Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant Pittsboro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Doherty's is your place to join friends and family for sensational food & fantastic service at a great value. Visit our Apex or Cary location for a quick business lunch, family dinner, to catch the game or listen to live music at your favorite neighborhood pub!
Location
56 Sanford Rd, Pittsboro, NC 27312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sycamore - Pittsboro - 480 Hillsboro St Suite 500
No Reviews
480 Hillsboro St Suite 500 Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurant
Ta Contento Mex Fresh Food - Food Truck - Ta Contento - Food Truck
No Reviews
161 Salt Cedar Lane Briar Chapel, NC 27516
View restaurant
Capp's Pizzeria & Trattoria - 79 Falling Springs Drive
No Reviews
79 Falling Springs Drive Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurant
More near Pittsboro