Water

$1.25

Bottled Pepsi

Bottled Pepsi

$1.89

Bagged Ice

ICE

$1.00

CANDY

Candy Sticks

$0.23

Rocker & Gliders

Youth Rocker

$195.00

Regular Rocker

$235.00

Single Glider

$385.00

Double Glider

$425.00

2022 Coupon Book

2022 Coupon Book

$70.00

Hats

Dogwood BBQ Hat

$24.95

Dogwood Cups

Dogwood Cup

$18.95

DESSERT BAR

DESSERT BAR

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2232 N 6th St, Vincennes, IN 47591

Directions

