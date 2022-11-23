Doi Moi SHARD 04 imageView gallery

Doi Moi doi moi - 14th Street-NEW

1800 14th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

House Made and Bottled Sauces

Bottle - Vegan Fish Sauce

$6.00

Featured Dishes - Sài Gòn Salad & Basil Fried Rice

Bottle - Mushroom Soy Sauce

$6.00

Featured Dish - Sài Gòn Fried Rice

Bottle - Sweet Soy Sauce

$6.00

Featured Dish - Drunken Noodles

Bottle - Drunken Chicken Sauce

$5.00

Featured Dish - Drunken Chicken Bánh Mì

Bottle - Black Garlic Sauce

$8.00

Featured Dish - Stir Fried Rice Noodles

Bottle - Stir Fry Sauce

$7.00

Featured Dish - Stir Fried Vegetables

Bottle - Sweet & Spicy Glaze

$8.00

Featured Dish - Crispy Chicken Wings

Bottle - Hoisin Sauce

$8.00

Featured Dish - Pho

Bottle - Sweet & Sour Dipping Sauce

$5.00

Featured Dish - Bánh Bao dipping sauce

Bottle - Sriracha Sauce

$9.00

Fermented in house! Featured Dishes - Pho

Favorite House Sauces

Bottle - Three Crabs Fish Sauce

$9.00

Bottle - Green Cap Seasoning

$9.00

Bottle - Chinkiang Vinegar

$9.00

Bottle - Maggi Seasoning

$13.00

Bottle - Rice Vinegar

$7.00

Bottle - Yellow Sriracha Sauce

$9.00

Bottle - Sesame Oil

$7.00

Dried, Bottled and Canned

Bag - Vermicelli Noodles

$6.00

Bag - Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Bag - Brined Lotus Root

$7.00

Bag - Yellow Lump Sugar

$6.00

Bag - Crêpe Mix

$5.00

Can - Cafe Du Monde

$10.00

Jar - Dried Shallots

$7.00

Can - Coconut Milk

$5.00

Sweets

Bag - Guava Candies

$5.00

Bag - Cappuccino Candies

$5.00

Doi Moi Spice Blends

Jar - Vietnamese 5 Spice Salt

$5.00

Featured Dishes - Crispy Spiced Tofu & Five Spice Frites

Jar - Lime Leaf & Chilli Sea Salt

$8.00

Featured Dishes - Fried Fish Platter & Wok Spiced Peanuts

Jar - Pho Spice Blend

$8.00

Featured Dishes - Pho & Hoisin Sauce

Jar - Madras Curry Powder

$5.00

Featured Dish - Doi Moi Curries!

Favorite Dry Goods

Jar - Butterfly Pea Flower

$9.00

Featured Dish - Mango and Sticky Rice

Jar - Wood Ear Mushrooms

$7.00

Featured Dish - Bánh Bao’s & Fried Spring Rolls

Jar - Wok Spiced Peanuts

$8.00

Food

Steamed Dumplings (5) - Chicken

$7.50

Chicken dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.

Steamed Dumplings (5) - Pork

$7.50

Pork dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.

Steamed Dumplings (5) - Vegetable

$7.50

Vegetable dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$7.50

Red & green peppers, pho spice, nuoc cham dipping sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

Nuoc cham dressing, chili flakes, crushed crispy shallots

Crispy Spiced Tofu

$7.50

Crispy tofu cubes, 5 spice, chili flakes, crispy shallots, nuoc cham dipping sauce - Vegan

Tháp Mau - Meat (Sample Tower)

$30.50

Chicken dumplings, pork & shrimp spring rolls, flash fried beef jerky, traditional bao

Tháp Mau - Vegetable (Sample Tower)

$30.50

Vegetable dumpling, crispy tofu, blistered shishito peppers, mushroom and tofu bao

