Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dokyo Dauntaun 424 N Chaparral St

review star

No reviews yet

424 N Chaparral St

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Amigo Roll
Shin Ramen

Hot Appetizers

Pan-Fried Gyoza

$7.95

Five Pan fried pork dumplings with ponzu sauce

Edamame

$7.34

Steamed

Spring Rolls

$8.54

Deep-fried egg rolls with homemade sweet & sour

Soft-Shell Crab

$14.34

Deep-fried soft shell crab with spicy mayo

Calamari

$15.54

Deep-fried calamari with homemade red pepper sauce

Shrimp Baguettes

$16.74

Four Shrimp baguette served on spring mix and tomatoes. Comes with a sweet chili balsamic glaze

Vegetable Tempura

$11.94

Lightly fried and served with tempura sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$15.54

Lightly fried and served with tempura sauce

Hamachi Kama

$19.14

Grilled yellowtail cheek with salt, pepper, lemon and house sauce

Eggplant Crunch

$16.74Out of stock

Crispy fried eggplant slices served w/ a Hot Sesame Soy sauce

Grilled Veggie Garden Dip

$17.94

Grilled brussels sprout, red onion, avocado, bell pepper, egg plant, asparagus, and mushrooms topped w/ a balsamic glaze. Served with a side of lemon garlic sauce or soybean paste

Tekka Don

$23.94

Thinly slices tuna over seaoned sushi rice

Unagi Don

$22.74

Broiled eel over seasoned sushi rice with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Fried Lotus Chips

$10.74

Thinly sliced, salted, and fried lotus root

Corn Cheese

$13.14

Corn baked in a cast iron skillet with mozzarella and japaese mayo

Corn Cheese with Takis

$14.34

Corn baked in a cast iron skillet with mozzarella and japaese mayo topped with crushed takis

Korean Chicken Wings

$15.54

Five Korean style wings tossed in Angry Sauce- hot pepper paste or Sticky Terry- a garlic honey soy sauce

Tang Su Yook

$20.34

Deep fried pork served with side of honey vegetale sauce and tangy chili soy sauce

Kimchi Pancake

$19.14

Pan-fried traditional korean pancake made with flour, kimchi, egg, scallions, and corn

Vegetable Pancake

$17.94

Pan-fried traditional korean pancake made with flour, potatoe, egg, zucchini, and corn

Seafood Pancake

$23.94

Pan-fried traditional korean pancake made with flour, shrimp, calamari, egg, crab meat, and scallions

Salads

House Salad

$9.54

Served with miso ginger dressings

Seaweed Salad

$9.54

Mixed and seasoned seaweed served with cucumber

Squid Salad

$10.74

Cooked and marinated squid server with cucumber

Salmon Skin Salad

$16.74

Crispy marinated salmon skin on a bed of spring mix served with onion, cucmber, and a spicy ponzu

Sunomono Salad

$14.34

Two cooked shrimp, two crab sticks, and four slices of octopus on a bed of cucumber and seaweed with sweet vinaigrette

Avocado and Crab Salad

$14.34Out of stock

Half an avocado, two crab sticks, cucumber and seaweed with miso dressing

Spicy Tuna Salad

$20.34

Bluefin tuna strips, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, tomato, masago, mixed in house spicy sauce over our house salad

Fusion Salad

$13.14

Half seaweed salad, half squid salad served with cucumber with ponzu

Specialties of the Sushi Bar

Sushi Nachos

$21.54

Sushi rice topped with tuna, salmon, crab, spicy tuna, avocado, and cilantro. Served on a bed of wonton chips.(Unavailable after 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays)

Dokyo Tower

$20.34

Sushi rice, spicy tuna, avocado and seasoned blue crab, with three special sauces and topped with tempura crunch

Charred Tuna

$17.94

Lightly seared tuna in Asian pear juice, honey, soy, garlic, ginger, served over a cucumber seaweed salad

Fire Cracker

$19.14

Diced tuna, avocado, tomato, scallions, masago, hot sauce with crispy shrimp chips

Uni Shooter

$20.34

Sea urchin, quail egg yolk, masago, scallions, hot sauce and lemon ponzu/saki

Salmon Tartare

$19.14

Diced salmon, avocado, scallions, masago, and sesame seed oil served with crispy wontons

