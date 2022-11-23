- Home
Doi Moi doi moi - 14th Street-NEW
1800 14th Street, NW
Washington, DC 20009
House Made and Bottled Sauces
Bottle - Vegan Fish Sauce
Featured Dishes - Sài Gòn Salad & Basil Fried Rice
Bottle - Mushroom Soy Sauce
Featured Dish - Sài Gòn Fried Rice
Bottle - Sweet Soy Sauce
Featured Dish - Drunken Noodles
Bottle - Drunken Chicken Sauce
Featured Dish - Drunken Chicken Bánh Mì
Bottle - Black Garlic Sauce
Featured Dish - Stir Fried Rice Noodles
Bottle - Stir Fry Sauce
Featured Dish - Stir Fried Vegetables
Bottle - Sweet & Spicy Glaze
Featured Dish - Crispy Chicken Wings
Bottle - Hoisin Sauce
Featured Dish - Pho
Bottle - Sweet & Sour Dipping Sauce
Featured Dish - Bánh Bao dipping sauce
Bottle - Sriracha Sauce
Fermented in house! Featured Dishes - Pho
Favorite House Sauces
Dried, Bottled and Canned
Doi Moi Spice Blends
Jar - Vietnamese 5 Spice Salt
Featured Dishes - Crispy Spiced Tofu & Five Spice Frites
Jar - Lime Leaf & Chilli Sea Salt
Featured Dishes - Fried Fish Platter & Wok Spiced Peanuts
Jar - Pho Spice Blend
Featured Dishes - Pho & Hoisin Sauce
Jar - Madras Curry Powder
Featured Dish - Doi Moi Curries!
Favorite Dry Goods
Food
Steamed Dumplings (5) - Chicken
Chicken dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
Steamed Dumplings (5) - Pork
Pork dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
Steamed Dumplings (5) - Vegetable
Vegetable dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Red & green peppers, pho spice, nuoc cham dipping sauce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Nuoc cham dressing, chili flakes, crushed crispy shallots
Crispy Spiced Tofu
Crispy tofu cubes, 5 spice, chili flakes, crispy shallots, nuoc cham dipping sauce - Vegan
Tháp Mau - Meat (Sample Tower)
Chicken dumplings, pork & shrimp spring rolls, flash fried beef jerky, traditional bao
Tháp Mau - Vegetable (Sample Tower)
Vegetable dumpling, crispy tofu, blistered shishito peppers, mushroom and tofu bao
Wok Tossed Peanuts
Lime & chili salt
HH Bánh Bao - Traditional
HH Bánh Bao - Mushroom/Tofu
Drinks
Pineapple Express
Beachside Becky
Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Dragon Fruit
Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Mango
Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Strawberry
Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Traditional
Daiquiri 8-8-8 - Watermelon Thai Basil
Saigon Sparkler - Dragon Fruit
Saigon Sparkler - Mango
Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass Spritz
Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil Spritz
Grey Goose White Peach & Rosemary Spritz
Stillwater Sake Style Saison
Singha Pale Lager
DC Brau Joint Resolution
Beerlao Dark
GLS - Biutiful Brut
GLS - Biutiful Rose
GLS - Berthet-Rayne Viognier Blend
GLS - Vega Sindoa Chardonnay
GLS - Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc
GLS - Txomin Etxaniz Spanish Blend
GLS - Arrumaco Rose (Garnacha)
GLS - Wildsong Rose (Merlot)
GLS - Lauverjat Sancerre Rose
GLS - La Follette Pinot Noir
GLS - Ch. Du Cedre Heritage Malbec
GLS - Donati Cabernet
Greens ToGo
Sài Gòn Salad
Shredded green papaya, green beans, peanuts, crushed dried shrimp, tomatoes, fresh herbs, garlic chili paste, tossed in a citrus dressing (contains nuts)
Watercress Salad
Baby watercress, crispy noodles, shaved watermelon radish, daikon, bean sprouts, fresh herbs, coconut lime vinaigrette
Shredded Cabbage & Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, fresh chiles, herbs, orange segments, tossed in a nuoc cham sauce, finished with crispy noodles and toasted peanuts
Shrimp & Pickled Vegetables
5 marinated and chilled tail on shrimp, melody of pickled & spiced vegetables, watermelon radish, fresh herbs, Thai basil yogurt, finished with toasted peanuts
Street Plates ToGo
Fried Spring Rolls (2)
Pork, diced shrimp, mushrooms, noodles, onion, fish sauce, rolled in a wheat wrapper and flash fried, served with nuoc cham
Fried Spring Rolls (4)
Pork, diced shrimp, mushrooms, noodles, onion, fish sauce, rolled in a wheat wrapper and flash fried, served with nuoc cham
Steamed Dumplings (5) - Chicken
Chicken dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
Steamed Dumplings (5) - Pork
Pork dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
Steamed Dumplings (5) - Vegetable
Vegetable dumplings, topped with a zesty herb & peanut sauce and finished with daikon and watermelon radish.
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Red & green peppers, pho spice, nuoc cham dipping sauce
Pork Wontons (5)
Steamed wontons filled with pork, lemongrass chili paste, and oyster sauce served in pho broth, finished with cilantro and sprouts
Crispy Spiced Tofu
Crispy tofu cubes, 5 spice, chili flakes, crispy shallots, nuoc cham dipping sauce - Vegan
Lamb Larb
Braised New Zealand lamb, snap peas, carrots, oyster sauce, garlic chili paste, served on top of lettuce, finished with Thai basil yogurt sauce, crispy noodles, mint and toasted peanuts
Crispy Chicken Wings
Five whole wings, served with dueling sauces, red hot Asian sauce and ginger dipping - Gluten Friendly
Flash Fried Beef Jerky
Half-pound of locally raised tender steak strips, spicy honey glaze, -finished with fresh cilantro, served with a sriracha dipping sauce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Nuoc cham dressing, chili flakes, crushed crispy shallots
Five Spice Frites
Vietnamese five spice salt, sriracha mayo
Wok Tossed Peanuts
Lime & chili salt
Curry, Noodles, Rice ToGo
Drunken Noodles
Fresh local rice noodles, broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, ginger, garlic chili paste, sweet Indonesian soy sauce - Gluten Friendly, Vegan
Stir Fried Rice Noodle
Fresh local rice noodles, egg, sausage, shrimp, bean sprouts, onion, black garlic sauce - Gluten Friendly
Wok Ramen
Broccoli, bok choy, sliced beef, egg, oyster sauce, fresh noodles, phở broth
Viet-Lo
Cabbage, wood ear mushrooms, bean sprouts, marinated chicken, fresh egg noodles, soy sauce, crushed peanuts
Sài Gòn Fried Rice
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, sausage, shrimp, mushroom, soy sauce, scallions, cilantro - Gluten Friendly
Basil Fried Rice
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, soy sauce and garlic chili paste - Gluten Friendly
Shrimp & 5 Spice Bacon Fried Rice
Coconut jasmine rice, shrimp, house cured bacon, Chinese broccoli, snap peas, sweet soy sauce, garlic chili paste, crispy shallots, cured egg yolk
Ratatouille Curry
House-made curry, bell pepper, green squash, Chinese eggplant, coconut milk, cilantro, served with jasmine rice - Gluten Friendly, Vegan
Coconut & Lemongrass Jasmine Rice
Sticky Rice
House Favorites ToGo
Pho
Braised beef broth, shaved beef slices, phở noodles, onion, cilantro, bean sprouts, Thai basil, jalapeño, lime, served with house made hoisin and sriracha sauce
Mekong Style Whole Fried Fish Platter
Whole local rockfish, scallions, crushed peanuts, ginger dipping sauce, lime chili salt, served with a side of sticky rice
Shaken Beef
Over a half pound marinated fillet mignon pieces, soy and fish sauce glaze, red onion watercress, tomato, finished with butter and served with a lime & pepper dipping sauce
Caramelized Artic Salmon Fillet
Full side of wild Arctic salmon fillet, fish sauce caramel, crushed peanuts, served with fresh herbs, nuoc cham dipping sauce, served with a side of sticky rice
Citrus Chicken Platter
Citrus marinated and grilled bone-in half chicken, served with fresh herbs, nuoc cham dipping sauce, served with a side of sticky rice
Grilled Beef Platter
Spice marinated boneless chuck strips, zesty BBQ sauce, fresh herbs, served with sticky rice
Obama’s Bún Cha
Roasted sausage patties, grilled spiced pork belly, 2 fried pork and shrimp spring rolls, chilled rice noodles, lettuce, Thai basil, pickled vegetables, sliced finger peppers, spiced sweet and sour broth
Sandwiches, (Bánh Bao) ToGo
Traditional Bánh Bao
Stuffed with fresh, cured sweet sausage and a boiled egg. 2 per order, all finished with fresh scallions and served with dipping sauce.
Mushroom and Tofu Bánh Bao
Stuffed with mushrooms, marinated tofu, spiced soy glaze, rice noodles, radish, peanuts. 2 per order, all finished with fresh scallions and served with dipping sauce.
Bánh Bao Sampler Plate
2 of each bao. All finished with fresh scallions and served with dipping sauce.
Sandwiches, (Bánh Mì) ToGo
Drunken Chicken Bánh Mì
Battered crispy chicken thigh, drunken sauce, mayo. All served with lettuce, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled vegetables and cilantro.
Pho Dip Bánh Mì
Pho cooked beef slices, mayo, hoisin, served with pho dipping broth. All served with lettuce, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled vegetables and cilantro.
Braised Tofu Bánh Mì
Vegan mayo, edamame pâté, Maggi seasoning, crispy braised and seasoned tofu. All served with lettuce, cucumber, jalapeño, pickled vegetables and cilantro.
Vegetables ToGo
Dessert ToGo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
1800 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009