Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine - Irvine 14425 Culver Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Dolan's, where Uyghur Cuisine takes center stage! Experience the essence of the Silk Road with our authentic dishes, blending tradition and modern flair. From hand-pulled noodles to aromatic kebabs, each bite is a journey through Uyghur culture. Our commitment to fresh, local ingredients ensures a vibrant dining experience. Whether you're a seasoned Uyghur food enthusiast or a curious newcomer, Dolan's Uyghur Cuisine is your gateway to a world of rich, unforgettable flavors.
Location
14425 Culver Drive, Irvine, CA 92604
Gallery