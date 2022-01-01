Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Dogwood Hops & Crops

39 Reviews

$

517 N Liberty St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Liquor

Tito's

$9.00+

Beefeater Gin

$8.00+

Lunazul

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Four Roses Yellow

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00+

Patron

$14.00

Add Vodka To Seltzer

$5.00

Woodfod Double Oak

$16.00

Eagle Rare

$17.00

OF Upcharge

$3.00

Vodka

$8.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

La Croix Sparkling Water

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

Athletic IPA

$3.50

Athletic Golden Ale

$3.50

NA Untitled Art

$3.50

Juice

$2.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Food

Farmer's Plate

$14.00

Chips

$2.00

Hummus Plate

$7.00

Cuban Confusion

$10.00

Rocky IV

$10.00

Easy Briezy

$10.00

Double Porker

$10.00

Dogwood Box

$10.00

Other Beer

$2.00 Beer

$2.00

$4.00 Beer

$4.00

$4.50 Beer

$4.50

$5.00 Beer

$5.00

$5.50 Beer

$5.50

$6.00 Beer

$6.00

$6.50 Beer

$6.50

$7.00 Beer

$7.00

$8.00 Beer

$8.00

$9.00 Beer

$9.00

Coors

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Sercy

$4.00

Untitled Art Seltzer

$5.00

Loverboy

$4.00

Stardust Mead

$10.00

$3.00 Beer

$3.00

Shots/Cocktails

Jello Shot

$2.00

Pickleback

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Mule

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

House Old Fashion

$10.00

$8 Cocktail Special

$8.00

Sunday Mimosa

$3.00

Sunday Bloody Mary

$6.00

$9 Cocktail

$9.00

Spooky Cocktail

$10.00

Spooky Shot

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

517 N Liberty St, Winston Salem, NC 27101

Directions

Gallery
Dogwood Hops & Crops image
Dogwood Hops & Crops image
Dogwood Hops & Crops image

