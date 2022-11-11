Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Dolce at the Strand

review star

No reviews yet

123 Broad St

Wadsworth, OH 44281

Popular Items

Gelato and Sorbet
Bursting Boba
Pint Club Fill Up - online

Gelato

Gelato and Sorbet

Gelato and Sorbet

$5.00+

LESS FAT, LESS AIR = MORE FLAVOR! Our smooth and creamy gelatos are made on site, with fresh ingredients and Hartzler's milk. Never from a mix. No preservatives or colorings. (Except for red velvet ... it is in the cake, not the gelato)

Shakes and Smoothies (DF)

Shakes and Smoothies (DF)

$7.00+

Our gelato mixed w/ Hartzler's milk for a creamy milk shake. Topped w/ whipped cream. Sorbets are blended w/ almond milk to keep it dairy free!

Gelato Pie - Whole

$24.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch! Graham cracker crust with a layer of strawberry sorbet and a layer of vanilla Gelato. Topped with strawberry crunch and Italian buttercream

Strawbeery Crunch - Slice

Strawbeery Crunch - Slice

$5.00

Strawberry Crunch Pie! Graham cracker crust with a layer of strawberry sorbet and a layer of vanilla Gelato. Topped with strawberry crunch and Italian buttercream

Drumstick - Slice

$5.00Out of stock

Gelato Sandwich Pops - New!

$4.50Out of stock

Gelato Sandwich: Fall (Pumpkin Chz Ck Gelato)

$4.00

Gelato Sandwich : Buckeye

$4.00

Peanut butter cookie with chocolate gelato inside then rolled in chocolate chips.

Gelato Sandwich: Vanilla

Gelato Sandwich: Vanilla

$4.00

Gelato Sandwich: Choco

$4.00
BONUS PINTS

BONUS PINTS

$10.00

These are limited availability flavors. Available in PINTS only. Grab 'em while you can!

Shakes - non alcoholic

Shakes and Smoothies (DF)

Shakes and Smoothies (DF)

$7.00+

Our gelato mixed w/ Hartzler's milk for a creamy milk shake. Topped w/ whipped cream. Sorbets are blended w/ almond milk to keep it dairy free!

Pint Club

3 Pints and My BAG

3 Pints and My BAG

$30.00

Join the PINT CLUB! Your purchase of three pints today you are a member of the 2022 PINT CLUB (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023). Then each time you bring you Dolce freezer bag back and purchase two pints you'll get a third FREE!!

Pint Club Fill Up - online

$20.00

For pick up only. Must present Dolce freezer bag at time of pickup to receive fill up pricing.

BOOZY SHAKES

TGIF: Caramel Coffee Delight

$11.00
TGIF: Drunken Pumpkin

TGIF: Drunken Pumpkin

$11.00

TGIF: Crown Royal Caramel Apple

$11.00

TGIF: Apple Crown Royal

$11.00

Buckeye Blast

$11.00

Kahlua Macchiato

$11.00

Banana's Foster

$11.00

Irish Cookie

$11.00

Maple Bourbon

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Amaretto Delight

$11.00

Frozen Margarita

$11.00

Butterscotch

$11.00

Spiked Gelatino

$11.00

Fireball Delight

$11.00

Nuts for Hazel

$11.00

Cannoli

$11.00

BEER

Moretti

$3.00

Irish Setter

$5.00Out of stock

Hard Cider

$3.00

Pineapple IPA

$3.00

Summer Shandy

$3.00Out of stock

Heineken

$3.00

Peroni

$3.00

BOBA, COFFEE & HOT COCOA: Spiked

Peanut Butter Whiskey Smores Hot Cocoa

Peanut Butter Whiskey Smores Hot Cocoa

$10.00
Spiked Peppermint Hot Cocoa

Spiked Peppermint Hot Cocoa

$8.50Out of stock

Our rich hot chocolate made w/ steamed Hartzler's milk and peppermint schnapps. Topped w/ whipped cream and crushed peppermint.

Spiked Hot Cocoa

Spiked Hot Cocoa

$8.00

Spiked Coffee

$8.00
Butterbeer Coffee - SPIKED 21+

Butterbeer Coffee - SPIKED 21+

$9.00

Inspired by Harry Potter, enjoy our Italian roast drip coffee, cream, and Buttershots!

Spiked Affogato

$9.00

Boozy Boba Soda

$8.00

SPIKED FROZEN LEMONADE

FROZ Lemon Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

FROZ Strawberry Lemon Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

FROZ Blackberry Lemon Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

FROZ Raspberry Lemon Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

Boba

Bursting Boba

$4.00

Boba Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

BOBA Iced Coffee

$4.00

Rocket

$5.50

Boba Only

$2.00

Popcorn

White Chocolate, Marshmallows and Sprinkles

$3.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Candy and Sprinkles

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea, Unsweetened

$3.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.29

Made with Hartzelers non homogenized milk and Creative Coffee where ABLED people w/ disabilities roast and package your coffee!

Latte

Latte

$4.29
Mocha

Mocha

$4.29
Espresso

Espresso

$2.00
Espresso Double

Espresso Double

$3.00

Americano

$3.00
Drip Coffee: Italian Roast

Drip Coffee: Italian Roast

$3.00

Italian Roast drip coffee is rich and bold in flavor. Provided from Creative Coffee where ABLED people w/ disabilities roast and package your coffee!

Drip Coffee: Decaf Coffee

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Butterbeer Coffee - non alcoholic

Butterbeer Coffee - non alcoholic

$5.00

S'mores Coffee - non alcoholic

$5.00

Italian roasted drip coffee with S'mores flavoring and topped w/ whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate and graham cracker crumbs.

Caramel Marchiatto coffee

$4.29

Coconut Mocha Latte

$4.29

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Served in our jumbo mug!

Hot Cocoa - Kids

$2.99

Pop/Soda

Brown sugar crystal boba with your choice of flavoring mixed with made in house cold brew and your choice of Hartzler's Dairy milk or almond milk. Topped with whip cream and a drizzle of caramel.
Pop: Kraft Pure Cane

Pop: Kraft Pure Cane

$1.50+

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Floats

$6.00

Cider

$3.00

Snacks

Smores Kit

$10.00Out of stock

Chips and Dip

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Italian inspired artisan gelato, pastries and cocktails in the iconic old Strand movie theater in downtown Wadsworth. Made in small batches, on site, with no preservatives or additives.

123 Broad St, Wadsworth, OH 44281

Directions

Dolce at the Strand image
Dolce at the Strand image
Dolce at the Strand image
Dolce at the Strand image