Laguna Sunrise

$20.34Out of stock

Bluefin tuna, fuji apple and onion served in a spicy garlic sauce over cucumbers

Mango Tango

$19.14

Diced tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado, mango and strawberry, in miso honey citrus/grapeseed oil

Avocado Bomb

$22.74

Whole avocado stuffed with crispy soft shell crab and spicy tuna, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, hot sauce and topped with tempura crunch

Iron Chef Sashimi

$27.54

Four slices of tuna, salmon, and snapper, served with onion, garlic, ginger, jalapeño, extra virgin olive oil, hot oil and ponzu

Steak Toro

$44.34

8-10 Slices of fatty tuna marinated and seared in garlic honey sauce

Cooked Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$15.54

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and eel sauce

Shrimp Crab Crunch Roll

$15.75

Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cucumber, and crunch

Louisiana Roll

$17.94

California roll, crispy fried crawfish, scallions, and special sauce

Spider Roll

$17.95

Soft shell crab, avocado, masago, eel sauce

Dancing Crab Roll

$20.34

Panko fried crab, avocado, minced crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch

Dancing Shrimp Roll

$19.14

Shrimp tempura, crab, shrimp, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi cream

Dancing Eel Roll

$19.14

Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, eel, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch

Salmon Tempura

$16.74

Roll Salmon tempura, crab, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Amigo Roll

$16.14

Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño, spicy mayo, wasabi cream, sriracha

Crawfish Dynamite Roll

$19.14

California roll, baked crawfish, crab, masago, scallions, eel sauce

Lobster Dynamite Roll

$23.14

California Roll, baked lobster claw, crab, masago, spicy sauce, eel sauce, crunch, green onion

Hokkaido

$23.94

Shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, seared scallops, wassabi cream, Japanese mayo, eel sauce

Fish Rolls

Rainbow Roll

$19.14

California roll, 5 varieties of fish

Dokyo House Roll

$19.14

Tuna, salmon, white fish, yellowtail, crab, avocado

Palm Spring Roll

$20.34

California roll, tuna, tomato, cilantro, crunch mix, spicy sauce

Kamikaze Roll

$19.14

Spicy tuna, crab, salmon, avocado, ikura (salmon roe), spicy mayo, sriracha

Black Tiger Roll

$17.94

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna

Tropical Breeze Roll

$21.54

Fuji apple, crab, avocado, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mango, spicy ponzu

Boston Roll

$19.14

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$19.14

Spicy tuna, crab, eel, avocado, eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$19.14

Crunch Roll Spicy tuna, cucumber, asparagus, tuna, crunch, spicy mayo, sriracha

Spicy Salmon Crunch Roll

$19.14

Spicy salmon, cucumber, asparagus, salmon, crunch, spicy mayo, sriracha

Texas Thunder Roll

$21.54

Spicy tuna, avocado, cilantro, tuna, jalapeño, spicy mayo, sriracha

Strawberry Field Roll

$20.34

Fuji apple, crab, avocado, tuna, salmon, strawberry, pear glaze

Ecstasy Roll

$21.54

Soft shell crab, avocado, seared tuna, seared escolar, fusion ponzu sauce

Lava Roll

$19.14

Smoke tuna, crab, avocado, tuna, salmon, spicy lava sauce

Rattlesnake

$21.54

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño, seared escolar top, wasabi cream, eel sauce

Jason Roll

$21.54

Salmon skin, scallions, spicy tuna, real wasabi, jalapeño

Fried Rolls

Corpus Tempura Roll

$20.34

Spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, masago, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$20.34

