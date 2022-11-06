Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Dogwood Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

850 Dogwood Rd

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

12" MED Pizza
14" LG Pizza
9" SM Pizza

Build-your-own Pizza

6" PER Pizza

$6.24

9" SM Pizza

$9.49

12" MED Pizza

$14.99

14" LG Pizza

$17.49

16" XL Pizza

$19.99

Specialty Pizza

6" PER Specialty

$7.24

9" SM Specialty

$12.49

12" MED Specialty

$17.99

14" LG Specialty

$22.49

16" XL Specialty

$24.99

6" PER Specialty (HALVES)

$6.75

9" SM Specialty (HALVES)

$11.25

12" MED Specialty (HALVES)

$16.49

14" LG Specialty (HALVES)

$19.99

16" XL Specialty (HALVES)

$22.49

Wings

5 Wings

$6.74

10 Wings

$13.49

15 Wings

$19.99

20 Wings

$26.49

50 Wings

$65.99

Stix and Sides

Cheese Stix w/ Marinara

$7.99

Bread Stix w/ Marinara

$6.99

Cinnamon Stix w/ Icing

$7.99

10 Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

4 Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Bavarian Pretzel w/ Mustard

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Potato Chips (Zapps Voodoo)

$1.49

Potato Chips (Sea-Salt Plain)

$1.49

Hoagies

6" Hoagie

$7.99

12" Hoagie

$12.99

Calzones

SM Calzone

$13.99

MED Calzone

$19.99

LG Calzone

$24.99

XL Calzone

$27.99

Salads

Small Salad

$7.99

Large Salad

$10.99

Party Salad

$45.99

Extra Dressings

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Greek Dressing

$0.50

Soda

2 Liter Coke

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.99

2 Liter Sprite

$2.99

Apple Juice

$0.89

16.9oz Coke

$1.99

16.9oz Diet Coke

$1.99

16.9oz Sprite

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Your local pizza joint since 1995!

850 Dogwood Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