Wok Tossed Peanuts

$4.50

Lime & chili salt

HH Bánh Bao - Traditional

$4.50

HH Bánh Bao - Mushroom/Tofu

$4.50

Drinks

Pineapple Express

$8.00

Beachside Becky

$8.00

Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Dragon Fruit

$8.00

Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Mango

$8.00

Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Strawberry

$8.00

Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Traditional

$8.00

Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Watermelon Thai Basil

$8.00

Saigon Sparkler - Dragon Fruit

$8.00

Saigon Sparkler - Mango

$8.00

Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass Spritz

$9.00

Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil Spritz

$9.00

Grey Goose White Peach & Rosemary Spritz

$9.00

Stillwater Sake Style Saison

$7.00

Singha Pale Lager

$5.00

DC Brau Joint Resolution

$7.00

Beerlao Dark

$8.50

GLS - Biutiful Brut

$9.00

GLS - Biutiful Rose

$9.00

GLS - Berthet-Rayne Viognier Blend

$11.00

GLS - Vega Sindoa Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS - Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS - Txomin Etxaniz Spanish Blend

$12.00

GLS - Arrumaco Rose (Garnacha)

$9.00

GLS - Wildsong Rose (Merlot)

$12.00

GLS - Lauverjat Sancerre Rose

$13.50

GLS - La Follette Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS - Ch. Du Cedre Heritage Malbec

$10.00

GLS - Donati Cabernet

$11.00

Greens ToGo

Sài Gòn Salad

Sài Gòn Salad

$13.00

Shredded green papaya, green beans, peanuts, crushed dried shrimp, tomatoes, fresh herbs, garlic chili paste, tossed in a citrus dressing (contains nuts)

Watercress Salad

$13.00

Baby watercress, crispy noodles, shaved watermelon radish, daikon, bean sprouts, fresh herbs, coconut lime vinaigrette

Shredded Cabbage & Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy chicken, fresh chiles, herbs, orange segments, tossed in a nuoc cham sauce, finished with crispy noodles and toasted peanuts

Shrimp & Pickled Vegetables

$16.00

5 marinated and chilled tail on shrimp, melody of pickled & spiced vegetables, watermelon radish, fresh herbs, Thai basil yogurt, finished with toasted peanuts

Street Plates ToGo

Fried Spring Rolls (2)

$7.50

Pork, diced shrimp, mushrooms, noodles, onion, fish sauce, rolled in a wheat wrapper and flash fried, served with nuoc cham

Fried Spring Rolls (4)

$11.50

Pork, diced shrimp, mushrooms, noodles, onion, fish sauce, rolled in a wheat wrapper and flash fried, served with nuoc cham

Steamed Dumplings (5) - Chicken

$12.50

Chicken dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.

Steamed Dumplings (5) - Pork

$12.50

Pork dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.

Steamed Dumplings (5) - Vegetable

$12.50

Vegetable dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.50

Red & green peppers, pho spice, nuoc cham dipping sauce

Pork Wontons (5)

$12.00

Steamed wontons filled with pork, lemongrass chili paste, and oyster sauce served in pho broth, finished with cilantro and sprouts

Crispy Spiced Tofu

$12.50

Crispy tofu cubes, 5 spice, chili flakes, crispy shallots, nuoc cham dipping sauce - Vegan

Lamb Larb

$15.00

Braised New Zealand lamb, snap peas, carrots, oyster sauce, garlic chili paste, served on top of lettuce, finished with Thai basil yogurt sauce, crispy noodles, mint and toasted peanuts

Crispy Chicken Wings

$14.50

Five whole wings, served with dueling sauces, red hot Asian sauce and ginger dipping - Gluten Friendly

Flash Fried Beef Jerky

$16.00

Half-pound of locally raised tender steak strips, spicy honey glaze, -finished with fresh cilantro, served with a sriracha dipping sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Nuoc cham dressing, chili flakes, crushed crispy shallots

Five Spice Frites

$8.00

Vietnamese five spice salt, sriracha mayo

Wok Tossed Peanuts

$7.00

Lime & chili salt

Curry, Noodles, Rice ToGo

Drunken Noodles

$17.50

Fresh local rice noodles, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, ginger, garlic chili paste, sweet Indonesian soy sauce - Gluten Friendly, Vegan

Stir Fried Rice Noodle

$20.50

Fresh local rice noodles, egg, sausage, shrimp, bean sprouts, onion, black garlic sauce - Gluten Friendly

Wok Ramen

$21.00

Broccoli, bok choy, sliced beef, egg, oyster sauce, fresh noodles, phở broth

Viet-Lo

$22.50

Cabbage, wood ear mushrooms, bean sprouts, marinated chicken, fresh egg noodles, soy sauce, crushed peanuts

Sài Gòn Fried Rice

$19.50

Coconut jasmine rice, egg, sausage, shrimp, mushroom, soy sauce, scallions, cilantro - Gluten Friendly

Basil Fried Rice

$16.50

Coconut jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, soy sauce and garlic chili paste - Gluten Friendly

Shrimp & 5 Spice Bacon Fried Rice

$22.00

Coconut jasmine rice, shrimp, house cured bacon, Chinese broccoli, snap peas, sweet soy sauce, garlic chili paste, crispy shallots, cured egg yolk

Ratatouille Curry

$18.00

House-made curry, bell pepper, green squash, Chinese eggplant, coconut milk, cilantro, served with jasmine rice - Gluten Friendly, Vegan

Coconut & Lemongrass Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Sticky Rice

$7.00

House Favorites ToGo

Pho

$19.00

Braised beef broth, shaved beef slices, phở noodles, onion, cilantro, bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño, lime, served with house made hoisin and sriracha sauce

Mekong Style Whole Fried Fish Platter

$35.00

Whole local rockfish, scallions, crushed peanuts, ginger dipping sauce, lime chili salt, served with a side of sticky rice

Shaken Beef

$24.00

Over a half pound marinated fillet mignon pieces, soy and fish sauce glaze, red onion watercress, tomato, finished with butter and served with a lime & pepper dipping sauce

Caramelized Artic Salmon Fillet

$33.00

Full side of wild Arctic salmon fillet, fish sauce caramel, crushed peanuts, served with fresh herbs, nuoc cham dipping sauce, served with a side of sticky rice

Citrus Chicken Platter

$28.00

Citrus marinated and grilled bone-in half chicken, served with fresh herbs, nuoc cham dipping sauce, served with a side of sticky rice

Grilled Beef Platter

$27.00

Spice marinated boneless chuck strips, zesty BBQ sauce, fresh herbs, served with sticky rice

Obama’s Bún Cha

$25.00

Roasted sausage patties, grilled spiced pork belly, 2 fried pork and shrimp spring rolls, chilled rice noodles, lettuce, Thai basil, pickled vegetables, sliced finger peppers, spiced sweet and sour broth

Sandwiches, (Bánh Bao) ToGo

Traditional Bánh Bao

$12.00

Stuffed with fresh, cured sweet sausage and a boiled egg. 2 per order, all finished with fresh scallions and served with dipping sauce.

Mushroom and Tofu Bánh Bao

$12.00

Stuffed with mushrooms, marinated tofu, spiced soy glaze, rice noodles, radish, peanuts. 2 per order, all finished with fresh scallions and served with dipping sauce.

Bánh Bao Sampler Plate

$14.50

2 of each bao. All finished with fresh scallions and served with dipping sauce.

Sandwiches, (Bánh Mì) ToGo

Drunken Chicken Bánh Mì

$17.00

Battered crispy chicken thigh, drunken sauce, mayo. All served with lettuce, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled vegetables and cilantro.

Pho Dip Bánh Mì

$17.00

Pho cooked beef slices, mayo, hoisin, served with pho dipping broth. All served with lettuce, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled vegetables and cilantro.

Braised Tofu Bánh Mì

$17.00

Vegan mayo, edamame pâté, Maggi seasoning, crispy braised and seasoned tofu. All served with lettuce, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled vegetables and cilantro.

Vegetables ToGo

Mushrooms

$10.50

Cooked in a zesty stir fry sauce

Broccoli Rabe

$10.50

Cooked in a zesty stir fry sauce

Grilled Bok Choy

$10.50

Cooked in a zesty stir fry sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$10.50

Cooked in a zesty stir fry sauce

Dessert ToGo

Coconut Beignets

$9.50

Coconut sugar, sweetened condensed coconut milk, coconut chips

Mango and Sticky Rice

$9.50

Warm sticky rice, butterfly-pea flower sauce, fresh mango, toasted coconut

Pandan Honeycomb Cake

$9.50

Pandan condensed coconut syrup, green tea sugar

N/A Drinks ToGo

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coca Cola

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Watermelon Rush

$7.00

Tropic Thunder

$7.00

Exit the Dragon

$9.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1800 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Doi Moi SHARD 04 image