Avocado, crab, salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha

Ebi & Kani Flash Roll

$19.14

Shrimp, crab, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce

Traditional Rolls

California Roll

$8.34

Cucumber Roll

$7.14

Avocado Roll

$8.34

Veggie Roll

$10.74

Crab Roll

$9.54

Eel Roll

$10.74

Tuna Roll

$13.14

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.94

Salmon Roll

$11.94

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.74

Yellowtail Roll

$13.14

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$13.14

Philadelphia Roll

$13.14

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$10.74

Salmon Skin Roll

$11.94

Sashimi

Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$20.34

Albacore Sashimi

$14.34

Chu-Toro Sashimi

$22.74

O-Toro Sashimi

$34.74

Escolar (White Tuna) Sashimi

$15.54

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$17.94

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$15.54

Red Snapper (Tai) Sashimi

$14.34Out of stock

Octupus (Tako) Sashimi

$11.94

Nigiri

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$14.34

Albacore Nigiri

$10.74

O-Toro Nigiri

$29.94

Chu-Toro Nigiri

$17.94

Escolar (White Tuna) Nigiri

$10.74

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$13.14

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$10.74

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$11.94

Red Snapper (Tai) Nigiri

$11.94Out of stock

Octupus (Tako) Nigiri

$9.54

Squid (Ika) Nigiri

$9.54

Sea Urchin (Uni) Santa Barbara Nigiri

$29.94

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

$11.94

Smelt Roe (Masago) Nigiri

$9.54

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Nigiri

$9.54Out of stock

Scallop (Hotate) Nigiri

$14.34

Spicy Tuna Nigiri

$10.74

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$8.34

Crab (Kani) Nigiri

$7.14

Surf Clam Nigiri

$9.54

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$8.34

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) Nigiri

$16.74

Combination Chef's Special

Chirashi

$46.74

14 pc

Sashimi Don

$29.94

sashimi salad

Sushi Sampler

$29.94

6 pc

Sushi Deluxe

$40.74

9 pc

Sashimi Sampler

$33.54

8 pc

Sashimi Moriwase

$51.54

16 pc

Sashimi Deluxe

$70.74

24 pc

Sashimi & Roll Combo

$41.94

6 pc and roll

Dokyo Bridge

$75.54

Korean

Kalbi LA Style

$46.74

short rib

Diamond Style

$63.54

long rib

Pork Belly

$28.74

Kimchi Pork Belly

$35.94

Spicy Kimchi Pork Belly

$38.34

Bulgolgi

$23.94

beef

Spicy Bulgolgi

$23.94

pork

Barbeque Beef Don

$28.74

Spicy Tofu Soup

$20.34

Spicy Tofu Soup with Pork Belly

$23.94

Kimchi Pork Belly Soup

$23.94

Yukgaejang

$23.94

Shin Ramen

$20.34

Homemade Kimchi

$10.20

Dinner

Yakisoba

$17.94

Thin Noodle

Teriyaki

$20.34

Chicken Katsu

$20.34

Spicy Chicken

$19.14

Fried Rice

$17.94

Fried Garlic Soy Eggplant

$20.34Out of stock

Dessert

Choco Matcha Fondue

$13.14Out of stock

Baked Cheesecake

$11.94Out of stock

Cacao Brownie

$10.80Out of stock

Canele

$11.94Out of stock

Ice Cream

$7.14

Fried Cheesecake

$13.14

Tempura Ice Cream

$13.14

Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.75

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Condiments

Spicy Mayo

$1.80

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.80

Sriracha

$1.80

Kizami

$3.60

Extra Rice

$4.20

Extra Miso

$4.20

Sushi Rice

$4.20

Soy Paper

$3.60

Cream Cheese

$2.40

Extra Soy Sauce

$1.80

Extra Wasabi

$1.80

Extra Shrimp

$3.60

Extra Chicken

$7.20

Extra Steak

$8.40

Masago

$2.40

Crunch

$2.40

Jalepeno

$2.40

Quail Egg

$4.80

Fried Egg

$3.60

Avocado

$2.40

Wontons

$3.60

Shrimp Chips

$3.60
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Industrial-style destination dishing up sushi, bento boxes & craft cocktails!

Location

424 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CITRUS BISTRO
orange star4.6 • 100
500 N Shoreline Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
BUS - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 352
702 N Chaparral CORPUS CHRISTI, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taste at 555 LLC - Taste at 555 - Tower II
orange star4.8 • 179
555 North Carancahua Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Central Kitchen Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
320 Lomax Street Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi

Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE - POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE
orange star4.2 • 488
4124 s staples st corpus christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Hester's Café - Lamar Park
orange star4.5 • 482
3812 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Tannins Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 481
3855 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corpus Christi
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston