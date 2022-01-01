Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doh! Pizza Rolls

review star

No reviews yet

3706 S Texas Ave

Bryan, TX 77802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pizza Rolls

Original Doh! Roll

Original Doh! Roll

$2.25

Baked-to-order Doh! Roll stuffed with mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan Cheeses

Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$2.50

Baked-to-order Doh! Roll stuffed with three cheeses and sliced pepperoni

Meaty Roll

Meaty Roll

$3.00

Baked-to-order Doh! Roll stuffed with three cheeses, bacon, hamburger, sliced pepperoni

Sauces

Garlic Butter

Garlic Butter

$0.65
Marinara

Marinara

$0.65
Ranch

Ranch

$0.65
Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.65
Jalapeño Ranch

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.65

Drinks

Sweet Iced Tea

Unsweet Iced Tea

Boots Cane Cola

Boots Skinny Cola

Boots Dr. Delicious

Boots Root Beer

Boots Strawberries & Cream Soda

Boots Lemon-Lime Soda

Lemonade

Dessert

One Chocolate Chip Cookie

One Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Fresh-baked daily in-house.

Three Chocolate Chip Cookies

Three Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Fresh-baked daily in-house.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Garlicky, cheesy, meaty goodness scratch-made and baked-to-order.

Website

Location

3706 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Amico Nave Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
203 E Villa Maria Rd Bryan, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ
orange star3.8 • 215
3610 S College Ave Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
Low Wood Smoking - 1313 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX, 77802
orange starNo Reviews
1313 Briarcrest Drive Bryan, TX 77802
View restaurantnext
Tacobar - College Station
orange starNo Reviews
404 Jane Streeet, Suite 400 College station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
orange star4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Mamaka Bowls - College Station - 505 University Dr. E. Suite 107
orange starNo Reviews
505 University Dr. E. Suite 107 College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bryan

Fat Shack - College Station
orange star4.5 • 7,885
4309 Wellborn Road Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
The Village
orange star4.5 • 1,345
210 W 26th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Hot Dogs & Wings Etc
orange star4.4 • 883
310 N Texas Ave Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse - Bryan
orange star4.3 • 850
201 E 24th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Carney's Pub and Grill - 3410 S College Ave
orange star4.5 • 668
3410 S College Ave Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
OLD ACCOUNT!!! DO NOT USE! - 120 South Main St.
orange star4.6 • 303
120 South Main St. Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bryan
College Station
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston