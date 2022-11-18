  • Home
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

1,128 Reviews

$$

1979 High House Rd

Cary, NC 27519

Fish & Chips
Shepherd's Pie
Boneless Wings

Split Pea Soup: Ham, peas, carrots, and celery in a flavorful broth. Served with oyster crackers.

Include Pickles, Ketchup, Utensils or Napkins?

***INCLUDED BY REQUEST ONLY*** Add this item if you would like us to include pickles with sandwiches, ketchup, utensils, or napkins with your order.

Cup Soup du Jour

Cup Soup du Jour

$5.00

Creamy Roasted Tomato: Tomato, Potato, Tarragon, and other spices. Topped with green onion and served with oyster crackers.

Bowl Soup du Jour

Bowl Soup du Jour

$7.00

Creamy Roasted Tomato: Tomato, Potato, Tarragon, and other spices. Topped with green onion and served with oyster crackers.

BBQ Chicken Chop Salad

BBQ Chicken Chop Salad

$13.00

Fresh crisp romaine & spring mix salad, tossed in ranch dressing, topped with tomato, cucumber, bacon bits, cheddar cheese & crispy fried chicken drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$16.00

Fresh, lean ground bison grilled to order topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles served on a brioche bun with a side of chipotle aioli and your choice of a side item.

Specialty Cheesecake

Specialty Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Mist Cheesecake: NY cheesecake with swirls of lemon curd, baked on a homemade crumb crust.

NFL City Salutes

New England Patriots Steamed Clams

New England Patriots Steamed Clams

$17.00

A dozen fresh little neck clams steamed to perfection in a garlic white wine sauce served with garlic bread.

New Orleans Saints Gumbo

New Orleans Saints Gumbo

$8.00+Out of stock

Authentic New Orleans Gumbo made with a dark roux, vegetables, chicken, sausage, and shrimp, and served over rice.

Philadelphia Eagles Philly Cheesesteak

Philadelphia Eagles Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

A Geno's style cheesesteak with shaved beef, sautéed onions, and provolone cheese served on an Amoroso's hoagie with your choice of side item.

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Eight chicken tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habañero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch or blue cheese

Boxty Sampler

Boxty Sampler

$14.00

An appetizer size of our Killarney, Mullingar & Donegal boxty. (See entrées for descriptions)

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$16.00

An Irish twist to nachos! Guinness braised beef brisket over homemade potato chips with melted cheddar, tomatoes, green onion & horseradish sauce

Brisket Poutine

Brisket Poutine

$10.00

Crispy hand cut fries topped with our Guinness braised brisket, melted white cheddar, brown gravy and green onions

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.00

A quarter pound of hand breaded shrimp tossed in our tangy buffalo sauce served with ranch or blue cheese

Buffalo Wings (12)

Buffalo Wings (12)

$18.00

Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.

Buffalo Wings (6)

Buffalo Wings (6)

$10.00

Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.

Irish Egg Rolls

Irish Egg Rolls

$13.00

Hand rolled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of of 1000 Island dressing.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.00

Battered onion rings served with a chipotle dipping sauce.

Pub Sliders

Pub Sliders

$14.00

Whiskey chicken salad, Guinness braised brisket with horseradish sauce and corned beef with spicy mustard.

Shrimp Puppies

Shrimp Puppies

$11.00

A quarter-pound of hush puppy battered shrimp with a side of our house reoulade.

Smothered Blue Chips

Smothered Blue Chips

$10.00

House cooked chips topped with gorgonzola cream, blue cheese crumbles & green onions. Finished with a drizzle of sweet red pepper jelly or spicy buffalo sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Fresh spinach & creamy cheeses blended with artichoke hearts served warm with herb brushed pita

Soups

Cup Potato Leek Soup

Cup Potato Leek Soup

$5.00

Potato Leek topped with bacon, cheddar & green onion.

Bowl Potato Leek Soup

Bowl Potato Leek Soup

$7.00

Potato Leek topped with bacon, cheddar & green onion.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.00

A classic crock of french onion with crostini topped with melted Swiss & provolone cheeses.

Salads

Side Field of Greens

Side Field of Greens

$6.00

Spring mix with red onion, pralines, cucumber & tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$6.00

Crisp romaine tossed with Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan and house made Asiago croutons.

Field of Greens

Field of Greens

$9.00

Spring mix with red onion, pralines, cucumber & tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine tossed with Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan and house made Asiago croutons.

Dill Salmon Salad

Dill Salmon Salad

$20.00

Fresh grilled salmon served over spinach with cucumber, onion, hard boiled egg, pralines & our dill vinaigrette.

Steak & Feta Salad

Steak & Feta Salad

$20.00

Spring mix topped with red onion, feta, cucumber, tomato & grilled tenderloin with our Bloody Mary vinaigrette.

Toasted Goat Cheese Salad

Toasted Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Fried goat cheese served over a bed of spinach with avocado, cranberries, pralines, carrots and red peppers with our green apple vinaigrette.

Irish Boxtys

The Donegal

The Donegal

$13.00

A traditional Irish potato pancake with sliced mushrooms, caramelized red onion and roasted red peppers with a light red wine reduction & melted provolone cheese. Served with potato croquettes & haircots vert.

The Killarney

The Killarney

$14.00

A traditional Irish potato pancake with marinated chicken in a béchamel sauce, finished with creamy havarti cheese & fresh basil. Served with potato croquettes & haircots vert.

The Mullingar

The Mullingar

$16.00

A traditional Irish potato pancake with Guinness braised brisket laced with fresh mushrooms, caramelized onions & topped with creamy horseradish sauce. Served with potato croquettes & haircots vert.

Sandwiches

Braised Brisket Melt

Braised Brisket Melt

$15.00

Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.

Classic Turkey Club

Classic Turkey Club

$15.00

Boar's Head Ovengold© Turkey with white cheddar & swiss cheeses topped with bacon, LTO & our house-made honey mustard served on grilled wheatberry or as a wrap.

Doherty Melt

Doherty Melt

$16.00

A blend of ground beef & fresh ground corned beef served on grilled rye with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions & cabbage and a spicy mustard aioli.

Doherty's Pub Burger

Doherty's Pub Burger

$14.00

Our half-pound prime patty cooked to your liking, topped with white cheddar, and served on grilled brioche with LTO.

Dublin Chicken Sandwich

Dublin Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo style on grilled brioche with LTO.

Fish & Chipwich

Fish & Chipwich

$12.00

Our light & flaky beer battered whitefish served on grilled brioche with tartar sauce, homemade chips & coleslaw.

French Dip

French Dip

$15.00

Shaved ribeye topped with melted provolone on toasted French bread served with a side of au jus, horseradish cream sauce and choice of side.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$15.00

NY style pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard aioli & coleslaw pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$15.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.

Whiskey Burger

Whiskey Burger

$17.00

An all prime beef patty topped with double cheddar cheese, three slices of bacon & whiskey caramelized onions served on grilled brioche with your choice of side.

Whiskey Chicken Salad

Whiskey Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chef's homemade chicken salad with a hint of Irish whiskey served on grilled wheat with Swiss cheese & LTO.

Entrees

Half Fish & Chips

Half Fish & Chips

$12.00

Our specialty! One fillet of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Our specialty! Two fillets of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Irish sausages topped with caramelized onions and a savory brown gravy. Served with mashed potatoes & haricot vert.

Beef & Guinness Stew

Beef & Guinness Stew

$13.00

Traditional Irish stew with a hint of Guinness, tender chunks of beef, potato & garden vegetables.

Celtic Cordon Bleu

Celtic Cordon Bleu

$20.00

Herb crusted chicken with a corned beef Rockefeller stuffing served over fresh mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli. Finished with a creamy béchamel sauce.

Cider-Glazed Salmon

Cider-Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Fresh pan-seared salmon with a cider glaze over sautéed spinach and a cheddar potato cake. Finished with pecans and green onions..

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$19.00

An Irish tradition! Corned in-house, hand sliced and laid over cabbage, potatoes and carrots and served with spicy mustard.

Gaelic Steak Medallions

Gaelic Steak Medallions

$32.00

Grilled tenderloin medallions served over an Irish Whiskey peppercorn gravy with mashed potatoes & green beans.

Galway Bay Fish Tacos

Galway Bay Fish Tacos

$15.00

Blackened whitefish, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce served in flour tortillas with our tangy chipotle sauce and potato croquettes.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$16.00

Home made meatloaf topped with our Irish whiskey peppercorn gravy. Served with creamy mashed potatoes & haricot vert.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$13.00

A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with your choice of side.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Served with your choice of side.

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Served with your choice of side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with your choice of side.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Served with your choice of side.

Kids Shepherd's Pie

Kids Shepherd's Pie

$7.00

Served with your choice of side.

Desserts

Bailey's Chocolate Mousse

Bailey's Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

Light & creamy chocolate mousse with a hint of Baileys Irish Cream.

Traditional Bread Pudding

Traditional Bread Pudding

$6.00

A traditional bread pudding drizzled with a homemade Irish whiskey cream sauce.

Specialty Cheesecake

Specialty Cheesecake

$8.00

Lemon Mist Cheesecake: NY cheesecake with swirls of lemon curd, baked on a homemade crumb crust.

Sides

Add Side Dressing

$0.50

Add Side Sauce or Gravy

$1.00

Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Chips

$5.00
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Croquettes

$5.00

Side Gravy Fries

$6.00

Side Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

Side Haricots Verts

$5.00

Side Mash & Gravy

$5.00
Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Side Stout Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Doherty's is your place to join friends and family for sensational food & fantastic service at a great value. Visit our Apex or Cary location for a quick business lunch, family dinner, to catch the game or listen to live music at your favorite neighborhood pub!

1979 High House Rd, Cary, NC 27519

